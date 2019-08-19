Wednesday, Aug. 21
Pacific County Fair
MENLO — The Pacific County Fair is coming Aug. 21 through Aug. 24 at the grounds located in Menlo across from the Willapa Valley Junior/Senior High School. The theme of this year’s fair is “Carnival Lights and Country Nights.” Wristbands for four days are $12 for adults; children six to 12 are $7; and it is $5 for tickets for those 60 years old and older. On Friday, Aug. 23 it is military/senior day, with those folks admitted for free. Saturday, Aug. 24 is kid’s day with children under 12 admitted for free. Come have some fun at our local county fair.
School Supplies drive
OCEAN PARK — Efforts to gather school supplies for the upcoming school year are already underway. They will be distributed on Aug. 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. by members of the Pack2School group at Peninsula Baptist Church, 23802 Pacific Highway 103 in Ocean Park. “The Best Lunch Ever” is provided and as well as the carnival outside. Volunteers are needed. You can contribute by donating school supplies at the following drop off locations in: Long Beach: Chinook Observer office — 205 Bolstad Avenue East, Suite 2 and Great Northwest Federal Credit Union — 705 S Pacific Ave.; Ocean Park: Timberland Library — 1308 256th Place, Bank of the Pacific — 1802 Bay Ave., Great Northwest Federal Credit Union — 1409 S 251st Place, and at the Peninsula Baptist Church; Ilwaco: Timberland library – 158 First Ave. To volunteer and/or receive more information contact Diane at 503- 310-5273 or contact Carol at otterlimits@live.com.
Annual Movies in the Park in August
ILWACO — WellSpring Community Network, sponsored by the SW Peninsula Rotary Club, is proud to host the annual free Movies in the Park series. On Aug. 21 starting around dusk at 8 p.m., come watch the movie Smallfoot!. These events are open to the public and admission is by cash donation. Concessions will also be available with movie snacks and beverages. Additionally, these events would not be possible without the support of Ilwaco Parks & Recreation and the City of Ilwaco. For more information on how to get involved, visit www.wellspringpacific.org.
POMPC Coffee Hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County has coffee hours on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Adelaide's Coffee Shop on Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. Peer-led conversations focus on support for personal well-being and recovery from stress and struggles. For information call, text or email Barb at 360-244-5566 or email bategofish@gmail.com.
Thursday, Aug. 22
Kite Festival
LONG BEACH — A spectacularly colorful week of all things kites will take place in Long Beach through Aug. 25 at the Bolstad beach approach. The Washington State International Kite Festival offers a full, entertaining program of kite competitions, exhibitions and demonstrations, kite making and flying lessons, mass ascensions, indoor kite ballet, a teddy bear drop and more on the spaciously wide, sand beach in Long Beach. Making it easy to join in, the event offers three days of free kitemaking for children, a grandparents’ day, a kite photos workshop and numerous other interactive events for all ages. Other crowd favorites include the Rokkaku Battles, sport kites lessons and flying, themed mass ascensions, mystery ballet and, on Friday, the magical lighted night fly followed by a fireworks display. The Washington State International Kite Festival is the longest running and biggest Kite Festival in the U.S. For a downloadable event program and more information, please visit www.kitefestival.com.
A Course in Miracles
NASELLE — The next monthly follow-up class for A Course in Miracles will be offered on Aug. 22, the fourth Thursday of the month, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Naselle library on Parpala Road. The purpose of these sessions will be to explore new material in the text and the manual, to consolidate the student’s learning, and to support those doing the workbook lessons. For new students, contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 (cell) for information prior to participation.
Songwriters Circle
LONG BEACH — A meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 22 to see if there is interest in forming a Peninsula Songwriters Circle. The event is 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Highway N, Long Beach. The idea has been dreamed up by Chuck Whittey, who performs at open mic events, and Bette Lu Krause, a member of a Southwest Washington performing trio called the Oyster Crackers. Both write their own songs and hope to create a way for kindred spirits to help each other. For details, contact Whittey at cwhittey@pacifier.com.
Friday, Aug. 23
Beach Ballet open house
LONG BEACH — Beach Ballet is holding an open house and registration on Friday, Aug. 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Tinker Town Mall, 811 Pacific Ave. S., in Long Beach (next to the bike rentals). Also watch for more information on a community event coming the third weekend in September as part of National Dance Day. If you would like more information, contact beachballet98631@gmail.com or 503-338-9672.
Seattle World Cruiser Project
LONG BEACH — Diane and Bob Dempster of the Seattle World Cruiser Project will be at the Kite Festival on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 with a display explaining the project. They will be located toward the west end of Bolstad Avenue. For information go to www.seattleworldcruiser.org.
Farmers Market
LONG BEACH — The Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market runs from noon to 5 p.m., Aug. 23 at Veterans Field in Long Beach. Meet all the vendors. Come see what’s new and exciting at this week’s market! Stock up on all your fresh local grilling ingredients! Find local spring produce and a variety of other local products ready to tantalize your taste buds. Lots of organic options; with something new every week. Music is by Justin and Amy Francoeur. Plus environmental educator Martha Williams will be on hand and share a free earth friendly craft. For more information call 360-244-3921 or e-mail: cpfmmallory@gmail.com.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Garden Work Party
OCEAN PARK — A second weekend work party at the Ocean Park gardens, located at 1716 260th Place, is set for Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, from noon to 3 p.m. both days. The group will be spreading bark-mulch on the pathways and painting garden boxes. Please bring a paintbrush and help. If you have questions call Gary at 360-643-1728.
Paddle Quest: Going Batty
FORT CLATSOP — On Saturday, Aug. 24, Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will host a paddle quest from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The quest will commemorate NPS Founders Day, when the National Park Service was first established in 1916. Participants will paddle along the Lewis and Clark River and find clues to solve a puzzle. After the paddle, visit with ecologist Dr. Tara Chestnut and join a discussion about bats of the Pacific Northwest. The quest will start and end at the Netul Landing kayak launch, one and a half miles south of the Fort Clatsop visitor center. Visitors will meet with a park ranger at the kayak launch area for orientation and directions. All participants must wear a personal flotation device at all times while on the water. This is a BYOPC event: Bring Your Own Paddling Craft. Dress for the weather, bring water shoes, and appropriate clothing for paddling. A change of clothing and drinking water are recommended. This program is free. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471.
Waikiki Concert
ILWACO — The next concert will be held at the Waikiki Beach Amphitheater on Aug. 24 beginning at 7 p.m. Performing will be “The Unexpected Brass Band.” This is the last concert of the year so don’t miss this feel-good, funky, New Orleans style brass ensemble. All are welcome to bring your own chair and enjoy the concert. A Discover Pass is required.
“Shaggy Dog”
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the 1959 classic “Shaggy Dog,” at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach. This great film stars Fred MacMurray and Jean Hagen.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Discover fine art photography, metal art, fashionable shopping bags, kitchen linens, children’s toys, a dazzling array of jewelry, embroidered shirts and much more at the Saturday Market at the Port from May to September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants. Picnic on smoked salmon chowder, juicy hamburgers and more. Munch on crunchy kettle corn and yummy baked goods. Stroll along the harbor front and watch the people, dogs and boats go by. Explore the historic fishing village of Ilwaco, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and Cape Disappointment State Park. So much to do and all in one place! Saturday Market at the Port is uniquely situated on the waterfront in Ilwaco from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Vespers services
OYSTERVILLE — The Vespers season at the Oysterville Church continues on Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. Rev. J.D. Maddux from St. John’s Episcopal Church in Olympia will lead the services. Music will be provided by the Oyster Crackers. Suzanne Knutzen will play the historic pump organ. Sydney Stevens will present the Oysterville Moment. All are welcome to this casual event.
Free entrance to state parks
OLYMPIA — In recognition of the National Park System’s 103rd birthday, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free entrance to state parks on Sunday, Aug. 25. Day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle. State Parks free days are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day visit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands. To find a Washington state park, visit: http://parks.state.wa.us/281/Parks.
Monday, Aug. 26
Quilt Guild meeting
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild meets at 1 p.m. every second Monday of the month at the Peninsula Church Center in Seaview. The next meeting is Sept. 9. All levels of quilters are welcome from rank beginner to expert. Bring your latest project for show ‘n tell. Exchange tips and tricks with other quilters. If any questions, please call 360-607-0617.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
TRL Strategic Plan meeting
ILWACO — Timberland Regional Library is looking for participation and community feedback on the draft 2020-22 Strategic Plan as follows: Vision: Our Communities Connected; Mission: Connecting People, Places, and Things; Values: Welcoming, Accessible, Sustainable, Diverse, and Collaborative; Directions: Cultivating Diversity and Inclusion, Investing in Local Communities, and Supporting Youth Engagement. There will be five Community Check-ins for community members to participate and to discuss the draft Strategic Plan. The closest one is Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ilwaco Timberland Library. The goal is to have the next version of the 2020-22 Strategic Plan available in the TRL September eNewsletter, which will be emailed out after September 20, to give time for the internal committee to review community feedback. Contact the TRL Service Center at 360.704.4636 (Olympia area) or 1.800.562.6022 (toll-free outside of the Olympia area) or your local library (visit TRL.org/locations).
Grays River Farmers Market
GRAYS RIVER — Purchase locally grown produce at the Grays River Grange Farmers Market, located 11 S. Hull Creek Rd. in Grays River, Wash. The market runs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. each Tuesday through the growing season. For further information, call 360-465-2268 or visit their website at graysrivergrange.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Tap Dancing
OCEAN PARK — Tap dancing is fun and provides body and mind fitness as well as friendships. Beginners are invited to come to the Ocean Park Eagles on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. and to the Ocean Park Moose Lodge on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. to try it out. Membership is not required, just come join the fun. For information contact maryevlo@yahoo.com.
Future Events
Bayside Singers Meet & Greet
OCEAN PARK — On Aug. 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Ocean Park Lutheran Church, the public, as well as singers, both former and potential new members, are invited to meet Milton H. Williams, the new conductor of Bayside Singers. In addition, beloved retiring director Barbara Poulshock will (health permitting) be honored for her nine years of uniquely sensitive musicianship. Call 360-642-2916 for more information.
Tsunami Walk/Run
SURFSIDE — Surfside Homeowners Association’s Emergency Management and Community Relations committees invite all to their fourth Annual 3-K Tsunami Walk/Run on Saturday, Aug. 31. Entry is $5 per person 13 and older; children 12 and under are free with a registered adult. Pre-register at the Surfside HOA office at 31402 H St., Ocean Park or by calling 360-665-4171. You may also register the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m. The race starts at 9 a.m., at 315th Street and H Place. The purpose of this event is to demonstrate how long it would take to reach high ground in the event of a tsunami, and to have a fun race. String backpacks will be provided as well as medals. Following the walk/run there will be a free raffle for emergency packs.
Winter Gardening Workshop
ILWACO — WSU Master Gardeners of Pacific County offer a Winter Gardening Workshop on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake St SE, in Ilwaco. Fall is not the end of the gardening year; it’s the start of next year’s growing season but winter brings winds, abundant rain and reduced daylight. With a bit of knowledge and resourcefulness, you can enjoy gardening and fresh vegetables for many more months. Best practices for winter gardening on the Peninsula and helping plants survive our challenging winter weather as well as ideas and inspiration for gardening during this season will be offered. Plus there will be a plant clinic in the Museum from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Come ask a Master Gardener about your plant questions or concerns. Bring samples if possible. For more information, contact Elena Righettini atmrighettini@yahoo.com.
Sunday Afternoon Live free concert
RAYMOND — Area residents can enjoy a free classical concert when two winners of the 2019 Frances Walton Competition perform at the historic Raymond Theatre on Sept. 8. Performers are piano soloist Yukino Miyake and cellist Diana Yusupov. Collaborative pianist Evangeliya Delizonas-Khukhua will accompany Yusupov. The concert begins at 2 p.m. at the historic Raymond Theatre, 323 Third St. The competition is sponsored by the Ladies Musical Club of Seattle, and the performance in Raymond is sponsored by Sunday Afternoon Live. For more about SAL’s current season, please call 360-836-4419 or visit the website, www.sundayafternoonlive.org.
R&B Festival
NAHCOTTA — The 3rd Annual Peninsula R&B Festival is an “over 21,” two-day event. It kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. Seven blues bands will play, three on Friday and four on Saturday, and include headliner Matt Schofield, a British Hall of Fame guitarist, along with Norman Sylvester, Ty Curtis, Bayou Boyz, Kris Deelane, the North Coast Blues Band, and Franco Paletta’s Harmonica Blow Off. This is an outdoor event, but covered, so dress accordingly, and please bring your own chair. Tickets are $40 for the entire two-day event. Several food vendors will be onsite, and adult beverages are available. Please no outside food or drink, and please, only certified service dogs will be allowed in. For more information, go to www.peninsulabluesfest.com.
Military/Veterans Appreciation Day
ILWACO — The Long Beach Elks and Chinook Observer are partnering to host a day to show appreciation to local members of the military, veterans and their families. Come enjoy a picnic, kayaking/canoeing, fishing and friendships on Sept. 1 at Black Lake in Ilwaco. R.S.V.P. to Marlene at 503-338-8882 or Natalie at 916-798-1941.
Garage Sale
RAYMOND — On Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 pm. at 341 Peters Street, next to the old Harbor Saw Shop, there will be a blow out garage sale to benefit the Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals shelter. There will be furniture, clothes, books, collectibles, tools, toys, baked goods and more. For information call 360-942-4716.
