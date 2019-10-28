Wednesday, Oct. 30
Workshops, DIY & Crafts
OCEAN PARK — Each Wednesday through the end of the year from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Ocean Park Timberland Library (located at 1308 256th Place) will feature classes and workshop, DIY and crafts for school age youth ages 6 to 11-years-old. Each week will feature a different activity including robotics, building, crafts, science and more. This is a drop-in program, youth can come by when they can and stay as long as they want. The phone is 360-665-4184.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Oysterville Town Hall & Lecture Series
OYSTERVILLE — Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m., the Oysterville Town Hall and Lecture Series resumes at the historic Oysterville Schoolhouse. The speaker for this week’s gathering will be Bill Svendsen who has a plethora of musical knowledge. Weekly sessions will be held weekly through Nov. 21. Call Diane at 360-214-1267 for information.
Fun, Fall Festival
OCEAN PARK — Family Worship Center in Ocean Park is hosting their annual Fall Festival on October 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The entire family will enjoy the bouncy house, games and tons of goodies. Wear your favorite costume or come as you are. Everyone is welcome to this all free event. Family Worship Center, 26310 Ridge Ave., Ocean Park (one block north of the Ocean Park Fire Dept.)
Trick or Treat for Books
ILWACO & OCEAN PARK — On Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., stroll by anytime during open hours and share your awesome costume with staff. Your picture will be added to the gallery and you can pick a book treat to boot! Sponsored by the Friends of the Ilwaco and Ocean Park Libraries.
Kids Halloween Party
LONG BEACH — On Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Long Beach Elks Lodge No. 1937 cordially invites the community to their Kids Halloween Party. The evening includes Halloween House Lane, games, hot dogs and fun. Open to the community.
Community Halloween Party
OCEAN PARK — On Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ocean Park Fire Station, at 26110 Ridge Avenue, kids are invited to enjoy games, trick-or-treating, hot dogs and cider at the community Halloween party.
Trunk or Treat
OCEAN PARK — Trunk or Treat on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7pm (Come & Go) at Ocean Park United Methodist Church, 1202 262nd Place. Come find candy, gifts and fun!
Non-Denominational Bible Talks
OCEAN PARK — Each Thursday at 4:30 p.m. until Nov. 7 (except Wednesday, Oct. 30 instead of Oct. 31), non-denominational Bible talks will be held at Ocean Park Elementary School Library, at 25701 Vernon Avenue. The purpose is to share the simple teachings of Jesus Christ, to bring or strengthen faith in God and His Son. All with an interest are welcome. Call 360-244-5453 if you have questions.
Friday, Nov. 1
Poinsettia Sales
ILWACO — The Ilwaco Class of 2020 is raising money for the graduation party. Plants are in a 6-inch pot, wrapped and ready for pickup or delivery approximately the first week of December. The plants are available in either red, white or pink marble, but you’ll need to make a first and second choice, as they don’t have firm guarantees as to how many of each color they will get. The price is $15 each or $13 for three or more. Please order today. For information or orders call Leanne Whiting at 360-244-0167, Rheanna Henrikson at 503-468-2371 or Dayna Sparks at 503-468-8487. Orders must be placed by Nov. 1.
Tech Tutoring
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library, located at 158 1st Avenue North, will host tech tutoring each Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bring your technology questions for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer Teen Tech Tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to browse the internet, download books and more. Call 360-642-3908 for information.
Saturday, Nov. 2
6x6 Art Auction
ILWACO — On Saturday, Nov. 2 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco, the Museum’s premier fundraising event, a 6x6 Art Auction will be held. Artists from around the region have donated paintings, photos, sculptures and more using this year’s theme of “My Hometown.” Come support the museum, have some fun and buy some art! The doors open at 5 p.m., the tickets are $20 (includes two drink tickets — beer and wine) and an hors d’oeuvres buffet. The live auction starts at 6 p.m. with the always fabulous Bruce Peterson, auctioneer. Tickets are on sale now and available at the Museum. Call 360-642-3446 for information.
Holiday Bazaar at Rosburg Hall
ROSBURG — The Rosburg Community Club’s annual Holiday Bazaar runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Rosburg Hall. A variety of vendors will be there with holiday items as well as various crafts and goods for sale. A luncheon featuring chicken, various salads, rolls, dessert and beverage will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The cost for the full luncheon is $7 with food items also available for purchase ala carte. The bazaar also includes a sale of bakery items prepared by the ladies of the RCC as well as a White Elephant sale of new and like new items. To reach the Rosburg Hall, turn south off State Route 4 at the Rosburg Store onto Altoona-Pillar Rock Road. Travel approximately 300 yards and take the turnoff to the right just before the Grays River bridge.
Nemah Community League Chili Feed
NEMAH — The Nemah Community League will hold its annual Elk Season chili feed to raise funds for the continuing renovations of the church/community center on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Nemah Community Center. Recommended donation is $8 for adults and $4 for youth (5 and under eat free). Menu to include chili, spaghetti, oysters, garlic bread, rolls and a variety of salads and pies. For information call 360-875-6069.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the 1990 classic “Kindergarten Cop,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, which was filmed locally ; on the second screen will be the 1970 film, Young Frankenstein, starring Gene Wilder and Peter Boyle. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Daylight Saving Time
WASHINGTON — On Nov 3, daylight saving time ends. Clocks should be turned back one hour. Sunday, Nov. 3, at 2 a.m. clocks are turned backward one hour to 1 a.m. local standard time instead. Sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier than the day before. It is also a great time to check your smoke alarms and make sure they are working properly. (Although the Washington Legislature voted earlier this year to switch to year-round daylight saving time, Congress must consent to the change and has not yet done so.)
GriefShare
OCEAN PARK — Each week on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a GriefShare Support Group will be held at Peninsula Baptist Church at 23802 Pacific Highway in Ocean Park. Attendees are welcome at any point and do not have to attend all in sequence. This 13-week class provides tools to help and encourage healing after the death of a loved one. GriefShare seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. For information call 360-665-5060 or visit www.griefshare.org.
Monday, Nov. 4
Wild Mushroom Celebration
PENINSULA — The Wild Mushroom Celebration, a multi-week tribute to locally gathered edibles, will take place through Nov. 15 on the Long Beach Peninsula. Mushroom menu specials and themed dinners, a Wild Mushroom weekend dine and stay package, identification forays, workshops, and more are among the highlights. For event and visitor information, please call the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau at 360-642-2400 or access www.VisitLongBeachPeninsula.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Call to Artists
PACIFIC COUNTY — Donations of fine arts and crafts are being requested for the Chinook Indian Nation’s annual Holiday Silent Auction and Oyster Fry set for Nov. 9 in the Chinook School Gym Event Center. This is a ticketed and public event. The silent auction will include works of art by tribal and non-tribal artists. Digital photographs of donated art items need to be received at office@chinooknation.org by Tuesday, Nov. 5 and will be featured in event publicity with a link to the artist and/or donor’s website. Art pieces can be delivered ahead of time to the Tribal office at 3 E. Park Street in Bay Center. Pickup may also be arranged with notice by calling 360-875-6670.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Country Christmas Bazaar
CATHLAMET — Vendors are needed to participate in St. James Family Center’s “A Country Christmas Bazaar” will be held on Saturday Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1134 Columbia Street, Cathlamet. Proceeds will benefit St. James Family Center programs for children and families. Call Christie at 360-849-0888 or email her at davistax@msn.com for information and application.
Future Events
POMPC coffee hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County has coffee hours on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Adelaide’s Coffee Shop on Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. Peer-led conversations focus on support for personal well-being and recovery from stress and struggles. The next gathering is Nov. 6. For information call, text or email Barb at 360-244-5566 or email bategofish@gmail.com.
‘The Haunted Hannan Playhouse’
RAYMOND — Written and directed by Russell Wiitala, the Willapa Players present a comedic musical, “The Haunted Hannan Playhouse,” opening Friday, Nov. 8. With 18 enthusiastic cast members, this two-act play will send chills down your spine while you laugh at the predicament of the humans versus spectres. Hilarity ensues as the black clad Mr. Evil does his best to deter the actors with taunts and tricks. Dancing zombies add to the merriment. Show dates are Nov. 8, Nov. 9, Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. Tickets are available at Everyone’s Video and South Bend Pharmacy, as well as at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors; children ages 6 and under are free. The Hannan Playhouse is located at 518 8th St. in Raymond. This play marks the 50th Anniversary of the Hannan Playhouse; come celebrate by enjoying eerie monsters, ghosts and zombies as you grin and chuckle at their plight.
St. Mary’s Parish Christmas Bazaar
SEAVIEW — On Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Altar Society will hold a Christmas bazaar and will be selling gift baskets and baked goods. There will be 14 vendors with many beautiful gift items available. Plus lunch will be available for a reasonable price along with pie slices, baked goods and beverages. For information call Loretta Cook at 360-642-2091 or Betty O’Phelan at 360-642-5031.
Veterans Day Breakfast in Rosburg
ROSBURG — On Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the American Legion pancake breakfast will be held at the Rosburg Community Hall. The cost is just $6 for adults and teens and $4 for children 3- to 12-years old. In addition to pancakes the meal includes ham or sausage and eggs, coffee, orange juice, milk. All are welcome.
Bazaar & Bake Sale
NASELLE — The Naselle Lutheran Church is hosting its Bazaar and Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Holiday inspired shopping will abound with a variety of handcrafted items, quilts and baked goods including traditional Finnish recipes. Coffee with homemade donuts and a “Soup Bar” served by donation will also be offered. All proceeds will be dedicated to the “Fix our Roof Fund.” The Naselle Lutheran Church is located at 308 Knappton Rd. For further information, call 360-484-3826.
Fiber Festival
LONG BEACH — Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Columbia Pacific Fiber Festival will be held at the Chautauqua Lodge in Long Beach. There is free parking, free admission, numerous vendors, classes and mini-workshops throughout the day. Then on Monday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port of Peninsula there will be an opportunity to sit and spin with friends, with a storm of words and song happening. For information call 360-642-4421.
Chinook Indian Nation Council Meeting
CHINOOK — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its monthly council meeting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, at the Chinook Event Center, 810 Highway 101 in Chinook. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. Contact the tribal office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Veterans Day Luncheon
LONG BEACH — On Monday, Nov. 11 at noon at the Long Beach Elks Lodge, 110 Pacific Avenue North, there will be a Veterans Day Lunch hosted by the Elks Lodge No. 1937. The event is free for all veterans, and all are welcome. There will be a special veterans program and guest speakers. Mark your calendar to attend.
Peninsula Quilt Guild Meeting
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild meets at 1p.m., every second Monday of the month at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Pl., Seaview. All levels of quilters are welcome from rank beginner to expert. Bring your project for Show ‘n Tell. Exchange tips and tricks with other quilters. Any question, please call 360-607-0617.
North Head Lighthouse Keepers meeting
SEAVIEW — The annual meeting for the Keepers of the North Head Lighthouse and Friends of the Columbia River Gateway will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Depot Restaurant at 1206 38th Street in Seaview. Please R.S.V.P. to Susie Dawson at 360-642-0731.
‘Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas’
ILWACO — Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 and Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 16 and 23, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17 and Nov. 24, come to the Peninsula Players Playhouse on Lake Street for the play “Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas,” directed by Laurie Carter. This charming show takes a funny, heartwarming and often poignant look at the struggle to find the spirit of the holidays amid the avalanche of commercialism, stress and chaos that crashes down every December. The many delightful stories include a small immigrant child who comes trick-or-treating in a cheap Santa mask a few days before Christmas, inadvertently delivering the true meaning of the season to a grown-up with a serious case of “Scroogitis;” hilarious musings about a love/hate relationship with the vibrant poinsettia that arrives in most homes every December and hangs on and on and on, long after the holidays have ended; and a beautiful, deeply moving tribute to the winter solstice, celebrating nature’s precious annual gift of rebirth. Tickets are $10 each and are available at Olde Towne Café in Ilwaco, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach and Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park.
Ocean Park Food Bank hours
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Food Bank will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holidays. The rest of month they will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Holiday Open House
SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa is seeking vendors and crafters to participate in their annual holiday open house, “Deck the Hall” from Nov. 29 through Dec. 15 Are you looking to sell your unique art or craft? Whether you are new to selling or have many years of experience come participate in this fun community event. This event offers a warm and friendly holiday shopping environment for everyone to enjoy. Vendors do not need to be present during the three-week event. Items will be displayed on consignment. Skamokawa’s River Life Interpretive Center/Central School/Redmen Hall is located at 1394 W. SR 4, Skamokawa, WA 98647. For information please submit vendor items no later than Monday, Nov. 25 by 4 p.m. For more information or to sign up please call 360-795-3007 or email fos1894@gmail.com.
