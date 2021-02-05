Our boat cleaved salty water. I gazed at the deepening wake behind our small craft. The sea parted and invited us to its hug. Until it closed from above and took one away. I am a high desert fellow by inclination; the sea induces a strong pucker factor in me. Nonetheless, I bank my fear until it is a small dark marble deep in my gut. Anticipated group water fun can overpower my fears. For awhile.
Thus it was this day. On board with me were my two sons. Then six and nine years old. Not afraid of the ocean. Yet. Their grandfather (Papa) was our pilot. By tradition. Even as he moved into his 80s. It was a mid-February excursion from our cabin to catch crab. This was the high season for it. We had a great day on the water.
Sunset came early then. We ended the hunt and approached the tall stone jetty that protected the commercial harbor from the ocean’s restless and outgoing tide. We entered the harbor at the jetty mouth and glided into the No Wake Zone. The jetty jutted up to our right. Fishing fleet boats were docked to our left some 50 yards away. Thus embraced by these two parallel arms, we motored down the watery highway to the waiting boat ramp. It was a couple hundred yards away. There, we would load up the trailer and depart for dinner. The women folk awaited the sea’s bounty.
I sat on a middle bench. Alone. Nine-year-old Alex sat in the bow acting as our look out. Papa ran the boat from the stern. Six-year-old Matti sat between Papa and me. Matti was provoking the crabs with our gaff hook. As young boys will do. The outgoing tide slowly drew us towards the jetty. Papa prepared to correct. All was well. Until it wasn’t.
Quick danger
Suddenly, Matti tipped the crab pot over. Freed crabs scuttled toward Papa. Reflexively, he bent over to play catch. This caused his tiller to turn sharply to the right. Before you could draw a breath the boat slammed into the rocky jetty. It immediately flipped upside down. And sank. In seconds. Because our outboard motor was heavy. My gut marble grew into a beachball. In seconds. I swam under water and came up facing our scuttled boat. In seconds.
I looked to my left. Alex was pulling himself out of the water onto a jetty rock. No blood. I looked to my right. Papa had on a lifejacket and was bobbing in the water. Cussing like the sailor he was. At least he was breathing.
I completed my triple triage by scanning for Matti. Nothing. Instinctively, I dove down and came up briefly inside the overturned boat. Matti was there. In a rapidly shrinking air pocket. Screaming. Tangled up in boat detritus; crab pots, loose rope, fishing poles and gaff hook. I had no more air. I frantically swam back to the surface took a deep breath, swallowed my fear and dove back under the boat.
I recall grabbing Matti’s life preserver by the collar. I yanked him, with all of my fear strength, under the boat gunnel and back to the surface. Spitting water and wailing. He tells it differently. He recalls, in my panic, that I first tried to pull him through the metal side of our aluminum boat. Then I backed up and pulled him down to clear the gunnel and then up to gulp the sweet air. We agree about the wailing and water spitting. By both of us.
Soaked on the jetty
We paddled to the jetty to join Papa and Alex on the slippery rocks. Now what? Boat overturned. Soaking wet. Wind rising. Sun setting. Two skinny boys beginning to shake with advancing cold. Just then, I turned to the noise of an outboard motor pushing a small dingy headed right to us. In it were two men; bearded, sweaty, filthy dirty. Said they heard our collision and offered to take the two boys to their fishing boat “over there.” One waved vaguely towards the fleet of docked fishing boats across from the jetty. There were hundreds of boats.
It was deep twilight by now. I agreed. Reluctantly. Misgivings trumped by this Hobson’s choice. I had almost lost them moments earlier. Now surrendering them to strangers. The boys were quickly loaded onto the dingy. I grabbed a hand with hesitant thanks. It was heavily calloused-corded and strong.
They left Papa and me behind as they motored off in to the growing gloom. No running lights. We were freezing cold. Time to move on.
There was a poly rope attached to the bow of our boat. The bow peeped above the water surface like a shark fin. I gathered the poly rope. We began to lug-pull the sunken boat towards the distant boat ramp. Impossible. Sisyphus had it easier. I flagged down the last passing pleasure boat. The skipper kindly lassoed and hog tied his boat to ours and slowly towed it to the boat ramp.
We were left behind. Again. By now, all feeling a distant memory from feet to waist. All that remand was distant leg feel. We stumped our way slowly to the ramp. We tied the boat to an adjacent dock for retrieval the next day.
Finding the boys
Papa stumbled off to start our truck and warm up. He was finished. My stump legged teeth chattering march persisted. I recalled I had two sons to find in what appeared to be a vast dock yard of dark rocking boats. Needle-in-a-haystack-time.
Hypothermia was now dogging me. With a vengeance. It does funny things to your brain. I used to be a trained mountain rescue team member; but only a three-season guy. I did not qualify as a deep-winter mountain rescuer. We learned about advancing hypothermia. It was mostly book learning as it was not replicable as a training aid.
What little I recalled was that advancing hypo announced itself with a growing warmth. A paradoxical sign. It may mean you were starting to freeze to death. It was above freezing on the water but the wind chill was raising Cain with me.
I walked, shouted names and stumped along what seemed like a mile of dock wood. The wind carried my raw voice away. I finally received an answering hale from an outwardly derelict wood fishing boat.
I met one of the dingy men on the dock. He slowly led me below deck. In the dank cabin I saw that the boys were fed, dry and warm. They were cocooned in old sweat shirts and a holey sleeping bag. I absorbed the warmth for a short few moments.
Man smell was strong here. Tobacco whiskey chips sweat fish offal oil diesel assaulted my nose. Hypothermia did not diminish smell; who knew?
I side-eyed the two rescuers. Quickly regretted it. They were saviors. They gave me the clothes and walked us back to the waiting van. I shook their hands. They felt smooth and soft this time. Strange. Senses changed. So had my attitude.
