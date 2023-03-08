The collective noun for a group of quilters is a guild.
It could just as well be a hug.
The Peninsula Quilt Guild has 107 members. Some are Long Beach neighbors; others are scattered around the United States and connect through Facebook and Zoom.
At the Peninsula Senior Center during a recent in-person gathering, some worked in tandem or in small groups, savoring the pleasure of creating fiber art together in an atmosphere that is equal doses of fun and learning.
“It’s the joy of people who like to do the same thing,” said Donna Boyer, co-president of the Guild. “It’s a stress reliever, too.”
Meetings mix applause for others’ creations with education on sewing techniques. “These people are so skilled that I have learned so much from them,” Boyer enthused.
And mistakes can be fixed. She is not alone in believing the seam ripper is a quilter’s best friend. A tiny hand tool with a wickedly sharp blade, it can remove errant stitches — a chance to start over.
‘Courage’
The group is gearing up for its 26th annual show, “Quilting at the Beach.” It will be held at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum March 17-19. Admission is free and the show is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Jeanne Staley, who publicizes the Guild’s activities, said this year’s show will feature 113 quilts. Visitors will be invited to vote on a “people’s choice” award.
“We had a few first timers, which is great,” she said. “It takes courage to put your work out there for all to see.”
One smaller artwork being showcased will be the winner of a quilt challenge coordinated by Terri Seifreid. Given the theme, “The Great Pacific Northwest,” 18 entrants purchased a piece of fabric from the organizing committee that had to be incorporated in the design. Quilts were limited to an 80-inch perimeter.
Entries were judged anonymously. “There was a variety of creations,” Staley said. “The guild members voted for the one quilt they liked the best.” Theresa Collins was proclaimed the winner, with Terry Weeks and Joe Riedesel runners up.
‘Creative’
Staley said the show is the culmination of a year at the sewing machine.
“The quilt show offers the opportunity for the guild members to share their love of quilting and their hard work,” she said. “Many quilters find quilting to be a stress release and a way to fulfill their creative needs.”
At a recent gathering at Klipsan, quilters confirmed that they embraced the hobby as a way to relieve the pressure from their professions. One had been a public defender attorney, another a juvenile probation officer and another served with the U.S. Forest Service.
Toni Tweedie Healy also found solace from her high-pressured work life in music. “The joy of quilting is creating something that lasts,” she said. “I also play the flute, but I put it away when I am done playing. When I make a quilt, it lasts forever.”
Shared
Past president Magen Michaud, show chairman, said staging the three-day annual event is one of four goals for the Guild. The others are education, charity and camaraderie. While members sew year-round in their home studios, they gather at the Senior Center on the second Monday of each month for meetings.
The charitable element involves support for local food banks. One component for fund-raising is the raffle quilt, with tickets available for $1 from Guild members (only on sale in Washington because of state rules). This year’s prize is a design called “Bali Wedding Star by Quiltworx.com.” The winning ticket will be drawn 2 p.m. Sunday. The quilt was pieced by multiple Guild members, who are already working on next year’s raffle prize, a blue design called “The Road Home.”
This year, the Guild has shared leadership roles, acknowledging the work involved plus the dynamic that some are “snowbirds” who leave the Peninsula to winter in warmer Southwest states.
That means Boyer shares the president job with Julie Wheat. Vice presidents are Toni Macomb and Donella Lucero; secretaries, Karen Strege and Terri Miller; and treasurers Doris Schalka and Dee West. Sylvia Pelizza is the past president. They hold board meetings online on Zoom so everyone can link up regardless of where they are.
Michaud is enthused by the direction of the group. “We have a lot of new people who have moved into the area — it is really energetic,” she said.
‘Grow’
For Healy, camaraderie and education are equal rewards. “I have learned so much from her,” she said, acknowledging Terry Weeks, co-chairman of the raffle quilt, sitting nearby. “She has has new tool for everything, and we learn so much from each other.”
As she spoke, Healy’s fingers gripped tightly to hold a seam together. “There’s something about watching these little pieces of fabric grow,” she laughed. “We cut them! That’s what quilters do.”
