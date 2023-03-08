Toni Tweedie Healy, left, helps Mary Boyd

Toni Tweedie Healy, left, helps Mary Boyd with some sewing tips during a recent meeting of the Peninsula Quilt Guild. Members are gearing up to host the 26th annual “Quilting at the Beach” show at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco March 17-19.

 PATRICK WEBB

The collective noun for a group of quilters is a guild.

It could just as well be a hug.

Donna Boyer

Donna Boyer works on ironing a piece of fabric, watched by Terry Weeks at right. Guild members share leadership roles, savoring the mix of experienced and novice quilters, learning from each other in a fun atmosphere.
Bali Wedding Star by Quiltworx.com

This year’s raffle prize is a design called “Bali Wedding Star by Quiltworx.com.” A team of Guild members worked on the project last year. Tickets are $1. The winner will be drawn at 2 p.m. Sunday. Quilters are already working on next year’s raffle prize, a blue design called “The Road Home.”
cute bears in canoes

These cute bears in canoes designed by Theresa Collins earned the top selection in the “The Great Pacific Northwest” quilt challenge, a competition that was so popular last year that it was held again. Quilted entries were limited to an 80-inch perimeter and had to include one piece of fabric selected by the organizers.
Quilt show behind the scenes

There is considerable behind-the-scenes activity for the annual “Quilting at the Beach” show at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum when the quilts are hung for display. Safety, lighting and contrast are all factored in during a process which involves much ladder-climbing and discussion.

