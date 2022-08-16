The rangers at Cape Disappointment State Park have organized a slate of activities coming up.
Evening demonstrations
7:30 p.m. Aug. 18. Flintknapping demonstration. The discussion will highlight how arrowheads were made. It will take place at the Benson Beach Amphitheater.
7:30 p.m. Aug. 21. “Beetles, Butterflies, Bees, Oh My!” The discussion will highlight the lives of insects. Youngsters will be able to craft a pipe cleaner insect to take home.
Guided hikes
2 p.m. Aug. 18. “Is That Edible?” Walkers will learn what wild growing items are safe to eat. An easy half-mile round trip. Hikers should meet at the Cape Disappointment trailhead near the park office. The program ends at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.
2 p.m. Aug. 19. “Recipe for Disaster.” An easy half-mile round trip. Those attending will reflect on beauty and also danger as waves, tides and currents, and their interactions, are reviewed. Meet at the Benson Beach Amphitheater Parking Lot.
2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20. “I Hide, You Seek.” This is a variation of a scavenger hunt to test observational skills. Show up any time between 2 and 3 to participate. An easy half-mile round trip. Meet at the Coastal Forest Loop parking lot.
2 p.m. Aug. 21. “Tracking Wildlife.” Those attending will learn to observe and identify wildlife tracks and make a track to take home. A moderate mile round trip. Program lasts 90 minutes. Meet at the Coastal Forest Loop parking lot
A Discover Pass is required for all the hikes.
The Benson Beach Amphitheater. is located in Campground A. Visitors should follow the paved path behind the main restrooms.
