Officially, Pacific City existed from March 22, 1849 to Feb. 26, 1852. It’s difficult to identify where it was located, no matter how you might go about it. Now, 180-some years later, there are few, if any, physical clues left. Not even a real-time, “politically” correct address is likely to help.
1837: Oregon Country. When White first viewed Cape Disappointment it was in the midst of a disputed region which had been occupied by British and French-Canadian fur traders since before 1810 and by American settlers from the mid-1830s.
Dec. 22, 1845: Clark and Lewis counties. These were the first two counties north of the Columbia River. Clark County included Fort Vancouver along with all of eastern Washington and Idaho. Lewis County encompassed all of Western Washington except for Fort Vancouver.
Aug. 14, 1848: Oregon Territory. This huge region included all of the present-day states of Idaho, Oregon and Washington as well as those parts of present-day Montana and Wyoming west of the Continental Divide.
March 22, 1849: Pacific City. Donation land claim obtained; Pacific City platted.
Address: Pacific City, Lewis County, Oregon Territory
Feb. 3, 1851: Pacific County. Carved out of Lewis County in Oregon Territory, Pacific County’s northern boundary stopped short of the Peninsula’s full length and did not include Shoalwater Bay. Pacific City was named as county seat.
Address: Pacific City, Pacific County, Oregon Territory
Feb. 26, 1852: Pacific City vacated. When Pacific City was vacated, the County Seat moved to Chenookville, a settlement between Chinook Point and Point Ellice. The county seat would be moved twice more until 1893 when it was finally located in South Bend.
March 2, 1853: Washington Territory formed.
There would be seven boundary changes to Pacific County between 1853 and 1879.
Feb. 14, 1859: Southwestern portion of Oregon Territory was admitted to the union as the State of Oregon.
Nov. 11, 1889: Washington Territory was admitted to the union as the State of Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.