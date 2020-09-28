Razor clamming on Clatsop County beaches reopens Oct. 1.
Fishery managers report a high abundance of large clams on the 18-mile stretch of beach between the South Jetty at the mouth of the Columbia River to Tillamook Head in Seaside.
Clammers can expect a good number of mature, larger-sized razor clams as well as 1 and 2-year-old razor clams.
The Clatsop area is home to some of the most popular and productive clamming beds in Oregon.
The area is closed seasonally beginning in July to prevent the disturbance of young clams and increase the chance of good survival rates. During the closure, state marine biologists survey the population on the beach.
Clam diggers are asked to maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from anyone who is not a member of the same household on the beach.
Nonresidents will be able to begin clamming coastwide in Oregon on Oct. 7. Oregon limited clamming and some other outdoor recreational activities to residents for much of this year to impede the spread of coronavirus.
