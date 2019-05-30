ILWACO — Wellspring Community Network, Ilwaco High School Youth Action Klub (YAK) and Sources of Strength are hosting the 2019 Color the Lake Fun Run this Saturday, June 1, at 9 a.m. at Black Lake in Ilwaco. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
At the conclusion of the fun run, participants will find themselves in a cloud of fun colored powder. (Wear clothing you don’t care about!)
This 5K walk/run promotes mental health, connections, and healthy activities. It is free to Ocean Beach School District students with an ASB card. Adults will be charged a $15 entry fee.
Due to the course, children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Strollers, bikes, skateboards and other wheeled devices are not allowed. No animals are allowed on the course, with the exception of service animals.
