Home shrine

A personal shrine at her home celebrates the memory of Leisa’s son.

 LEISA JENNINGS

“When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, “I used everything you gave me.”

― Erma Bombeck

Turning of the bones in Madagascar

“Famadihana” is an important funerary tradition of the Malagasy people in Madagascar. Also called “the turning of the bones,” every five to seven years, people remove the bodies of their ancestors from their family crypts and re-wrap them in fresh cloth, then dance with the corpses around the tomb to live music. The basis of this tradition is that the spirits of the dead only move on to the afterlife once their body is completely decomposed, and once appropriate ceremonies are conducted. The custom brings together extended families as a way of cementing and celebrating close family ties. The bodies, wrapped in cloth, are exhumed and sprayed with wine or perfume. As a band plays, family members dance with the bodies. This ceremony lets people tell important family news to the deceased and ask for their blessings.
Ghana funeral tradition

In Ghana, people are often buried in highly decorative coffins that celebrate their passions in life. These “fantasy coffins” are made into all different types of shapes, such as animals, luxury cars, and other symbols — usually representing the deceased’s profession or favorite hobby. The reasons behind these coffins relate to the religious beliefs of those who use them: they believe that death is not the end, and that the afterlife is similar to our lives on Earth. These coffins serve as important vessels, allowing the deceased to continue their passions in the next life.
New Orleans Jazz Funeral

New Orleans, Louisiana, has one of the most famous traditions by way of a jazz funeral procession. Funeral mourners are led by an elaborate marching band. Typically, a jazz funeral is led by the family and friends of the deceased, and a brass band. The march usually begins with the band playing more somber music, such as hymns for mourning. The tone of the procession slowly builds to one of joy, after either the deceased is buried, or the hearse leaves the procession.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.