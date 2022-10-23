“When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left, and could say, “I used everything you gave me.”
― Erma Bombeck
I read a lot of books on grief when I lost my son and gleaned knowledge of many interesting cultural traditions in doing so.
Some advice was helpful, like the idea of creating a new tradition for tough days like birthdays or Christmas. I started making a shrine for my son on his birthday with a lit candle for the full day and night. On the shrine sits a crystal ball where I still hope to see a vision of my son. His ashes are in a bronze box with an elephant carved on it that he drew as a child. There is a blue pin from Providence Hospital in Seattle that says, “It’s a boy.” There is a picture of me holding and hugging him when he was a baby. I leave it all year around now because I feel the pain of loss every single hour of every single day. The first year friends and family sent off blue balloons for Solomon, but I was admonished for killing sea turtles, so I stopped that tradition before it got started.
Though I am not certain what my thoughts are regarding life after life, what has most caused my heart to sore are stories of others who (true or not) have had visions from the dead and are absolutely convinced of an afterlife. I want to believe it, but I have not received any signs from my son that are 100% certain. I like to hear about the way other cultures view death. It is true, but hard to imagine, that in 100 years, you and everyone you know will not exist.
When you lose someone that is central to your life there are a zillion pathways in your brain that lead to that person. Things you want to say, to do, to hear. Your brain expects that person to be there. You know when you lose your car keys or wallet or glasses how you keep looking in the same places and they’re still not there? Well, magnify that by a zillion and you have your brain trying to make sense out of the senseless. How could all those pathways be broken? Every day I wake up to a punch in the stomach with the renewed realization that my son is gone.
Grief involves re-programming most of your brain. That person’s presence made up much of the fabric of your life. For your brain to develop pathways that do not lead to that person, it has to create pathways that say the old pathways are broken. The old pathways that always before led to your loved one now lead to the black hole. The pit. It’s as though every road you normally drive on has a washed out bridge or is closed for repair. It takes a long time to build new roads and for a long time you can’t go anywhere.
The Malakulan voyage
In “The Modern Book of the Dead,” Ptolemy Tompkins tells the story of the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, where there is an island called Malakula. Because of the modern world, the traditional beliefs of the native peoples are dying out. But up until the early years of the 20th century, the Malakulans practiced a richly imaginative tribal religion. One of the more interesting rules of this religion concerned a series of designs memorized by the people so that they could be drawn on command after death. Simple at first glance, these patterns actually demanded skill and memory to reproduce correctly.
“The Malakulan voyage usually started out with the newly dead soul walking along a beach. Making its way on foot, the soul would, at a certain point, find the path blocked by a terrifying cannibalistic ghost-goddess with the unlikely name of Le-hev-hev.”
As the soul approached, Le-hev-hev would draw an intricate design in the sand —the same design that the newly dead had hopefully learned how to draw correctly while alive. Just as the newcomer soul arrived before her, the goddess would rub half of the design out. It was then the soul’s job to redraw the missing half of the design from memory. If the drawing was good, then Le-hev-hev would stand aside and grant access to the lands beyond, where the souls of the newly dead person’s deceased friends and family were waiting.
Our ideas about death define how we live our lives. If we think in purely negative terms about death, life becomes a grim, claustrophobic, pointless affair: a story that starts out sad and just gets sadder as time goes on.
We in the modern world have forgotten how to perform the essential activity of “thinking the right things” about death, and as a result have found ourselves, collectively, in the position of the Malakulan natives who had shown up before Le-hev-hev both empty-headed and empty-handed. When our time comes and the goddess draws the map in the sand and then wipes half of it away again, we will not be able to redraw it for her for the simple reason that we have no genuine idea how it is supposed to look.
Grief is a part of life
As materialists, many believe that we are bodies, not souls, and that our consciousness will come to a full stop when our bodies die. Things will go dark, and we will drift away into nothingness. The idea that life continues after the death of the physical body is one that the great majority who came before us on this planet took very seriously. It was a subject they were not afraid to talk and think about, completely, with all the energy and intellect they possessed.
Practicing mindfulness helps you to be aware of all the moments of your life — your hopes and your dreams, all of which can be shaken up and destroyed by loss. Grieving mindfully is the process of putting the pieces back together consciously, while appreciating who or what you have lost, who you are, and who you want to be.
There is nothing “wrong” with you if you are grieving. Grief is a part of life. We all inherently want to experience pleasure and avoid pain. But grief has always been part of the order of things, and it always will be. It is only without love that there is no grief. At the end of our lives, all of our accumulated wealth and possessions, no matter how expensive or cheap they are, do not come with us, not even our bodies.
Mindfulness is the foundation of Buddhism, as well as many other spiritual and religious traditions of Asia. The Buddha started his life as a rich prince born to a noble family. He was kept sheltered in opulence and comfort in his father’s palace. At the age of 29, he ventured outside the confines of his home and encountered an elderly person bent over with arthritis, a sick person covered with sores, and a corpse—all for the first time in his life. As his assumptions about the world being healthy, happy, safe, and fair were shattered, he encountered a wondering guru who was living a life of strict self-discipline, contemplation and without pleasures and comforts. To endeavor to understand the mystery of the death and suffering in human life, the Buddha followed suit and renounced his sheltered life, leaving behind his parents, his wife, and his newborn son. In one night, he lost everything that he had known his life to be. He lost his identity. He chose instead to wander through India, hoping to become one of the ascetics who seemed to have grasped the meaning of life and death.
After years of practicing, Buddha understood that the answers he was looking for could not be found in either decadence or self-mortification; after having lived through both extremes, he still had not found the answers he was seeking. The answer had been in front of him all along: the present moment. Mindfulness is simply the talk of paying attention along life’s journey.
Suffering can bring you to a place of profound mindfulness about your relationships and your spiritual beliefs. Being aware of how your loved one lived, what his role was in your life, and how you are experiencing the loss of that person can turn your grief journey into a vehicle for your spiritual growth.
Compassion is easy when you are surrounded by loved ones, and when life is going well, right? Your heart feels open when it is happy or comfortable. The real challenge to living a spiritual and mindful life is having compassion toward others and ourselves during difficult times.
Let’s think of new traditions
We need to rethink the conversations and traditions that surround death in the West. This would allow us to more fully live our own lives, and approach the death of our loved ones differently. If you need a little inspiration, and want to learn how other cultures celebrate life and death, read on.
For instance, after death, a common Vietnamese tradition is to leave thick wads of counterfeit money under monuments so the deceased can buy whatever they need on their way to the next life.
In a town of about 8,000, Pomuch, Cameche, an unusual “bone washing” takes place after death. During what is called “Hanal Pixan,” decedents honor the dead through the annual ritual of “washing” or brushing the bones of dead loved ones with a piece of cloth or small brush.
In Mexico there is a “Dia de Muertos”, or Day of the Dead, a holiday that dates back to the Aztec Empire. Over time, it has blended with the Catholic holiday, All Souls’ Day, to become a vibrant celebration of the dead. On this holiday, family and friends gather to pray for and remember those who have died, and to help support their spiritual journey in the afterlife. People will go to cemeteries and build private altars containing the favorite foods and beverages of the deceased, as well as photos and personal items that belonged to them. The reason this tradition exists is to encourage the souls of the dead to be present, so they might hear the prayers and stories the living are saying.
A few years before his death, my son, Solomon was asked what he wanted done with his ashes when he dies. He said he wanted to be blended up in a smoothie and have his family and friends drink it. So we did. We gathered after his service in a field by the South Fork river and my niece, Katie, brought a table, cups, bananas, strawberries, milk, ice, a blender, and an extension cord. We all waited so we could toast him together and we raised our ash smoothie cups and in unison said, “To Solomon.” My sister-in-law came in late, tasted it, and said, “Hey this is good. What is it?” My sister said, “It’s Solomon.” I know there are those that find this very dark and some didn’t partake. But I think Solomon would have loved this unique ceremony.
I can’t say with certainty that I will see my son again. I just don’t know. I haven’t drawn that design in the sand like the Malakulans. One thing for sure, I need to diligently work on my spiritual ducks and get them in a row. I will keep searching for a strong belief in the afterlife — 100%. If I can (and I will) accomplish this, I will be able to look at life (and death) differently — with more hope, more love, and more peace.
