He’s Naselle’s unsung hero.

Now Elmer Toftemark is center stage, earning significant applause as a key leader among Naselle High School’s Class of 2023.

Poul and Elmer Toftemark

Poul Toftemark is pictured in 2015 with newly adopted son Elmer, then a soon-to-be fifth grader enjoying his first attendance at the family’s annual camp-out and pig roast in Rosburg.
Sockeye fishing

The sockeye salmon harvest at Bristol Bay set an Alaska record this summer, in part thanks to hard work by seasonal workers who included Elmer Toftemark. The effort meant he lost weight before beginning fall football practices.
Elmer Toftemark at track meet

At the center of the fun with the track team earlier this year was Elmer Toftemark, then a junior. Behind him are Naselle students Jack D’Agostino and Jacob Pakenen.
NHS weight room

Jaden Ding, a junior wide receiver, works out with a giant medicine ball while Elmer Toftemark, his track teammate, supervises as Comet football players train together in the Naselle weight room. Behind at left is sophomore lineman William Anderson.

