He’s Naselle’s unsung hero.
Now Elmer Toftemark is center stage, earning significant applause as a key leader among Naselle High School’s Class of 2023.
During this summer’s Finn Fest, he worked in one of the booths. Inside the school that day, long-time Naselle teacher Greg Nelson was delighted to speak about Toftemark’s achievements. “He’s a great kid, hard working, and has always been just great in-school citizen,” said Nelson. “I really like Elmer … he is a standout young man.”
A sports leader
Toftemark’s parents are Poul and Zenaida Toftemark of Rosburg, known throughout Naselle and Wahkiakum County for their annual camp-out and pig roast. When they adopted their son from The Philippines in 2015, he arrived in time to complete his fourth-grade studies in Naselle.
Since moving up to high school, football, basketball and track have been among his main activities, curtailed by the covid disruptions and, for one basketball season, by worries over hardwood pressure on his legs during his junior year.
The last football last season ended at Moses Lake as first-year NHS coach Kevin McNulty sought to lift his players after losing the semifinal to Almira-Coulee-Hartline. Comet faces streaked in sweat and tears told of their “left-it-all-on-the-field” anguish.
But the season brought accolades.
Naselle’s successful advance to the next-to-last game of the 1B championship season was propelled by efforts acknowledged by the Pac-5 Conference All-League team announcements. Toftemark’s consistency as a fierce linebacker earned him a spot on the all-league first team. His skilled performance on the offensive line earned him a league honorable mention, too.
And he led the team in tackles, a stat that didn’t surprise his coach, McNulty.
Big contributor
Track last summer proved his dedication to boosting team spirit. Toftemark had gritty efforts throughout the season, notably discus and other field events that drew on his strength. When he did not advance from the district meet, Coach Scott Smith signed him up as an alternate for Naselle’s two qualifying state relay squads.
“What he brought to the track program was just being himself and being helpful in any way he could, and by being encouraging to all the other athletes,” Smith said. His contribution wasn’t just at state. “He’s just a good kid. He did stuff throughout the season without me having to ask him — that’s really remarkable for a high school boy.”
Toftemark traveled to the championships at Cheney with his running shoes, ready.
He never ran.
But he contributed to the Comet’s second-place team trophy in the WIAA 1B boys division by helping, encouraging, cheering.
‘Elmer is great!’
Josh Chadwick, a hurdler who earned medals at the Cheney meet, acknowledged Toftemark’s contribution with a broad grin.
“Elmer is great!” the senior said as he walked out of the sun-drenched Eastern Washington stadium after his final Comet sports event. “He loves football and even at track meets he is doing his stutter-thing …” he laughed as he demonstrated the offensive lineman’s quick-feet maneuver that Coach Jeff Eaton teaches.
“Elmer is a great teammate,” Chadwick added, praising him for traveling all the miles to state as an alternate, while serving as an emotional support. “He jokes around with us, but he is really good for us, in all sports.”
For Toftemark, it was natural. “Everybody pushes themselves harder,” he said, when asked about what it means to wear a Comet uniform. “It’s like the team makes everyone improve. When you see a team member do better, it pushes you.”
As for being an alternate, Toftemark gave a simple shrug.
“It’s an inspiration to do better next year.”
He steps up to help
Even before football games began, Toftemark was asking to become a running back. “I did that in my freshman year then moved to the line,” he said at an early practice. “We have a good line — some people that can step up.”
But McNulty, with 36 years coaching football on his resume, has kept him at guard, knowing too that he can rely on Toftemark as linebacker when Naselle is on defense.
“He is a great kid and a great human being,” McNulty said. “He helps around the school.”
Like everyone, Toftemark’s football career was turned upside down by covid disruptions. As a sophomore, he was on the roster at 160 pounds, then bulked up to 192 for his junior year. Now, he’s consciously slimmed to 185, in part thanks to an energetic summer working in Alaska’s Bristol Bay which saw a record sockeye salmon harvest. “Get get those arms and legs ready for football!” his father teased on a fishing photo posted on Facebook.
Seeing transformation
The transformation impressed his coach. “He looks good,” McNulty said back in August. “He would like to play running back. He is the top returning lineman and he wants to play in the backfield!”
The speed that earned Toftemark selection as a state relay alternate has been evident already. In the Comets’ opening game against Quilcene, Toftemark seized his chance and ran in a touchdown during Naselle’s 38-8 defeat of the second-ranked team in the state.
Naselle lost its second game to Neah Bay. McNulty has conceded the team is young; there are only two other seniors, though both are experienced. He predicted they would rise to the challenge midseason. They bounced back with a convincing win over South Christian in which Toftemark scored again and recovered a fumble.
Tears or triumph?
Whether the Comets’ season ends in tears or triumph may be determined in the weight room.
Toftemark, a 2022 team captain, splits his time between his own work-out and assisting others. His speedy track teammate Jaden Ding is 40 pounds lighter, so Toftemark leads the junior wide receiver in a strength exercise with a weighty medicine ball.
Eaton, the Naselle assistant coach who builds character amid muscle, views Toftemark’s leadership with approval.
“He played on the line the last couple of years and was basically an assistant coach for me,” Eaton said. “The new kids would come in and he would work with them and get them through. I like him for his knowledge of the game.”
