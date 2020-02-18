Wednesday, Feb. 19
Vaping Awareness Workshop
NASELLE — From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Naselle-Grays River Valley School District, parents, students, community members and educators are invited to attend a workshop that introduces the concepts and devices for vaping nicotine and marijuana, data on e-cigarette use in Washington, health research and more. If you have questions call 360-484-7121.
Junk Journaling
RAYMOND — Do you like to journal or make your own stuff? Every Wednesday in February, teens and adults are invited to learn how to make simple to more complex journals and book altering using found materials. The classes are held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Raymond Timberland Library at 507 Duryea Street. A variety of supplies will be handy but feel free to bring and share your own. If you have questions call 360-942-2408.
Free tax help
OCEAN PARK — Seniors and low-income taxpayers can get free help with their 2019 Federal income taxes at the Ocean Park Timberland Library on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5 through April 15. AARP Foundation trained volunteers will help. No appointment is needed —this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. If you need more information, call 360-665-4184.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Restoring the North Head Lighthouse
ILWACO — Alex McMurry, Washington State Parks Historic Preservation, will speak on the North Head lighthouse restoration on Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Salt Hotel & Pub at the Port of Ilwaco. Alex will share details and technical aspects of the multi-phased project, with added stories of discovery, failure and ultimately, success. Come early or stay late for a bite and a brew. Seating is limited; first come, first served, no reservations. If you have questions please call 360-642-7258.
Pop-Up Library Services
CHINOOK — On Thursday. Feb. 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Chinook School Event Center, 810 Highway 101, there will be a chance to get help with various library functions. Staff will be available to help with creating and renewing library accounts, answering questions and providing items to check out. If you have questions please call 360-642-3908.
Ferry down for maintenance
CATHLEMET — The ferry Oscar B is out of service from Feb. 24 to March 4 for maintenance. During the drydock work, crews will paint, replace anti-corrosion zinc plates, inspect shafts and do other maintenance work. If you have questions call the ferry information line at 360-795-7867.
Friday, Feb. 21
Herrera Beutler offering free IRS tax help
ILWACO — U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler announced that her office is offering coastal residents a free IRS Tax Prep Workshop on Friday, February 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. Tax experts will be on hand to help residents file taxes, prepare tax returns, and will be available to answer questions. For a list of essential documents to bring to the workshop and more information on how IRS-certified volunteers will assist during the workshop, please go to https://tinyurl.com/r2st7f2. For information on other Tax Assistance programs in the area, please visit IRS.gov/VITA.
Free swing dancing
LONG BEACH — There will be free dance classes every Friday at 4 p.m. downstairs at the Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road. All ages are welcome. No partner is necessary. Call 360-665-0022.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Herrera Beutler hosts telephone town hall
VANCOUVER — U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler will host a live telephone town hall on Saturday, February 22 at 2:30 p.m. Residents of Southwest Washington’s third congressional district are invited to join for updates on her initiatives to help working families, improve health care, and ask questions or share whatever is on their mind. Contact her Vancouver office to be placed on this call list by calling 360-695-6292. Anyone can call in to join the town hall at any point during the event by calling 1-877-229-8493 and using the passcode 116365. Those residents unable to participate in this event can still share feedback or get questions answered by visiting jhb.house.gov to find Herrera’s views on issues that matter to Southwest Washington, send her an email, sign up for her newsletter, or connect with her on social media.
Free tax help
RAYMOND — Seniors and low-income taxpayers can get free help with their 2019 Federal income taxes at the Raymond Timberland Library, at 507 Duryea St., on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8 through April 11. AARP Foundation trained volunteers will help. No appointment is needed —this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. If you need more information, call 360-942-2408.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Feb. 22 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the 1971 film “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” starring Angela Lansbury and David Tomlinson; and on the second screen will be the classic 1948 film, “Fort Apache,” starring John Wayne and Henry Fonda. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Water Music Festival
ASTORIA — The Water Music Society of the Long Beach Peninsula will host a concert called “Opera in the Afternoon,” featuring the music of Puccini at 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. Tickets are $40, online at www.WaterMusicSociety.com and at the door if space allows. Admission includes concert and refreshments, Italian desserts, prosecco and non-alcoholic alternative. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Ocean Beach and Naselle school district music programs.
Bluegrass concert
RAYMOND — Sunday Afternoon Live is presenting a bluegrass concert featuring North Country on Sunday February 23 at 2 p.m. at the historic Raymond Theatre, 323 3rd St. in Raymond. North Country bluegrass band is one of the premier traditional bluegrass bands from the Northwest. Tickets are $15 at the door, or can be purchased in advance for $12 at the Raymond theater, the Raymond pharmacy and South Bend Pharmacy. Tickets are also available by calling 360-836-4419 or on PayPal at www.Sundayafternoonlive.org.
Sarah Peacock in concert
KLIPSAN — Sarah Peacock will be in concert, beginning at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Peninsula Senior Activity Center, 21603 “O” Place, in Ocean Park. Tickets are only $10 per person. Singer-songwriter Peacock draws parallels between current events and the 1692 Salem Witch Trials with the title song to her new record, “Burn the Witch.” Her songs seek to uproot what we think we know about the world. Tickets are available at the senior center. For information call 360-665-3999.
Monday, Feb. 24
Quilt block challenge
MENLO — The Willapa Harbor Quilters will sponsor a sewing challenge during the Pacific County Fair. The 2020 challenge is for a 12.5-inch unfinished quilt block in red, white and blue, in 100% cotton cloth. Makers of the top three blocks will receive cash prizes of $20, $15 and $10 from the quilt guild. Winners are selected by popular vote during the fair. The challenge is open to anyone; guild membership is not a requirement. Contest entries will be accepted Sunday, Aug. 23, at the fairgrounds sewing building. Questions about the challenge, or Willapa Harbor Quilters, may be directed to Beth Gill, president, at 360-660-0036.
Story Slam ‘Epic Fail’
LONG BEACH — Pacific Story Slam, a collaborative competition between three local bars in three coastal communities, holds the sixth of a nine-week live storytelling competition. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., on Feb. 24 at North Beach Tavern, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Workers Tavern, and at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 at Maggie’s on the Prom, the theme will be “Epic Fail.” Each story must be true and the storyteller’s own story. The story must be told in the first-person narrative without notes or props. The story should be to theme and told within the confines of a 5-minute time period. Members of the audience will receive a ballot to vote for the winner of the night, based on the guidelines of the competition. The Grand Slam will be judged by a panel of judges. For more information, call Maggie’s On The Prom at 503-738-6403, Workers Tavern at 503-338-7291 , North Beach Tavern at 360-642-2302.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Pacific County Fair meetings
MENLO — The 2020 Pacific County Fair is upon us. In preparation there will be several meeting coming this month. First, beginning at 6 p.m. on Feb. 25 in the fair office in Menlo there will be a “Meet and Greet” gathering of the Pacific County Friends of the Fair. Then at 7 p.m., that same evening will be a meeting for fair superintendents or those interested in volunteering and helping. If interested come to this meeting on February 25, contact the fair office at 360-942-3713,or email: bmonohon@co.pacific.wa.us.
Brain Injury Specialist to Speak at Peace of Mind Dinner
SEAVIEW — Dan Overton, a certified brain injury specialist with a master’s in counseling and decades of work with veterans in Arizona, Wyoming and Washington, will speak on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Peace of Mind dinner, about the brain in relation to both mental health and substance abuse issues. Overton is widely known for his success in developing programs for inpatient and outpatient settings, including crisis intervention and community corrections. Everyone is welcome to February’s community awareness dinner at 6 p.m. The dinner will feature members’ favorite casseroles, along with dessert and beverage. Both the dinner and the 6:30 p.m. program are held at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place/Washington Street in Seaview, one block east of Pacific Highway. Peace of Mind Pacific County is an all-volunteer peer-led nonprofit organization focused on education, support, and community connections for people of all ages. For more information, look at www.pompc.org and on Facebook at peaceofmindpacificcounty. For transportation to the dinner and program, email info@pompc.org or phone 360-642-3448.
Movie nights
NASELLE — Each Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Naselle Timberland Library, teens and adults are invited to enjoy some popcorn while you watch popular release movies. The movies may be PG-13 rated, suitable for teen or adult audiences. The Friends of the Naselle Timberland Library provides the popcorn. You can call 360-484-3877 to learn what movie will be shown.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
Introduction to census
PACIFIC COUNTY — On Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., come to the Naselle Timberland Library at 4 Parpala Road for an introduction to the census. Learn why the census is important, and how you can be part of this effort. An additional workshop will be offered on March 24 from 5:30 p.m.to 6:30 p.m. at the Raymond Timberland Library at 507 Duryea Street. For more information go to 2020census.gov.
Explore the world
OCEAN PARK — From 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., each Wednesday, school-aged children, six to 11 years old, are invited to come explore the world, with a different project each week. Activities can include robotics, building, crafts, science and more. This is drop-in program, come when you can and stay as long as you want. Call 360-665-4184 for information.
Future Events
Willapa on Tap
LONG BEACH — Willapa on Tap, a lecture series designed to connect the public with the science of Willapa Bay’s ecology returns. This free event will be held at the Adrift Hotel & Spa, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., on Feb. 27. There will be talks from three local experts Regan McNatt, Jim Sayce and Dr. Jen Zaman. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar with local beer, wine and cider will be available. Willapa on Tap is a good venue to learn about the environmental issues in and around Willapa Bay. The information is presented in layman terms. For additional information visit www.friendsofWillaparefuge.org or contact Cathy Cruikshank at 360-434-1232 or Jackie Ferrier 360-484-3482.
Writers Weekend At the Beach
OCEAN PARK — The Writers Weekend at the Beach is back on March 6 through March 8! This event is a great time to fellowship together and talk writing again. The reunion will be held at the Ocean Park Methodist Campground. There will be a presentation from Nick Harrison, a literary agency and author, plus hands-on writing workshops, the famous limerick contact, a critique session, lots of sharing, singing and great food. Or, you can simply enjoy quiet writing time. The cost is $150 which includes two night accommodations and four meals, plus all the sessions. Contact Julie Zander at wwabreunion2020@gmail.com for more details and reservations.
Coastal Celtic Music Festival
PENINSULA — March 6 through 8 is the Coastal Celtic Music Festival which will be held at four different venues on the Peninsula. From the Shelburne Inn, to the Peninsula Arts Center, to the Chautauqua Lodge and on to the Crown Alley Irish Pub in Klipsan, it will be music non-stop. Go to coastal Celtic music festival for concert schedules. You can get your tickets at Brownpapertickets.com.
Antique & Vintage Fair coming
SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa will be re-opening for the season with their annual Antique & Vintage Fair beginning March 6. Vendors wanted. If you have items that could be considered antique or vintage that you would like to sell, please call 360-795-3007 or email fos1894@gmail.com for information. Various sized tables and spaces will be available. Sellers and consignors do not need to be present at the sale to participate. This is a three-day event occurring from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, March 6, Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8. The event will be held at Skamokawa’s River Life Interpretive Center/Central School/Redmen Hall, 1394 W. State Route 4, in Skamokawa. For more information or to sign up call 360-795-3007; email fos1894@gmail.com or stop by at 1394 W. State Route 4, Skamokawa.
Ilwaco Merchants meeting
ILWACO — From 8:a.m. to 9:15 a.m. on March 11 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Lake Street, Ilwaco Merchants Association members will meet. The guest speaker is Kari Borgen, publisher of Coast Weekend and more. There will information on upcoming events and more. Guests are welcome. Coffee and donuts will be provided.
Learn about our resident orcas
ASTORIA — The Southern Resident orca community is one of the most endangered populations of whales in the world. Whale and Dolphin Conservation is dedicated to their protection and ensuring the Southern Residents share our coast for generations to come. On March 12, beginning at 7 p.m., Colleen Weiler will discuss how these orcas are connected to Oregon and explain ways in which Oregonians can help. The presentation takes place at the Fort George Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane Street, Astoria. This free event is open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. to purchase dinner or beverages at the Fort George Brewery before the event. Nature Matters, a lively conversation about the intersection of nature and culture, takes place on the second Thursday of each month from October through May. Nature Matters is hosted by Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in partnership with the North Coast Watershed Association, the Lewis & Clark National Park Association, and the Fort George Brewery + Public House. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, or check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
IHS Band hosts 2nd annual mattress fundraiser
LONG BEACH — Are you looking to replace a bed in your home? Now is the time. The Ilwaco High School & Middle School Band is excited to announce they will be hosting their 2nd Annual one-day Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For one day only, the Hilltop Middle School Gym will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to: bit.ly/beds4ilwaco2. There will be 25+ mattress styles on display in all sizes in styles for customers to try, priced below retail. The brands include Simmons Beautyrest, come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available two to three weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. Best of all, the Ilwaco High School & Middle School Band benefits from every purchase. Contact Dennis.Mock@cfsbeds.com or call 503-572-7440 for more information.
Quilt show
ILWACO — Peninsula Quilt Guild is hosting their 25th Annual Quilt Show from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22, at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Lake Street in Ilwaco. Doors are open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and admission is free. Tickets will be available for the beautiful prize quilt, “By the Sea.” Any questions, please call 360-607-0617.
‘A Bag Full of Miracles’
ILWACO — The Peninsula Players will present “A Bag Full of Miracles,” at the playhouse on Lake Street in Ilwaco, at 7 p.m., March 20, 21, 28, 29 and April 3 and 4. This is a three-act musical comedy. The gala reception is is opening night, March 20 at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are just $15 and available at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach, at Olde Towne Café in Ilwaco and at the door if available.
Eats, Arts & Adventures
CHINOOK — On March 28 beginning at 5 p.m., the Peninsula Rotary’s annual event has a new name and a new location. The event will be held in the Chinook School Event Center. This year’s theme is “A Night in Old Havana.” There will be silent and live auctions, raffles, prizes, Games, music, Cuban nibbles, refreshments and dinner. Tropicana Club attire is encouraged but not required. To learn more and buy tickets, click on the link to the Rotary website https://beachrotary.org/service-projects/eats-arts-adventures/.
Free CERT Training in Ocean Park
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Emergency Management Agency is offering a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training course in Ocean Park at the Pacific County Fire District #1 Station located at 26110 Ridge Avenue, Ocean Park. Training will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 28, March 29, April 4 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 5. The CERT program is an all-risk, all-hazard training. This valuable course is designed to help you protect yourself, your family, your neighbors, and your neighborhood in an emergency situation. CERT members receive 29 hours of initial training provided free of charge. The course is taught with classroom instruction for the first three days and practical exercises during the last day. Participants under the age of 18 must have parent/guardian permission to attend. To register or for more information, contact Scott McDougall at 360-875-9338 or 360-642-9338 or email smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us, or PCSO Volunteer Coordinator Howard Chang at pcsovc@co.pacific.wa.us.
SKYWARN weather spotter training
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Emergency Management Agency is hosting the National Weather Service as they present a SKYWARN weather spotter training class Monday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room located at 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend. The emphasis of the effort is often focused on the storm spotter, an individual who takes a position near their community and reports wind gusts, hail size, rainfall, and cloud formations that could signal a developing tornado. Another part of SKYWARN is the receipt and effective distribution of National Weather Service information. Pacific County is served by the Portland Forecast Office. The training will cover basics of thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structure, identifying potential severe weather features, information to report, how to report information and basic severe weather safety. The class is free and will last approximately two hours. If you have any questions please contact PCEMA Director Scott McDougall at 360-875-93338 or email smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us.
Is art in your future?
PENINSULA — Peninsula Arts Association awards an annual $1,000 scholarship to a student from the Ocean Beach or Naselle-Grays River School districts, or a home-schooled student. Graduating seniors with an interest is furthering their art education are eligible and are urged to contact their school scholarship director and ask about the possibility of applying for this scholarship. The scholarship is not restricted to college bound students, any graduate interested in pursuing further arts education through workshops, apprenticeships, or college classes may apply. Scholarship funds can be used for payment of classes or for art equipment or supplies. Selection is based on the required student essay, letters of recommendations, minimum grade point average, submitted art portfolio and an interview. Student art work is reviewed at the interview. Application deadline is April 21. Interviews take place in May. To receive an application packet or for more information, email h.marston@hotmail.com with PAA Scholarship in the subject line.
NW Garlic Festival poster contest
OCEAN PARK — It is time to start thinking about the new poster for this year’s Garlic Festival. The contest is open to the public, artists of all ages, amateur and professional may apply. Submissions must be 2-D and may be no larger than 11x17 inches. All art media are accepted including photography. Work must be original and will be a limited edition, signed printing of 100. Your submitted art should be unframed (please protect art in a sleeve, folder or such) and do not sign your artwork. Artists may submit up to two pieces. Submissions are to be dropped off by May 8 at the Chamber Office: 1715 Bay Ave, #1, Ocean Park. The winning poster will be selected by an impartial panel, with the winner notified by May 12. The winning artist receives $150 cash prize and the gift of two posters. The winning artwork should best illustrate the spirit and essence of this long-standing festival. If you have questions email opchamber@opwa.com or call 360-665-4448.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.