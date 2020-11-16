The Oyster Crackers trio, left to right, Rita Smith, Christl Mack and Bette Lu Krause, all from the Long Beach Peninsula, performs Americana and Celtic music, plus their own compositions. As well as singing a capella, they play guitar, violin and mandolin. You can hear them on a livestream concert for the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts in Longview, Wash., Nov. 28. The 7 p.m. recorded performance will air on the theater’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CTPAtheatre and its You Tube channel. The show is part of the theater’s “Artists in our Midst” series. For details, log on to www.columbiatheatre.com.