Chamber hosts November Month of Thanks
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce invites all to help them recognize and thank those special individuals and organizations who have gone the extra mile to help during these months of pandemic. They will be posting special thank you messages on their Facebook page all through November. Please send your nominee to opchamber@opwa.com along with the following information: Name (individual or organization); location; brief description of what they did; photo if available; your name (optional). Call 360-665-4448 with questions.
Hearts for the Arts auction asking for items
RAYMOND — The Willapa Heritage Foundation is holding its annual Hearts for the Arts auction as an online auction. They are accepting artwork, hand-made items, gift certificates, etc. now through Nov. 14. Please contact Judy Buroker at 360-942-3677 (rickb3377@gmail.com) or Richard Brammer at 360-942-8065 (richardabrammer@gmail.com) to let them know you have items to donate. If you have questions call Judy Buroker at 360-942-3677 (rickb3377@gmail.com) or Richard Brammer at 360-942-8065 (richardabrammer@gmail.com) to donate.
American Legion postpones pancake and egg breakfast
DEEP RIVER — In light of covid safety measures announced Nov. 15 he American Legion Post 0111’s pancake and egg breakfast scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21, is being postponed until a date to be determined.
Neighbor to Neighbor program keeps helping
OCEAN PARK — Village Club’s Neighbor to Neighbor program is still available to those living on the peninsula and who need a helping hand to get over a rough patch, especially as we come into winter and the holiday season. Help is offered in the form of grocery and/or gasoline gift cards. If you received help earlier in the program, please note that they are opening to everyone again. Thank you to all who donated funds. Cards are available to pick up Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean Park Resort at 25904 R Street, Ocean Park, but you must call 360-270-0298 before showing up.
AAUW meeting set for Zoom
American Association of University Women (AAUW) meets via Zoom. Please join the Zoom meeting this Saturday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m., when the guest will be Scott McDougall, director of the Pacific County Emergency Management Agency. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85156953682 Meeting ID: 851 5695 3682. Call 360-642-3076 with questions.
Oyster Crackers Concert streams Longview concert
The Oyster Crackers, Bette Lu Krause, Rita Smith and Christl Mack, who perform Americana and Celtic music, plus their own compositions, will livestream a concert for the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts in Longview at www.facebook.com/CTPAtheatre. The event is 7 p.m. Saturday Nov. 28. As well as singing a capella. the Peninsula musical trio plays guitar, violin and mandolin.
Bayside Singers looking for virtual singers
Bayside Singers is looking for virtual singers — particularly sopranos and basses. You are invited to audition for BSS’ Virtual Chorus project! Individualized rehearsals with Music Director Milton Williams in preparation for a recording of “O Holy Night” are being held Tuesdays in small groups via the Zoom video conference platform and will be posted on Facebook in December. Late morning and early afternoon rehearsal times are available. Please call 360-642-2916 for more information.
Holiday Book Sale planned Nov. 27 and 28
PENINSULA — On Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., local author Jan Bono will have a sale of her cozy mystery series of books at 18215 Sandridge Road. Then on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., another sale will be held at Scoopers in Long Beach. And finally on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., she will hold a sale at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center in Klipsan. Don’t miss the opportunity to get these wonderful books in a local setting. Go to JanBonoBooks.com or call 360- 642-4932 for more information.
Friends of Skamokawa hosting 'Deck the Hall'
SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa is hosting its annual "Deck the Hall" Christmas and Holiday Open House, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays only from Nov. 28 through Dec. 12 at 1394 W. State Route 4, in Skamokawa. This warm and friendly holiday shopping environment features a wide range of unique gifts for all ages and tastes. Friends of Skamokawa is currently accepting limited additional holiday crafters for this event. To sign up or for more information, please call the Friends of Skamokawa office at 360-795-3007 or email fos1894@gmail.com or visit their website: www.friendsofskamokawa.org.
O3A: Helping seniors and elders in our region
The Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) is seeking a number of volunteers for the Advisory Council. This role is not just for the duration of the pandemic but focused on addressing pandemic and on-going issues facing seniors and adults with disabilities on a day to day basis. O3A coordinates state and federally funded senior services in Clallam, Jefferson, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties. The Advisory Council meets remotely each month on the third Tuesday and helps to guide the work of O3A, helping all elders and adults with disabilities age in dignity in the place of their choosing. Council members are very welcoming and committed volunteers and hope other community members will join them in this work. Currently volunteer positions are open for two advisory council members, a minority representative, a disabilities representative, and elected official and a tribal representative. Volunteers for these positions are preferably 60 years old or better (55 for a tribal elder) or representative of the named group (for example a minority or a person with a disability). Please contact the O3A Administrative Office at 866-720-4863, or 360-379-5064 or email Carol Ann Laase at CarolAnn.Laase@dshs.wa.gov for more information and an application.
Toys for Peninsula Kids event planned Dec. 19
OCEAN PARK — Peninsula Firefighter Association’s 2020 Toys for Peninsula Kids event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Pacific County Fire District #1 in Ocean Park. This event allows loved ones who need financial assistance to choose toys that they find most fitting for their children/grandchildren/nieces/nephews for Christmas. These individuals are welcomed to “shop” with no cost to them. This concept allows the relatives to not only participate in the gift-giving process but also allows for them to take ownership of the child's Christmas experience. Toys for Peninsula Kids needs both new toys and monetary donations. Due to covid-19, they project an increase in community need. Call 360-665-4451 or drop off at 26110 Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park.
