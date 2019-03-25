Wednesday, March 27
‘Wackiest Ship in the Army’ movie
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the movie “The Wackiest Ship in the Army,” a 1960 classic starring Jack Lemmon and Ricky Nelson at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27. Make plans to attend, you won’t regret it.
Thursday, March 28
Walsh to hold a telephone town hall
OLYMPIA — Nineteenth Legislative District residents are encouraged to participate in an upcoming telephone town hall hosted by Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen. The hour-long community discussion will take place Thursday, March 28, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Households with landlines will receive an invitation by phone just before the call begins. Residents wanting to participate via cell phone may call 360-209-6592 at the time of the event. The telephone town hall is similar to a radio call-in program. To ask a question, callers can press the STAR* key on their telephone keypads. When it is their turn, callers will be “live” on the air and can ask Walsh their questions. For more information, contact Rep. Jim Walsh’s office at 360-786-7806 or email jim.walsh@leg.wa.gov.
March is Kindergarten Pre-Registration Month
PENINSULA — Kindergarten pre-registration is being held for all Peninsula children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 31. All kindergarten students will attend Long Beach Elementary, however you can pre-register your student at either Long Beach or Ocean Park Elementary Schools. Please bring your child’s birth certificate and immunization records (copies or originals). Your child does not need to be present when you come to pre-register. And mark your calendars for our Kindergarten Round-Up on May 16 at 5:30 p.m. It is a great time to meet the wonderful kindergarten teachers, visit the classrooms, and see the big school. If you have any questions, please call the office at 360-642-3242.
Friday, March 29
HMS Pinaforem
ILWACO — ‘HMS Pinafore,’ Gilbert & Sullivan musical melodrama will be presented by Peninsula Players at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St., Ilwaco from March 29 through April 14. Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $15, in advance from Okie’s Thriftway Market in Ocean Park, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach, and the Old Towne Cafe in Ilwaco, by calling 360-244-3517 for will-call reservations, or at the door.
Solarity Puppetry Show ‘Newfies Know’
ASTORIA — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park celebrates junior rangers March 29 and 30, as part of Junior Ranger Days. Kids of all ages are encouraged to visit the park and take part in exploration like the Lewis and Clark Expedition. At 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days, participants can watch an original puppet show play “Newfies Know.” Based on the expedition’s journal entries, the story recounts all mention of Captain Meriwether Lewis’ Newfoundland dog Seaman. Jan Hanson of Solarity Puppetry performs the 45- minute show, a literacy-based, solar-powered puppet theatre caravan where stories come to life with no strings attached. Junior Ranger books for ages 5 and up are available throughout the day and at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. join a ranger for a guided sensory exploration walk on a one-mile trail. These events are included in $7 per adult general admission or with a park pass. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, or check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
Saturday, March 30
Artists Fair
NASELLE — The public is invited to the Artists Fair, the second event to be held at the new Naselle Community Center, located at 14 Parpala Road in Naselle. On Saturday, March 30, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., come meet the artists and see their beautiful works of art. Sandwiches, wine or homemade apple cider will be available. Donations at the door are welcome. Artists in residence include Marie Powell, Lori Holliday, Wendy Manula, Helen Pikanen, Shannon Tetz, Erin Engelson, Samantha Wert, Adam Haase, Pat Howerton and others. This event is sponsored by our local Finnish American Folk festival association in Naselle. If you have questions, please call Barb at 360-484-3602.
Community Garden
OCEAN PARK — The Ocean Park Community Garden is having a community awareness and update meeting at the Ocean Park Library on Saturday, March 30 at 11 a.m., in preparation for our groundbreaking. There is lots of information to share. All are welcome. For information call 360-643-1728 or email ibmerlin27@gmail.com.
Soup & Bake Sale
ROSBURG — Sugar and Spice 4-H members will host a soup fundraiser and bake sale on March 30 in the Grays River Valley Center located at Johnson Park in Rosburg, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Featured soups will be split pea, chicken noodle and taco, accompanied by a flatbread. The suggested donation of $5 will go to benefit the West End Food Pantry. The bake sale, spearheaded by Brooke Davis and Aubrey Katrynuik will support Doernbechers Children Hospital. Thrivent has provided a grant for the “Hands to Larger Service” project. For information you can call 360-465-2275.
Shorebird Identification Class and Walk
LONG BEACH — On March 30, the Willapa Hills Audubon Society is holding a shorebird identification class and shorebird walk starting at Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road. Leading the class is Tim Boyer, an award winning nature photographer. The indoor class is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; lunch 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the field trip is from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bring a sack lunch, all-weather gear, camera and binoculars. Boyer is a full-time photographer and a graduate of Seattle Audubon’s Master Birder Program. He enjoys sharing his knowledge of photography and birds through workshops and presentations. Shorebirds are his favorite family group of birds, and he spends a lot of weekends on the Washington Coast. Donations accepted. Space is limited. To sign up call Steve Puddicombe at pudfella@willapabay.org or phone 360-465-2205.
Sunday, March 31
A Course in Miracles
OCEAN PARK — A Course in Miracles study group meets on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Park Library community room. All meetings are open to the public and free of charge. A Course in Miracles is a universal spiritual practice, Christian in thought, and dealing with universal themes and experience. It is not a religion nor affiliated with any church/temple/denomination. The Course will address existential questions as well as the practice of undoing fear and guilt, attainment of inner peace, healing of sickness and of relationships, forgiveness and compassion, prayer/meditation and enlightenment. A Course in Miracles books will be available for use and for purchase at the meetings. For more information, please contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 cell.
Monday, April 1
Spring break
PENINSULA — Ocean Beach School District and the Naselle Grays River Valley School District’s students will be on spring break April 1 thorough April 5.
Tuesday, April 2
Movie Night
NASELLE — On April 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., adults and teens are invited to Naselle Timberland Library for movie night. Enjoy some popcorn while you watch popular releases. Movies may be PG-13 rated – suitable for teen or adult audiences. Check with the library for this week’s title. Popcorn provided. For more information call 360-484-3877.
Book Discussion
OCEAN PARK — A discussion of the book “The Broken Shore” by Peter Temple will be held at Ocean Park Timberland Library, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., April 2 for adults. For more information call 360-665-4184.
Spring registration open
ILWACO — Spring registration is now open for community education classes at Grays Harbor College’s Columbia Education Center. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects including: Watercolors, Pastels, Writing, Language, Computers, Traveling on a budget, Fun with Shakespeare, Acoustic Guitar, Intro to Digital Photography, Gardening, and much more! All courses are offered at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. One new class to highlight is with Technology, Education and Design, TEDx, speaker Seth Tichenor who will be giving a lecture series on the Philosophical Foundations of Buddhism. If you have ever wondered how philosophy might be relevant to you, come experience his tactics for yourself. Stop by and see all of the programs available. Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
PUD Meetings
PACIFIC COUNTY — Pacific Utility District No. 2 holds meetings twice a month. The first Tuesday of each month the meeting starts at 1 p.m. at the Raymond office, located at 405 Duryea Street; the third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m., commissioners meet at the PUD in Long Beach, located at 9610 Sandridge Road. If you have questions call your commissioner: Mike Swanson at 360-484-3602; Dick Anderson at 360-942-5877 or Debbie Oakes at 360-777-3873. The public is always welcome to attend these meetings.
Earn a GED
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College in Ilwaco (Columbia Education Center) is now enrolling students for classes to earn a GED. Spring term starts April 8, so make an appointment now to enroll. Call the Center at 360-624-9433 or drop by campus at 208 Advent Ave. in Ilwaco, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Nikki Fortuna can be contacted at 360-538-2536 for an appointment in the evening. Totally online classes called FastTrack for the GED are available. In addition, the College offers face-to-face GED preparation classes and a class to learn English on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. Classes are $25 per quarter and waivers are available for those who qualify.
Wednesday, April 3
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — Looking for some adventure in your life? The U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 meets at 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. The next meeting is April 3. The men and women of flotilla are the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard. Our four cornerstones are Recreational Boating Safety, Operations and Marine Safety, Member Services and Fellowship. Our events include providing boating education courses and vessel inspections. You can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. The Auxiliary offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference in your local community and across the country. No former military or boating experience needed. For more information, contact Della at 360-244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
Rock Painting
SOUTH BEND — South Bend Timberland Library presents Rock Painting, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., April 3 for all ages. Stop by and make something to take home or work on a more complex design over a few evenings. For more information call 360-875-5532.
Free tax help
OCEAN PARK — Everyone is welcome to avail themselves of the free help with their 2018 Federal income taxes at the Ocean Park Timberland Library on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 10. AARP Foundation offers this free program to anyone of any age, but especially if you are 50 or older and cannot afford paid tax preparation. No appointment is needed — this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. Please bring all current tax records (including all amounts of rebates/credits received in 2018), plus a copy of all 2017 tax records/return. Also if you have an interest in volunteering, they need your help. If you need more information, call Judy Coleman at 360-655-5883.
‘The Wizard of Oz’
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the original version of the movie “The Wizard of Oz,” a 1939 classic starring Judy Garland and Ray Bolger at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3.
Future Events
Family Storytime
RAYMOND — From 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Raymond Timberland Library will host Family Storytime on April 4 for children. Encourage literacy skills through art, music, and play for children birth to age 6. For more information call 360-942-2408.
Tech Tutoring
ILWACO — On April 4 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., adults are invited to Ilwaco Timberland Library for Tech Tutoring. Bring your technology questions for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer Teen Tech Tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to get an email address, browse the internet, download books, and more! For more information call 360-642-3908.
Empty Bowls
SEAVIEW — Empty Bowls is an annual fundraising event that benefits families who struggle to eat healthy meals each day. On Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Pl. in Seaview will have Empty Bowls with a different twist. Pieces of art are being donated by local artists for a raffle, with raffle tickets $1 each, or six tickets for $5. The Peninsula’s Oyster Crackers will perform live music from noon to 1pm. Local restaurants and bakeries have donated soup and bread for the meal. For a modest, suggested donation of $10 for adults ($5 for children), you get all the soup you can eat, a concert and a chance to win a beautiful piece of art as part of the raffle! Come and enjoy a wonderful day of food and music as we support children and families on the Peninsula. For more information, please contact Elena Righettini at mrighettini@yahoo.com. Among the charities that will benefit are His Supper Table, The Community Table, and Food4Kids Backpacks. If you would like to help or need additional information, please call Martha Donaldson at 916-716-0676.
Free disposal dates
PACIFIC COUNTY — Pacific County Department of Community Development is offering several programs that are free of charge for our communities. They include the following: April 6 — Waste Tire Amnesty Event with free tire disposal from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 318 2nd St NE, Long Beach; April 13 — Waste Tire Amnesty Event with free tire disposal 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 108 Second St., Raymond; and on May 18 — Free Appliance Disposal Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop off at Pacific Solid Waste, Long Beach or Royal Heights Transfer Station, Raymond. If you need additional information, please call 360-642-9382.
Family Movie Matinee
NASELLE — Come to Naselle Timberland Library on the first Saturday of each month for Family Movie Matinee, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., April 6 for all ages. The library will provide the popcorn, you bring a pillow to sit on. Popcorn provided. For more information call 360-484-3877.
Comic ventriloquist
RAYMOND — Comic ventriloquist, Lynn Trefzger, will take to the stage for Sunday Afternoon Live on April 7 at 2 p.m., at the historic Raymond Theatre. Using her vocal illusion talents, Trefzger introduces you to the five comic characters she brings to life onstage: Judd Wapner, a cantankerous old man that freely shares his opinions; Chloe, the precocious toddler; Camelot, a drunken camel; adorable Emily, whose life revolves around dating, shopping and men, especially men; and Simon, her wisecracking trusted sidekick. In addition to her trunk full of zany characters, the highlight of each show is when Trefzger brings members of the audience onstage. Her off-the-wall audience interplay is laugh out loud funny, and her performances are for the whole family. Tickets are $15 at the door or can be purchased in advance for $12 at the Raymond Theatre, Raymond Pharmacy and South Bend Pharmacy. Tickets are also available on PayPal atwww.sundayafternoonlive.org, or by calling 360-836-4419. The show is sponsored by In Memory of Helen Campbell, Cecelia Seaman, Raymond Pharmacy and Willapa Veterinary Service. With exceptional vocal skills and witty banter, Trefzger is one of the best ventriloquists in the history of this art form and her comedy act will leave you laughing!
Pacific Transit’s Quarterly Board Meeting
SOUTH BEND — Pacific Transit System will hold its second 2019 regular quarterly board meeting on Thursday, April 11 at the Pacific County Commissioners Meeting Room at 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend. The meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. For information call 360-875-9418.
Lasagna Dinner and Silent Auction
KLIPSAN — Support the cats and dogs of the South Pacific County Humane Society at their “Beach Pets Bash!” lasagna dinner and silent auction fundraiser. The door opens at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at the Peninsula Senior Center, located at 21603 O Lane, Klipsan Beach. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are only $25 and one adult beverage is included in the ticket price. You can purchase tickets online at “charityauction.bid/BeachPetsBash!” or you can purchase tickets at the Shelter anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Shelter is located at 330 Second St. NE in Long Beach. For information call 360-642-1180 or email bevarnoldy@gmail.com.
Wahkiakum Autism Walk
CATHLAMET — Join students, friends and family members for the first Wahkiakum Autism Walk on Saturday, April 13 at the Wahkiakum High School track in Cathlamet. Starting at 10 a.m., participants can choose from a 5K or 1K walk. The purpose of the walk is to raise funds for a sensory room and sensory pathways for children with autism and special needs in Wahkiakum schools. Sensory rooms provide a safe place for children with special needs to go to calm or stimulate their senses. Indoor Sensory pathways for Autism, ADHD, and ADD students help to increase cognitive functioning and reduce sensory seeking behaviors. Students can get sponsors for each lap or for completing the walk. Local businesses and families are also encouraged to sponsor or make a donation. You must pre-register in order to ensure you receive your T-shirt. Order today and show your support for a great cause. Pick up your pre-registration and/or sponsorship forms from the Wahkiakum school offices or by emailing walkforautismwah@gmail.com. For more information please contact Sarah Lawrence at 360-839-7182 or email walkforautismwah@gmail.com.
Photography Exhibit and Concert
SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa is hosting “Farm & Flowers,” an exhibition of photography by Desiree East Craven (Backwater Farm, Puget Island) and Brian Winner (Blue Skies Farm of Puget Island) on April 20. Capturing the intensity of the natural world from the vast to the minuscule, these photographer/farmers capture the true essence of life on a Puget Island Farm and will be displayed in Skamokawa’s historic 1894 Schoolhouse/River Life Interpretive Center. Opening day is a grand event with the Farm & Flowers exhibit opening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed up by a concert starting at 7 p.m. featuring Skamokawa Swamp Opera. Members of Skamokawa Swamp Opera include Andrew Emlen, Kyleen Austin, Erik Friend, and Jillian Raye. From hip-hop, to opera, to folk, to pop, these four exceptionally talented musicians have something for all musical tastes. A fun and lively evening of musical excellence, laughter, and a celebration of Skamokawa. Tickets for the Skamokawa Swamp Opera show are $15 each or two for $25 and are available in Cathlamet at Bank of the Pacific and Daisy Chain Floral and in Skamokawa at the River Life interpretive Center (394 SR4, Skamokawa) and The Skamokawa General Store. Tickets are also available at www.friendsofskamokawa.org.
Science Conference
LONG BEACH — The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee (PCMRC) will host its annual Science Conference on April 27 in Long Beach at the Cranberry Museum. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m., with a delicious local seafood dinner. This event is 100 percent free and all meals will be available. If you’re interested, please contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org to register!” If you have questions, please call 360-875-6735.
PC Planning Commission meeting change
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Planning Commission has cancelled a public meeting that was to be held at the Pacific County Commissioners Meeting Room, South Bend on April 4. The public meeting has been re-scheduled to May 2 at 6 p.m., in the South Bend Facility and it will be a workshop on the Comprehensive Plan Update. Information, comments, or suggestions may be sent to Tim Crose, planning director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, via fax to (360) 642-9304, or via email to tcrose@co.pacific.wa.us.
