Wednesday, Jan. 15
Dine to make a difference
PENINSULA — Celebrate the abundance of the Pacific Northwest this January. Local restaurants take great pride in featuring dishes created from scratch every day. They often feature locally and regionally sourced ingredients, so you’re sure to eat the freshest cuisine possible. When you use the promo code, DMD2020, you can enjoy a three-course meal for just $33. The promo code is valid Sundays through Thursdays throughout the month of January. All dining establishments have pledged to give 10% of proceeds to the Long Beach Peninsula Boys and Girls Club when you use the noted promo code. If you have questions call 360-642-2400.
Alpha Class
OCEAN PARK — Family Worship Center, 26310 Ridge Ave., Ocean Park is presenting Alpha, an 11-week course that creates a space where people are excited to bring their friends for a conversation about faith, life and God. The class will be held on Wednesdays with dinner at 5 p.m., and the class at 6 p.m. All with an interest are welcome. Call 360-777-3717 for information.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Salty Talks
ILWACO — On Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m., at Salt Hotel & Pub, 147 Howerton Avenue in Ilwaco, Dr. Nicole Apelian will speak on “Survive and Thrive.” Dr. Apelian is a scientist, mother, educator, researcher, expeditionary leader, safari guide, herbalist and traditional skills instructor. She is excited to share her knowledge and expertise of nature connection, indigenous knowledge, natural wellness and survival skills with the world. She was a challenger on the History Channel’s TV series “Alone” and thrived in the wilderness solo for 57 days with little more than her knife and her wits. Come hear this fascinating woman share information and knowledge. Come early or stay late for a bite and a brew. Seating is limited. First come, first served, no reservations will be taken. If you have questions call 360-642-7258.
Friday, Jan. 17
Cranberry Museum
LONG BEACH — The Cranberry Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the winter. If you have questions call 360-642-5553.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Crab Feed
LONG BEACH — The annual Sports Boosters Crab Feed is set for Saturday, Jan. 18 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Long Beach Elks Club, 110 Pacific Highway North. The cost is $18 per person for one crab. The crab dinner includes coleslaw and garlic bread. Hot dogs are available for kids for $3. Proceeds benefit local Ilwaco High School athletics. For information contact David Glasson at 360-642-4421.
AAUW Meeting
OCEAN PARK — American Association of University Women will meet at a new location on Saturday, January 18, from 10 a.m. to noon in the conference room at Golden Sands, 21608 O Lane in Klipsan. Use the west entrance by the fitness center and turn left from the foyer. The guest will be Officer Tim Mortenson of the Long Beach Po-lice Department. Everyone is welcome to attend. Call 360-642-3076 for more information.
Tabitha’s Closet
OCEAN PARK — Family Worship Center, 26310 Ridge Ave., Ocean Park is holding a free clothing giveaway on Saturday, Jan. 18 from noon to 2 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Call 360-777-3717 for information.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the 1999 Robin Williams film “Patch Adams; and on the second screen will be the classic 1948 film, “I Remember Mama,” starring Irene Dunne and Philip Donn. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Adult Winter Reading
NASELLE, ILWACO AND SOUTH BEND — As it’s the start of a new year, it’s also a great time for some healthy self-indulgence, a time to read books, audiobooks and e-books between Jan. 1 and March 31. For each five books read, you will receive an entry into the grand prize drawing. Pick up a form at any Pacific County Library branch. Check with a local branch for prize information. Return completed forms by March 31 to be included in the prize drawing. If you have questions you can call 360-484-3877.
Workshop: How To Tell A 5-Minute Story
LONG BEACH — Get a leg up on the upcoming Pacific Story Slam competition by attending a workshop on how to tell a five-minute story on Sunday, January 19, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Peninsula Arts Center. Taught by Diana Kirk, author and owner of Workers Tavern, another of the story slam’s venues, the workshop offers guide-lines on how to tell a brief story. Participants will leave the workshop with a story ready to compete in the first week of the Pacific Story Slam. Author of the book Licking Flames, Tales of a Half Assed Hussy (Black Bomb Books 2017), a collection of stories from a life lived on high adventure, Kirk has appeared on stages from New York City to San Diego but enjoys nothing more than listening to a fisherman on a barstool in her bar Workers Tavern in Astoria, spinning yarns about the catch that got away. For more information, contact Carla Curtis at 360-642-2302 or www.facebook.com/PacificStorySlam. Peninsula Arts Center is located at 504 Pacific Ave, Long Beach, WA 98631.
Monday, Jan. 20
State Parks offers free day in January
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission offers two free days in January, when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits. The second free day is Monday, Jan. 20, in honor of the holiday celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. Note: The free days do not apply to Sno-Parks. During the winter season, December through March, visitors to Sno-Parks will need Sno-Park permits, which are available for purchase online or from vendors throughout the state. For more information about winter recreation permit requirements, visit: parks.state.wa.us/winter.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Do Nothing Club
OCEAN PARK — All men are welcome to join us every Tuesday morning 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church, located at 24002 U Street Ocean Park. This is a non-denominational group that gathers to enjoy cribbage, pool or just solving the world’s problems. They take turns making a light lunch for the group each week, and through a small monetary donation weekly provide care to those in need during the holidays. For information contact Jack McBride at 665-3939 or Russ Jones at 665-3939.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Ready for Kindergarten
LONG BEACH — Parents of children under age 5 as of Sept. 1 are encouraged to attend a free seminar sponsored by the Ocean Beach School District to learn about child development. This event will provide information about how your child learns as well as materials and activities to use at home. On Jan. 22, parents and babies up to 1-year-old should attend. These sessions run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with childcare sign-in at 5:45 p.m. Childcare will be available in the Early Childhood Center. These sessions will be offered at the OBSD building and Long Beach Elementary school library. Call 360-642-8586 to reserve your free spot, signup online at ReadyforKindergarten.org and enter zipcode 98631, or email ramona.ulbricht@oceanbeachschools.org.
Pacific Story Slam dates announced
LONG BEACH — Pacific Story Slam, a collaborative competition between three local bars in three coastal communities, holds the first of a nine-week live storytelling competition at North Beach Tavern on Monday, January 20, Workers Tavern on Wednesday, January 22 and Maggie’s on the Prom on Thursday, January 23. Each week offers a new theme, shared by the venues, giving storytellers multiple audiences for their story and audiences more opportunities to hear stories from different coastal communities. The guidelines are: Each story must be true and the storyteller’s own story. The story must be told in the first-person narrative without notes or props. The story should be to theme and told within the confines of a 5-minute time period. Members of the audience will receive a ballot to vote for the winner of the night, based on the guidelines of the competition. The winners from the nine weeks of competitions will be invited back for the semi-finals at each venue to tell a story of their chosen theme. The top four semi-finalists will move on to the finals, the Grand Slam, competing for a cash prize, more bragging rights and a slightly bigger trophy. Residents from each town are encouraged to show town spirit when attending the grand slam, as this is not just a competition between storytellers but also between towns! The Grand Slam will be judged by a panel of judges. A Story Slam is a live storytelling performance competition that brings people together with the common thread of the rarely boring human condition. It is oral history and entertainment at its finest. Pacific Story Slam brings together diverse coastal communities through the oral storytelling tradition. North Beach Tavern, run by Carla Curtis, in Long Beach Washington, will be the first to kick off the 2020 season with the theme of “First Impressions.” North Beach Tavern will be holding their weekly slams on Mondays, beginning January 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Maggie’s On The Prom at 503-738-6403, Workers Tavern at 503-338-7291 , North Beach Tavern at 360-642-2302.
Future Events
Project Community Connect
LONG BEACH — Project Community Connect (previously Project Homeless Connect) is coming Jan. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to the Long Beach Elks Lodge. This is a one day, one place annual event coordinated by Peninsula Poverty Response. Individuals experiencing poverty and homelessness are welcomed at the door. All attendees have the opportunity to connect to much-needed services. With the help of our community service providers and our amazing community, our neighbors access these services. Volunteers from various businesses, religious groups, fraternities, and other organizations partner with providers of medical, legal, mental health, dental, housing, veterans’ benefits, veterinarian services and more. Guests spend the day with a guide who helps them navigate the event, ensuring they receive a warm meal, a haircut if desired. If you have any questions about the event, call 360-665-2327 or email ppramericorps@gmail.com.
‘The Lonely: Celebrating Roy Orbison’
RAYMOND — Local fans of Roy Orbison have an opportunity to hear his music Jan. 30 at the Raymond Theatre, 323 Third St. ‘The Lonely: Celebrating the Music of Roy Orbison’ will be in concert here, courtesy of Sunday Afternoon Live. Contrary to SAL’s usual schedule, this event begins at 7 p.m. on a Thursday. Theater doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the box office, or $20 in advance. To get advance tickets by mail, write to Sunday Afternoon Live, P.O. Box 1401, South Bend WA 98586, and please include a SASE. Or you can call: 360-875-5157; send your request by email to salspecialconcert2@gmail.com; or purchase through PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org.
Fundraiser for St. Mary’s
SEAVIEW — St Mary Parish Seaview is having a fundraiser on Saturday, February 15, from about 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the benefit of restoration of St. Mary’s at McGowan (the church facing the Columbia River west of the Astoria Megler Bridge). There will be a chili cookoff, a bake sale, craft sale and live music! Craft tables can be rented for $12 if you are interested. If you think your chili is the best around you can enter a crockpot for free with the hopes for bragging rights and a cash prize for first, second and third place. If you have questions, contact Louise Purdin at 352-586-0082 or lpurdin@live.com.
Water Music Festival
ASTORIA — The Water Music Society of the Long Beach Peninsula will host a concert called “Opera in the Afternoon,” featuring the music of Puccini, performed by Victoria Sadow, soprano; David Gustafson, tenor; and John Jantzi, piano. The event takes place 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. Tickets are $40, online at www.WaterMusicSociety.com and at the door if space allows. Admission includes concert and refreshments, Italian desserts, prosecco and non-alcoholic alternative. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Ocean Beach and Naselle school district music programs.
Quilt Show
ILWACO — Peninsula Quilt Guild is hosting their 25th Annual Quilt Show from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22, at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Lake Street in Ilwaco. Doors are open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and admission is free. Tickets will be available for the beautiful prize quilt, “By the Sea.” Any questions, please call 360-607-0617.
Is Art in Your Future?
PENINSULA — Peninsula Arts Association awards an annual $1,000 scholarship to a student from the Ocean Beach or Naselle-Grays River School districts, or a home-schooled student. Graduating seniors with an interest is furthering their art education are eligible and are urged to contact their school scholarship director and ask about the possibility of applying for this scholarship. The scholarship is not restricted to college bound students, any graduate interested in pursuing further arts education may apply. Scholarship funds can be used for classes or for art equipment or supplies. Selection is based on the student essay, letters of recommendations, minimum grade point average, submitted art portfolio and an interview. Student art work is reviewed at the interview. Application deadline is April 21, 2020. To receive an application packet or for more information, email us at h.marston@hotmail.com with PAA Scholarship in the subject line.
