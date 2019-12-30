Wednesday, Jan. 1
Holiday Closures
PENINSULA — The Chinook Observer will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 1. All Timberland libraries will be closed this date also. In addition all banks, credit unions, city, county and state offices will be closed that date as well.
State Parks offers two free days in January
OLYMPIA – The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will offer two free days in January, when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits. The first free day is Wednesday, Jan. 1, which gives visitors the opportunity to take part in a First Day Hike, a nationwide initiative that aims to get people outdoors on New Year’s Day. This year, more than 40 hikes are planned at dozens of state parks all over Washing-ton. The second free day is Monday, Jan. 20, in honor of the holiday celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. Note: The free days do not apply to Sno-Parks. During the winter season, December through March, visitors to Sno-Parks will need Sno-Park permits, which are available for purchase online or from vendors throughout the state. For more information about winter recreation permit requirements, visit: parks.state.wa.us/winter.
Thursday, Jan. 2
Adult Winter Reading
NASELLE, ILWACO AND SOUTH BEND — As it’s the start of a new year, it’s also a great time for some healthy self-indulgence, a time to read books, audiobooks and e-books between Jan. 1 and March 31. For each five books read, you will receive an entry into the grand prize drawing. Pick up a form at any Pacific County Library branch. Check with a local branch for prize information. Return completed forms by March 31 to be included in the prize drawing. If you have questions you can call 360-484-3877.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — Looking for some adventure in your life? The men and women of U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 are the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard. The flotilla meets at 7 p.m. on Jan. 2, at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. Flotilla events include providing boating education courses and vessel inspections. You can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. The Auxiliary offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference in your local community and across the country. No former military or boating experience needed. For more information, contact Della at 360-244-7062 or via email at wilsonte-kart@gmail.com.
Friday, Jan. 3
Cranberry Museum
LONG BEACH — The Cranberry Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the winter. If you have questions call 360-642-5553.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the 2014 animated film “Frozen,” starring Kristen Bell; on the second screen will be a 1948 classic, “My Favorite Brunette,” starring Bob Hope and Dorothy Lamour. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Auditions set for next PAPA show
CHINOOK — The Peninsula Association of Performing Artists will hold auditions in early January for a new production of “Almost, Maine.” Auditions will be 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 5 and 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Fort Columbia State Park theater in Chinook. Cast members are needed for the romantic comedy, which is a series of up to 11 (nonmusical) scenes which focus on love and loss in an East Coast town. The theater is at the north end of the Chinook tunnel on U.S. Highway 101. A Washington State Parks Discover Pass is not needed to gain admittance to the theater. The production will be staged on the weekends of March 6, March 13 and March 20. For details, contact 360-836-4448.
Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Celebrating Sports
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is hosting the exhibit Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America. The exhibit will run through January 2020. “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America” is part of Muse-um on Main Street. The Washington tour is made possible by Humanities Washington. Local support for Hometown Teams has been provided by the Pacific County Lodging Tax Fund and the City of Ilwaco. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Monday, Jan. 6
Winter Break
PACIFIC COUNTY — Schools in Naselle and on the Long Beach Peninsula will be closed until Monday, Jan. 6. Have a safe holiday break.
LB council
LONG BEACH — Long Beach City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month at city hall located at 115 Bolstad Avenue West. The agenda is available at www.longbeachwa.gov or at city hall prior to the meeting. These meetings are open to the public. Call 642-4421 for additional information.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Book Discussion
OCEAN PARK — On Jan. 7 beginning at 2 p.m., adults are invited come to the Ocean Park Library for a discussion of the book, “The Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead. This book, tells the story of Cora and Caesar, two slaves in the southeastern United States during the 19th century who make a bid for freedom from their Georgia plantations by following the Underground Railroad. The novel won a 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. A copy of the book may be checked out at the library while supplies last. Call 360-665-4184 with questions.
Do Nothing Club
OCEAN PARK — All men are welcome to join us every Tuesday morning 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church, located at 24002 U Street Ocean Park. This is a non-denominational group that gathers to enjoy cribbage, pool or just solving the world’s problems. They take turns making a light lunch for the group each week, and through a small monetary donation weekly provide care to those in need during the holidays. For information contact Jack McBride at 665-3939 or Russ Jones at 665-3939.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Ready for Kindergarten
LONG BEACH — Parents of children under age 5 as of Sept. 1 are encouraged to attend a free seminar sponsored by the Ocean Beach School District to learn about your child’s development. This event will provide information about how your child learns as well as materials and activities to use at home. On Jan. 8, parents of children 1- to 3-years old should attend; on Jan. 15, parents of children 3 to 5 years old should attend and on Jan. 22, parents and babies up to 1-year-old should attend. These sessions run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with childcare sign-in at 5:45 p.m. Childcare will be available in the Early Childhood Center. These sessions will be offered at the OBSD building and Long Beach Elementary school library. Bring notebook from the 2018-19 classes. New attendees will receive a notebook in class. Call 360-642-8586 to reserve your free spot, signup online at ReadyforKindergarten.org and enter zipcode 98631, or email ramona.ulbricht@oceanbeachschools.org.
Spring Select Area Fisheries meeting
ASTORIA — A Spring Select Area Fisheries public information meeting is set for Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express at 204 W Marine Drive in Astoria. The purpose of the meeting is to present run size expectations for Select Area spring Chinook and to solicit public comment for the 2020 winter, spring, and summer Select Area fishery planning process. The agenda includes the following: Discuss expected 2020 spring Chinook returns; discuss management of 2020 winter, spring, and summer Select Area fisheries; season structure and harvest management considerations; staff recommendations; Youngs Bay; Blind Slough/Knappa Slough; Tongue Point/South Channel; and the season setting process. All with an interest are welcome to attend. For more information call Cameron Duff, ODFW at 971-673-6057; Patrick Hulett, WDFW at 360-577-0197 or Steve Meshke, CCF at 503-325-6452 CCF.
Future Events
The History of Chum Salmon in the Columbia River
ASTORIA — On Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Fort George Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane Street, Astoria there will be a Nature Matters presentation on chum salmon. This free event is open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. to purchase dinner or beverages at the Fort George Brewery before the event. Presenters are Dr. Kris Homel and Derek Wiley, chum reintroduction coordinator and assistant with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), will describe historical and contemporary limiting factors and efforts to recover Chum salmon. Nature Matters is hosted by Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in partnership with the North Coast Watershed Association, the Lewis & Clark National Park Association, and the Fort George Brewery. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471 or check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
Pacific Transit’s Quarterly Board Meeting
LONG BEACH — Pacific Transit System will hold its regular quarterly board meeting on Thursday, January 9, starting at 10:30 a.m., at the Pacific County Office Building’s meeting room at 7013 Sandridge Road. There will be public hearing section to hear public comment to amend the 2019 Operating Budget. Public is invited to come and be heard. If you have questions please call 360-875-9418.
Veterans Gathering
OCEAN PARK — The Peninsula Moose Lodge, at 25915 U Street, Ocean Park will hold a veteran only luncheon from noon to 2 p.m., on Jan. 9. Community members are invited to drop off homemade pies at the Moose the Tuesday before for this event. All veterans are invited to join together for a free lunch and conversation to honor their service. Please call Cliff at 360-244-0086 and let him know you will attend, or if you need transportation it can be provided with prior arrangements.
Staying Calm Cool and Invested
LONG BEACH — On Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at the World Kite Museum in Long Beach there will be a free workshop entitled, “2020 Outlook and Staying Calm, Cool and Invested” hosted by Becky Jones-Will from Ed-ward Jones. Refreshments will be served. Please reserve space at this educational event by calling Becky or Laura at 541-314-3781 or 503-325-7991 or email becky.jones@edwardjones.com no later than Jan. 10.
Chinook Indian Nation meeting
BAY CENTER — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its monthly Council Meeting at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 11, at the Chinook Nation Tribal Office at 3 E. Park Street, in Bay Center. Please arrive on time. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
American Legion/Auxiliary meetings
ILWACO — Don R. Grable American Legion Post #48 and Auxiliary Unit #48 will meet on Tuesday, January 14, at 5 p.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. A potluck will precede the first meetings of the New Year. All are welcome to attend and share food and time with veterans and their families. For further information, please call Post Commander Dick Wallace at 360-642-4188 or Unit President Ellen Wallace at 360-642-4188.
Salty Talks
ILWACO — On Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m., at Salt Hotel & Pub, 147 Howerton Avenue in Ilwaco, Dr. Nicole Apelian will speak on “Survive and Thrive. Dr. Apelian is a scientist, mother, educator, researcher, expeditionary leader, safari guide, herbalist and traditional skills instructor. A leader in the field of transformative nature edu-cation, she is excited to share her knowledge and expertise of nature connection, indigenous knowledge, natural wellness and survival skills with the world. She was a challenger on the History Channel’s TV series “Alone” and thrived in the wilderness totally solo for 57 days with little more than her knife and her wits. Come hear this fascinating woman share information and knowledge. Come early or stay late for a bite and a brew. Seating is limited. First come, first served, no reservations will be taken. This event is sponsored by the Port of Ilwaco, Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, Salt Hotel, Friends of the Columbia River Gateway, Washington State Parks. If you have questions call 360-642-7258.
Project Community Connect
LONG BEACH — Project Community Connect (previously Project Homeless Connect) is coming Jan. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to the Long Beach Elks Lodge. This is a one day, one place annual event coordinated by Peninsula Poverty Response. Individuals experiencing poverty and homelessness are welcomed at the door. All attendees have the opportunity to connect to much-needed services. With the help of our community service providers and our amazing community, our neighbors access these services. Volunteers from various businesses, religious groups, fraternities, and other organizations partner with providers of medical, legal, mental health, dental, housing, veterans’ benefits, veterinarian services and more. Guests spend the day with a guide who helps them navigate the event, ensuring they receive a warm meal, a haircut if desired, but most importantly, they provide a connection with fellow community members who genuinely care about their wellbeing. If you have any questions about the event, call 360-665-2327 or email ppramericorps@gmail.com.
