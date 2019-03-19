Wednesday, March 20
Ready! For Kindergarten
LONG BEACH — Parents of children under 5-years of age (as of Sept. 1) are encouraged to attend a seminar sponsored by the Ocean Beach School District to learn about your child’s development starting at 6 p.m. at Long Beach Elementary. This event will provide information about how your child learns and be given materials and activities to use at home. On March 20, parents of children 0-1 (babies can come to the class with parents) old should attend. Childcare will be available in the Early Childhood Center. These sessions will be offered at the OBSD building and Long Beach Elementary school library. If you are new to the area or have not yet attended any Ready classes, please contact Ramona at 360-642-8586 to schedule a time to catch up on the fall/winter classes for your child’s age group. Call 360-642-8586 to reserve your free spot, or email ramona.ulbricht@oceanbeachschools.org.
'Pal Joey' Classic Movie
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the classic movie “Pal Joey” starring Rita Hayworth and Frank Sinatra at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20. Make plans to attend, you won’t regret it.
Thursday, March 21
Joint Pacific County Housing Authority
SOUTH BEND — The next meeting of the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority will held at 10 a.m., March 21 Long Beach City Hall, located at 333 W. Ocean Boulevard. This is the group that administers affordable housing in Pacific County. Anyone from the public is welcome to attend. If you have questions, please feel free to contact Dana Wise at 360-423-0140, ext. 20.
Salty Talks
ILWACO — Salty Talks hosts Rob Rich on Thursday, March 21 at Ilwaco’s Salt Hotel & Pub. Rich will discuss the history of commercial navigation on the Columbia River. Rich has 40 years of experience working commercial vessels on the Columbia River giving him a unique perspective and understanding on the history of commercial navigation in this unique area. Salty Talk presentations are located upstairs in the Salt Hotel and Pub, located 147 Howerton Ave on the Ilwaco waterfront. The event is free to the public and starts at 6:30 p.m. Come early or stay late for those wanting to grab dinner or beverage. Seating is limited. No reservations. If you have questions call 360-642-3446.
March is Kindergarten Pre-Registration Month
PENINSULA — Kindergarten pre-registration is being held for all Peninsula children who will be five years old on or before Aug. 31. All kindergarten students will attend Long Beach Elementary, however you can pre-register your student at either Long Beach or Ocean Park Elementary Schools. Please bring your child’s birth certificate and immunization records (copies or originals). Your child does not need to be present when you come to pre-register. And mark your calendars for our Kindergarten Round-Up on May 16 at 5:30 p.m. It is a great time to meet the wonderful kindergarten teachers, visit the classrooms, and see the big school. If you have any questions, please call the office at 360-642-3242.
Friday, March 22
Science Fridays for 3rd & 4th graders
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Timberland Library is hosting Science Fridays, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., March 22 for children. Join the fun with other third and fourth graders learning about science with Dr. Mak. Engage in activities with microbes, microscopes, cell biology, engineering, coding & robotics, and art techniques. Register online or by calling the library. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Ocean Park and Ilwaco libraries. For more information call 360-665-4184.
Coastal Celtic Music Festival
PENINSULA — The first ever Coastal Celtic Festival is set for March 22, March 23 and March 24, with performers scheduled throughout all three days at venues that include Crown Alley Irish Pub at 21712 Pacific Way in Ocean Park; Chautauqua Lodge at 304 14th Street NW in Long Beach; Peninsula Arts Center at 504 Pacific Avenue in Long Beach and at the Shelburne Hotel at 4415 Pacific Way in Seaview. There will more than 10 bands performing and bands will rotate between venues. A shuttle will be provided between the venues. There will be vendors, food, and beer/wine/spirits available. Music starts at 5 p.m. on Friday and will end at 9 p.m. on Sunday. You can buy a weekend pass. Tickets and a complete schedule are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3920768. If you have questions call 360-777-3716.
North Pacific County Job Fair
RAYMOND — “Try a Trade” Resource and Job Fair takes place March 22 at the New Life Fellowship building located at 404 Commercial Street in Raymond from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Alliance for a Better Community and WorkSource are partnering with Pacific County Economic Development, Road2 Resiliency and others for this North Pacific County Job Fair. Applications will be accepted and interviews may be conducted on the day of the event, so bring numerous copies of your resume. There will be representatives from forest and wood products, hospitality and tourism, food production, healthcare, IT/telecom, manufacturing, government, trades and education, retail and many more. Door prizes will be an additional treat! If you have questions call Loretta at 360-538-2372 or email lothomas@esd.wa.gov.
Saturday, March 23
Oysters & Art
ILWACO — Peninsula Rotary is hosting their annual “Oysters, Arts, and Adventures” on March 23 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. Doors open and the silent auction starts at 5:30 p.m., the live auction starts at 7 p.m. The theme is, “A Night in New Orleans” and includes prizes, wine grab, nibbles and libations, with great music and more. This event raises money for various youth programs. Last year’s event helped support the 4th grade Environmental Education Program, Camp Victory, Toys for Peninsula Kids, life jackets for kids for Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, Food 4 Kids Backpack Food Program, Pack 2 School Backpack School Supplies Program, movies in the park in Ilwaco, STEM scholarships, etc. Tickets are $50 (includes entry, a welcome bag, game and door prize entries, champagne, a no-host wine and micro-brew bar and so much more) and are available at beachrotoary.org/oaa/tickets or by mail at P.O. Box 606, Seaview, WA 98644. Mardi Gras attire optional.
Lewis & Clark Trail Run
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park hosts its first trail run of the year on Saturday, March 23, to bid adieu to winter at Fort Clatsop and greet the arrival of spring. The Lewis & Clark Trail Series includes exhilarating events along beautiful trails through forest landscapes, complete with a welcoming and friendly race atmosphere. These events are open to walkers and runners of all ages and provide the opportunity to experience the northwest coast the way people have for thousands of years – on footpaths. Come for either an approximately 5k or a 10k course that features the Kwis Kwis Trail. The 10k run will include some long steep sections. The start/finish line will be at the Fort to Sea Trail trailhead off of Fort Clatsop Road. Allow time to park at one of the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center parking lots, register at the visitor center, and then enjoy a 1/2-mile warm-up hike on the Fort to Sea Trail to the start line prior to the 10 a.m. start. Please, no pets on the course during the event (pets leashed to people are welcome on the park trails at other times). Register that morning from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center. The cost to participate is the purchase of a $30 Annual Park Pass that grants entry into all of the 2019 Lewis & Clark Trail Series Events and admission to the park for a year. Registration is free with any pass that covers entry into all of our nation’s National Parks. Participants younger than 18 also need their parent or guardian to sign the registration form. A prize drawing will be held afterwards. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471 or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/lewi.
Sunday, March 24
MOAA Meeting
WARRENTON — The Military Officers Association of America, Lower Columbia River Chapter, will hold a meeting Sunday, March 24 at 5 p.m. at Dooger’s Restaurant in Warrenton. All U.S. Military officers and former officers; active duty, reserve, retired, or Warrant Officers are invited as well as USPHS and NOAA officers. For further information please contact Captain R. Stevens, U.S. Coast Guard (ret) at 503-861-9832.
Monday, March 25
Spring registration open
ILWACO — Spring registration is now open for community education classes at Grays Harbor College’s Columbia Education Center. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects including: Watercolors, Pastels, Writing, Language, Computers, Traveling on a budget, Fun with Shakespeare, Acoustic Guitar, Intro to Digital Photography, Gardening, and much more! All courses are offered at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. One new class to highlight is with Technology, Education and Design, TEDx, speaker Seth Tichenor who will be giving a lecture series on the Philosophical Foundations of Buddhism. If you have ever wondered how philosophy might be relevant to you, come experience his tactics for yourself. Stop by and see all of the programs available. Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
Tuesday, March 26
Naselle Kindergarten signups
NASELLE — On March 26 at 3:15 p.m., parents who intend to have their children start Kindergarten in the fall are encouraged to attend an informational meeting at Naselle School in Mrs. Bosch’s Kindergarten room. At this meeting, parents will have an opportunity to fill out paperwork for the 2019-20 school year and gather some basic information about the program. The District is expecting some additional students this year and desires to start the process earlier. For information call 360-484-7121.
PUD meetings
PACIFIC COUNTY — Pacific Utility District No. 2 holds meetings twice a month. The first Tuesday of each month the meeting starts at 1 p.m. at the Raymond office, located at 405 Duryea Street; the third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m., commissioners meet at the PUD in Long Beach, located at 9610 Sandridge Road. If you have questions call your commissioner: Mike Swanson at 360-484-3602; Dick Anderson at 360-942-5877 or Debbie Oakes at 360-777-3873. The public is always welcome to attend these meetings.
Earn a GED
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College in Ilwaco (Columbia Education Center) is now enrolling students for classes to earn a GED. Spring term starts April 8, so make an appointment now to enroll. Call the Center at 360-624-9433 or drop by campus at 208 Advent Ave. in Ilwaco, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Nikki Fortuna can be contacted at 360-538-2536 for an appointment in the evening. Totally online classes called FastTrack for the GED are available. In addition, the College offers face-to-face GED preparation classes and a class to learn English on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. Classes are $25 per quarter and waivers are available for those who qualify.
Wednesday, March 27
Free tax help
OCEAN PARK — Everyone is welcome to avail themselves of the free help with their 2018 Federal income taxes at the Ocean Park Timberland Library on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 10. AARP Foundation offers this free program to anyone of any age, but especially if you are 50 or older and cannot afford paid tax preparation. No appointment is needed — this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. Please bring all current tax records (including all amounts of rebates/credits received in 2018), plus a copy of all 2017 tax records/return. Also if you have an interest in volunteering, they need your help. If you need more information, call Judy Coleman at 360-655-5883.
'Wackiest Ship in the Army' movie
LONG BEACH — There will be a free showing of the movie “The Wackiest Ship in the Army,” a 1960 classic starring Jack Lemmon and Ricky Nelson at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27. Make plans to attend, you won’t regret it.
Future Events
'HMS Pinafore'
ILWACO — The HMS Pinafore, Gilbert & Sullivan musical melodrama will be presented by Peninsula Players at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St., Ilwaco from March 29 through April 14. Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $15, in advance from Okie’s Thriftway Market in Ocean Park, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach, and the Old Towne Cafe in Ilwaco, by calling 360-244-3517 for will-call reservations, or at the door.
Solarity Puppetry Show 'Newfies Know'
ASTORIA — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park celebrates junior rangers March 29 and 30, as part of Junior Ranger Days. Kids of all ages are encouraged to visit the park and take part in exploration like the Lewis and Clark Expedition. At 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days, participants can watch an original puppet show play “Newfies Know.” Based on the expedition’s journal entries, the story recounts all mentions of Captain Meriwether Lewis’ Newfoundland dog Seaman. Jan Hanson of Solarity Puppetry performs the 45- minute show, a literacy-based, solar-powered puppet theatre caravan where stories come to life with no strings attached. Junior Ranger books for ages 5 and up are available throughout the day and at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. join a ranger for a guided sensory exploration walk on a one-mile trail. These events are included in $7 per adult general admission or with a park pass. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, or check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
Artists Fair
NASELLE — The public is invited to the Artists Fair, the second event to be held at the new Naselle Community Center, located at 14 Parpala Road in Naselle. On Saturday, March 30, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., come meet the artists and see their beautiful works of art. Sandwiches, wine or homemade apple cider will be available. Donations at the door are welcome. Artists in residence include: Marie Powell, Lori Holliday, Wendy Manula, Helen Pikanen, Shannon Tetz, Erin Engelson, Samantha Wert, Adam Haase, Pat Howerton and others. This event is sponsored by our local Finnish American Folk festival association in Naselle. If you have questions please call Barb at 360-484-3602.
Soup & Bake Sale
ROSBURG — Sugar and Spice 4-H members will host a soup fundraiser and bake sale on March 30 in the Grays River Valley Center located at Johnson Park in Rosburg, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Featured soups will be split pea, chicken noodle and taco, accompanied by a flatbread. The suggested donation of $5 will go to benefit the West End Food Pantry. The bake sale, spearheaded by Brooke Davis and Aubrey Katrynuik will support Doernbechers Children Hospital. Thrivent has provided a grant for the “Hands to Larger Service” project. For information you can call 360-465-2275.
Shorebird Identification Class and Walk
LONG BEACH — On March 30, the Willapa Hills Audubon Society is holding a shorebird identification class and shorebird walk starting at Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road. Leading the class is Tim Boyer, an award winning nature photographer. The indoor class is from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; lunch 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and the field trip is from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bring a sack lunch, all-weather gear, camera and binoculars. Boyer is a full-time photographer and a graduate of Seattle Audubon’s Master Birder Program. He enjoys sharing his knowledge of photography and birds through workshops and presentations. Shorebirds are his favorite family group of birds, and he spends a lot of weekends on the Washington Coast. Donations accepted. Space is limited. To sign up call Steve Puddicombe at pudfella@willapabay.org or phone 360-465-2205.
Spring break
PENINSULA — Ocean Beach School District and the Naselle Grays River Valley School District’s students will be on spring break April 1 thorough April 5.
Movie Night
NASELLE — On April 2 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., adults and teens are invited to Naselle Timberland Library for movie night. Enjoy some popcorn while you watch popular releases. Movies may be PG-13 rated – suitable for teen or adult audiences. Check with the library for this week’s title. Popcorn provided. For more information call 360-484-3877.
Book discussion
OCEAN PARK — A discussion of the book “The Broken Shore” by Peter Temple will be held at Ocean Park Timberland Library, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., April 2 for adults. For more information call 360-665-4184.
Empty Bowls
SEAVIEW — This year, the empty bowls event will be held on Saturday, April 6 at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place in Seaview, with a slightly different twist. This year solicited local artists will provide the bowls. There may be fewer bowls available this year, but there will still be many wonderful items to choose from. Additionally, a concert of live music will be presented by the Peninsula’s own Oyster Crackers from noon to 1 p.m. on the day of the event. Many local restaurants and bakeries will donate soup and bread. For a modest donation of $10 for adults or $5 for children under 12, you get all the soup and bread you can eat, a concert and a chance to win a beautiful art object. The proceeds of the event will go to local organizations that distribute food to those in need. Among the charities that will benefit are His Supper Table, The Community Table, and Food4Kids Backpacks. If you would like to help or need additional information, please call Martha Donaldson at 916-716-0676.
Free disposal dates
PACIFIC COUNTY — Pacific County Department of Community Development is offering several programs that are free of charge for our communities. They include the following: April 6 — Waste Tire Amnesty Event with free tire disposal from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 318 2nd St NE, Long Beach; April 13 — Waste Tire Amnesty Event with free tire disposal 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 108 Second St., Raymond; and on May 18 — Free Appliance Disposal Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop off at Pacific Solid Waste, Long Beach or Royal Heights Transfer Station, Raymond. If you need additional information, please call 360-642-9382.
Wahkiakum Autism Walk
CATHLAMET — Join students, friends and family members for the first Wahkiakum Autism Walk on Saturday, April 13 at the Wahkiakum High School track in Cathlamet. Starting at 10 a.m., participants can choose from a 5K or 1K walk. The purpose of the walk is to raise funds for a sensory room and sensory pathways for children with autism and special needs in Wahkiakum schools. Sensory rooms provide a safe place for children with special needs to go to calm or stimulate their senses. Indoor Sensory pathways for Autism, ADHD, and ADD students help to increase cognitive functioning and reduce sensory seeking behaviors. Students can get sponsors for each lap or for completing the walk. Local businesses and families are also encouraged to sponsor or make a donation. You must pre-register in order to ensure you receive your T-shirt. Order today and show your support for a great cause. Pick up your pre-registration and/or sponsorship forms from the Wahkiakum school offices or by emailing walkforautismwah@gmail.com. For more information please contact Sarah Lawrence at 360-839-7182 or email walkforautismwah@gmail.com.
Science Conference
LONG BEACH — The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee (PCMRC) will host its annual Science Conference on April 27 in Long Beach at the Cranberry Museum. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m., with a delicious local seafood dinner. This event is 100 percent free and all meals will be available. If you’re interested please contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org to register!” If you have questions, please call 360-875-6735.
