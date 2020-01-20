Wednesday, Jan. 22
Pacific Story Slam dates announced
LONG BEACH — Pacific Story Slam, a collaborative competition between three local bars in three coastal communities, starts a nine-week live storytelling competition at Workers Tavern on Wednesday, Jan. 22 and Maggie’s on the Prom on Thursday, Jan. 23. Each week offers a new theme, giving storytellers multiple audiences for their story and audiences more opportunities to hear stories from different coastal communities. The guidelines are: Each story must be true and the storyteller’s own story. The story must be told in the first-person narrative without notes or props. The story should be to theme and told within the confines of a 5-minute time period. Members of the audience will receive a ballot to vote for the winner of the night. The winners from the nine weeks of competitions will be invited back for the semi-finals at each venue to tell a story of their chosen theme. The top four semi-finalists will move on to the finals, the Grand Slam, competing for a cash prize, more bragging rights and a slightly bigger trophy. A Story Slam is a live storytelling performance competition that brings people together with the common thread of the rarely boring human condition. For more information, call Maggie’s On The Prom at 503-738-6403, Workers Tavern at 503-338-7291, North Beach Tavern at 360-642-2302.
Cozy Up & Paint
NASELLE — The Naselle Timberland Library, 4 Parpala Road is the location for the cozy up and paint event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Jan. 22. Have you always wanted to paint but felt intimidated? Join library staff and others to learn how to paint using an online tutorial and help from others while enjoying a hot beverage. Registration is required by calling 360-484-3877.
Alpha class
OCEAN PARK — Family Worship Center, 26310 Ridge Ave., Ocean Park is presenting Alpha, an 11-week course that creates a space where people are excited to bring their friends for a conversation about faith, life and God. The class will be Wednesday evenings. Come enjoy dinner at 5 p.m., and the class starts at 6 p.m. All are welcome. Call 360-777-3717 for information.
Build your gnome a home
OCEAN PARK — On Jan. 22 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., the public is invited to come to the Ocean Park Timberland Library, 1308 256th Place, for a DIY craft event. Attendees can build your gnome a spectacular home using provided materials. If you have questions call 360-665-4184.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Project Community Connect
LONG BEACH — Project Community Connect is Jan. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to the Long Beach Elks Lodge. This is a one day, one place annual event coordinated by Peninsula Poverty Response. Individuals experiencing poverty and homelessness have the opportunity to connect to much-needed services. Volunteers from various businesses, religious groups, fraternities, and other organizations partner with providers of medical, legal, mental health, dental, housing, veterans benefits, veterinarian services and more. If you have any questions, call 360-665-2327 or email ppramericorps@gmail.com.
Pop-up library services
CHINOOK — On Thursday. Jan. 23 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Chinook School Event Center, 810 Highway 101, there will be a chance to get help with various library functions. Staff will be available to help with creating and renewing library accounts, answering questions and providing items to check out. This event will repeat on Feb. 20, March 19, April 23, May 21 and June 18. If you have questions please call 360-642-3908.
Friday, Jan. 24
Free swing dancing
LONG BEACH — There will be free dance classes every Friday at 4 p.m. downstairs at the Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road. All ages are welcome. No partner is necessary. Call 360-665-0022
Saturday, Jan. 25
Windless Kite Festival
LONG BEACH — Indoor Kite Flying Competition and Performances takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 at the Long Beach Elementary School on Washington Street. Come rain or shine, come check out the longest running indoor kiting event in all of North America. It’s amazing! No wind, no fans, just kites and motion as they swoop and glide to entertain. If you have questions call 360-642-4020.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the 1994 film, “Iron Will,” starring MacKenzie Astin and Kevin Spacey; and on the second screen will be the classic 1949 classic film, “Yellow Sky,” starring Gregory Peck and Richard Widmark. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Adult winter reading
NASELLE, ILWACO AND SOUTH BEND — As it’s the start of a new year, it’s also a great time to read books, audiobooks and e-books between Jan. 1 and March 31. For each five books read, you will receive an entry into the grand prize drawing. Pick up a form at any Pacific County Library branch. Check with a local branch for prize information. Return completed forms by March 31 to be included in the prize drawing. If you have questions you can call 360-484-3877.
Monday, Jan. 27
Dine to make a difference
PENINSULA — Celebrate the abundance of the Pacific Northwest as restaurants take great pride in featuring dishes created from scratch every day. When you use the promo code, DMD2020, you can enjoy a three-course meal for just $33. The promo code is valid Sundays through Thursdays throughout January. All dining participants have pledged to give 10% of proceeds to the Long Beach Peninsula Boys and Girls Club when you use the noted promo code. If you have questions call 360-642-2400.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Movie Nights
NASELLE — Each Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Naselle Timberland Library, teens and adults are invited to enjoy some popcorn while you watch popular release movies. The movies may be PG-13 rated, suitable for teen or adult audiences. The Friends of the Naselle Timberland Library provides the popcorn. You can call 360-484-3877 to learn what movie will be shown.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Explore the world
OCEAN PARK — From 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. each Wednesday, children 6 to 11 years old are invited to come explore the world, with a different project each week. Activities can include robotics, building, crafts, science and more. This is drop-in program. Call 360-665-4184 for information.
Future Events
‘The Lonely: Celebrating Roy Orbison’
RAYMOND — Local fans of Roy Orbison have an opportunity to hear his music Jan. 30 at the Raymond Theatre, 323 Third St. ‘The Lonely: Celebrating the Music of Roy Orbison’ will be in concert here, courtesy of Sunday Afternoon Live. Contrary to SAL’s usual schedule, this event begins at 7 p.m. on a Thursday. Theater doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the box office, or $20 in advance. To get advance tickets by mail, write to Sunday Afternoon Live, P.O. Box 1401, South Bend WA 98586, and please include a SASE. Or you can call: 360-875-5157; send your request by email to salspecialconcert2@gmail.com; or purchase through PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org. ‘The Lonely’ band hails from Victoria, British Columbia, a far cry from Orbison’s Texas roots. But Orbison’s songwriting and composition are recognized worldwide. Reminisce with The Lonely when they come to Raymond in January. You won’t be alone.
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the jam on the first and third Sundays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange located at 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop music are played at the jam. The public is welcome to come play, listen, or sing-along. All levels are welcome. If you have questions call 360-642-2239.
Learn to play the ukulele
NASELLE — Join Kim Birchfield at the Naselle Timberland Library and learn to play the ukulele from scratch. The event runs from 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 18 and Feb. 25. Ukuleles can be provided. Call 360-484-3877 to reserve your space.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — The USCG flotilla meets at 7 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. The men and women of U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 are the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard. You can have a fun adventure learning new skills and qualifications. The Auxiliary offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference in your local community and across the country. No former military or boating experience needed. For more information, contact Della at 360-244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
Fundraiser for St. Mary’s
SEAVIEW — St Mary Parish Seaview is having a fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 15, from about 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the benefit of restoration of St. Mary’s at McGowan (the church facing the Columbia River west of the Astoria Megler Bridge). There will be a chili cookoff contest, a bake sale, auction, craft sale and live music! Craft tables can be rented for $12 if you are interested. Enter a crockpot for free with the hopes for bragging rights and a cash prize for first, second and third place. Please bring your chili to St. Mary Church Social Hall, 4700 Pacific Hwy, Seaview that day between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tasting will begin shortly after all pots are entered, approximately noon until 1:30 p.m. Awards will follow the auction of interesting items presented by auctioneer, Tom Schofield. Those items will be available for viewing all day. If you have any questions or want to rent a table, please contact Louise Purdin at 352-586-0082 or via email at lpurdin@live.com.
Water Music Festival
ASTORIA — The Water Music Society of the Long Beach Peninsula will host a concert called “Opera in the After-noon,” featuring the music of Puccini, performed by Victoria Sadow, soprano; David Gustafson, tenor; and John Jantzi, piano. The event takes place 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. Tickets are $40, online at www.WaterMusicSociety.com and at the door if space allows. Admission includes concert and refreshments, Italian desserts, prosecco and non-alcoholic alternative. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Ocean Beach and Naselle school district music programs.
Orcas of the Oregon coast
ASTORIA — The southern resident orca community is one of the most endangered populations of whales in the world. Whale and Dolphin Conservation is dedicated to their protection and ensuring the southern residents share our coast for generations to come. On March 12, beginning at 7 p.m., Colleen Weiler will discuss how these orcas are connected to Oregon and explain ways in which Oregonians can help. The presentation takes place at the Fort George Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane Street, Astoria. This free event is open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. to purchase dinner or beverages at the Fort George Brewery before the event. Nature Matters, a lively conversation about the intersection of nature and culture, takes place on the second Thursday of each month from October through May. Nature Matters is hosted by Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in partnership with the North Coast Watershed Association, the Lewis & Clark National Park Association, and the Fort George Brewery and Public House. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, or check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
Quilt Show
ILWACO — Peninsula Quilt Guild is hosting their 25th Annual Quilt Show from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22, at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Lake Street in Ilwaco. Doors are open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and admission is free. Tickets will be available for the beautiful prize quilt, “By the Sea.” Any questions, please call 360-607-0617.
Is art in your future?
PENINSULA — Peninsula Arts Association awards an annual $1,000 scholarship to a student from the Ocean Beach or Naselle-Grays River School districts, or a home-schooled student. Graduating seniors with an interest is furthering their art education are eligible and are urged to contact their school scholarship director and ask about the possibility of applying for this scholarship. The scholarship is not restricted to college bound students, any graduate interested in pursuing further arts education through workshops, apprenticeships, or college classes may apply. Scholarship funds can be used for payment of classes or for art equipment or supplies. Selection is based on the required student essay, letters of recommendations, minimum grade point average, submitted art portfolio and an interview. Student art work is reviewed at the interview. Application deadline is April 21. Interviews take place in May. To receive an application packet or for more information, email us at h.marston@hotmail.com with PAA Scholarship in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.