Wednesday, May 15
Reversing Diabetes Seminar
LONG BEACH — Starting May 15, Long Beach Seventh-Day Church will be hosting a seminar titled “Reversing Diabetes” for six weeks. Long Beach Seventh-Day Church is located at 2705 Pacific Ave N in Long Beach. To register, please call 541-404-1175 and leave a message.
'The Quiet Man'
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15 there will be a free showing of the 1952 movie “The Quiet Man,” John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara, at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Gua Sha (Spooning) Workshop
ASTORIA — Learn how to treat neck and back pain and strengthen your immune system. Spooning, or Gua Sha, is similar to the practice of cupping but instead of cups, a ceramic spoon or scraping tool is used. Spooning is used to decrease inflammation and pain and stimulate blood flow, circulation and the immune system. It is especially good for places cups cannot reach—such as the upper neck and arms. You will learn techniques to use on yourself and others. If you are sensitive to coconut oil, please bring an alternative oil to use on your skin. The spooning workshop taught by K. Stewart will be on Wednesday, May 15 from 6 p.m. to 8:00 pm in Room 306 on the third floor of Towler Hall in Clatsop Community College. This will be just one $20 session. To register, call 503-338-2411 or visit clatsopcc.edu/schedule.
Sit & Stitch
ASTORIA — Community knitting/crochet/spinning/needlework every Wednesday and Saturday. Come for help, show and tell or just to hang out! All skill levels and crafts welcome. The next meeting will be on Wednesday, May 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Homespun Quilts & Yarn, 108 10th St in Astoria. For more information, call 503-325-3300 or visit www.homespunquilts.com.
Thursday, May 16
Music at Shelburne Hotel
SEAVIEW — Guitarist Brian O'Connor will be entertaining in the elegant parlor at the Shelburne Hotel. Stop by on Thursday, May 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. to enjoy his eclectic mix of jazz classics and original compositions. For more information, call 360-642-4150 or visit www.shelburnehotelwa.com.
Open Mic Night
OCEAN PARK — Crown Alley Irish Pub, 21712 Pacific Way, hosts Open Mic for all ages every Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Drop in and sing some songs! For more information call 360-777-3716 or visit www.crownalleyirishpub.com.
Ocean Park Library temporarily closed
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Timberland Library will be closed Thursday, May 16 for staff training. The library will resume its regular schedule Friday, May 17. Other Pacific County Timberland libraries will be open as usual. For Timberland library locations, hours and other information see the library's website at TRL.org or call 1-800-562-6022 to speak with a librarian.
DIY Animal Spirit Card reading
SEAVIEW — Experience the magic of an Animal Spirit Card reading at the Sou’wester from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This deck is hand drawn by Kim Krans in her detailed and emotionally evocative style. The Wild Unknown Animal Spirit Deck and Guidebook is a work of art that explores the mysteries of the natural world and the animal kingdom. Krans’s powerful animal archetypes offer insight into relationships, personalities, behaviors and tendencies. This event is free. To RSVP, call 360-642-2542.
Friday, May 17
Church Rummage Sale
SEAVIEW — St Mary’s Parish will be hosting the Altar Society Annual Rummage Sale on Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4700 Pacific Way in Seaview. There will be lunch served and baked goods for sale. For more information, call 360-642-2002.
Decadent 80s Dance Party
ASTORIA — Portland’s longest running 1980s night, playing the best in 80's alternative and B Side dance for the last 14 years, is now in Astoria at the historic Labor Temple Bar. Come out on May 17 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. and dance to a mix of the best '80s and your requests spun house party style. If you love '80s music and love to dance then this is your night. No cover. 21-plus only. For more information, call 503-325-0801.
Tech Tutoring
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents Tech Tutoring, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., May 17 for adults. Bring your technology questions for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer Teen Tech Tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to get an email address, browse the internet, download books, and more! For more information call 360-642-3908.
Saturday, May 18
Great White Tail Run
SKAMOKAWA — The 35th annual Great White Tail Run will be held on May 18 at 10 a.m. This event, sponsored by Wahkiakum 4-H, features a 10k, 5k and 2 mile course through the Julia Butler Hansen National Refuge in Skamokawa. Recognition is given for overall female and male winners in each event. Ribbons will go to the top three finishers in age division. Registration and pre run registration packet pickup begins at 8:30 a.m. at Skamakowa Vista Park. Fees: Pre-run $10 w/out shirt, $20 with shirt. Run day: $12 w/out shirt, $25 with shirt. Add $1 if you are bringing your dog and want to compete for an award in this division. Family or youth group discount: First 2 entries of immediate family/group regular price, each additional entry is $3 off regular price. Mail in entries must be received by May 17. Official Dog Rules: Socialized dogs only. Dogs should be at least six months old with current vaccinations. Dogs must be on leash at all times and stay on designated course. Female dogs in season are not permitted. Proceeds will be used to benefit the Wahkiakum 4-H program. Registration forms can be found locally, at the Wahkiakum Extension Office or on line at: http://extension.wsu.edu/wahkiakum/youth/4hformsandresources/4-h-great-white-run/ For further information call 360-465-2275, 360-795-3278 or email carol.ervest@gmail.com.
Grays Harbor Home and Garden Show
ELMA — Remember earlier this spring, the home and yard visions that danced in your head while you watched the snow fall and fall and fall? May 18 and 19 at the 20th annual Master Gardeners Home and Garden Show you can start turning those dreams into reality. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grays Harbor Fairgrounds in Elma. The show is the place to get ideas, information, advice, tools and plants for your projects. The Mike Murphy Memorial Pavilion will be filled to capacity with vendors of gutters, roofing, home remodeling, cabinetry, antiques and garden art. Local and Pacific Northwest nurseries will be selling vegetables, flowers, shrubs and trees, colorful pots and planters of annuals and herbs, and bouquets of cut flowers. The Master Gardeners plant clinic can help with your gardening questions. The children’s booth is sure to entertain children of all ages, with a scavenger hunt they will all love. Throughout the weekend Master Gardeners will provide seminars on varied topics. Saturday’s featured speaker is Sue Goetz, an award-winning garden designer, who will present creative and easy home yard and garden solutions at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1 p.m. Pacific Northwest garden entertainer and guru, Ciscoe Morris, will showcase dazzling plant combinations. The show and parking are free! Come to be inspired. For more information, contact Mary Shane at 360-580-3424 or meshane@comcast.net.
Annual Surf Perch Derby
LONG BEACH — Come enter Long Beach Washington’s Annual Surf Perch Derby on Saturday, May 18. Guaranteed cash prizes! Winners based on total weight of catch for individuals or 3-person teams. The entry fee is $30 per person pre-registration or $35 day of the tournament and includes an “all you can eat pancakes” breakfast from 6 to 11 am. Enjoy the world-famous breakfast of pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, cranberry juice, coffee and milk. Open to the public; Extra meals are $9 per person ($4 kids 12 and under). All fishermen MUST check in before going fishing. The registration, mandatory sign-in, and weigh-in booth is on the north end of the Bolstad beach approach in downtown Long Beach. Sponsored by the Long Beach Lions. If you have questions, contact Larry Cook at 360-665-6084 and leave a message.
Seal River Cemetery cleanup day
ROSBURG — The Seal River Cemetery cleanup day is set for Saturday, May 18 at 1 p.m. at the cemetery outside of Rosburg on State Route 4. This Washington Territory Cemetery is not part of a taxing district so we rely on board members and volunteers to help us care for the cemetery once a year. The grass should be mowed and we may need to raise some headstones but we clean the winter grim so bring gallons of water, a soft bristled brush, your favorite gardening tools, sunscreen or rain gear. Flags will be placed on Veteran's headstones the next week as families gather for Memorial Day. For further information call Kari Kandoll 360-849-4353.
'Coming Home: WWI & American Legion'
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is hosting the exhibit “Coming Home: WWI and the American Legion Centennial.” This special exhibition opens on Saturday, May 18, with an Armed Forces Day celebration organized by the Don R. Grable Post #48, Ilwaco, WA. The exhibition will be on view until July 6. The final battles of World War I were hard-fought and bloody. One of the largest battles to end the war was the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, fought from September 26, 1918 until the Armistice of November 11, 1918, a total of 47 days. Ilwaco resident, Don R. Grable was killed on the first day of the Battle of the Argonne. He was the only resident of the Long Beach Peninsula to die in WWI. When a group of Long Beach Peninsula World War I veterans got together to form Legion Post #48, it was named after Don R. Grable. The Post was chartered October 2, 1919, with 15 charter members. “Coming Home: WWI and the American Legion Centennial” shares the stories of those who served and returned to the Long Beach Peninsula. The exhibition will explore the lives and past-times of the returning veterans and the organizations that were formed to help them reintegrate with their community. This special exhibition opens on Saturday May 18, with an Armed Forces Day celebration organized by the Don R. Grable Post #48, Ilwaco. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco, WA. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Chinook Indian Nation
BAY CENTER — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its monthly council meeting at a special time of 9 a.m., on Saturday May 18, at the Chinook Nation Tribal Office at 3 E. Park Street, in Bay Center. Please arrive on time. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. A work party will follow lunch. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Discover fine art photography, metal art, fashionable shopping bags, kitchen linens, children’s toys, a dazzling array of jewelry, embroidered shirts and much more at the Saturday Market at the Port from May to September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants. Picnic on smoked salmon chowder, juicy hamburgers and more. Munch on crunchy kettle corn and yummy baked goods. Stroll along the harbor front and watch the people, dogs and boats go by. Explore the historic fishing village of Ilwaco, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and Cape Disappointment State Park. So much to do and all in one place! Saturday Market at the Port is uniquely situated on the waterfront in Ilwaco, WA near the mouth of the Columbia River from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Sunday, May 19
Run the River Half Marathon
ASTORIA — You don't want to miss out on this great event. This is Astoria's premiere half marathon, 10k, and 5k. Enjoy a run around the Astoria River Walk and finish with an amazing hand stamped glass medal made exclusively by Fernhill Glass Studios and stay for the awards an after party Sponsored by Buoy Beer. The best part is that all proceeds go to fund Astoria Parks and Recreation scholarships so that children and families in the area can access health and wellness opportunities through Parks and Recreation. Registration includes a t-shirt, finisher's medal, and lunch and a beverage from Buoy Beer Company. For more information and to buy tickets, please visit https://tinyurl.com/yy58p37x or call 503-325-7275.
Astoria Sunday Market
ASTORIA — Astoria Sunday Market features up to 200 vendors each week offering locally made products that have been handcrafted, grown, created or gathered by the farmers, craftspeople and artisans featured each week. In addition, the Market has a lively food court with regional entertainment making this the gathering place each Sunday for locals and visitors to the region. The music is as fresh as the produce with musicians performing original songs. Astoria Sunday Market is the focal of Astoria’s vibrant historic downtown during its 23-week season beginning Mother’s Day each May and ending the second Sunday in October. Thousands of visitors attend the Astoria Sunday Market each week and it is now the second largest market of its kind in Oregon. For more information, call 503-325-1010.
'Oregon’s Oldest Known Shipwreck: A Spanish Galleon of 1693'
ASTORIA — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop’s next In Their Footsteps free speaker series event, “Oregon’s Oldest Known Shipwreck: A Spanish Galleon of 1693” by Cameron La Follette, will be on Sunday, May 19 at 1 p.m. It has long been known that a large ship, probably Spanish, wrecked on Nehalem Spit centuries ago. Cameron La Follette and her team of independent researchers spearheaded research into Spanish, Philippine and Mexican archival sources that revealed for the first-time information about Captain Iñiguez del Bayo, the crew, the cargo, the ship, and the fabled Manila trade of which the Santo Cristo de Burgos was a part. This talk will summarize these fascinating archival findings, the Native traditions about the shipwreck, and the 150-year aftermath of treasure-hunting in the Neahkahnie area that the galleon wreck ignited. La Follette is the director of Oregon Coast Alliance. These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
Spring Tea & Luncheon
ROSBURG — Join the ladies of the Grays River United Methodist Church when they host their 17th Annual Spring Tea and Luncheon on May 19 (the Sunday after Mother’s Day). The event is held at the Rosburg Community Hall, Hwy 4 West, Rosburg. It is a complete lunch with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and lunch served at 12:30 p.m. There will be a short program following the luncheon and a silent auction fundraiser for the West End Food Bank, which will receive all proceeds. Dress up or come casual. Menu will be a traditional High Tea menu: scones, finger sandwiches, fresh fruit, veggies, dip and desserts. Suggested donation at the door is $8 a person. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., to look over the items in the silent auction. For more information call 360-484-7749. Gluten-free reservations need to be called to 360-484-7749 by May 10.
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the Jam on the first and third Sundays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange located at 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop. Public Welcome, come Play, Listen, or Sing Along. All levels welcome. Call 360-642-2239 for more information.
Free Concert in Astoria
ASTORIA — Portland Chamber Music is back to Astoria with a third annual concert on May 19 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grace Episcoal Church, 1545 Franklin Ave. Programming embraces thrilling works by American composers including George Gershwin, Samuel Barber, Undine Smith Moore and more. Free to attend. Donations gratefully accepted. Portland Chamber Music is a non-profit organization bringing free classical music performances out into the neighborhood. Spring Season is funded in part by Oregon Community Foundation, Oregon Arts Commission and Bob’s Red Mill. For more information visit pdxchambermusic.org.
Monday, May 20
GED Registration
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College in Ilwaco (Columbia Education Center) is now enrolling students for classes to earn a GED. Spring term second session starts May 13, so make an appointment now to enroll. Call the Center at 360-624-9433 or drop by campus at 208 Advent Ave. in Ilwaco, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Nikki Fortuna can be contacted at 360-538-2536 for an appointment in the evening.
Men's Golf Skins Game
LONG BEACH — Enjoy a fun and friendly competition at Peninsula Golf Course at 9604 Pacific Way in Long Beach. The guys get together every Monday at 5:30 p.m. for a 9-hole Skins Game. $10 gets you in the skins game. There is a 100% cash payout. Standard green fees and cart fees apply. For more information, call 360-642-4653 or to purchase tickets visit https://tinyurl.com/y6hvtfb4.
Regatta Bingo Night
Join the Elks Lodge in Astoria for a family fun night supporting the 125th year of the Astoria Regatta Festival with the opportunity to win amazing prizes, try some delicious strawberry shortcake, meet the 2019 court, and more! This even is only $10 to play. We hope to see you Monday, May 20th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit www.astoriaregatta.com.
Grant Donations
PACIFIC COUNTY — South Pacific County Community Foundation, a group investing in our community by building and managing endowments, and by making grants that encourage social justice, fairness, and stewardship. From now to May 24, the community grants catalog will be open for donations on the South Pacific County Community Foundation’s website, spccf.org. Click on the Give Now button, and then on the Grant Catalog Tab at the top. The catalog will open to show all the proposals. Please take a moment to review these, and think about supporting nonprofit organizations in our community. For more info call 360-665-5292 or email info@spccf.org.
Tuesday, May 21
WISe program
ILWACO — WISe, (Wrap-Around With Intensive Services) is a program being offered through Willapa Behavioral Health. As an outreach of the Washington State WISe Program, they offer an opportunity to get together once a month (every third Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ilwaco Community Room, attached to the library). The next meeting is May 21. A light dinner will be offered, and they have incentive cards for participating families. Family, Youth, and System Partner Round Tables (FYSPRT) meetings are offered as a forum to bring community members together to identify needs in the community and work to address those needs. All are welcome. Call 360-642-3787 or 360-218-7065 for information.
Technique Tuesday
ILWACO — Having a problem with a pattern, or a question on how to knit or crochet something? Join our fun, friendly group to solve your issues at Purly Shell Fiber Arts, 157 Howerton Way SE Suite B in Ilwaco. $10 for problem solving, free to come and knit or crochet! For more information call 360-642-3044 or visit www.purlyshell.com.
Movie Night
NASELLE — Naselle Timberland Library presents Movie Night, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., May 21 for adults and teens. Enjoy some popcorn while you watch popular releases! Movies may be PG-13 rated – suitable for teen or adult audiences. Check with the library for this week's title. Popcorn provided courtesy of the Friends of the Naselle Timberland Library. For more information call 360-484-3877.
Wednesday, May 22
Nautical Knitters
ASTORIA — The Nautical Knitters meet the 4th Wednesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 pm. at the Astoria Yacht Club, 300 Industry St, Suite 201. Bring a knitting, stitching, or other craft project and enjoy the company of other crafters as well as the view of the harbor. Yacht Club members and their guests are welcome! For more information visit www.astoriayachtclub.com or email commodore1@astoriayachtclub.com.
EarthLight Massage Summer Hours
LONG BEACH — Proprietor Terralar Lee LMP announces that her local business, EarthLight Massage and Wellness is now open seven days a week. The new summer hours are 9 am to 7 pm, effective immediately. EarthLight Massage is a locally owned massage studio serving clients in the Long Beach area, at the location of former Asian Touch Massage. EarthLight’s four licensed practitioners have received training in Thai massage, deep tissue, Myofascial Release, Shiatsu, and other modalities, including Reiki Energy work. Interested clients can be certain of a deeply soothing therapeutic experience. Consider EarthLight massage for combined Western and Eastern methodologies for the most effective holistic approach to gain body awareness, to address an injury (old or new), and to improve general well being. For more information, contact Terralar Lee (or Becky Hart) at 360-642-3378, or email at earthlightmassage@live.com. For more information, view the website at www.EarthLight.com for availability and pricing. Email contact is EarthLight@live.com.
'Call Me Madam'
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22 there will be a free showing of the 1953 movie “Call Me Madam,” Ethel Merman, Donald O'connor, at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Future Events
Grrrrrrage Sale and Barking Good Bake
LONG BEACH — South Pacific County Humane Society is having a Huge Grrrrrrage Sale and Barking Good Bake Sale, Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, May 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at the Shelter Annex, 330 2nd St NE, Long Beach. Stop by and find some great deals at our garage sale and take home yummy bake sale items! Please call 360-642-1180 for more information.
Bag Sale
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Lutheran Church will be hosting a four hour bag sale on Saturday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 24002 U St in Ocean Park. There will also be free hot dogs, games for kids, and fresh, hot cinnamon rolls for $1.50. Bags range in size and prices will be $10, $5, $3 and $1. For more information, call 360-665-6344.
Summerfest Underway
LONG BEACH — Summerfest activities begin in downtown Long Beach over Memorial weekend. There will be various bands performing each weekend offering a variety of great music. Opening the season on Sunday, May 26, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the stage at Veterans Field, will be “Gold Dust,” a tribute band that honors and celebrates the music of Fleetwood Mac. Started by lead singer, Windy Wahlke, the band has worked with dedication, love, and passion to bring high quality performance and sound to fans of the music. This group will no doubt offer a memorable experience and enjoyable evening full of dancing, sing-alongs, and the greatest FM hits of the 1970s and '80s. There are lots of good things happening in downtown Long Beach. Come on down! For more information call 360-642-1227.
Rummage sale
ILWACO — Ocean Beach School District is holding a Memorial Day weekend rummage sale on Saturday May 25 in the Ilwaco High School gym from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by and support the music department! For more information please contact 360-642-3739.
Book Sale for Friends of The Libraries
ILWACO — Friends of The Libraries book sale will be held May 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ilwaco High School. Most hardback books are $1.00 and paperback books 50 cents. We have a really good selection of both. All proceeds go to our two local libraries. For more information please call 360-642-3908.
Summer Salsa Fundraiser
SEAVIEW — On June 2nd from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the second annual Summer Salsa Fundraiser will be held at the historic Shelburne Hotel in Seaview. This is a benefit for our immigrant families impacted by ICE. Enjoy taco bar buffet, local musicians Brian O’Conner, Barbara Bate, and The Oyster Crackers, silent auction featuring local artists and experiences, no-host bar and more. Tickets are $15 each, available online at pcisupport.org/summer-salsa or at South Bend Pharmacy, Pioneer Grocery in South Bend, Long Beach Pharmacy, Ilwaco Pharmacy, and Ocean Park Pharmacy. This event is present by Pacific County Immigrant Support. For donations or questions visit pcisupport.org or email info@pcisupport.org.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — Looking for some adventure in your life? The men and women of U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 are the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S. Coast Guard. Their events include providing boating education courses and vessel inspections. You can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. The Auxiliary offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference in your local community and across the country. No former military or boating experience needed. The flotilla meets 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. The next meeting is June 5. For more information, contact Della at 360-244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
Jan Bono book signing
LONG BEACH — Long Beach Author Jan Bono is celebrating the release of her fourth cozy mystery in the Sylvia Avery Series with a book signing at Olde Towne Coffee Café, 108 1st N, Ilwaco on Saturday, June 8th, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Hook, Line, & Sinker” is a continuation of the misadventures of The Veiled Rainbow, the geriatric belly dancing troupe introduced in Book #3. For more info call 360-642-4932.
Flag Day Celebration
OCEAN PARK — Peninsula Senior Activity Center (PSAC) at 21603 O Pl, Ocean Park will be raising the new flag on June 14 at 11 a.m. in a remodeled area that will have permanent lighting which will enable us to fly the flag 24 hours a day. A flag raising is so much more than just hoisting a flag up a pole. There is an actual ceremony that is so meaningful and will be conducted by the American Legion Post of Ilwaco. Veterans certainly know the meaning and importance of the flag, but we would like to encourage all members of the Peninsula community to join us. This is a great opportunity to bring younger people to reinforce their respect for the flag and what it stands for. PSAC will continue the celebration after the ceremony by hosting a Free Hot Dog Lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Please plan to join us. Call 360-665-3999 for more information.
Local artists wanted
OSYTERVILLE — Oysterville Artisan Fair is looking for a few more local artists who would be interested in participating in the 2019 Oysterville Artisan Fair, July 5 to 7, at the Oysterville School House. All items must be handmade by the artist. Contact Sue at the Bay Avenue Gallery 360-665-5200 before June 10.
