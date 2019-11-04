Wednesday, Nov. 6
POMPC coffee hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County has coffee hours on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Adelaide’s Coffee Shop on Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. Peer-led conversations focus on support for personal well-being and recovery from stress and struggles. The next gathering is Nov. 6. For information call, text or email Barb at 360-244-5566 or bategofish@gmail.com.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Oysterville Town Hall & Lecture Series
OYSTERVILLE — On Nov. 7 beginning at 10 a.m., the Oysterville Town Hall and Lecture Series continues at the historic Oysterville Schoolhouse. The speaker for this week’s gathering will be singer/songwriter Steve Frost. See listing on this page. Weekly sessions will be held weekly through Nov. 21. Call Diane at 360-214-1267 for information.
Non-denominational Bible talks
OCEAN PARK — Each Thursday at 4:30 p.m. until Nov. 7 non-denominational Bible talks will be held at Ocean Park Elementary School Library, at 25701 Vernon Avenue. The purpose is to share the simple teachings of Jesus Christ, to bring or strengthen faith in God and His Son. All with an interest are welcome. Call 360-244-5453 if you have questions.
Friday, Nov. 8
Veterans Day assembly
NASELLE — Naselle-Grays River Valley School District will hold Veterans Day assemblies, at the school on Friday, Nov. 8 at beginning at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome. If you have questions please call 360-484-7121 ext. 3.
Revised Hours Ilwaco Food Bank
ILWACO — The St. Vincent dePaul Ilwaco Food Bank will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the first and third Fridays in November (Nov. 8 and Nov. 15) and in December (Dec. 13 and Dec. 20). If you have questions please call 360-642-8401.
‘The Haunted Hannan Playhouse’
RAYMOND — Written and directed by Russell Wiitala, the Willapa Players present a comedic musical, “The Haunted Hannan Playhouse,” opening Friday, Nov. 8. With 18 enthusiastic cast members, this two-act play will send chills down your spine while you laugh at the predicament of the humans versus spectres. Hilarity ensues as the black clad Mr. Evil does his best to deter the actors with taunts and tricks. Dancing zombies add to the merriment. Show dates are Nov. 8, Nov. 9, Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m., with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. Tickets are available at Everyone’s Video and South Bend Pharmacy, as well as at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors; children ages 6 and under are free. The Hannan Playhouse is located at 518 8th St. in Raymond. This play marks the 50th Anniversary of the Hannan Playhouse; come celebrate by enjoying eerie monsters, ghosts and zombies as you grin and chuckle at their plight.
Tech Tutoring
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library, located at 158 1st Avenue North, will host tech tutoring each Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bring your technology questions for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer Teen Tech Tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to browse the internet, download books and more. Call 360-642-3908 for information.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Holiday Silent Auction & Oyster Fry
PACIFIC COUNTY — Donations of fine arts and crafts are being requested for the Chinook Indian Nation’s annual Holiday Silent Auction and Oyster Fry set for Nov. 9 in the Chinook School Gym Event Center from 4 to 7 p.m. This is a ticketed and public event. The silent auction will include works of art by tribal and non-tribal artists. Digital photographs of donated art items need to be received at office@chinooknation.org by Tuesday, Nov. 5 and will be featured in event publicity with a link to the artist and/or donor’s website. Art pieces can be delivered ahead of time to the tribal office at 3 E. Park Street in Bay Center. Pickup may also be arranged with notice by calling 360-875-6670.
Chinook Indian Nation Council Meeting
CHINOOK — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its monthly Council Meeting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, at the Chinook Event Center, 810 Highway 101 in Chinook. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
St. Mary’s Parish Christmas Bazaar
SEAVIEW — On Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Altar Society will hold a Christmas bazaar and will be selling gift baskets and baked goods. There will be 14 vendors with many beautiful gift items available. Plus lunch will be available for a reasonable price along with pie slices, baked goods and beverages. For information call Loretta Cook at 360-642-2091 or Betty O’Phelan at 360-642-5031.
Veterans Day Breakfast in Rosburg
ROSBURG — On Saturday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the American Legion pancake breakfast will be held at the Rosburg Community Hall. The cost is just $6 for adults and teens and $4 for children 3- to 12-years old. In addition to pancakes the meal includes ham or sausage and eggs, coffee, orange juice, milk. All are welcome.
Bazaar & Bake Sale
NASELLE — Naselle Lutheran Church is hosting its Bazaar and Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Holiday inspired shopping will abound with a variety of handcrafted items, quilts and baked goods including traditional Finnish recipes. Coffee with homemade donuts and a “Soup Bar” served by donation will also be offered. All proceeds will be dedicated to the “Fix our Roof Fund.” The Naselle Lutheran Church is located at 308 Knappton Rd. For further information, call 360-484-3826.
Fiber Festival
LONG BEACH — Saturday, Nov. 9 and Sunday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Columbia Pacific Fiber Festival will be held at the Chautauqua Lodge in Long Beach. There is free parking, free admission, numerous vendors, classes and mini-workshops throughout the day. Then on Monday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port of Peninsula there will be an opportunity to sit and spin with friends, with a storm of words and song happening. For information call 360-642-4421.
Museum Open House
NASELLE — “O! How Horriable is the Day” is the theme of the open house set for Saturday, Nov. 9 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Come to the last Knappton Cove event this year — the annual tribute to the Lewis & Clark Expedition. They will be serving “Hot Cider & History” and remembering William Clark’s journal entry. The Knappton Cove center is located at 521 WA State Route 401. For information contact Nancy Anderson, director at 503-738-5206 or via email at knapptoncove@gmail.com.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the 1987 R rated film, “Full Metal Jacket” starring Matthew Modine and Adam Baldwin, on the second screen will be the 1947 classic, “The Egg and I” starring Fred MacMurray and Claudette Colbert. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Nov. 10
Great Danes on the Peninsula
NAHCOTTA — Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce is going to answer the age-old question that has stumped scholars since time began ... How many Great Danes can fit on the Long Beach Peninsula? On Sunday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m., all Great Danes (and staff) living between Chinook and the north tip of the Peninsula are invited to meet at the Port of Peninsula (275th & Sandridge, Nahcotta), for a fantastic photo op. Please email opchamber@opwa.com or call the office 360-665-4448 to let them know you are coming and give them the four-legged folks’ names, the staff name(s) and email or phone. Staff are encouraged to wear dark clothing so the true stars stand out! JPG files of the group photo will be sent out free of charge to the recipients, but donations to their Dec. 6 Community Tree Lighting or Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade are always welcome. Photo files will be sent to participants in plenty of time for the holidays and posted on the OPACC Facebook page. Call 360-665-4448 for other information.
GriefShare
OCEAN PARK — Each week on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a GriefShare Support Group will be held at Peninsula Baptist Church at 23802 Pacific Highway in Ocean Park. Attendees are welcome at any point and do not have to attend all in sequence. This 13-week class provides tools to help and encourage healing after the death of a loved one. GriefShare seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. For information call 360-665-5060 or visit www.griefshare.org.
Monday, Nov. 11
Veterans Day Luncheon
LONG BEACH — On Monday, Nov. 11 at noon at the Long Beach Elks Lodge, 110 Pacific Avenue North, there will be a Veterans Day Lunch hosted by the Elks Lodge No. 1937. The event is free for all veterans, and all are welcome. There will be a special veterans program and guest speakers. Mark your calendar to attend.
Peninsula Quilt Guild Meeting
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild meets at 1 p.m., every second Monday of the month at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Pl., Seaview. All levels of quilters are welcome from rank beginner to expert. Bring your project for Show ‘n Tell. Exchange tips and tricks with other quilters. For more information, call 360-607-0617.
Free access to State Parks
OLYMPIA — Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will offer its two final free days of 2019 in November. On these free days, day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass for vehicle access. The last two free days are Monday, Nov. 11 and Friday, Nov. 29. Free days apply only to day-use access by vehicle, not overnight stays or rented facilities. Free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Master Gardener Training Program
ASTORIA — Applications for the OSU Clatsop County Extension Service Master Gardener™ Training Program are available at the Clatsop County Extension office, 2001 Marine Drive, Room 210, Astoria, request an application by email from Amanda Noyes at amanda.noyes@oregonstate.edu or call 503-325-8573. Classes are held at Clatsop Community College – Astoria Campus in Astoria on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon beginning January 8 and ending March 21. Students will receive more than 60 hours of intensive gardening education in the classroom and an additional 55 hours of volunteer service as hands-on training. The cost is $250 and includes the course text: “Sustainable Gardening: The Oregon–Washington Master Gardener Handbook.” If you like to have fun exploring gardening, and are prepared to learn more about sustainable gardening methods to share with the local community, please return your completed application with payment to the OSU Extension Office by Friday, Nov. 22.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Country Christmas Bazaar
CATHLAMET — Vendors are needed to participate in St. James Family Center’s “A Country Christmas Bazaar” will be held on Saturday Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1134 Columbia Street, Cathlamet. Proceeds will benefit St. James Family Center programs for children and families. Call Christie at 360-849-0888 or email her at davistax@msn.com for information and application.
Oregon Bee Atlas information session
FORT CLATSOP — Join others in the Netul River Room at the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center on Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to learn more about the Oregon Bee Atlas, training opportunities and how you can get involved with surveying for native bees in 2020. Did you know Oregon has about 500 different species of bees? We say ‘about 500’ because we do not exactly know how many bee species call Oregon home. Much of the state has been poorly surveyed. The Oregon Bee Atlas’ five-year mission’ is to train volunteers to generate museum quality records with a complete inventory of the bees of the state. The presenter, Andony Melathopoulos, is an assistant professor in Pollinator Health Extension in the Department of Horticulture at Oregon State University. For more information, call the park at (503) 861-2471 or check out www.nps.gov/lewi or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook.
Future Events
North Head Lighthouse Keepers meeting
SEAVIEW – The annual meeting for the Keepers of the North Head Lighthouse and Friends of the Columbia River Gateway will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the Depot Restaurant at 1206 38th Street in Seaview. Please R.S.V.P. to Susie Dawson at 360-642-0731.
Uh-Oh Here Comes Christmas
ILWACO — Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 and Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 16 and 23, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17 and Nov. 24, come to the Peninsula Players Playhouse on Lake Street for the play “Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas,” directed by Laurie Carter. This charming show takes a funny, heartwarming and often poignant look at the struggle to find the spirit of the holidays amid the avalanche of commercialism, stress and chaos that crashes down every December. The many delightful stories include a small immigrant child who comes trick-or-treating in a cheap Santa mask a few days before Christmas, inadvertently delivering the true meaning of the season to a grown-up with a serious case of “Scroogitis;” hilarious musings about a love/hate relationship with the vibrant poinsettia that arrives in most homes every December and hangs on and on and on, long after the holidays have ended; and a beautiful, deeply moving tribute to the winter solstice, celebrating nature’s precious annual gift of rebirth. Tickets are $10 each and are avail-able at Olde Towne Café in Ilwaco, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach and Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park.
SmileMobile coming to town
LONG BEACH — The Arcora Foundation in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital is bringing the SmileMobile to Long Beach from Nov. 19 through Nov. 22. The SmileMobile, a brightly painted 38-foot dental clinic on wheels, travels the state offering dental services to children who might not otherwise have access to dental care. Services are available for babies, children, youth and pregnant/postpartum (two months post) women. Dental services may include exams, x-rays, cleaning and fillings. It will be parked at the Community Service Office at 2601 Pacific Avenue in Long Beach. Treatment appointments will be scheduled for the duration of the stay. Medicaid (Apple Health) and uninsured are accepted as reimbursement for services. Schedule a dental exam by calling 888-286-9105.
Holiday Bazaar
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Eagles Auxiliary is holding their annual Holiday Bazaar on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 1409 Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. For more information, please contact Lorraine Dewolf at 360-244-1326.
Ocean Park Food Bank hours
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Food Bank will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holidays. The rest of month they will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Holiday Open House
SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa is seeking vendors and crafters to participate in their annual holiday open house, “Deck the Hall” from Nov. 29 through Dec. 15 Are you looking to sell your unique art or craft? Whether you are new to selling or have many years of experience come participate in this fun community event. This event offers a warm and friendly holiday shopping environment for everyone to enjoy. Vendors do not need to be present during the three-week event. Items will be displayed on consignment. Skamokawa’s River Life Interpretive Center/Central School/Redmen Hall is located at 1394 W. SR 4, Skamokawa, WA 98647. For information please submit vendor items no later than Monday, Nov. 25 by 4 p.m. For more information or to sign up please call 360-795-3007 or email fos1894@gmail.com.
Open Studio Tour
PENINSULA — Peninsula Arts Association (PAA) 12th Annual Fall Open Studios Tour will be held from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (not all venues open Sunday.) Artist studios and workplaces from Ilwaco to Oysterville will be open, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to meet a wide variety of artists and crafts-people in their studios, some of which are only open to the public during this event. The studio tour promotes awareness and appreciation of the arts within the community and gives visitors a chance to meet the artists and ob-serve them at work. The self-guided event is free and family-friendly. Artwork will be available for purchase and delicious refreshments will be available at each venue. The 2019 participating artisans are: Karen Brownlee, Cathe-rine Clark, Charlene Conner, Carol Couch, Judy Cox, Connie Criess, Dierdre Duewel, Mary Halvorson, Cathy Hamilton, Coral Hughes, Bette Lu Krause, Luisa Mack, Linda Marsh, Gloria Martin, Don Perry, Lestia Price, Sue Raymond, Diana Thompson, Jim Unwin, JoAnne Webster, Andrea Weir, Marie Powell and Eric Wiegardt. Maps are available at the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau, the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber, the Ocean Park Chamber, participating studios, and can be downloaded from beachartist.org. For information contact Linda Marsh at 360-214-1679 or bobnlinda.marsh@gmail.com.
Book signing
ASTORIA — Long Beach Author Jan Bono will be signing all four books in her popular cozy mystery series, set in Southwest Washington, at 3-Cups Coffee House, 279 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR, on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is the author’s last public appearance this year, and it’s just in time for gift giving. These cozy mysteries contain no graphic violence, no obscene language, and are geared toward female readers, ages 25-95. For more information, call 360-642-4932.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.