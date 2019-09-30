Wednesday, Oct. 2
Wild Mushroom Celebration
PENINSULA — The Wild Mushroom Celebration, a multi-week tribute to locally gathered edibles, will take place from Oct. 1 through Nov. 15 on the Long Beach Peninsula. Mushroom menu specials and themed dinners, a Wild Mush-room weekend dine and stay package, identification forays, workshops, and more are among the highlights. For event and visitor information, please call the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau at 360-642-2400 or access www.VisitLongBeachPeninsula.com.
POMPC coffee hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County has coffee hours on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Adelaide’s Coffee Shop on Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. Peer-led conversations focus on support for personal well-being and recovery from stress and struggles. The next gathering is Oct. 2, and the second gathering Oct. 16. For information call, text or email Barb at 360-244-5566 or email bategofish@gmail.com.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — The men and women of U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02, the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard, meet at 7 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. Volunteers can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. The Auxiliary offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference in your local community and across the country. No former military or boating experience needed. For more information, contact Della at 360-244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
Thursday, Oct. 3
PC Comp Plan Workshop
SOUTH BEND — On Oct. 3 beginning at 6 p.m., there will be a workshop in the Pacific County Commissioners Meeting Room, Annex Building, 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, to continue the review of the Pacific County Comprehensive Plan. Pacific County will be systematically evaluating each component of the current 2010 plan and determining whether modifications are necessary. Additional workshops may be scheduled as necessary. Workshop schedules and materials can be found on the County’s website at: www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/Planning_Commission.htm. Information, comments, suggestions may be sent to Tim Crose, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586, or via email to tcrose@co.pacific.wa.us. If you would like to be placed on an email list regarding this update, please email the request to tcrose@co.pacific.wa.us.
Friday, Oct. 4
Annual Fall Art Show
LONG BEACH — Peninsula Arts Association (PAA) 49th Annual Fall Art Show is coming to the Old Train Depot at 104 3rd Street NW in Long Beach. Show hours are Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct, 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. As always, admission is free. Twenty-five PAA artists will be showing more than 90 pieces of work in categories including watercolors, photography, mixed media, clay art, fused glass, jewelry, fabric arts, and 3-D art. The PAA has a diverse group of artists and there is much to see and enjoy. Student art will be represented as well in the show. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets to art works donated by our artists. All proceeds from the raffle and a percentage of the art sales fund PAA’s scholarship for local High School seniors interested in pursuing additional studies in art, as well as PAA’s youth enrichment program. Attendees are encouraged to vote for their favorites for People’s Choice Awards in four categories. Awards and ribbons will be presented Sunday afternoon at the Artists’ Reception, which is from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The public is invited. Light refreshments will be served. For more in-formation, visit www.beachartist.org or contact Vickie Branch at 360-957-0360 or Luana Swenson at 425-218-2846.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Dukes of Swing dance for American Legion
CHINOOK — Peninsula Association of Performing Artists presents its 6th Annual Dukes of Swing dance on Oct. 5 at Fort Columbia Theater in Chinook. (No Discover Pass is needed.) The dance is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to the public. The cost of admission is a suggested donation of $20 per person. All funds raised will go to the local American Legion Chapter Post 48. Refreshments are provided by local restaurants. This is a great night of good music, fun, food, and dancing — or you can just sit and listen. Please come out and support our local veterans! If you have any questions, please call 503-522-2092.
Authors’ Book Fair
LONG BEACH — Authors from all over the region will appear at Books at Long Beach, a Pacific Northwest Author Showcase and Book Fair to be held at the Chautauqua Lodge, 304 14th Street NW in Long Beach from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 5, The event is free to the public. For more details, log on to www.facebook.com/Books.at.Long.Beach.
Covered Bridge Dinner
GRAYS RIVER — The 12th annual Covered Bridge Dinner, sponsored by Wahkiakum 4-H, will be held on Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m., in Grays River. Attendees will be served a meal with local flavor and enjoy the music provided by Jeffrey Reynolds on his violin. The evening ends with a poetry reading and auction. Tickets prices are $35 and $25 for Grand Americans (72 and older) and veterans. They can be purchased at the Bank of Pacific and Wahkiakum County Extension Office located in Cathlamet or the Rosburg Store. Proceeds go to the Wahkiakum 4-H program. For further information, call 360-795-3278 or email: www.extension.wsu.edu/Wahkiakum.
Chili cookoff
OYSTERVILLE — The Surfside Homeowners Association’s Community Relations Committee is hosting their annual chili cookoff on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Oysterville schoolhouse. All crafters interested in selling their wares can reserve a table for $10 per vendor. Also, get your chili recipes out of cold storage and share those crockpots with the multitudes for a chance at cash prizes this year! There will be baked goods for sale plus some donations of baked goods. All net proceeds will go to “Pack 2 School,” a worthy program providing backpacks filled with school supplies to all Peninsula students. Please call with any questions 360-665-4171 or email lpurdin@live.com.
Blessing of the Animals
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Oct. 5 starting at 1 p.m., the public is invited to the annual Blessing of the Animals at the South Pacific County Humane Society (SPCHS). Bring your pets to the shelter parking lot area to participate in the blessing, and after there will be light refreshments served where you can meet the volunteers and animals. The blessing will be conducted by Reverend Richard Loop, vicar at St. Peter Episcopal Church. He will bless the visiting animals outside the shelter building first, and then bless the shelter animals. All socialized pets are welcome. Dogs must be on leash and cats in carriers please. SPCHS is located at 330 Second Street in Long Beach. The shelter is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to beachpets.com or call 360-642-1180.
Annual Fall Art Show
LONG BEACH — Peninsula Arts Association (PAA) 49th Annual Fall Art Show at the Old Train Depot at 104 3rd Street NW in Long Beach continues on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct, 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. As always, admission is free. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit www.beachartist.org or contact Vickie Branch at 360-957-0360 or Luana Swenson at 425-218-2846.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of two great movies. On one screen will 1999 film “October Sky,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Laura Dern; on the second screen will be the classic 1946 film “Philadelphia Story,” starring Cary Grant and James Stewart. Open to everyone.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Seafood Sundays
ILWACO — Every Sunday in October, come to the Port of Ilwaco for “Seafood Sundays.” From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., discover the port and enjoy seafood, various artwork and a beautiful location for a walk.
GriefShare
OCEAN PARK — Each week on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a GriefShare Support Group will be held at Peninsula Baptist Church at 23802 Pacific Highway in Ocean Park. Attendees are welcome at any point and do not have to attend all in sequence. This 13-week class provides tools to help and encourage healing after the death of a loved one. GriefShare seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. For information call 360-665-5060 or visit www.griefshare.org.
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the Jam on the first and third Sundays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange located at 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. This month’s gathering are Oct. 6 and Oct. 20. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop music are played at the jam. The public is welcome to come play, listen, or sing-along. All levels are welcome. If you have questions call 360-642-2239.
Monday, Oct. 7
Coastal Biz Works
PACIFIC COUNTY — On Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Cathlamet, from noon to 2 p.m. in Long Beach and from 5 p.m. on 6 p.m. in Ocean Park, come to an information session to get an overview of the Coastal BizWorks program, which offers business development fundamentals, professional evaluation of business feasibility and readiness, business planning guidance and possibly even start-up capital. This workshop is free. These sessions are sponsored by Enterprise for Freedom in conjunction with the Pacific County Economic Development Council. To learn more or register contact Beth at 360-704-3375 or email beth@enterpriseforquality.org.
Essay Contest
COUNTY — Students in grades 9-12 in Clatsop and Pacific counties are invited to submit an original personal essay to win cash prizes. The essays, on the topic “Why I Will Always Vote,” should be no more than 500 words, double-spaced with 12-point font. A cover page should include the title, student name, age, grade, school, email address, and phone number. Winners will be announced at the end of October. Complete rules are at iwillvoteessaycontest.com. First prize is $250; second prize is $150; and third prize is $100. Essays are due on Monday, October 7, by midnight. Submit via email to iwillvoteessay@gmail.com. Last year’s winners were from Naselle-Grays River Valley School and Astoria High School. This contest is a nonpartisan Vote the Future project of Indivisible North Coast Oregon and the American Association of University Women (AAUW), Astoria.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
North County Biz Workshops
PACIFIC COUNTY — On Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in South Bend, from noon to 1 p.m. in Tokeland, the public is invited to an information session to get an overview of the Coastal BizWorks program, which offers business development fundamentals, professional evaluation of business feasibility and readiness, business planning guidance and possibly even start-up capital. This workshop is free. These sessions are sponsored by Enterprise for Freedom, whose missing is to help people with limited incomes start of sustain small businesses, in conjunction with the Pacific County Economic Development Council. To learn more or register contact Beth at 360-704-3375 or email beth@enterpriseforquality.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Movie shows tribal struggles
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library will host a showing of the movie “Promised Land” on Oct. 9. The social justice documentary follows the Chinook and Duwamish tribes as they fight for the restoration of their treaty rights. It will be shown 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Chinook School Events Center. The program is part of the Timberland Reads Together series, which focuses on indigenous people’s history and culture. Call for information 360-642-3908.
Tap Dancing
OCEAN PARK — Tap dancing is fun and provides body and mind fitness as well as friendships. Beginners are invited to come to the Ocean Park Eagles on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. and to the Ocean Park Moose Lodge on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. to try it out. Membership is not required, just come join the fun. For information contact maryevlo@yahoo.com.
Future Events
Pacific Transit Board Meeting
SOUTH BEND — Pacific Transit System will hold its fourth 2019 regular quarterly board meeting beginning at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Pacific County Commissioners Building Meeting Room at 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend. There will be public hearing section to hear public comment on Pacific Transit’s 2020 Operating and Capital Budget. Public is invited to participate. If you have questions call 360-875-9418.
Water Music Festival turns 35
LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The Long Beach Peninsula’s Water Music Festival is celebrating 35 years on October 11, 12 and 13. The three-day concert series commences with the George Mitchell Quintet, featuring guest vocalist Greta Matassa. Mitchell, who is also Diana Ross’ touring pianist, will lead the group with classics from the Great American Songbook. The concert takes place Oct. 11, at 7:35 p.m., at the Eagle’s Nest, Ilwaco, with a social hour to begin at 6:35 p.m. Appetizers and beverages, including a no-host wine bar, will be available. On Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2:35 p.m., concertgoers will enjoy an intimate concert at Oysterville Church, with brilliant guitarist Mak Grgic playing a wide range of genres. Attendees will receive little gift bags, and cookies will be served. The final concert in the series, at the Eagle’s Nest, will be presented by the Black Oak Ensemble playing chamber music, the genre of music for which WMF was inaugurated in 1985. The Ensemble is a thrilling trio of musicians, including a Grammy nominee. Saturday’s artist Mak Grgic will join the trio for a few numbers. Past board members will be honored at this concert. A social hour is scheduled for 1:35 p.m., with lovely appetizers, beverages and a no-host wine bar. The concert commences at 2:35 p.m. Tickets for all three concerts are available online at watermusicsociety.com (or at the door IF tickets remain). As with all of the Society’s events, a portion of the proceeds supports the local school music programs.
Cranberrian Festival
LONG BEACH — Kick-off the fall season with cranberries on the Long Beach Peninsula by attending the Cranberrian Festival on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Events will be held at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco and the Cranberry Museum, located at 2907 Pioneer Road, in Long Beach. Foods, crafters, local artists and more are situated throughout the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. Collectible Cranberrian Fair buttons are $5 each and cover admission to all events and exhibitions at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum for both days. Admission to the Cranberry Museum is free. Start your day at the Cranberry Museum where the harvest demonstration begins with flooding the field and the beating of the berries at 9 a.m. An expanded Cranberry Museum gift shop will open at 9 a.m. on both days. Enjoy lunch and live music after shopping. The Cranberry Trolley will run between venues both Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. Cranberrian Fair festivities at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco will include a variety of local artists offering handmade items such as pottery, jewelry, paintings, cranberry vine baskets, baked goods, and more located throughout the Museum. Demonstrations by the Peninsula Rug Hookers, the Peninsula Quilt Guild, Blacksmith Gary Lewis, and other artists will take place both Saturday and Sunday at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. Fresh local cranberries are available both days and the 1889 railcar Nahcotta will be open for touring with members of the Nahcotta Preservation Committee on hand. For further information on the Long Beach Peninsula visit funbeach.com.
Chinook Indian Nation meeting
OREGON — The Chinook Indian Nation will hold its monthly council meeting at 11 a.m., on Oct. 12, at the Netul Room at Fort Clatsop, Oregon. Please arrive on time. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are re-minded to bring a potluck item. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Bingo for HAVA
SOUTH BEND — The Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals (HAVA) is holding their annual basket bingo on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Willapa Harbor Community Center, 916 West First Street in South Bend. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. The cost is $1 per card (three games per card), with 25 games to be played. Food will also be available. For information call 360-942-4716.
Peninsula Quilt Guild
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild meets at 1 p.m. every second Monday of the month at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Pl., Seaview. The next meeting is Oct. 14. All levels of quilters are welcome from rank beginner to ex-pert. Bring you latest project for Show ‘n Tell and exchange tips and tricks with other quilters. Any question, please call 360-607-0617.
Humane Society Fundraiser
SEAVIEW — South Pacific County Humane Society is sponsoring a fundraiser at the North Jetty Brewing patio from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 During the event, $1 of every pint and wine poured will go directly to SPCHS. Some great raffle items will be available also. North Jetty Brewing is located at 4200 Pacific Way in Seaview. Call 360-642-1180 or visit beachpets.com for information.
Lodging Tax Committee meeting
SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will conduct a public meeting on Monday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m., at the Courthouse Annex located at 1216 W Robert Bush Drive, South Bend. The purpose of this meeting is to consider award of the Lodging Tax Grant Applications. The location is considered barrier free. If you need accommodations call 360-875-9334 or 360- 642-9334 prior to the meeting.
