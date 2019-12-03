Wednesday, Dec. 4
Shoeboxes of Joy
LONG BEACH — Shoeboxes of Joy provides personal care items, hat, gloves, socks, and food items to the elderly and disabled in South Pacific County. Pacific County has a high ratio of elderly. Many are alone and low income. They make difficult choices each month on how to spend their money — food or medication, power bill or personal care supplies. Donations are needed by Dec. 22. Each year they help about 650 people. Your support in meeting the demand is welcomed. Please visit 102 3rd St. NW in Long Beach, call 360-642-1105 or visit www.facebook.com/shoeboxesofjoy/.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Christmas Trees for Sale
ILWACO — The Ilwaco Music Program is selling Christmas trees. The trees are fresh cut noble fir, grown locally in Raymond. A 4- to 5-foot noble is $40; a 5- to 6-foot tree is $50; and trees 6-feet and up are $60. The trees are located in the maintenance yard next to the high school on School Road in Ilwaco. Lot hours are Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information or to pre-order email rachel.lake@oceanbeachschools.org or call 360-642-3731, ext. 246.
TOPS meeting
OCEAN PARK — The Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) group meets at Ocean Park Community Church at 268th and Vernon in Ocean Park every Thursday morning. Weigh-in begins at 7 a.m. until 8:20 a.m. Meetings are from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. every week. All are welcome. For further information, please call Dee at 665-6507 or Donna at 665-2336.
Friday, Dec. 6
Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale
ILWACO — The American Legion Auxiliary is hosting a holiday bazaar and bake sale at Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum at 115 Lake Street in Ilwaco on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Local artisans and crafters will feature hand-made gifts and goods. Enjoy a wide varied of items for holiday gift giving. Plus there will be many delectable items available for purchase. And lunch, prepared by the American Legion Legionnaires, will be available for a nominal charge. Proceeds support veterans, active duty military and their families.
Community Tree Lighting & More
NAHCOTTA — Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the Community Tree Lighting and Santa’s Workshop which has been have moved to the Port of Peninsula (275th and Sandridge in Nahcotta) to be under shelter from the weather. The festivities take place on Dec. 6, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. An enormous tent will house this year’s tree, Santa’s Workshop craft tables for the youngsters, cookies and cider and more. Santa arrives at 6:15 p.m. (via very special transportation) to light the tree and visit with the children. Sign the Holiday Wish Book, hang a provided ornament and sing a carol or two — a perfect setting for family photos and to revisit during the holiday season. Plus they will be collecting new, unwrapped gifts for toddlers to teens for the Toys for Peninsula Kids program. Many thanks to co-sponsors Fire District No. 1 and the Port of Peninsula. For information call the Chamber 360-665-4448 or visit the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Holiday Open House
SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa is holding their annual holiday open house, “Deck the Hall” through Dec. 15. This event offers a warm and friendly holiday shopping environment for everyone to enjoy. Skamokawa’s River Life Interpretive Center/Central School/Redmen Hall is located at 1394 W. SR 4, Skamokawa, WA 98647. For more information call 360-795-3007 or email fos1894@gmail.com.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Crab Pot Christmas
ILWACO — On Dec.7 beginning at 5 p.m., the lighting of the world’s largest crab pot Christmas tree made from real live crab pots will take place at the Port of Ilwaco. The tree lighting is at 5 p.m., sharp, followed by a reading of “A Coastal Christmas” by Lynette McAdams, crabby Christmas caroling and the world’s shortest firework display. The Ilwaco Jazz Band will also perform. This year’s event will pay tribute to the local crabbing fleet. After the lighting, visit participating businesses along the waterfront at the Port of Ilwaco for annual traditions like Santa Claus, hot chocolate, cookies and more! Dress warm and wear your boots because this holiday tradition happens rain, storm or shine!
Moose Fundraiser for OP Food Bank
OCEAN PARK — On Dec. 7 beginning at 1 p.m. the Ocean Park Food Bank is holding a fundraiser at the Moose Lodge. Moose members and their guests can free chili and crackers, balloon raffle, prizes include 40” flat screen TV, a barbecue flat top grill, coach purse with fun contents, Seahawk memorabilia, and much more. There will also be a dessert auction. All proceeds to the food bank. If you have questions call 360-665-6074.
Gingerbread workshop
NASELLE — The Naselle Timberland Library will hold a gingerbread workshop on Dec. 7 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., that allows participants to build their own gingerbread house our of graham crackers and deck the walls with frosting and candy. For information call 360-484-3877.
Book signing
ASTORIA — Long Beach Author Jan Bono will be signing all four books in her popular cozy mystery series, set in Southwest Washington, at 3-Cups Coffee House, 279 Marine Drive, Astoria, OR, on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is the author’s last public appearance this year, and it’s just in time for gift giving. These cozy mysteries contain no graphic violence, no obscene language, and are geared toward women readers, ages 25-95. For more information, call 360-642-4932.
Holiday Follies
ILWACO — Ilwaco High School is hosting the holiday follies concert from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dec. 7 at the River City Theatre at 127 Lake Street SE in Ilwaco. Performing at his Christmas concert will be the concert choir, drama club and jazz band. Light desserts will be served. Admission is by donation at the door. For information call 360-642-3731, extension 246 or email rachel.lake@oceanbeachschools.org.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the 2003 film “Elf,” starring Will Ferrell and James Caan; on the second screen will be the 1953 classic, “From Here to Eternity,” starring Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Deep River Pioneer Church concert and home tour
NASELLE — On Sunday, Dec. 8 beginning at 1:30 p.m., the Finnish-America Folk Festival is sponsoring a concert at the Deep River Pioneer Church, along with a tour of homes. The church is located at 534 West Deep River Road, in Rosburg. Performing at the concert will be Jan Wolfe and the Bell Choir, Carl Wirkkala on guitar and Kim Angelis on violin. The tour of homes runs from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with tickets available for $5 each. Tickets and maps are available at Mike Swanson Realty in Naselle, Finn Ware in Astoria and Hair Villa in Naselle. The event will be followed by a delicious soup supper at the Naselle Community Center, 14 Parpala Road from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mark your calendars now so you don’t miss this great event.
Eugenie Jones to perform
ILWACO — The Water Music Society on the Long Beach Peninsula celebrates the spirit of the holidays with an afternoon of music performed by vocalist Eugenie Jones and her instrumental combo. The annual Christmas concert is Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Eagle’s Nest Resort in Ilwaco. Festivities begin at 1:35 p.m., with sweet and savory treats, beverages and a no-host champagne and wine bar. The performance starts at 2:35 p.m. Organizers have started this year’s Water Music events at 35 minutes past the hour to mark the 35th anniversary of the festival. Tickets are available for $10 online at watermusicfestival.com or at the door if tickets remain. A portion of the proceeds is donated to the Peninsula and Naselle school music departments. For information call 360-665-4466.
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the Jam on the first and third Sundays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange located at 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop music are played at the jam. The public is welcome to come play, listen, or sing-along. All levels are welcome. If you have questions call 360-642-2239.
Monday, Dec. 9
Peninsula Quilt Guild Meeting
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild will meet at noon on Monday, Dec. 9, at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place in Seaview. December’s meeting is a potluck and auffle starting at noon. Please bring a dish to share (ham and chicken main dishes are provided). Also, if you want, bring any sewing/quilting tool, scraps, notions, etc. that you would like to contribute to the auffle (this is optional). For more information, call 360-607-0617.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Holiday Party
SOUTH BEND — The Teen Advocacy Coalition is hosting a free festive holiday party or the whole community from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Willapa Harbor Community Center at 916 W First Street in South Bend. There will be cookie decorating, string art ornaments, gingerbread houses, coloring, games, photo booth, and more! If nothing else, bring the family by for dinner and a enjoy the hot chocolate bar. Guaranteed fun for all ages. If you’re interested in helping out with this community event, email TAC at pacificcountytac@gmail.com and we’ll be in touch.
Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Celebrating Sports
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is hosting the exhibit Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America. The exhibit will run through January 2020. “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America” is part of Museum on Main Street. The Washington tour is made possible by Humanities Washington. Local support for Hometown Teams has been provided by the Pacific County Lodging Tax Fund and the City of Ilwaco. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Donations needed for Toys for Peninsula Kids
PENINSULA — The Toys for Peninsula Kids event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Long Beach Elks Lodge and also at Pacific County Fire District No. 1. This program will allow parents who need financial assistance to choose toys that they find most fitting for each of their children for Christmas. The parents will be able to then wrap the toys and decide if they will be from Santa or themselves. This concept allows the parents to not only participate in the gift-giving process but to take ownership of their children’s Christmas experience. Toys for Peninsula Kids needs either new toys for ages newborn to 15, or monetary donations. All money donated will be used to purchase toys for our local kids. Drop boxes are available at Pacific County Fire District No. 1 on Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park; at the Chinook Observer on Bolstad Avenue in Long Beach, and at Dennis Company in Long Beach, or call 360-665-4451 to schedule a pickup of donated items. Additionally, volunteers are needed to help in various aspects of the program, including helping on the day of the event.
Holiday Bingo & Bazaar
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Elks #1937 is hosting a holiday bingo and bazaar event on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the lodge. Vendors are needed. There is no charge to set up a bazaar table. New and gently used items or crafts only. Please call Jan Edwards at 360-642-2651 to reserve a table. Also meat raffles will be held every bingo session through Dec. 22 (must have 20 players to held the raffle). Tickets are $1 each and you may purchase as many tickets as you would like. Open to all bingo players.
Future Events
Regional legislative meeting
SOUTH BEND — A special joint regional legislative meeting of the board of County Commissioners of Pacific, Wahkiakum and Cowlitz counties will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, in the Pacific County Commissioners Meeting Room, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive in South Bend. The purpose of the Special Joint Regional Legislative Meeting is to update as many legislators as possible on the County Fiscal Sustainability Initiative priorities that WSAC and WACO are pursuing in 2020. If you have questions please call 360-875-9334.
Revised Hours Ilwaco Food Bank
ILWACO — The St. Vincent dePaul Ilwaco Food Bank will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the first and third Fridays in December (Dec. 13 and Dec. 20). If you have questions, please call questions 360-642-8401.
Waterfront Holiday Market
PORT OF ILWACO — On Dec. 14 and Dec. 15, and then Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., come to the Port of Ilwaco for a Waterfront Holiday Market upstairs in the Salt Hotel & Pub event space. Find unique holiday gifts from local artisans. Participating merchants will be hosting holiday open houses as well. Bring your presents to the gift-wrapping booth which benefits the Ilwaco High School class of 2020. Sponsored by the Ilwaco Merchants Association.
Wreaths Across America
PENINSULA — On Dec. 14 there will be a wreath laying as part of National Wreaths Across America day at 9 a.m., at the Long Beach Flag Pavilion/Veterans field. There will be a second wreath laying at Taylor’s Ocean Park Cemetery at noon later the same day. Both of these locations are official Wreaths Across America locations joining more than 2,000 other locations across the country. Coordinated and led by local organizations, wreaths will be placed to remember our fallen service members and honor all who have served. This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures. This event is co-sponsored by members of the Peninsula Moose Lodge 2362 and Chapter 1930, Mayor Jerry Phillips and members of the Long Beach City Council. For additional information email Sandra Edwards at huskycart2126@hotmail.com.
I.H.S. Drama presentation
ILWACO — “The Polar Express,” a musical drama based on the Christmas picture book created by Chris Van Allsburg, will be presented by the Hilltop Drama Club with Beach Ballet dancers at the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 and 1 p.m. Dec. 15. Admission is free. Donations of unwrapped toys will be accepted. For information call 360-642-3731 x. 246 or email rachel.lake@oceanbeachschools.org.
Toe-tapping Tuba Tunes at Christmastime
ILWACO — The public is invited to enjoy some rich sounds-of-the-season at the annual Tuba Christmas concert, to be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, located on Lake Street in Ilwaco. This free concert will feature the Astoria Tuba Quartet, who perform a variety of seasonal selections, jazz arrangements and a polka or two at this family-friendly event. The quartet will be introduced with a reading by Lynette McAdams of “A Coastal Christmas.” Members include Dennis Hale on F tuba, Bob Joiner and Brian Bergman who play euphoniums, and Lee Stromquist who plays double bass F tuba. Stromquist also arranges numerous selections for the group. The 2019 Tuba Christmas concert is sponsored by the Ilwaco Merchants Association and is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. For more information please contact the museum at 360-642-3446.
Chinook Indian meeting
BAY CENTER — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its monthly Council Meeting at 11 a.m. on December 14, at the Chinook Nation Tribal Office at 3 E. Park Street, in Bay Center. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Holiday Gifts December Holiday Concert
ASTORIA — The Columbia River Symphony presents a free, family-friendly holiday concert at the Liberty Theater, scheduled for 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) on Saturday, December 14, titled “Holiday Gifts.” Performing in conjunction with the Warrenton High/Middle school choirs, all three ensembles will be celebrating the holidays with traditional and contemporary symphonic and choral music, and a surprise visit from Santa Claus. Led by conductor Cory Pederson, Columbia River Symphony is an all-volunteer, nonprofit performing arts group. For those interested in performing with the symphony, assisting with projects with this organization, or becoming a member of the CRS board, please visit www.columbiariversymphony.org, or email us at crsmusicians@gmail.com.
Historic Winter Transportation
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop will host the next In Their Footsteps free speaker series event. Historic Winter Transportation by Richard Brenne will be Sunday, December 15, at 1p.m. Did Lewis and Clark know anything about skiing? Ski historian Richard Brenne doesn’t think so, but he knows they referenced snowshoes in their journals. Brenne will show how important the Lewis and Clark Expedition is to history and even, indirectly, to the history of skiing! These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, or check out www.nps.gov/lewi, or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook.
School Book Fair
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Elementary School is having a Book Fair Monday, Dec, 16 from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 7:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and Thursday, Dec, 19, from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Please come support our school. Earnings from the Book Fair are used to purchase new books for our Ocean Park Elementary School Library. If you have questions call 360-665-4815.
School Book Fair
LONG BEACH — Long Beach Elementary School is having a Book Fair Monday, Dec, 16 through Thursday, Dec, 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday Dec. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to noon in the library at the school. If you have questions call 360-642-3242, ext. 521.
Auditions set for spring musical
ILWACO — Auditions will be held 6 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18 at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St., in Ilwaco, for the spring musical, “A Bag Full of Miracles” being presented by the Peninsula Players. The comedy about two women who are swindled by an unscrupulous lawyer was developed by the Portland-based Art Age Publications’ Senior Theatre Resource Center. It will be directed by Rita Smith. Performances will be March 20 to April 5, 2020. For details, call 360-665-0028.
