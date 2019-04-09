Wednesday, April 10
Free tax help
OCEAN PARK — This is the last day to get free help with your 2018 Federal income taxes at the Ocean Park Timberland Library from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 10. AARP Foundation offers this free program to anyone of any age, but especially if you are 50 or older and cannot afford paid tax preparation. No appointment is needed — this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. Please bring all current tax records (including all amounts of rebates/credits received in 2018), plus a copy of all 2017 tax records/return. Also if you have an interest in volunteering, they need your help. If you need more information, call Judy Coleman at 360-655-5883.
'Support Your Local Gunfighter'
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10, there will be a free showing of the great movie “Support Your Local Gunfighter,” a 1971 classic starring James Garner and Suzanne Pleshette at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Thursday, April 11
Pacific Transit’s quarterly board meeting
SOUTH BEND — Pacific Transit System will hold its second 2019 regular quarterly board meeting on Thursday, April 11 at the Pacific County Commissioners Meeting Room at 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend. The meeting will start at 10:30 a.m. For information call 360-875-9418.
Emergency Management Council meeting
SOUTH BEND — The next Pacific County Emergency Management Council Meeting will be on Thursday, April 11 at 9 a.m. in the Board of County Commissioners meeting room located at the Pacific County Annex, 1216 Robert Bush Drive W. in South Bend. If you have an agenda item for this meeting please contact Scott McDougall, director with the details and any supporting information, no later than the close of business on Friday April 5. If you have questions call McDougall at 360-875-9338.
OP Chamber
OCEAN PARK — The next Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce Meeting is April 11 at 8 a.m. at the Ocean Park Fire Hall. Pacific County Sheriff Deputy Mike Ray and a representative from the Pacific County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will speak on new and existing laws regarding service dogs and emotional support animals. Emphasis on the policy differences between the two for business owners will be addressed. General meeting agenda includes planning for the upcoming June 15-16 NW Garlic Festival. The meeting is open to the public. For more information visit opwa.com or call the OPACC office 360-665-4448.
Peninsula Poverty Response
LONG BEACH — Do you have loose change laying around your house or car? Bring it to our next general membership meeting on Thursday, April 11, at 2 p.m. in the conference room A at the South Pacific County Administration Building (7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach). Your quarters will help provide laundry to Laundry Love guests on Wednesdays. Join members of PPR as they talk about upcoming projects and hear from Barbara Bates from Peace of Mind Pacific County. The mission of PPR is reducing the consequences relating to poverty through advocacy, awareness and action. Call 360-665-6344 for information.
Friday, April 12
Spring Art Show
LONG BEACH — The 28th annual Peninsula Arts Association Spring Art Show is set for April 12 through April 14 at the Long Beach Depot at 102 3rd NW and Pacific Highway. Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, admission is free. Attendees will see art demos and vote for the People’s Choice ribbon. Plus there will be a raffle with funds to PAA’s Scholarship and art Enrichment programs. The artist reception and awards happens at 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information go to www.beachartist.org.
'HMS Pinafore'
ILWACO — "HMS Pinafore," Gilbert & Sullivan musical melodrama will be presented by Peninsula Players at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St., Ilwaco through April 14. Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $15, in advance from Okie’s Thriftway Market in Ocean Park, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach, and the Old Towne Cafe in Ilwaco, by calling 360-244-3517 for will-call reservations, or at the door.
Saturday, April 13
Lasagna Dinner and Silent Auction
KLIPSAN — Support the cats and dogs of the South Pacific County Humane Society at their “Beach Pets Bash!” lasagna dinner and silent auction fundraiser. The door opens at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 13 at the Peninsula Senior Center, located at 21603 O Lane, Klipsan Beach. Dinner service begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are only $25 and one adult beverage is included in the ticket price. You can purchase tickets online at “charityauction.bid/BeachPetsBash!” or you can purchase tickets at the Shelter anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Shelter is located at 330 Second St. NE in Long Beach. For information call 360-642-1180 or email bevarnoldy@gmail.com.
Wahkiakum Autism Walk
CATHLAMET — Join students, friends and family members for the first Wahkiakum Autism Walk on Saturday, April 13 at the Wahkiakum High School track in Cathlamet. Starting at 10 a.m., participants can choose from a 5K or 10K walk. The purpose of the walk is to raise funds for a sensory room and sensory pathways for children with autism and special needs in Wahkiakum schools. Sensory rooms provide a safe place for children with special needs to go to calm or stimulate their senses. Indoor Sensory pathways for Autism, ADHD, and ADD students help to increase cognitive functioning and reduce sensory seeking behaviors. Students can get sponsors for each lap or for completing the walk. Local businesses and families are also encouraged to sponsor or make a donation. You must pre-register in order to ensure you receive your T-shirt. Order today and show your support for a great cause. Pick up your pre-registration and/or sponsorship forms from the Wahkiakum school offices or by emailing walkforautismwah@gmail.com. For more information please contact Sarah Lawrence at 360-839-7182 or email walkforautismwah@gmail.com.
Families Helping Families
OCEAN PARK — Every second Saturday of the month Families Helping Families will distribute gently used clothing for the entire family, personal hygiene items, and laundry and cleaning supplies from noon to 2 p.m. at the Family Worship Center, one block north of the Ocean Park fire department at 26310 Ridge Avenue. The next date is April 13. Volunteers are welcome as are donations. Call 360-777-3717 for information.
Chinook Indian Nation meeting
ROSBURG — The Chinook Indian Nation will hold its monthly Council Meeting at 11 a.m., on Saturday April 13, at Rosburg Hall at 28 Rosburg Hall Road. Attendees should be sure to arrive on time. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Drip Irrigation for the home gardener
SOUTH BEND — Learn all about how to set up a drip irrigation system for your home garden and landscape at a class set for April 13 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at the 1st Lutheran Church, 103 Adams Street (corner of E. Water & S. Adams Streets) in South Bend. The WSU Master Gardeners in Pacific County will show you why a drip system makes sense; what are various types of drip systems and the best applications of each type; what are the components of a drip system, and how to install a drip system. There is no charge and no preregistration is necessary. After Master Gardeners will take you to the WSU Master Gardener Demonstration Beds at the community garden for a hands-on session installing a drip irrigation system. Dress for the weather, as this component is a rain-or-shine event. For more information, contact Sharon Kulish-Bayles at skb98685@yahoo.com.
Spring Tea for Animals
SOUTH BEND — Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals (HAVA) is holding a spring tea on Saturday, April 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Willapa Community Center, 916 W. First Street in South Bend. There will be tea sandwiches, salads, desserts and a silent auction, with a special presentation by representatives from Canopy Cat Rescue. Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets can be purchased at Bank of the Pacific, Raymond Pharmacy, South Bend Pharmacy or at the door the day of the event. Call 360-942-4716 for information. If you would like to donate a silent auction item call Cindy at 360-972-0880.
Sunday, April 14
A Course in Miracles
OCEAN PARK — As the year-long study of ACIM comes to an end on Sunday, April 14, there will be a monthly follow-up class on the fourth Thursday of the month from l p.m. to 4 p.m. at Naselle library on Parpala Road. The purpose of these sessions will be to explore new material in the text and the manual, to consolidate the student’s learning, and to support those doing the workbook lessons. The first Thursday class will be on May 23. For new students, contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 (cell) for information prior to participation.
Monday, April 15
Spring registration open
ILWACO — Spring registration is now open for community education classes at Grays Harbor College’s Columbia Education Center. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects including: Watercolors, Pastels, Writing, Language, Computers, Traveling on a budget, Fun with Shakespeare, Acoustic Guitar, Intro to Digital Photography, Gardening, and much more! All courses are offered at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. One new class to highlight is with Technology, Education and Design, TEDx, speaker Seth Tichenor who will be giving a lecture series on the Philosophical Foundations of Buddhism. If you have ever wondered how philosophy might be relevant to you, come experience his tactics for yourself. Stop by and see all of the programs available. Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
Tuesday, April 16
Ilwaco High School art exhibition
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is happy to host the Ilwaco High School Art Department’s 2019 Annual Art Show. Exhibiting work from beginners to advanced, freshmen through seniors, this exhibit is a non-juried show. Each contributed art piece was selected by the students to represent their strongest skills from the 2018-19 school year, resulting in a show that demonstrates the variety of skill levels and interests of Ilwaco High School’s art students. Viewers of the exhibition will have the opportunity to vote for the "People's Choice" award in two categories: Two-dimensional and three-dimensional artwork. The show will run April 16 to April 27 in the main gallery of the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. Please stop by and support IHS Art. Admission to the show is free. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
PUD meetings
PACIFIC COUNTY — Pacific Utility District No. 2 holds meetings twice a month. The first Tuesday of each month the meeting starts at 1 p.m. at the Raymond office, located at 405 Duryea Street; the third Tuesday of each month at 1 p.m., commissioners meet at the PUD in Long Beach, located at 9610 Sandridge Road. If you have questions call your commissioner: Mike Swanson at 360-484-3602; Dick Anderson at 360-942-5877 or Debbie Oakes at 360-777-3873. The public is always welcome to attend these meetings.
WISe program
ILWACO — WISe, (Wrap-Around With Intensive Services) is a program being offered through Willapa Behavioral Health. As an outreach of the Washington State WISe Program, they offer an opportunity to get together once a month (every third Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ilwaco Community Room, attached to the library). A light dinner will be offered, and they have incentive cards for participating families. Family, Youth, and System Partner Round Tables (FYSPRT) meetings are offered as a forum to bring community members together to identify needs in the community and work to address those needs. All are welcome. Call 360-642-3787 or 360-218-7065 for information.
Wednesday, April 17
Erosion control
TOKELAND — On Wednesday, April 17 at the Shoalwater Community Center in Tokeland from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. there will be a public meeting. The purpose is to share comprehensive recommendations for long-term erosion controls along the North Cove/Tokeland shoreline of Willapa Bay, as developed over the past year by a collective team of geotech engineers, state and federal agency representatives, and community members funded for this task through a 2017 Brian Blake-sponsored state Legislative Community Project. At this meeting, the team will present the preferred alternatives as a demonstration of how the shoreline can be maintained without adverse impact to the environment and within state and federal regulatory requirements. For information call Kelly at 360-665-0115 or email kelly.rupp@leadtoresults.com.
Earn a GED
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College in Ilwaco (Columbia Education Center) is now enrolling students for classes to earn a GED. Call to make an appointment now to enroll. Call the Center at 360-624-9433 or drop by campus at 208 Advent Ave. in Ilwaco, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Nikki Fortuna can be contacted at 360-538-2536 for an appointment in the evening. Totally online classes called FastTrack for the GED are available. In addition, the College offers face-to-face GED preparation classes and a class to learn English on Tuesday and Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. Classes are $25 per quarter and waivers are available for those who qualify.
Peace of Mind Coffee Hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County offers open coffee hours every first and third Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., at Adelaide's Coffee Shop in Ocean Park. Confidential, supportive sharing focused on self-care and personal strengths. Contact Barbara at 360-244-5566 or info@pompc.org.
'Mrs. Miniver'
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, there will be a free showing of the Academy Award winning movie “Mrs. Miniver,” a 1942 classic starring Greer Garson and Walter Pidgeon at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Future Events
Free shredding event
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Strand Insurance is hosting a free shred event in their office parking lot at 205 Bolstad Avenue East in Long Beach. Paper documents only please. Protect yourself against identify theft and shred no longer needed documents. If you have questions, please call Strand at 360-642-2345.
Photography exhibit and concert
SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa is hosting “Farm & Flowers,” an exhibition of photography by Desiree East Craven (Backwater Farm, Puget Island) and Brian Winner (Blue Skies Farm of Puget Island) on April 20. Capturing the intensity of the natural world from the vast to the minuscule, these photographer/farmers capture the true essence of life on a Puget Island Farm and will be displayed in Skamokawa’s historic 1894 Schoolhouse/River Life Interpretive Center. Opening day is a grand event with the Farm & Flowers exhibit opening from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed up by a concert starting at 7 p.m. featuring Skamokawa Swamp Opera. Members of Skamokawa Swamp Opera include Andrew Emlen, Kyleen Austin, Erik Friend, and Jillian Raye. From hip-hop, to opera, to folk, to pop, these four exceptionally talented musicians have something for all musical tastes. A fun and lively evening of musical excellence, laughter, and a celebration of Skamokawa. Tickets for the Skamokawa Swamp Opera show are $15 each or two for $25 and are available in Cathlamet at Bank of the Pacific and Daisy Chain Floral and in Skamokawa at the River Life interpretive Center (394 SR4, Skamokawa) and The Skamokawa General Store. Tickets are also available at www.friendsofskamokawa.org.
Jam session
SURFSIDE — The Surfside Jam Sessions have moved to the second and fourth Monday each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Surfside Homeowners building at 31402 “H” Street in Ocean Park. All those who love music are welcome including musicians, vocalists, and those who just want to listen! Please call Louise or John at 352-586-0082 for more information.
Loyalty Days Follies
ILWACO — Peninsula Players has scheduled auditions for the “Loyalty Days Follies” at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St. in Ilwaco beginning at 6 p.m. April 24. People with acts for the talent show are asked to contact Barbara Bate at 360-244-5566. The “Follies” will be held 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at the playhouse.
Science Conference
The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee (PCMRC) will host its annual Science Conference on April 27 in Long Beach at the Cranberry Museum. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m., with a delicious local seafood dinner. This event is 100 percent free and all meals will be available. If you’re interested, please contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org to register!” If you have questions, please call 360-875-6735.
Fashion Show and Tea Party
ROSBURG — A Fashion Show and Tea Party will be held at the Valley Bible Church, 4723 SR-4 at 3 p.m. on April 28. Dresses made by the local Dress-a-Girl program will be on display and modeled by local young ladies. This is a fundraising event in support of 7-year old Sophia Van Winkle who suffers from Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS). Tickets for the event are $10 and money received will go to the Lacey Firefighters Charity-Sophia Hope Fund. Tickets purchased prior to April 15 will reportedly be matched up to $50,000. To learn more about Sophia, readers may go online to mold2miracle.com. Tickets for the Fashion Show and Tea Party can be purchased from Diana (360) 465-2800, Becky (360) 465-2260 or Pearl (360) 465-2347.
Apply for 2019 Don Tapio Scholarship
PACIFIC & GRAYS HARBOR COUNTIES — WSU Master Gardeners of Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties continue to accept applications for a $1,000 scholarship for seniors in Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties high schools (including alternative and homeschooled students). Applications are available online at the Master Gardener website (www.pnwmg.org) or by contacting bradbury1285@comcast.net or at 360-495-4086. The applicants will submit all completed documents to the WSU Extension office via mail at P.O. Box 3018, Elma, WA 98541 or drop off at 32 Elma-McCleary Road, Elma, WA 98541. The application period runs until May 1, (postmarked no later than May 1). The selection of the recipient will be under the direction of the Master Gardener Don Tapio Scholarship Committee. Applicants will be notified by mail of the decision.
PC Planning Commission meeting change
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Planning Commission has re-scheduled their meeting to May 2 at 6 p.m., in the South Bend Facility and it will be a workshop on the Comprehensive Plan Update. Information, comments, or suggestions may be sent to Tim Crose, planning director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, via fax to (360) 642-9304, or via email to tcrose@co.pacific.wa.us.
Ilwaco Spring Spruce Up
ILWACO — It’s time to get ready for the season annual Ilwaco Spring Spruce Up. Volunteers requested for May 1 through May 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for general clean up from downtown to the Port of Ilwaco. The main focus includes the parade route, but local residents and businesses are also encouraged to participate by sprucing up their areas and curb appeal. Red, white and blue themed decor is encouraged. The Ilwaco Children’s Parade is set for May 4 in conjunction with Loyalty Days weekend and the kick off of the Ilwaco Saturday Market and fishing season in Ilwaco. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves; basic weeding tools and trash pick up tools if they have them. Volunteers should meet at the old Red’s lot downtown, next to the pharmacy. Volunteers may contact Jenna Austin for more information at 360-642-0771.
Alumni Challenge
ILWACO — On May 4 beginning at 6 p.m., come watch youth versus experience when the Ilwaco Basketball players take on the Ilwaco Alumni. Admission is $5 (children 6 and under admitted free). Concessions will available. Interested in being part of the alumni team? Participants receive a team shirt and all the glory you can relive. Contact Kelli at 360-642-3731 ext. 225 to sign up and get more information. This is a fundraiser for the Ilwaco chapter of the National Honor Society.
