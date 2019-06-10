Wednesday, June 12
Village Club
OCEAN PARK — The next meeting of the Village Club is Wednesday, June 12, at 6 p.m., at the Ocean Park Fire Hall (26110 Ridge Avenue). On the agenda is Ben Woodby from Evergreen Septic Service who will give an update on the septic waste issue facing local businesses. Bill and Gloria Buck from Peninsula Poverty Response and Elly Rosaire, Ocean Beach School District Family Resource Coordinator, will speak on the growing problem of student homelessness in our district. This issue was brought up at last month’s Village Club meeting when those attending learned that one in four of our district’s students are considered to be homeless. The meeting is open to the public. Please consider attending to learn how to work towards a solution for this peninsula-wide problem. For more information about Village Club and the villages it represents, visit their Facebook page, OP Village Club, email opvillageclub@gmail.com or call 360-270-0298.
‘Never too Late’
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, there will be a free showing of the 1965 film, “Never Too Late,” starring Paul Ford and Maureen O’Sullivan, at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Thursday, June 13
OP Chamber meeting
OCEAN PARK — The Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their next meeting beginning at 8 a.m. on June 13. After a short business meeting, attention will be focused on the upcoming 38th Annual NW Garlic Festival, held June 15 and 16 at Port of Peninsula, and the old-fashioned Fourth of July parade. Business owners and the public are invited to volunteer to help keep these events successful. The meeting is open to the public. Come learn how you can help — it’s fun and a great way to meet your neighbors. Refreshments always served. For more information on the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce, visit opwa.com, visit our Facebook page or call 360-665-4448.
Friday, June 14
Flag Day/Disposal of Unserviceable Flags
LONG BEACH — At 4 p.m. on Flag Day, June 14, at Elks Lodge in Long Beach, members of the American Legion Post #48, the Elks Lodge (B.P.O.E. 1937), and the Veterans of Foreign Wars will observe Flag Day. There will be a short program honoring the flag. American Legion members and a Coast Guard Honor Guard will perform the Ceremony for the Disposal of Unserviceable Flags. Any members of the public who have worn and faded flags that should be retired with respect may bring their flags to the ceremony or take them to the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco, any fire station or to Long Beach City Hall. The public is invited to the ceremony. If you have questions, please call Post Commander Ron Robbins at 360-931-3995 or Unit President Georgia Bell at 360-484-3662.
Flag Day celebration
OCEAN PARK — Peninsula Senior Activity Center at 21603 O Place, Ocean Park, will raise their new flag on June 14 at 11 a.m. in a remodeled area that will have permanent lighting which will enable us to fly the flag 24 hours a day. There will be a ceremony conducted by the American Legion Post of Ilwaco. Veterans know the meaning and importance of the flag, but we would like to encourage all members of the Peninsula community to join us. PSAC will continue the celebration after the ceremony by hosting a free hot dog lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Please plan to join us. Call 360-665-3999 for more information.
‘Peter and the Wolf’
LONG BEACH & ILWACO — Beach Ballet students will be on the downtown stage on Friday June 14 (Friday Market) at 4 p.m., for a free preview performance of “Peter and the Wolf.” They will also perform in Hilltop auditorium on Saturday, June 22 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m. Come see these great performers. Donations help support the student sponsorship program. If you have questions contact them at beachballet98631@gmail.com.
Saturday, June 15
Safely crossing the Columbia and Tillamook bars
ILWACO — Are you prepared to cross the Columbia Bar as part of fishing this season? It is known as the “Graveyard of the Pacific” for good reasons. Join this class June 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and learn skills and knowledge to more safely cross the Columbia and Tillamook bars. The class is taught by knowledgeable instructors with decades of experience. It will be held at the Ilwaco Timberland Library, 158 1st Avenue. The $10 fee includes class materials, reference materials and additional resources. To register or questions contact Elena Righettini at mrighettini@yahoo.com or call 360-642-0039.
Angora Hiking Club
CHINOOK — On Saturday, June 15 at 9 a.m., the Angora Hiking Club is hosting a hike. Stephen Wood, State Park Ranger from Cape Disappointment will lead a walking tour around the fort and through Battery 246, a World War II gun emplacement. Participants will learn the Fort’s history, how it was established and development over time. The walk is appropriately one mile, covers moderate topography, with elevation gain and loss. Flashlights are recommended for touring the Battery. Restrooms are available in the park, and a Washington State Parks Discover Pass is required for parking. This friendly club welcomes newcomers. It is not necessary to be a member to join in a hike. For more information visit the angorahikingclub.org. If interested in participating please call Debby Halliburton at 360-977-0982 by Friday, June 14.
38th Annual Northwest Garlic Festival
OCEAN PARK — The 38th Annual Northwest Garlic Festival, featuring regional food, live music, plants, and craftsmen, will be June 15 and 16 at the Port of the Peninsula, 3311 275th St in Ocean Park. There will be live entertainment by Brownsmead Flats on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brianna Renae on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Ilwaco High School Jazz Band on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the Seymour Baker Band on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The 2019 Garlic Poster will be for sale at Peninsula Arts Association’s tent. For information, call 360-665-4448 or 888-751-9354 or visit www.opwa.com
Chinook Indian Nation to meet
SOUTH BEND — The Chinook Indian Nation will hold its annual council meeting Saturday, June 15. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting will start at 11 a.m. We will be meeting at South Bend High School, 500 East 1st Street in South Bend. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. You may contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Water-wise gardening on the Peninsula
ILWACO — On Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake Street in Ilwaco, will be a class on water-wise gardening. Sandy soils offer challenges to gardeners, especially during summer days with limited rainfall. Learn practical ways of reducing water use in your garden, maximizing soil moisture, protecting our valuable groundwater and getting the most out of composts, fertilizers and soil amendments. Also, there will be a plant clinic from 10 a.m. to noon. Come ask a Master Gardener about your plant questions or problems! Bring samples if possible. For more information, contact Elena Righettini at mrighettini@yahoo.com.
Summerfest
LONG BEACH — Summerfest activities continue in downtown Long Beach. On June 15 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the stage at Veterans Field come hear “Echoes of Yazgurs,” experienced entertainers that love the groups that inspired the music of Woodstock and the bands that were born of that pinnacle of rock music history in 1969. Echoes Band members have played together for over 20 years. There are lots of good things happening in downtown Long Beach. For more information call 360- 642-1227.
Down on the Farm historical creamery exhibit
SKAMOKWA — Friends of Skamokawa’s summer 2019 exhibit entitled “Down on the Farm,” is a historical text and photo display of the Skamokawa Farmers Creamery 1898-1943. The exhibit will run until Aug. 31 at the River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall, 1394 West State Route 4 in Skamokawa. Visitors will learn of the remarkable success of this early creamery co-op located originally on the banks of the Columbia River in Skamokawa. The creamery produced award winning butter with a large market including Astoria, Portland and San Francisco. Photos and text reflect the creamery growth and prosperity along with its demise. If you have questions call 360-795-3007.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Discover fine art photography, metal art, fashionable shopping bags, kitchen linens, children’s toys, a dazzling array of jewelry, embroidered shirts and much more at the Saturday Market at the Port from May to September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants. Picnic on smoked salmon chowder, juicy hamburgers and more. Munch on crunchy kettle corn and yummy baked goods. Stroll along the harbor front and watch the people, dogs and boats go by. Explore the historic fishing village of Ilwaco, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and Cape Disappointment State Park. So much to do and all in one place! Saturday Market at the Port is on the waterfront in Ilwaco rom 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Sunday, June 16
Vespers services
OYSTERVILLE — The Vespers season at the Oysterville Church opens on June 16 at 3 p.m. Pastor Denise Westfall from Ocean Park Methodist Church will lead services. Kathleen and Colin Staub will provide music, with Suzanne Knutzen as the organist. Paul Staub will present the Oysterville moment. All are welcome to this casual event.
Monday, June 17
Caregiver Support Group
OCEAN PARK — Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who care for a person with memory loss. Starting in September, meetings will be held the third Monday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Ocean Park Timberland Library, 1308 256th Place. The next meeting is June 17. For information call Dawn Morgan at 360-261-4612.
FOCS annual meeting
CHINOOK — Friends of Chinook School is holding an annual meeting beginning at 7 p.m., on June 17 at Chinook School Community Building. All with an interest are welcome. If you have questions call Eileen at 360-244-3627.
Tuesday, June 18
PUD Meeting Start Time Changed
LONG BEACH — P.U.D. No. 2 of Pacific County’s regularly scheduled Board of Commissioners Meetings Tuesday June 18 at the Peninsula Operations Center in Long Beach will be held at 6 p.m., in place of the regular meeting time of 1 p.m.
Earn your GED or high school diploma
PACIFIC COUNTY — Have you been wanting to finish that high school diploma? Need to brush up on your math skills? Need your high school equivalency for that promotion at work? Grays Harbor College has a campus on the Peninsula called Columbia Education Center. While they offer academic coursework and Community Education classes, they also host the Transitions program. Transitions includes the High School 21+ program for those who are somewhat close to achieving their high school diploma and are over age 21. They also offer GED prep classes, both online in their FastTrack program, and in face to face class sessions. During the summer they will be offering an abbreviated six-week FastTrack class, so students can get a jump on classes for the upcoming school year. Prospective students should contact Nikki Fortuna at 360-642-9433 Monday through Thursday during business hours.
Wednesday, June 19
‘Coming Home: WWI & American Legion’
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is hosting the exhibit “Coming Home: WWI and the American Legion Centennial” that will be on view until July 6. The final battles of World War I were hard-fought and bloody. One of the largest battles to end the war was the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, fought from September 26, 1918 until the Armistice of Nov. 11, 1918, a total of 47 days. Ilwaco resident, Don R. Grable was killed on the first day of the Battle of the Argonne. He was the only resident of the Long Beach Peninsula to die in WWI. When a group of Long Beach Peninsula World War I veterans got together to form Legion Post #48, it was named after Don R. Grable. The Post was chartered Oct. 2, 1919, with 15 charter members. “Coming Home: WWI and the American Legion Centennial” shares the stories of those who served and returned to the Long Beach Peninsula. The exhibition will explore the lives and past-times of the returning veterans and the organizations that were formed to help them reintegrate with their community. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco, WA. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
‘From The Terrace’
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, there will be a free showing of “From The Terrace,” a 1960 film starring Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Future Events
‘Suicide, the Ripple Effect’
RAYMOND — Please join the Teen Advocacy Coalition for a free screening of documentary film “Suicide, the Ripple Effect” on June 20 at the Raymond Theater. Doors will open at 5 p.m.; the film starts at 6 p.m. with a discussion to follow. The film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then Kevin has been on a mission to use his story to help others stay alive and find recovery, and find hope and healing. Theater refreshments will be provided at no cost to participants. Reserve tickets at suicidetherippleeffecttownhall.eventbrite.com.
Stop the Bleed class
LONG BEACH — On June 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pacific County Administrative Facility at 7013 Sandridge Road in Long Beach, Pacific County Fire District #1 will offer a Stop the Bleed class. Stop the Bleed is one of our nation’s largest public health campaigns. Its goal is to save lives by training people across the country how to stop traumatic bleeding. Get trained, get equipped, be ready, be empowered, spread the word. Stop the Bleed basic course is a 90-minute course including a formal presentation and hands-on practice of direct pressure application, wound packing, and use of a tourniquet. The course was developed for a nonmedical audience to address the needs of the immediate responder to control life-threatening bleeding until help arrives. Approximately 40% of trauma-related deaths worldwide are due to bleeding or its consequences, establishing hemorrhage as the most common cause of preventable death in trauma. A certificate will be issued after the course is completed. Space is limited to reserve yours by calling Lani Karvia at 360-665-4451.
First Responder Safety Fair
LONG BEACH — On June 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Pacific County Administration Facility at 7013 Sandridge Road, first responder groups include: Pacific County Fire District #1, Pacific County Sheriff Office, Emergency Management, Communications, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Senior Information and Assistance, Technical Rescue, Department of National Resources, Ilwaco Fire Department, Lift Flight, Long Beach Police Department, Pacific County Utilities Department, tsunami coordinator and more. There will be a bike rodeo, child passenger seat safety check (register by calling 360-665-4451), kids fingerprinting, fire extinguisher class, project life safer demonstration, elderly program assistance, drunk driver impairment goggles, water safety, veterans presentation at 11 a.m. and much more. Plus there is a free lunch served. The public is encouraged to come participate.
‘Peter and the Wolf’
LONG BEACH & ILWACO — Beach Ballet students will perform “Peter and the Wolf” in Hilltop auditorium on Saturday, June 22 at 6 p.m. and Sunday, June 23 at 2 p.m. Come see these great performers. Donations help support the student sponsorship program. If you have questions contact them at beachballet98631@gmail.com.
Navy Band Northwest to perform
RAYMOND — Navy Band Northwest will return to Raymond on June 23 for another Red, White and Blue Concert. Their performance begins at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre, 323 Third Street. The event is sponsored by American Legion Post 150 and Sunday Afternoon Live. In past events here, the band performed popular and patriotic songs, always including a salute to each of the armed forces with local veterans standing during their song. While the concert is free, tickets must be used due to the limited seating. Free tickets are available at American Legion Post 150 in Raymond, Raymond Pharmacy, Raymond Theatre, South Bend Pharmacy, and by calling 360-836-4419.
Friends of the Library Summer Picnic
NASELLE — Residents of the Naselle-Grays River Valley area celebrate the coming of summer with a community picnic and potluck in the backyard of the Naselle Timberland Library. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. This year, the picnic will be Tuesday, June 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Friends of the Library will provide hamburgers and hot dogs, and chips. Attendees are invited to bring a dish to share and asked to bring a chair or blanket to sit on and non-alcoholic beverages of their choice. This is always a fun event to share with friends and neighbors. A silent auction is currently underway and will culminate with the winning bids announced at the picnic. The items, donated by local residents, are currently available for viewing at the library. If you have questions call 360-484-3877.
A Course in Miracles
NASELLE — The year-long study of ACIM ended in April and a monthly follow-up class will be offered on the fourth Thursday of the month from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Naselle library on Parpala Road. The purpose of these sessions will be to explore new material in the text and the manual, to consolidate the student’s learning, and to support those doing the workbook lessons. The next class will be June 27. For new students, contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 (cell) for information prior to participation.
Meeting regarding Seaview annexation
ILWACO — Local Seaview residents, Seaview property owners and Seaview businesses are invited to attend a community meeting to discuss the pros and cons of potential annexation with the city of Long Beach. County and Long Beach officials have been invited to answer your questions. Seaview residents on both sides of the issue will speak. The meeting will be Saturday, June 29 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 SE Lake Street, Ilwaco. For more info call Nansen Malin at 360-642-2444 or email seaviewhistorical@gmail.com.
Local artists wanted
OSYTERVILLE — Oysterville Artisan Fair is looking for a few more local artists who would be interested in participating in the 2019 Oysterville Artisan Fair, July 5 to 7, at the Oysterville School House. All items must be handmade by the artist. Contact Sue at the Bay Avenue Gallery 360-665-5200.
Bay Center Day
BAY CENTER — Mark your calendars for this year’s Bay Center Day 2019 set for Saturday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bush Pioneer Park in Bay Center. This event is free and open to the public. Fun happenings being organized include: local vendors marketplace; food booths including root beer floats and orange ice cream floats; possibly pulled-pork sandwiches again this year; silent auction organized by Bay Center Women’s Club to support the BCA efforts; a raffle; car show with awards; women’s oyster shucking contest with awards; pie eating contest; kids races, including NASCAR race (on foot); and, more ideas being worked on. Anyone who may be interested in participating as a volunteer, vendor, community information table, donor or sponsor, email BCA at BCAssn@gmail.com or call 503-913-1625 or 360-209-3230. Come on out and have fun at Bay Center Day!
Living History at the Columbia River Quarantine Station
NASELLE — The Knappton Cove Heritage Center is putting together a two-day encampment with Pacific NW Lewis and Clark Living Historians from July 13 to 14. There will be outdoor demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Dressed in clothing of the style and materials worn by the voyagers of the Corps in 1805, PNLH interpreters will demonstrate and discuss many of those tools and skills, including, handling flintlock firearms, fire starting with flint and steel, camp cooking, making clothing from leather, and making canoe paddles. Visitors will also learn the history and stories of the Lewis and Clark expedition, including the native people they met, the unfamiliar territory they traveled and mapped, and the strange new animals and plants they discovered. The Museum will be open for summer from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting on July 13.
