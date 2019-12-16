Wednesday, Dec. 18
Shoeboxes of Joy
LONG BEACH — Shoeboxes of Joy provides personal care items, hat, gloves, socks, and food items to the elderly and disabled in South Pacific County. Pacific County has a high ratio of elderly. Many are alone and low income. They make difficult choices each month on how to spend their money — food or medication, power bill or personal care supplies. Donations are needed by Dec. 22. Each year they help about 650 people. Your support in meeting the demand is welcomed. Please visit 102 3rd St. NW in Long Beach, call 360-642-1105 or visit www.facebook.com/shoeboxesofjoy/.
Holiday Ornaments
ILWACO — On Dec. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the Ilwaco Timberland Library at 158 1st Avenue North will hold a class on making holiday ornaments. Craft an ornament to add to your tree or the tree at the library. All materials provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Ilwaco and Ocean Park Libraries. Call 360-642-3908 for information.
Thursday, Dec. 19
A Course in Miracles
NASELLE — The ACIM monthly follow-up class will be offered on the fourth Thursday of the month from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Naselle library on Parpala Road. The next class is Dec. 19. The purpose of these sessions will be to explore new material in the text and the manual, to consolidate the student’s learning, and to support those doing the workbook lessons. For new students, contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 (cell) for information prior to participation.
Christmas trees for sale
ILWACO — The Ilwaco Music Program is selling Christmas trees. The trees are fresh cut noble fir, grown locally in Raymond. A 4- to 5-foot noble is $40; a 5- to 6-foot tree is $50; and trees 6-feet and up are $60. The trees are located in the maintenance yard next to the high school on School Road in Ilwaco. Lot hours are Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information email rachel.lake@oceanbeachschools.org or call 360-642-3731, ext. 246.
Friday, Dec. 20
Revised Hours Ilwaco Food Bank
ILWACO — The St. Vincent de Paul Ilwaco Food Bank will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 20. If you have questions, please call questions 360-642-8401.
Tech Tutoring
ILWACO — Bring your technology questions to Ilwaco Timberland Library on Dec. 20 for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer teen tech tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to get an email address, browse the internet, download books and more. Call 360-6423908 for information.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Blue Christmas Services
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Lutheran Church, located at 24002 U Street, is hosting a Blue Christmas Service on Saturday, Dec. 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This service recognizes that the holidays are sometimes “blue” or filled with difficult feelings around painful life events such as death, disease, poverty, or abuse. The worship includes opportunities for expression of grief and pain as well as an opportunity to focus on the promise of hope. Refreshments will follow the service. This event is a partnership between Ocean Park Lutheran Church and Peace of Mind Pacific County. Call 360-665-6344 for more information.
Family Play & Learn
OCEAN PARK — Children up to the age of 6 and their parents are invited to the Ocean Park Timberland Library for story time and a variety of early learning programs. If you have questions call Jenny Grenfell at 360-665-4184.
Donations needed for Toys for Peninsula Kids
PENINSULA — The Toys for Peninsula Kids event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Long Beach Elks Lodge and also at Pacific County Fire District No. 1. This program will allow parents who need financial assistance to choose toys that they find most fitting for each of their children for Christmas. The parents will be able to then wrap the toys and decide if they will be from Santa or themselves. This concept allows the parents to not only participate in the gift-giving process but to take ownership of their children’s Christmas experience. Toys for Peninsula Kids needs either new toys for ages newborn to 15, or monetary donations. All money donated will be used to purchase toys for our local kids. Drop boxes are available at Pacific County Fire District No. 1 on Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park; at the Chinook Observer on Bolstad Avenue in Long Beach, and at Dennis Company in Long Beach, or call 360-665-4451 to schedule a pickup of donated items. Additionally, volunteers are needed to help in various aspects of the program, including helping on the day of the event.
Waterfront Holiday Market
PORT OF ILWACO — On Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., come to the Port of Ilwaco for a Waterfront Holiday Market upstairs in the Salt Hotel & Pub event space. Find unique holiday gifts from local artisans. Participating merchants will be hosting holiday open houses as well. Bring your presents to the gift-wrapping booth which benefits the Ilwaco High School class of 2020. Sponsored by the Ilwaco Merchants Association.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be a Chevy Chase film “Christmas Vacation,” also starring Dennis Quaid; on the second screen will be a 1954 classic, “White Christmas,” starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Sing Christmas Carols
OYSTERVILLE — The sixth annual gathering to celebrate and sing the traditional Christmas Carols will be held at the historic Oysterville church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22. For information call 360-214-1267.
Monday, Dec. 23
Winter Break
PACIFIC COUNTY — Schools in Naselle and on the Long Beach Peninsula will be closed from Monday, Dec. 23 and reopen on Monday, Jan. 6. Have a safe holiday break.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Celebrating Sports
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is hosting the exhibit Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America. The exhibit will run through January 2020. “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America” is part of Museum on Main Street. The Washington tour is made possible by Humanities Washington. Local support for Hometown Teams has been provided by the Pacific County Lodging Tax Fund and the City of Ilwaco. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Holiday Closures
PENINSULA — The Chinook Observer will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and will reopen on Thursday, Dec. 26 at 8 a.m. All Timberland libraries will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24 and Wednesday, Dec. 25. In addition all banks, credit unions, city, county and state offices will be closed.
Future Events
Frozen Movie, Sing-Along & More
ILWACO — From 4 p.m. to 6 pm., the Ilwaco Timberland Library is hosting a showing of the movie “Frozen.” Come watch the movie with friends and family. There will be a sing-along, free popcorn and fun. Bring your own pillows, blankets and stuffed toys for an extra comfy experience. For information call 360-642-3908.
Adult Winter Reading
NASELLE — As it’s the start of a new year, it’s also a great time for some healthy self-indulgence, a time to read books, audiobooks and e-books between Jan. 1 and March 31. For each five books read, you will receive an entry into the grand prize drawing. Pick up a form at any Pacific County Library branch. Check with a local branch for prize information. Return completed forms by March 31 to be included in the prize drawing. If you have questions you can call 360-484-3877.
State Parks offers two free days in January
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will offer two free days in January, when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits. The first free day is Wednesday, Jan. 1, which gives visitors the opportunity to take part in a First Day Hike, a nationwide initiative that aims to get people outdoors on New Year’s Day. This year, more than 40 hikes are planned at dozens of state parks all over Washington. The second free day is Monday, Jan. 20, in honor of the holiday celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. Note: The free days do not apply to Sno-Parks. During the winter season, December through March, visitors to Sno-Parks will need Sno-Park permits, which are available for purchase online or from vendors throughout the state. For more information about winter recreation permit requirements, visit: parks.state.wa.us/winter.
Ready for Kindergarten
LONG BEACH — Parents of children under age 5 as of Sept. 1 are encouraged to attend a free seminar sponsored by the Ocean Beach School District to learn about your child’s development. This event will provide information about how your child learns as well as materials and activities to use at home. On Jan. 8, parents of children 1- to 3-years old should attend; on Jan. 15, parents of children 3 to 5 years old should attend and on Jan. 22, parents and babies up to 1-year-old should attend. These sessions run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with childcare sign-in at 5:45 p.m. Childcare will be available in the Early Childhood Center. These sessions will be offered at the OBSD building and Long Beach Elementary school library. Bring notebook from the 2018-19 classes. New attendees will receive a notebook in class. Call 360-642-8586 to reserve your free spot, signup online at ReadyforKindergarten.org and enter zipcode 98631, or email ramona.ulbricht@oceanbeachschools.org.
