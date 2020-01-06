Wednesday, Jan. 8
Dine to make a difference
PENINSULA — Celebrate the abundance of the Pacific Northwest this January. Local restaurants take great pride in featuring dishes created from scratch every day. They often feature locally and regionally sourced ingredients, so you’re sure to eat the freshest cuisine possible. When you use the promo code, DMD2020, you can enjoy a three-course meal for just $33. The promo code is valid Sundays through Thursdays throughout the month of January. Not only is the Long Beach Peninsula a perfect place to experience great food, each participant will be making a difference. All dining participants have pledged to give 10% of proceeds to the Long Beach Peninsula Boys and Girls Club when you use the noted promo code. If you have questions call 360-642-2400.
Thursday, Jan. 9
The History of Chum Salmon in the Columbia River
ASTORIA — On Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. at the Fort George Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane Street, Astoria there will be a Nature Matters presentation on chum salmon. This free event is open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. to purchase dinner or beverages at the Fort George Brewery before the event. Presenters are Dr. Kris Homel and Derek Wiley, chum reintroduction coordinator and assistant with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW), will describe historical and contemporary limiting factors and efforts to recover Chum salmon. Nature Matters is hosted by Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in partnership with the North Coast Watershed Association, the Lewis & Clark National Park Association, and the Fort George Brewery. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471 or check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
Chamber meeting set
OCEAN PARK — The Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce will meet Jan. 9 at 8 a.m. at District #1 Fire Hall, 26110 Ridge Ave, Ocean Park. The installation of the 2020 OPACC Executive Committee starts the meeting. A brief overview of the Chamber’s goals and events for the upcoming year will be given prior to the usual business meeting agenda. Information on recent statewide laws affecting small business owners will be distributed. A round table discussion following the meeting will include (but not be limited to) the following topics: member gatherings, new event ideas, areas of concern to business owners, enforcement and growth. As in past years, OPACC has an open invitation to those elected to county roles to speak at our meetings and all meetings are open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Please note, their website is currently under construction. For questions or information please visit their Facebook page, email opchamber@opwa.com or call 360-665-4448.
Pacific Transit’s Quarterly Board Meeting
LONG BEACH — Pacific Transit System will hold its regular quarterly board meeting on Thursday January 9, starting at 10:30 a.m., at the Pacific County Office Building’s meeting room at 7013 Sandridge Road. There will be public hearing section to hear public comment to amend the 2019 Operating Budget. Public is invited to come and be heard. If you have questions please call 360-875-9418.
Veterans Gathering
OCEAN PARK — The Peninsula Moose Lodge, at 25915 U Street, Ocean Park will hold a veteran only luncheon from noon to 2 p.m., on Jan. 9. Community members are invited to drop off homemade pies at the Moose the Tuesday before for this event. All veterans are invited to join together for a free lunch and conversation to honor their service. Please call Cliff at 360-244-0086 and let him know you will attend, or if you need transportation it can be provided with prior arrangements.
Village Club Meeting
OCEAN PARK — On Jan. 9 at 6 p.m., the Village Club will meet at Fire District #1 located at 26110 Ridge Ave, Ocean Park. The meeting will have a brief business agenda followed by two guest speakers. Magen Michaud and fellow board members of Rebuilding Together Pacific County will explain their group’s mission, successes and challenges. Information on helping via volunteering or donation will also be available. Pacific County Commissioner Lisa Olsen will hold a question and answer session on any and all topics at hand. Village Club has an open invitation to all elected county officers as well as appointed county directors of the many departments serving our residents, visitors and business community. The date for the annual Village Club Roadside Clean Up will be decided, and time allowing, a round table discussion will close the meeting. Village Club is a non-political group dedicated to improving the quality of life in the five unincorporated villages of Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside and Klipsan Beach. For more information about Village Club, visit Facebook at OP Village Club, email opvillageclub@gmail.com or call 360-270-0298. The meetings are open to the public.
Friday, Jan. 10
Cranberry Museum
LONG BEACH — The Cranberry Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the winter. If you have questions call 360-642-5553.
Saturday, Jan. 11
Chinook Indian Nation meeting
BAY CENTER — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its monthly Council Meeting at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 11, at the Chinook Nation Tribal Office at 3 E. Park Street, in Bay Center. Please arrive on time. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Jan. 11 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the 2012 animated film,”Ice Age Continental Drift” starring Ray Ramano. And on the second screen will be a 1943 classic, “Sahara,” starring Humphrey Bogart and Lloyd Bridges. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Adult Winter Reading
NASELLE, ILWACO AND SOUTH BEND — As it’s the start of a new year, it’s also a great time for some healthy self-indulgence, a time to read books, audiobooks and e-books between Jan. 1 and March 31. For each five books read, you will receive an entry into the grand prize drawing. Pick up a form at any Pacific County Library branch. Check with a local branch for prize information. Return completed forms by March 31 to be included in the prize drawing. If you have questions you can call 360-484-3877.
Monday, Jan. 13
Peninsula Quilt Guild Meeting
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild meets at 1 p.m., every second Monday of the month at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place in Seaview. The next meeting is Jan. 13. All levels of quilters are welcome from rank beginner to expert. Bring your latest project for Show ‘n Tell. This is a good place to exchange tips and tricks with other quilters. Any questions, please call 360-607-0617.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
American Legion/Auxiliary meetings
ILWACO — Don R. Grable American Legion Post #48 and Auxiliary Unit #48 will meet on Tuesday, January 14, at 5 p.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. A potluck will precede the first meeting of the New Year. All are welcome to attend and share food and time with veterans and their families. For further information, please call Post Commander Dick Wallace at 360-642-4188 or Unit President Ellen Wallace at 360-642-4188.
Do Nothing Club
OCEAN PARK — All men are welcome to join us every Tuesday morning 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church, located at 24002 U Street Ocean Park. This is a non-denominational group that gathers to enjoy cribbage, pool or just solving the world’s problems. They take turns making a light lunch for the group each week, and through a small monetary donation weekly provide care to those in need during the holidays. For information contact Jack McBride at 665-3939 or Russ Jones at 665-3939.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Ready for Kindergarten
LONG BEACH — Parents of children under age 5 as of Sept. 1 are encouraged to attend a free seminar sponsored by the Ocean Beach School District to learn about your child’s development. This event will provide information about how your child learns as well as materials and activities to use at home. On Jan. 15, parents of children 3- to 5-years old should attend and on Jan. 22, parents and babies up to 1-year-old should attend. These sessions run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with childcare sign-in at 5:45 p.m. Childcare will be available in the Early Childhood Center. These sessions will be offered at the OBSD building and Long Beach Elementary school library. Bring notebook from the 2018-19 classes. New attendees will receive a notebook in class. Call 360-642-8586 to reserve your free spot, signup online at ReadyforKindergarten.org and enter zipcode 98631, or email ramona.ulbricht@oceanbeachschools.org.
Broadband Working Group
ILWACO — If you have an interest in improving internet in Pacific County, mark your calendars to come to the meeting at 9 a.m. on Jan. 15, at the Ilwaco Community Building, at 151 First Avenue N., Ilwaco. The meeting discussion is open for the public to listen at this time. Future meetings will be scheduled for public input and comments. The sponsors of this meeting include the Port of Ilwaco, the Community Economic Revitalization Board and Pacific County Economic Development Council. If you have questions you can call 360-642-3143.
Future Events
Staying Calm Cool and Invested
LONG BEACH — On Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. at the World Kite Museum in Long Beach there will be a free workshop entitled, “2020 Outlook and Staying Calm, Cool and Invested” hosted by Becky Jones-Will from Edward Jones. Refreshments will be served. Please reserve space at this educational event by calling Becky or Laura at 541-314-3781 or 503-325-7991 or email becky.jones@edwardjones.com no later than Jan. 10.
Salty Talks
ILWACO — On Thursday, Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m., at Salt Hotel & Pub, 147 Howerton Avenue in Ilwaco, Dr. Nicole Apelian will speak on “Survive and Thrive. Dr. Apelian is a scientist, mother, educator, researcher, expeditionary leader, safari guide, herbalist and traditional skills instructor. A leader in the field of transformative nature education, she is excited to share her knowledge and expertise of nature connection, indigenous knowledge, natural wellness and survival skills with the world. She was a challenger on the History Channel’s TV series “Alone” and thrived in the wilderness totally solo for 57 days with little more than her knife and her wits. Come hear this fascinating woman share information and knowledge. Come early or stay late for a bite and a brew. Seating is limited. First come, first served, no reservations will be taken. This event is sponsored by the Port of Ilwaco, Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, Salt Hotel, Friends of the Columbia River Gateway, Washington State Parks. If you have questions call 360-642-7258.
Crab Feed
LONG BEACH — The annual Sports Boosters Crab Feed is set for Saturday, Jan. 18 from noon to 7 p.m. at the Long Beach Elks Club, 110 Pacific Highway North. The cost is $18 per person for one crab. The crab dinner includes coleslaw and garlic bread. Hot dogs are available for kids for $3. Proceeds benefit local Ilwaco High School athletics. For information contact David Glasson at 360-642-4421.
State Parks offers free day in January
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission offers two free days in January, when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits. The last free day is Monday, Jan. 20, in honor of the holiday celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. Note: The free days do not apply to Sno-Parks. During the winter season, December through March, visitors to Sno-Parks will need Sno-Park permits, which are available for purchase online or from vendors throughout the state. For more information about winter recreation permit requirements, visit: parks.state.wa.us/winter.
Pacific Story Slam Dates Announced
LONG BEACH — Pacific Story Slam, a collaborative competition between three local bars in three coastal communities, holds the first of a nine-week live storytelling competition at North Beach Tavern on Monday, January 20, Workers Tavern on Wednesday, January 22 and Maggie’s on the Prom on Thursday, January 23. Each week offers a new theme, shared by the venues, giving storytellers multiple audiences for their story and audiences more opportunities to hear stories from different coastal communities. The guidelines are: Each story must be true and the storyteller’s own story. The story must be told in the first-person narrative without notes or props. The story should be to theme and told within the confines of a 5-minute time period. Members of the audience will receive a ballot to vote for the winner of the night, based on the guidelines of the competition. The winners from the nine weeks of competitions will be invited back for the semi-finals at each venue to tell a story of their chosen theme. The top four semi-finalists will move on to the finals, the Grand Slam, competing for a cash prize, more bragging rights and a slightly bigger trophy. Residents from each town are encouraged to show town spirit when attending the grand slam, as this is not just a competition between storytellers but also between towns! A Story Slam is a live storytelling performance competition that brings people together with the common thread of the rarely boring human condition. It is oral history and entertainment at its finest. Pacific Story Slam brings together diverse coastal communities through the oral storytelling tradition. North Beach Tavern in Long Beach, will be the first to kick off the 2020 season with the theme of “First Impressions.” North Beach Tavern will be holding their weekly slams on Mondays, beginning January 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, call Maggie’s On The Prom at 503-738-6403, Workers Tavern at 503-338-7291 , North Beach Tavern at 360-642-2302.
Project Community Connect
LONG BEACH — Project Community Connect is Jan. 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to the Long Beach Elks Lodge. This is a one day, one place annual event coordinated by Peninsula Poverty Response. Individuals experiencing poverty and homelessness are welcome. All attendees have the opportunity to connect to much-needed services. Volunteers from various businesses, religious groups, fraternities, and other organizations partner with providers of medical, legal, mental health, dental, housing, veterans’ benefits, veterinarian services and more. Guests spend the day with a guide who helps them navigate the event, ensuring they receive a warm meal, a haircut if desired, but most importantly, they provide a connection with fellow community members who genuinely care about their wellbeing. If you have any questions about the event, call 360-665-2327 or email ppramericorps@gmail.com.
“The Lonely: Celebrating Roy Orbison”
RAYMOND — Local fans of Roy Orbison have an opportunity to hear his music Jan. 30 at the Raymond Theatre, 323 Third St. ‘The Lonely: Celebrating the Music of Roy Orbison’ will be in concert here, courtesy of Sunday Afternoon Live. This event begins at 7 p.m. on a Thursday; doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $25 at the box office, or $20 in advance. To get advance tickets by mail, write to Sunday Afternoon Live, P.O. Box 1401, South Bend WA 98586, and please include a SASE. Or you can call: 360-875-5157; send your request by email to salspecialconcert2@gmail.com; or purchase through PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org.
Fundraiser for St. Mary’s
SEAVIEW — St Mary Parish Seaview is having a fundraiser on Saturday, February 15, from about 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the benefit of restoration of St. Mary’s at McGowan (the church facing the Columbia River west of the Astoria Megler Bridge). There will be a chili cook-off contest, a bake sale, craft sale and live music! Craft tables can be rented for $12 if you are interested. If you think that your chili is the best around you can enter a crockpot for free with the hopes for bragging rights and a cash prize for first, second and third place. If you have any questions or you are wanting to rent a table, please contact Louise Purdin at 352-586-0082 or via email at lpurdin@live.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.