Wednesday, Feb. 12
Ilwaco Merchants meeting
ILWACO — From 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Lake Street, Ilwaco Merchants Association members will meet. The guest speaker is Mike Shirley, owner of Ilwaco Landing and a commissioner with the Port of Ilwaco. There will information on upcoming events and more. Guests are welcome. Coffee and donuts will be provided.
Make valentines
ILWACO — Feb. 12, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. there will be a Valentines Workshop at the Ilwaco Timberland Library at 158 First Ave., N. Drop in and create a beautiful valentine for the one you love, and stop at the desk for a sweet treat for yourself! All materials provided. All ages are welcome. Call 360-642-3908 for further information.
Junk journaling
RAYMOND — Do you like to journal or make your own stuff? Every Wednesday in February, teens and adults are invited to join hobbyist Terri Newman and learn how to make simple to more complex journals and book altering using found materials. The classes are held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Raymond Timberland Library at 507 Duryea Street. A variety of supplies will be handy but feel free to bring and share your own. If you have questions call 360-942-2408.
Free tax help
OCEAN PARK — Seniors and low-income taxpayers can get free help with their 2019 Federal income taxes at the Ocean Park Timberland Library on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. now through April 15. AARP Foundation trained volunteers will help. No appointment is needed —this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. If you need more information, call 360-665-4184.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Chamber of Commerce meeting
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce Meeting February 13 at 8 a.m. District #1 Fire Hall (26110 Ridge Ave, Ocean Park) Many Chamber members are working on plans for 2020 and are looking forward to a terrific year. The Water Music Society has an event coming up on February 23, a little Italian Opera in the Afternoon. Members of the society will speak about all the exciting concerts and events planned for 2020. Can’t make the meeting? Check watermusicfestival.com for more information. A report about the latest from the Feb. 11 meeting in South Bend regarding vacation rentals will be given, updates on the Garlic Festival Poster Contest and general business for the good of Chamber will be conducted. Refreshments will be available. Please note, their website is currently under construction; we apologize for any inconvenience during this process. For questions or information on Chamber events or membership, please visit their Facebook page, email opchamber@opwa.com or call 360-665-4448.
Village Club Meeting
OCEAN PARK — Beginning at 6 p.m. on Feb. 13, the Village Club will meet at District #1 Fire Hall at 26110 Ridge Ave, Ocean Park. There will be a round table discussion and chocolate cake (hey it’s almost Valentine’s Day). Topics for discussion include after school programs, homelessness, Village Club area representation in the county, daffodil blooms, love stories and consider issues that impact our villages. Don’t forget your quarters for Laundry Love! Last month there was a huge surprise in the red tin heart, a very generous gift. And a big thank you to Peninsula Poverty Response for their great work in all our communities. Village Club is a non-political group dedicated to improving the quality of life in the five unincorporated villages of Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside and Klipsan Beach. For more information about Village Club, visit their Facebook page OP Village Club, email opvillageclub@gmail.com or call 360-270-0298. The meetings are open to the public!
Adult winter reading
NASELLE, ILWACO AND SOUTH BEND — As it’s the start of a new year, it’s also a great time for some healthy self-indulgence, a time to read books, audiobooks and e-books from now until March 31. For each five books read, you will receive an entry into the grand prize drawing. Pick up a form at any Pacific County Library branch. Check with a local branch for prize information. Return completed forms by March 31 to be included in the prize drawing. If you have questions you can call 360-484-3877.
Friday, Feb. 14
Valentine’s dinner & concert
OCEAN PARK — Kim Angelis, violinist, and Jennifer Goodenberger, pianist will perform in concert at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center on Feb. 14 beginning at around 6:30 p.m. The cost is just $10 per person. They will perform after the Valentine's Day Dinner. Dinner is at 5 p.m. with the concert to follow. Valentine's Day dinner includes shrimp alfredo, appetizer, wedge salad and dessert, all for just $10. You may purchase tickets to both events or each one separately. RSVP at must. Call 360-665-3999 to reserve your spot for the dinner or the concert or both.
Free swing dancing
LONG BEACH — There will be free dance classes every Friday at 4 p.m. downstairs at the Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road. All ages are welcome. No partner is necessary. Call 360-665-0022.
Saturday, Feb. 15
Fundraiser for St. Mary’s
SEAVIEW — St Mary Catholic Church, 4700 Pacific Way, Seaview is having a fundraiser in their social hall on Saturday, February 15, for the benefit of St Mary McGowan Restoration (the church facing the Columbia River west of the Astoria Meglar Bridge). There will be a chili cookoff contest, a bake sale, craft sale, auction and live music! It will run from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If you think your chili is the best around you can enter a crockpot for free with the hopes for bragging rights and a cash prize for first, second and third place. Please bring your chili to St Mary Church Social Hall, 4700 Pacific Hwy, Seaview that day between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Tasting will begin shortly after all pots are entered, approximately noon until 1:30 p.m. Awards will follow the auction of interesting items presented by auctioneer, Tom Schofield. Those items will be available for viewing all day. Let me know if you have any questions by calling 352-586-0082 or email Lpurdin@live.com.
AAUW meeting
OCEAN PARK — American Association of University Women will meet Saturday, February 15 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Golden Sands Conference Room (Use the west entrance). The guest speaker will be a representative of the (former) Boys and Girls Club who will talk about the Club’s present status and future plans. Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call 360-642-3076.
Coming soon
PENINSULA — The Center for Mindful Living will be offering groups in the near future. Earnest Holmes says, “Prepare your mind for the best life has to offer.” Wait for more information.
Free tax help
RAYMOND — Seniors and low-income taxpayers can get free help with their 2019 Federal income taxes at the Raymond Timberland Library, at 507 Duryea St., on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. now through April 11. AARP Foundation trained volunteers will help. No appointment is needed —this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. If you need more information, call 360-942-2408.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the 1998 film “The Wedding Singer,” starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore; and on the second screen will be the classic 1967 film, “The Graduate,” starring Dustin Hoffman and Ann Bancroft. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Feb. 16
The Oyster Crackers perform
ILWACO — The Peninsula Players are hosting a concert by The Oyster Crackers, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16 at the River City Playhouse on Lake Street next to the museum in Ilwaco. The concert will benefit the Food 4 Kids Backpack Program. Admission is by donation; also enjoy chocolates and a glass of wine ($5) at intermission. For information call 360-244-5700.
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the jam on the first and third Sundays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange located at 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop music are played at the jam. The next gathering is Feb. 16. The public is welcome to come play, listen, or sing-along. All levels are welcome. If you have questions call 360-642-2239.
Monday, Feb. 17
Quilt Block Challenge
MENLO — Once again, the Willapa Harbor Quilters will sponsor a sewing challenge during the Pacific County Fair. The 2020 challenge is for a 12.5-inch unfinished quilt block in red, white and blue, in 100% cotton cloth. Makers of the top three blocks will receive cash prizes of $20, $15 and $10 from the quilt guild. Winners are selected by popular vote during the fair. The challenge, while sponsored by the quilt guild, is open to anyone; guild membership is not a requirement. Contest entries will be accepted at the same time as all sewing and needlework entries for the fair on Sunday, Aug. 23, at the fairgrounds sewing building. The quilters have presented patriotic quilts to approximately 150 local veterans in the past five years. Recipient veterans are invited to receive their quilts during guild meetings, if they wish, when they can share some of their military experience with the quilters. The personal stories of military service are rewarding for the quilters. Questions about the challenge, or Willapa Harbor Quilters, may be directed to Beth Gill, president, at 360-660-0036.
Story Slam 'On The Job'
LONG BEACH — Pacific Story Slam, a collaborative competition between three local bars in three coastal communities, holds the fourth of a nine-week live storytelling competition. For the fifth week, beginning at 6:30 p.m., on Feb. 17 at North Beach Tavern, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Workers Tavern, and at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20 at Maggie’s on the Prom, the theme will be “On The Job.” Each story must be true and the storyteller’s own story. The story must be told in the first-person narrative without notes or props. The story should be to theme and told within the confines of a 5-minute time period. Members of the audience will receive a ballot to vote for the winner of the night, based on the guidelines of the competition. Residents from each town are encouraged to show town spirit when attending the grand slam, as this is not just a competition between storytellers but also between towns! The Grand Slam will be judged by a panel of judges. For more information, call Maggie’s On The Prom at 503-738-6403, Workers Tavern at 503-338-7291 , North Beach Tavern at 360-642-2302.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Friends of the Library meeting
OCEAN PARK — Friends of the Library will meet on Tuesday, February 18 at 4 p.m., in the Ocean Park Library Community Room. Attend and become a Friend as they plan and execute another successful Memorial Day weekend book sale. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 360-642-3076.
Movie Nights
NASELLE — Each Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Naselle Timberland Library, teens and adults are invited to enjoy some popcorn while you watch popular release movies. The movies may be PG-13 rated, suitable for teen or adult audiences. The Friends of the Naselle Timberland Library provides the popcorn. You can call 360-484-3877 to learn what movie will be shown.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Explore the world
OCEAN PARK — From 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., each Wednesday, school aged children, six to 11 years old, are invited to come explore the world, with a different project each week. Activities can include robotics, building, crafts, science and more. This is drop-in program, come when you can and stay as long as you want. Call 360-665-4184 for information.
Adult family home workshop
KLIPSAN — A free workshop offering information on how to open an Adult Family Home will be offered at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center 21603 “O” Place Klipsan Beach on Feb. 19 at 1:30 p.m. This informative hour will provide the nuts and bolts of Adult Family Home development as well as information and contacts for future contracting.
Future Events
Restoring the North Head Lighthouse
ILWACO — Alex McMurry, Washington State Parks Historic Preservation, will speak on the North Head lighthouse restoration on Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Salt Hotel & Pub at the Port of Ilwaco. Built in 1898 to compliment the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse, North Head was designed by Carl Leick, a notable lighthouse architect. Alex will share details and technical aspects of the multi-phased project, with added stories of discovery, failure and ultimately, success. Come early or stay late for a bite and a brew. Seating is limited; first come, first served, no reservations. This event is sponsored by Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, the Port of Ilwaco, Salt Hotel & Pub, Friends of the Columbia River Gateway, Port of Ilwaco and Washington State Parks. If you have questions please call 360-642-7258.
Pop-Up Library Services
CHINOOK — On Thursday. Feb. 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Chinook School Event Center, 810 Highway 101, there will be a chance to get help with various library functions. Staff will be available to help with creating and renewing library accounts, answering questions and providing items to check out. If you have questions please call 360-642-3908.
Water Music Festival
ASTORIA — The Water Music Society of the Long Beach Peninsula will host a concert called “Opera in the Afternoon,” featuring the music of Puccini, performed by Victoria Sadow, soprano; David Gustafson, tenor; and John Jantzi, piano. The event takes place 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. Tickets are $40, online at www.WaterMusicSociety.com and at the door if space allows. Admission includes concert and refreshments, Italian desserts, prosecco and non-alcoholic alternative. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Ocean Beach and Naselle school district music programs.
Bluegrass Concert
RAYMOND — Sunday Afternoon Live is presenting a bluegrass concert featuring North Country on Sunday February 23 at 2 p.m. at the historic Raymond Theatre located at 323 3rd St. in Raymond. Based out of Seattle, North Country bluegrass band is one of the premier traditional bluegrass bands from the Northwest. Members of the band include Norm Olsen on lead vocals and guitar, Zach Top on lead vocals and mandolin, Michael Kilby on fiddle, dobro and harmony vocals, Kent Powell on bass and harmony vocals and Will McSeveney on banjo. Tickets are $15 at the door, or can be purchased in advance for $12 at the Raymond theater located at 323 3rd Street, the Raymond pharmacy and South Bend Pharmacy. Tickets are also available by calling 360-836-4419 or on PayPal at www.Sundayafternoonlive.org. The show is sponsored by Michael & Diane O'Meagher, Bruce Baskin, D/A Davidson, Jeff & Kristine Nevitt, and Chen's Restaurant. Don’t miss this bluegrass show with North Country's extraordinary band members that will leave you wanting more!
Sarah Peacock in concert
KLIPSAN — Sarah Peacock will be in concert, beginning at 2 p.m. on Feb. 23 at Peninsula Senior Activity Center, 21603 “O” Place, in Ocean Park. Tickets are only $10 per person. American history is blood-stained with the dehumanization of entire communities. Casting her own harrowing spell, singer-songwriter Peacock draws parallels between current events and the 1692 Salem Witch Trials with the title song to her new record, Burn the Witch (March 27, 2020). While her style is not easily defined, her storytelling prowess is irrefutably potent and unnerving. An active touring musician since 2005, she has met a smorgasbord of people who showed her the full breadth of what love and compassion means. Her songs seek to uproot what we think we know about the world. Peacock works her magic across every single moment, each syllable diligently carrying its weight and heart. Tickets are available at the senior center. For information call 360-665-3999.
Willapa On Tap
LONG BEACH — Willapa on Tap, a lecture series designed to connect the public with the science of Willapa Bay’s ecology returns. This free event will be held at the Adrift Hotel & Spa, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., on February 27. There will be talks from three local experts Regan McNatt, Jim Sayce and Dr. Jen Zaman. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar with local beer, wine and cider will be available. Willapa on Tap is a good venue to learn about the environmental issues in and around Willapa Bay. The information is presented in layman terms. For additional information visit www.friendsofWillaparefuge.org or contact Cathy Cruikshank at 360-434-1232 or Jackie Ferrier 360-484-3482.
Antique & Vintage Fair coming
SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa will be re-opening for the season with their annual Antique & Vintage Fair beginning March 6. Vendors wanted. If you have items that could be considered antique or vintage that you would like to sell, please call 360-795-3007 or email fos1894@gmail.com for information. Various sized tables and spaces will be available. Sellers and consignors do not need to be present at the sale to participate. This is a three-day event occurring from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday March 6, Saturday March 7, and Sunday March 8. The event will be held at Skamokawa’s River Life Interpretive Center/Central School/Redmen Hall, 1394 W. State Route 4, in Skamokawa. For more information or to sign up call 360-795-3007; email fos1894@gmail.com or stop by at 1394 W. State Route 4, Skamokawa.
Orcas of the Oregon Coast
ASTORIA — The Southern Resident orca community is one of the most endangered populations of whales in the world. Whale and Dolphin Conservation is dedicated to their protection and ensuring the Southern Residents share our coast for generations to come. On March 12, beginning at 7 p.m., Colleen Weiler will discuss how these orcas are connected to Oregon and explain ways in which Oregonians can help. The presentation takes place at the Fort George Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane Street, Astoria. This free event is open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. to purchase dinner or beverages at the Fort George Brewery before the event. Nature Matters, a lively conversation about the intersection of nature and culture, takes place on the second Thursday of each month from October through May. Nature Matters is hosted by Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in partnership with the North Coast Watershed Association, the Lewis & Clark National Park Association, and the Fort George Brewery + Public House. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, or check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
IHS Band Hosts 2nd Annual Mattress Fundraiser
LONG BEACH — Are you looking to replace a bed in your home? Now is the time. The Ilwaco High School & Middle School Band is excited to announce they will be hosting their 2nd Annual one-day Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For one day only, the Hilltop Middle School Gym will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to: bit.ly/beds4ilwaco2. There will be 25+ mattress styles on display in all sizes in styles for customers to try, priced below retail. The brands include Simmons Beautyrest, come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available two to three weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. Best of all, the Ilwaco High School & Middle School Band benefits from every purchase. Contact Dennis.Mock@cfsbeds.com or call 503-572-7440 for more information.
Quilt Show
ILWACO — Peninsula Quilt Guild is hosting their 25th Annual Quilt Show from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22, at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Lake Street in Ilwaco. Doors are open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and admission is free. Tickets will be available for the beautiful prize quilt, “By the Sea.” Any questions, please call 360-607-0617.
Eats, Arts & Adventures
CHINOOK — On March 28 beginning at 5 p.m., the Peninsula Rotary's annual event has a new name and a new location. The event will be held in the Chinook School Event Center. This year’s theme is “A Night in Old Havana.” There will be silent and live auctions, raffles, prizes, Games, music, Cuban nibbles, refreshments and dinner. Tropicana Club attire is encouraged but not required. To learn more and buy tickets, click on the link to the Rotary website https://beachrotary.org/service-projects/eats-arts-adventures/.
Is art in your future?
PENINSULA — Peninsula Arts Association awards an annual $1,000 scholarship to a student from the Ocean Beach or Naselle-Grays River School districts, or a home-schooled student. Graduating seniors with an interest is furthering their art education are eligible and are urged to contact their school scholarship director and ask about the possibility of applying for this scholarship. The scholarship is not restricted to college bound students, any graduate interested in pursuing further arts education through workshops, apprenticeships, or college classes may apply. Scholarship funds can be used for payment of classes or for art equipment or supplies. Selection is based on the required student essay, letters of recommendations, minimum grade point average, submitted art portfolio and an interview. Student art work is reviewed at the interview. Application deadline is April 21. Interviews take place in May. To receive an application packet or for more information, email us at h.marston@hotmail.com with PAA Scholarship in the subject line.
