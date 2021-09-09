Bayside Singers recruiting new voices
OCEAN PARK — Led by Director Milton Williams, Bayside Singers hold rehearsals on Tuesdays, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church, 24002 U Street. They sing a variety of music, including spiritual, classical, and Broadway and are looking for new singers, especially tenors and basses. Vaccination and singing masks (provided) are required. [To find out more about Bayside Singers, look on Facebook at BaysideSingerWA.] Please call or text 360-355-7863 or email: andiweilgart@gmail.com for more information and to sign up.
Free Bible Study
LONG BEACH — Mike and Jody Cleveland founded and are still operating a ministry call Setting Captive Free. (www.settingcaptivesfree.com). They are now hosting a gospel-centered Bible study on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m., at 229 25th St. NW in Long Beach and are inviting others to join them. Meetings will last about an hour. They are currently studying the book of Jonah and seeing how it points to the gospel. Come and hear the good news and rejoice in it with others. If you have questions call 360-642-0268.
Pacific Transit fare hearing
RAYMOND — Pacific Transit’s 2021 monthly board meeting will be held on Sept.16 via Zoom starting at 9:30 a.m. A public hearing will be held to hear comment on authority approval for service fare increase. Notice of fare increase can be seen on their website at pacifictransit.org. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89561154327 Meeting ID: 895 6115 4327 One tap mobile +12532158782,,89561154327# US (Tacoma)
Science Conference
PACIFIC COUNTY — The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee will be hosting its annual Science Conference on Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be a Zoom event due to the upsurge in covid. Watch for further details or contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org, 360-875-6735 or pacificcountymrc.com.
Virtual In Their Footsteps: ‘Something Worth Doing’
ASTORIA — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will kick off a new “In Their Footsteps” season with Jane Kirkpatrick’s “Something Worth Doing” on www.facebook.com/LewisandClarkNationalHistoricalPark Sunday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. Join award-winning author Jane Kirkpatrick online as she shares stories about some “wonderfully unruly women” including Abigail Scott Duniway, early Oregon suffragist. Duniway is the lead character in Kirkpatrick’s 2020 historical fiction book, “Something Worth Doing.” Duniway is also featured in a non-fiction chapter by Kirkpatrick in “Eminent Oregonians” a book by three prominent Pacific Northwest authors which is about to be released. For more information, call the park at 503-861-4414, check out www.nps.gov/lewi, or lewisandclarknps on Instagram, or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook.
Halloween fun
CHINOOK — Dates have been announced for Halloween-themed activities at Rhett’s Ranch, off U.S. Highway 101 between Chinook and Ilwaco. Activities for youngsters will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, and 5 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30. Organizer Anne Mattson is considering Sunday hours also. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for infants. The first 500 attending will receive a free small pumpkin. Masks will be required when social distancing is not practical. For details, call 503-702 8745, email farmfun@RhettsRanch.com or log on to www.rhettsranch.com. Donations of candy can be mailed to 2633 Highway 101 Ilwaco, WA 98624.
