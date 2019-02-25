Wednesday, Feb. 27
Gambling in Washington State
ILWACO — Is your nonprofit organization gambling with Washington State laws? Did you know only certain nonprofit organizations can hold raffles? Did you know there are rules about the type and frequency of raffles, even the amount you are allowed to raise? Did you know you need to notify local police before you select a winner? What about wine pulls and other fundraising games of chance? What are the rules in Washington State? The South Pacific County Community Foundation is bringing the Washington Gambling Commission to teach a free one-hour class on Wednesday, Feb 27, at 1:30 p.m. at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. Email info@spccf.org or call Kathleen Sayce 360-642-5292 for more information.
Free tax help
OCEAN PARK — Everyone is welcome to avail themselves of the free help with their 2018 Federal income taxes at the Ocean Park Timberland Library on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through April 10. AARP Foundation offers this free program to anyone of any age, but especially if you are 50 or older and cannot afford paid tax preparation. No appointment is needed — this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. Please bring all current tax records (including all amounts of rebates/credits received in 2018), plus a copy of all 2017 tax records/return. Also if you have an interest in volunteering, they need your help. If you need more information, call Judy Coleman at 360-655-5883.
Fun, friendship and fitness!
OCEAN PARK — On Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m., tap dance at the Eagles in Ocean Park, and on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m., dance at the Moose in Ocean Park. No membership is required. Participants tap for about 45 minutes and have coffee after. Beginners are welcome. If you come and are interested, instruction would be offered at 9 a.m. If you let them know, members may have a pair of tap shoes to loan. Exercise your body, mind and spirit! If you have questions contact Mary Evelyn Long at maryevlo@yahoo.com or 360-500-6072.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Musicians wanted
KLIPSAN BEACH — Wanted, seniors wanting to join a eclectic jam band. No experience necessary but fun guaranteed. Day and time to be set. Contact the Long Beach Peninsula Drum Circle on Facebook or email newsops125@yahoo.com.
Friday, March 1
Tech tutoring
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents Tech Tutoring, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., March 1 for adults. Bring your technology questions for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer teen tech tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to get an email address, browse the internet, download books, and more. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Family movie
RAYMOND — Raymond Timberland Library presents free Family Friday movies, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., March 1 for all ages. Check with the library for this week's title. Popcorn provided. For more information call 360-942-2408.
Saturday, March 2
CPHM annual meeting
ILWACO — Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum’s annual meeting on March 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., features John Larson, director of the Polson Museum. Larson is a unique museum director for a unique museum. He will fill us in on recent activities at the Polson Museum in Hoquiam. In addition to the 6,500 square foot Polson family mansion, the Polson Museum features a Railroad Camp. In both its building and exhibits, the Railroad Camp is designed to retain the aesthetic, material and functional qualities of a century-old locomotive shed. It measures 80 feet by 40 feet and is ribbed with 12x12s milled by John Larson himself. The structure houses many artifacts from the Polson's extensive heavy-machinery collection. Recently the Museum has acquired a 1915 Sears Craftsman home. Larson continues his use of heavy machinery as he and his crew restore the home to its original floor plan and details. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Family movie
NASELLE — Naselle Timberland Library is hosting a Family Movie Matinee on March 2 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., for all ages. Join others on the first Saturdays to watch a family movie. Bring a pillow to sit on; popcorn will be provided. For more information call 360-484-3877.
Sunday, March 3
A Course in Miracles
OCEAN PARK — A Course in Miracles study group meets on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Park Library community room. All meetings are open to the public and free of charge. A Course in Miracles is a universal spiritual practice, Christian in thought, and dealing with universal themes and experience. It is not a religion nor affiliated with any church/temple/denomination. The Course will address existential questions as well as the practice of undoing fear and guilt, attainment of inner peace, healing of sickness and of relationships, forgiveness and compassion, prayer/meditation and enlightenment. A Course in Miracles books will be available for use and for purchase at the meetings. For more information, please contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 cell.
Monday, March 4
Ilwaco City Council
ILWACO — Ilwaco City Council meets the second and fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Ilwaco Community Building at 158 1st Ave N, Ilwaco. The meeting is open to the public. Call 642-3145 for more information.
Long Beach City Council
LONG BEACH — Long Beach City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Monday of each month at city hall located at 115 Bolstad Avenue West. The agenda is available at www.longbeachwa.gov/ or at city hall prior to the meeting. These meetings are open to the public. Call 642-4421 for additional information.
Tuesday, March 5
Friends of Naselle Library
NASELLE — The Friends of the Naselle Timberland Library will meet from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 5. On the agenda is election of officers. Join them and help plan library events and activities. For more information call 360-484-3877. The Friends help with funding various library programs, children and adult.
Movie Night
NASELLE — Naselle Timberland Library is hosting movie night, March 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., for adults and teens. Enjoy some popcorn while you watch popular releases. Movies may be PG-13 rated, suitable for teen or adult audiences. Check with the library for this week’s title. Popcorn provided. For more information call 360-484-3877.
Book discussion
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Timberland Library is hosting a discussion of the book “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption,” by Bryan Stevenson from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., March 5 for adults. For more information call 360-665-4184.
Do Nothing Club
OCEAN PARK — All men are welcome to join us every Tuesday morning 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church, located at 24002 U Street Ocean Park. This is a non-denominational group that gathers to enjoy cribbage, pool or just solving the world’s problems. They take turns making a light lunch for the group each week, and through a small monetary donation weekly provide care to those in need during the holidays. For information contact Jack McBride at 360-665-3939 or Russ Jones at 360-665-3939.
Wednesday, March 6
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — Looking for some adventure in your life? The men and women of U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 are the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard. Their next meeting is March 6. The organization has four cornerstones — recreational boating safety, operations and marine safety, member services and fellowship. Events include providing boating education courses and vessel inspections. You can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. The Auxiliary offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference in your local community and across the country. No former military or boating experience needed. The flotilla meets 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. For more information, contact Della at 360-244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
Future Events
Free Play Smart –Youth Heart Screenings
ILWACO — On March 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Ilwaco High School, Play Smart –Youth Heart Screenings will be offered. This is a very unique opportunity to get free healthcare services for youth aged 12-18; the free heart screening includes a height/weight check, blood pressure check and 12-lead EKG. This is a free healthcare service: Youth typically do not get an EKG in a routine well-child check with their doctor or in a sports physical so this screening is a unique healthcare opportunity to get a free baseline EKG (electrocardiogram). An electrocardiogram (EKG/ECG) usually is necessary to uncover signs of heart irregularities, something normally not done in “well-child” checks or even some sports physicals. In an effort to protect the hearts of area middle and high school students, Play Smart offers free painless, noninvasive heart-health checks to youth aged 12-18. Play Smart is partnering with Ocean Beach School District to offer all students 12-18 years old free heart screening. Screening forms are available at the school or on the Play Smart website and must be completed and returned prior to the event. If you have questions go to www.playsmartgetscreened.org or call OBSD at 360-642-3739.
AAUW 'Breaking the Mold'
LONG BEACH — The American Association of University Women is hosting a historical afternoon tea theatre celebrating National Women’s History Month with this year’s theme “Breaking the Mold.” The event (including a silent auction) will be held at the Long Beach Elks Lodge on Saturday, March 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person, children 12 years and younger, $10 and are available at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park, and Time Enough Books in Ilwaco, or send a check to: AAUW, P.O. Box 1534, Ocean Park WA 98640 to be received no later than Feb. 23. Event proceeds go to sponsorships for young women at Ilwaco High School. The American Association of University Women is dedicated to the advancement of equity for women and girls through education, advocacy, philanthropy and research. Our local Willapacific Branch sponsors three kinds of scholarships, STEM Tech-Trek and financial awards for education beyond high school. For more information contact call 360-642-3076 or 360-642-3636.
Spring Gardening
PACIFIC COUNTY — Plan your spring garden with the Master Gardeners of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties. Learn about garden planning, plant suggestions for the Pacific Northwest coastal climate, managing available garden space using rows, raised beds, and containers, as well as information on seeds, transplants, bulbs and grasses. The classes are provided in cooperation with Timberland Regional Libraries. Upcoming classes are as follows: Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at South Bend Timberland Library and from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Naselle Timberland Library; Thursday, March 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Raymond Timberland Library; Friday, March 15 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ocean Park Timberland Library and on Saturday, March 16 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Ilwaco Timberland Library. Call the library for more information.
Chinook Indian Nation meeting
CHINOOK — Chinook Indian Nation will hold its monthly council meeting at 11 a.m. on Saturday March 9, at Scarborough House at Point Chinook-Fort Columbia Historical State Park, US-101 in Chinook. Attendees should plan to arrive on time. The abbreviated meeting is open to all tribal members, and will be followed by a potluck lunch and storytelling. Please bring a prepared item for the potluck. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have questions.
'6 Guitars'
RAYMOND — Master storyteller and musical artist Chase Padgett will be performing his one-man show, “6 Guitars” for Sunday Afternoon Live on March 10 at 2 p.m. at the historic Raymond Theatre. 6 Guitars is a perfect pitch blend of music, comedy and characters. In 6 Guitars, Padgett portrays six unique guitar players, each representing their own style of music: blues, jazz, rock, classical, folk and country. As each character shares anecdotes and songs, the audience is treated to breathtaking musicianship, beautiful storytelling and top-notch comedy. Its unique but universal message connects to any musician or music lover regardless of one's age, background or favorite genre. With superb acting, stories that are smart and funny, and spectacular music, 6 Guitars is a musical and storytelling masterpiece. Tickets are $15 at the door, or can be purchased in advance for $12 at the Raymond Theatre, located at 323 3rd St., the Raymond Pharmacy and South Bend Pharmacy. Tickets are also available on Pay Pal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org, or by calling 360-836-4419. Show sponsored by Bank of the Pacific, Dr. Steven Hill and Don and Lou Anne Fore.
Quilt Show coming soon
ILWACO — The Peninsula Quilt Guild 24th Annual Quilt Show, hosted at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is March 15, 16 and 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., each day. More than 100 quilts will be on display by guild members, in three galleries at the museum. Quilting demonstration by guild members are scheduled throughout the day, each day. Tickets will be available for this year’s prize quilt for $1 each with the drawing on Sunday, March 17 at 3:35 p.m. Sales from the tickets go to support a number of local charities. Admission to the show is free. So, mark your calendars and join us, talk to quilters and vote for your favorites and enjoy the day with us.
End of the Stone Age
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop announced the next In Their Footsteps free speaker series event — “End of the Stone Age: George Ramsay” by Aaron Webster, ranger at Cape Disappointment will be offered on Sunday, March 17, at 1 p.m. Webster has worked at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center for the past 16 years. He has a passion for using storytelling to illuminate the lesser-known history of our region. His presentation tells the story of George Ramsay, a Native American who lived near the mouth of the Columbia River during the time of Lewis and Clark. Ramsay may have been the son of a European sailor in the late 1700s, and by some accounts lived long enough to meet the Wilkes expedition in 1841. His story illustrates the triumph and tragedy of the fur trade era. In Their Footsteps is a monthly Sunday forum sponsored by the Lewis & Clark National Park Association and the park. These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge. For more information, call the park at (503) 861-2471 or check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
Caregiver Support Group
OCEAN PARK — Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. Starting in September, meetings will be held the third Monday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Ocean Park Timberland Library, 1308 256th Place. The next meeting is March 18. For information call Dawn Morgan at 360-261-4612.
Next State Parks free day
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free park days, in which day-use visitors won’t need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle. The next date is March 19, which is State Parks’ 106th birthday. For more information about the Discover Pass, visit: www.discoverpass.wa.gov.
Lewis & Clark Trail Run
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park hosts its first trail run of the year on Saturday, March 23, to bid adieu to winter at Fort Clatsop and greet the arrival of spring. The Lewis & Clark Trail Series includes exhilarating events along beautiful trails through forest landscapes, complete with a welcoming and friendly race atmosphere. These events are open to walkers and runners of all ages and provide the opportunity to experience the northwest coast the way people have for thousands of years — on footpaths. Come for either an approximately 5k or a 10k course that features the Kwis Kwis Trail. The 10k run will include some long steep sections. The start/finish line will be at the Fort to Sea Trail trailhead off of Fort Clatsop Road. Allow time to park at one of the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center parking lots, register at the visitor center, and then enjoy a 1/2-mile warm-up hike on the Fort to Sea Trail to the start line prior to the 10 a.m. start. Please, no pets on the course during the event (pets leashed to people are welcome on the park trails at other times). Register that morning from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., at the Fort Clatsop Visitor Center. The cost to participate is the purchase of a $30 Annual Park Pass that grants entry into all of the 2019 Lewis & Clark Trail Series Events and admission to the park for a year. Registration is free with any pass that covers entry into all of our nation’s National Parks. Participants younger than 18 also need their parent or guardian to sign the registration form. A prize drawing will be held afterwards. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471 or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/lewi.
Science conference
LONG BEACH — The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee (PCMRC) will host its annual Science Conference on April 27 in Long Beach at the Cranberry Museum. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m., with a delicious local seafood dinner. This event is 100 percent free and all meals will be available. If you’re interested please contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org to register!” If you have questions, please call 360-875-6735.
Spring break
PENINSULA — Ocean Beach School District and the Naselle Grays River Valley School District’s students will be on spring break April 1 thorough April 5.
