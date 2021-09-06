Rod Run to the End of the World
OCEAN PARK — The 37th Annual Rod Run to the End of the World is happening Sept. 11 and Sept. 12 at Wilson Field, 25815 Sandridge Road, Ocean Park. From Model Ts to muscle cars, the Rod Run to the End of the World features acres of automobiles and plenty of chrome eye-candy! Attendees will also be treated to food and craft vendors and a swap meet. Covid update: Please be aware of the changing state rules for wearing masks (indoors, which is required or outside). Masks will be available, but organizers encourage all participants, attendees, and vendors to bring their own masks with them. The Beach Barons also ask that you come prepared and to be respectful of others. In-person registrations will be accepted on Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have questions call 360-665-3565. See the insert in today’s Chinook Observer for complete information.
WSU online gardening workshops
On Tuesdays at noon and Wednesdays at 6 p.m. WSU Master Gardeners present weekly on-line free programs. No need to register, just pop in. Connection information (you must have a Zoom account; sign up for one at zoom.us), then join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android from this link: https://wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320, Meeting ID: 775 605 6320, Password: 1234; or phone in at +1 253 215 8782, 775 605 6320#. For help, call Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or 360-577-3014 Ext. 3.
Sept. 8, 6 p.m.: Controlling Moles — Sadly, too many property owners know the frustration of having that vision of a beautiful lawn ruined by moles. WSU Master Gardener Bryan Iverson will talk about which techniques are the most effective to get rid of moles: what works and what products fail to get results.
Sept. 14, noon: Planting in Shady Areas — Trees are a valuable part of any property, but can create problems for the plants that live under them. WSU Master Gardener Roxanne Nakamura will discuss the challenges for plants under trees, selection of plants that prefer shade, watering, care, and tips to help your plants thrive.
Sept. 15, 6 p.m.: Extending your Garden Season — WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will talk about extending the growing season through the fall. Art will discuss extending your garden season, cover crops, and winter gardening. Join us for an evening to find out more about what works when it comes to gardening here in Cowlitz County and learn how to continue raising vegetables throughout the fall.
Pacific Transit fare hearing
RAYMOND — Pacific Transit’s 2021 monthly board meeting will be held on Sept. 16 via Zoom starting at 9:30 a.m. A public hearing will be held to hear comment on authority approval for service fare increase. Notice of fare increase can be seen on their website at pacifictransit.org. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89561154327 Meeting ID: 895 6115 4327 One tap mobile +12532158782,,89561154327# US (Tacoma)
Science Conference
PACIFIC COUNTY — The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee will be hosting its annual Science Conference on Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be a Zoom event due to the upsurge in covid. Watch for further details or contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org, 360-875-6735 or pacificcountymrc.com.
In Their Footsteps: ‘Something Worth Doing’
ASTORIA — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will kick off a new “In Their Footsteps” season with Jane Kirkpatrick’s “Something Worth Doing” on https://www.facebook.com/LewisandClarkNationalHistoricalPark Sunday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m. Join award-winning author Jane Kirkpatrick online as she shares stories about some “wonderfully unruly women” including Abigail Scott Duniway, early Oregon suffragist. Duniway is the lead character in Kirkpatrick’s 2020 historical fiction book, “Something Worth Doing.” Duniway is also featured in a non-fiction chapter by Kirkpatrick in “Eminent Oregonians” a book by three prominent Pacific Northwest authors which is about to be released. For more information, call the park at 503-861-4414, check out www.nps.gov/lewi, or lewisandclarknps on Instagram, or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook.
Halloween fun
CHINOOK — Dates have been announced for Halloween-themed activities at Rhett’s Ranch, off U.S. Highway 101 between Chinook and Ilwaco. Activities for youngsters will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, and 5 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30. Organizer Anne Mattson is considering Sunday hours also. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children and free for infants. The first 500 attending will receive a free small pumpkin. Masks will be required when social distancing is not practical. For details, call 503-702 8745, email farmfun@RhettsRanch.com or log on to www.rhettsranch.com. Donations of candy can be mailed to 2633 Highway 101 Ilwaco, WA 98624.
