Wednesday, Sept. 11
Bay Center Association Meeting
BAY CENTER — On Wednesday, Sept. 11, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at the Methodist Church in Bay Center, the Bay Center Association will meet. All are welcome, bring your family and neighbors. This group meets on the second Wednesday of the month. For information contact: Bay Center Association, P.O. Box 424, Bay Center, WA 98527 or email BayCenterAssn@gmail.com.
Fall classes starting
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College Community Education Fall 2019 registration is now open for personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. All are welcome to come explore the arts, history, languages, dance and several other topics and best of all, there are no tests — only the pleasure of learning and exploring. Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Government programs help
OCEAN PARK — Do you need information and assistance? If you would benefit from a little help filling out forms, reading difficult correspondence, or understanding government programs like Medicare, come to the Ocean Park Fire Station at 26110 Ridge Avenue anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. For information you can call 360-642-3634.
Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce
OCEAN PARK — Please join your fellow Chamber members, community leaders, residents and business owners at the Sept. 12 meeting beginning at 8 a.m., at District No. 1 Fire Hall, 26110 Ridge, Ocean Park. Topics for discussion are: A proposed amendment to the current bylaws regarding OPACC’s marketing of community and regional events; first call for nominations to board positions in 2020; nominations and vote for OPACC’s Business of the Year recipient (an EDC sponsored award) and discussion on an increase to the membership fee, from $75 to $87.50, the first increase in 19 years. The morning meetings are always open to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information on the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce, visit opwa.com, visit our Facebook page or call 360-665-4448.
Friday, Sept. 13
R&B Festival
NAHCOTTA — The third annual Peninsula R&B Festival is an “over 21,” two-day event. It kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. Seven blues bands will play, three on Friday and four on Saturday, and include headliner Matt Schofield, a British Hall of Fame guitarist, along with Norman Sylvester, Ty Curtis, Bayou Boyz, Kris Deelane, the North Coast Blues Band, and Franco Paletta’s Harmonica Blow Off. This is an outdoor event, but covered, so dress accordingly, and please bring your own chair. Tickets are $40 for the entire two-day event. Several food vendors will be onsite, and adult beverages are available. Please no outside food or drink, and please, only certified service dogs will be allowed in. For more information, go to www.peninsulabluesfest.com.
Farmers Market
LONG BEACH — The Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market runs from noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 13 at Veterans Field in Long Beach. Stock up on all your fresh local grilling ingredients and find local spring produce and a variety of other local products. Music by Ray Prestegard of Giants in the Trees, plus fun for the whole family with yardzee, chess and sack races.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Chinook Indian Nation meets
BAY CENTER — The Chinook Indian Nation will hold its monthly Council Meeting at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14, at the Chinook Nation Tribal Office at 3 E. Park Street, in Bay Center. Please arrive on time. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Golf Tournament for WMF
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Sept. 14, come join the fun at a golf tournament to support the Water Music Festival and the music programs at Ocean Beach and Naselle-Grays River Valley school districts. Sign in at 10:30 a.m., with tee off at 11 a.m. Register at the Peninsula Golf Course pro shop. The cost is $35 in advance or $40 the day of the event. Lunch is provided by The Cove Restaurant as part of the registration fee, and includes mulligans, contests, a raffle and award prizes. Call Doug or Joe at 360-642-2828 for more information.
Angora Hikers
NORTH HEAD — Angora hikers will meet in Astoria on Sept. 14 at the 2nd Street parking to carpool at 9 a.m. to the North Head Lighthouse. Those in Washington will meet at the North Head Lighthouse parking lot at 10 a.m., in Cape Disappointment State Park. The one-way trail is considered moderate to difficult; the route is 3 miles, round-trip. Sturdy hiking shoes and bottled water are recommended. Restrooms are available at North Head and are the only facilities available along the hike. For more information, please contact Larry Scott, hike coordinator, 281-723-5990 or Washington Park interpretative Ranger, Stephen Wood, 360-642-3029, or Stephen.Wood@parks.wa.gov. There is a Discovery Pass required to park at this park. It is not necessary to be a member of the club; visitors are welcome.
Free movies at the theater
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the movie “Pay It Forward,” starring Helen Hunt and Kevin Spacey; on the other screen will be “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” starring James Stewart and Jean Arthur. All are welcome.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Saturday Market at the Port of Ilwaco runs through the end of September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts and crafts and potted plants. Saturday Market at the Port is uniquely situated on the waterfront in Ilwaco from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Sunday, Sept. 15
In Their Footsteps
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop announced the next In Their Footsteps free speaker series event on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. will be regarding John Colter’s “Impact on American History” by Christopher Hodges. Private Colter was a principle hunter and guide for the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery. This presentation will include comparisons between Colter and another American explorer: Neil Armstrong, as well as a discussion about America’s enthusiasm for exploration. These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free. For information, call the park at 503-861-2471, or check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
Barrel races
LONG BEACH — On Sunday, Sept. 15 the Peninsula Saddle Club is hosting a barrel race in 4-D format with even payouts, beginning at 11 a.m., followed by open area. There will be open barrels, speed barrels, pee wee events, BJ wrangle, and more. In addition, there will be a silent auction, with donated items appreciated. For information call 360-244-0780 or go to www.peninsulasaddleclub.com.
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the Jam from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop music are played at the jam. The public is welcome to come play, listen, or sing along. All levels are welcome. If you have questions call 360-642-2239.
Barn raising
OCEAN PARK — The Ocean Park Community Garden is trying to put together an old-fashioned barn-raising for our tool shed on Sept. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. The materials will be on site, but we need you to bring re-chargeable drills and a couple of ladders. We need your help or if you can pitch in, please call 360-643-1728. Please sign up via phone or email at ibmerlin27@gmail.com or OPCGdude1 as food will be provided for volunteers.
Retired military officers meeting
ASTORIA — The Military Officers Association of America, Lower Columbia River Chapter, will hold a meeting on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Astoria. All U.S. Military officers and former officers; active duty, reserve, retired, or Warrant Officers are invited as well as USPHS and NOAA officers. For information please contact Captain R. Stevens, U.S. Coast Guard (ret.) at 503-861-9832.
GriefShare
OCEAN PARK — Each week on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a GriefShare Support Group will be held at Peninsula Baptist Church at 23802 Pacific Highway in Ocean Park. Attendees are welcome at any point and do not have to attend all in sequence. This 13-week class provides tools to help and encourage healing after the death of a loved one. GriefShare seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. For information call 360-665-5060 or visit www.griefshare.org.
Monday, Sept. 16
Caregiver Support Group
OCEAN PARK — Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are providing care to a person with memory loss. Meetings are held the third Monday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Ocean Park Timberland Library, 1308 256th Place, Ocean Park. For information call Dawn Morgan at 360-261-4612.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Grays River Farmers Market
GRAYS RIVER — Purchase locally grown produce at the Grays River Grange Farmers Market, located 11 S. Hull Creek Rd. in Grays River. The market runs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. each Tuesday through the growing season. For further information, call 360-465-2268 or visit their website at graysrivergrange.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
POMPC coffee hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County has a coffee hour from 1 to 2 p.m., at Adelaide’s Coffee Shop on Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. Peer-led conversations focus on support for personal well-being and recovery from stress and struggles. For information call, text or email Barb at 360-244-5566 or email bategofish@gmail.com.
‘Suicide, The Ripple Effect’
ILWACO — On Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Hilltop Auditorium, 314 Brumbach Street in Ilwaco, there will be a screening of the film, “Suicide, the Ripple Effect,” that chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then, Kevin has been on a mission to use his story to help others stay alive and find recovery. After the film, dinner will be provided. This film is recommended for adults, and is not recommended for ages 17 and under. For information contact Jackie Smith at jsmith@co.pacific.wa.us or call 360-642-9349.
Tap dancing
OCEAN PARK — Tap dancing is fun and provides body and mind fitness as well as friendships. Beginners are invited to come to the Ocean Park Eagles on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. and to the Ocean Park Moose Lodge on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. to try it out. Membership is not required, just come join the fun. For information contact maryevlo@yahoo.com.
Future Events
Joint Pacific County Housing Authority
SOUTH BEND — The Joint Pacific County Housing Authority meets at the Pacific County Annex in South Bend at 10 a.m., Sept. 19. This group administers affordable housing in Pacific County. Anyone from the public is welcome to attend. If you have questions please call 360-423-0140 ext. 15.
Community Health Festival
ILWACO — One Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the public is invited to a Community Health Festival in Ilwaco. There will be information provided from more than 20 health services and programs available in our community. Plus there will be kid-friendly games, prizes and healthy food; blood screenings, bone density screening, prize drawings and more. The 2019 flu vaccine may be available at that time. It’s free, fun and full of health information. Call Tammie Jefferies at 360-642-6301 for more information.
Miracle Man
RAYMOND — Sunday Afternoon Live is pleased to present Certified Lunatic and Master of the Impossible, Mr. Tomáš Kubínek, at the historic Raymond Theatre at 2 pm. on Sunday, Sept. 22 in his Miracle Man show. Kubínek blends his comic genius with magic, vaudeville and acrobatics. His original performances leave audiences clutching their sides with laughter,. Tickets are $15 at the door, or can be purchased in advance for $12 at the Raymond Theatre (323 3rd St.), Raymond Pharmacy and South BendPharmacy. Tickets are also available on PayPal at www.Sundayafternoonlive.org or by calling 360-836-4419. Please note: This performance is created for an adult audience and is not suitable for children.
Clamming roundtable
ILWACO — On Sept. 25, the Pacific County Marine Resources Committee is sponsoring a roundtable discussion about clamming seasons in Pacific County at the Ilwaco Heritage Museum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Representatives from WDFW (Dan Ayers) and Washington Department of Health (Jerry Borchert) will give presentations. This discussion is an opportunity for the community to both learn more about clamming season issues and to present ideas to the agencies. Interested parties are invited to submit questions in writing in advance. Please submit them to Doug Kess, chair Pacific County Marine Resources Committee, at dkess.smp@google.com or mail them to: Doug Kess, 162 Government Rd., Naselle, WA 98638.
A Course in Miracles
NASELLE — On Sept. 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the next class in the Course of Miracles will be offered. The class will explore new materials in the text and manual. For new students please contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714.
Wings over Willapa Festival
LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Wings Over Willapa, a multi-day bird festival taking place in one of the richest bird destinations in North America, is set for Sept. 26 through Sept. 29 at sites throughout Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula, including the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge. Experts will lead bird identification walks in the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge and teach classes ranging from beginning birding to bird friendly landscaping at key locations around the refuge, including Cape Disappointment in Ilwaco. A no-fee registration is required with nominal fees charged for some of the classes. All children’s activities are free. For registration information and a schedule of events, please visit wingsoverwillapa.org.
‘Willapa On Tap’
PENINSULA — In the first of a new lecture series titled “Willapa On Tap” experts from the U.S. Geological Survey, Pacific County Conservation District, University of Washington, Willapa-Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association, along with other groups will provide short presentations about the ecology and management of Willapa Bay. This free event will be held at Adrift Hotel & Spa from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 27, during the Wings Over Willapa birding festival. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar with local beer, wine and ciders offered. Registration for Willapa On Tap, as well as the second annual Wings Over Willapa Festival, is open at www.wingsoverwillapa.org. For information call 360-484-3482, email wingsoverwillapa@gmail.com or go to www.wingsoverwillapa.org.
Let’s go clamming!
PENINSULA — A razor clam dig is tentatively scheduled on the Long Beach Peninsula from the Columbia River north jetty to Leadbetter Point on Sept. 27 through Sept. 29, with digging allowed before noon. The best time to start is an hour or two before low tide and it is recommended you take a lantern for evening digs. Harvesters are allowed to take no more than 15 razor clams and must keep the first 15 they dig, regardless of size or condition. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container. Licenses are available at numerous local businesses.
US Coast Guard Auxiliary Public Education Class
ILWACO — The Auxiliary is offering a class called 2nd in Command on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Port of Ilwaco, 165 Howerton Drive. The class will discuss what to do if the boat operator on your boat is unable to continue at the helm due to medical emergencies, illness, falling overboard, and injuries. Information on planning and being safe during boating, communication with your boating partner during the trip, radio communication and other ways to respond to emergencies. There will be hands-on practice on a boat using different emergency situations. Contact Elena Righettini at mrighettini@yahoo.com. There is a $5 fee which includes classroom materials.
Oktoberfest
CHINOOK — On Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the historic Chinook School Event Center, at 810 Highway 101 in Chinook, the Friends of the Chinook School hosts the 15th annual Oktoberfest “Chinook Style.” Admission and dinner are $35; children under 12 are free. Dinner will be served at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. Enjoy music by the Beach Buddies, dinner prepared by Chef Vinessa Karnofski, a silent auction, and live auction conducted by Clinton Baze. If you have something you’d like to donate to the silent or live auction, please call or text Tammy Engel at 360-244-2448. All proceeds go toward the continued operation and maintenance of the restored Chinook School buildings for our communities’ use.
10th Annual South Slough Scramble
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park hosts the 10th annual free South Clatsop Slough Scramble on National Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. The start/finish line will be at the park’s Netul Landing. Free registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at Netul Landing. Come for either an approximately 5k walk/run or a roughly 10k run along the park’s trails. For more information, call the park at (503) 861-2471.
or visit the park’s web site at www.nps.gov/lewi.
Dukes of Swing dance for American Legion
CHINOOK — Peninsula Association of Performing Artists presents its 6th Annual Dukes of Swing dance on Oct. 5 at Fort Columbia Theater in Chinook. (No Discover Pass is needed.) The dance is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to the public. The cost of admission is a suggested donation of $10 per person. All funds raised will go to the local American Legion Chapter Post 48. Refreshments are provided by local restaurants. This is a great night of good music, fun, food, and dancing — or you can just sit and listen. Please come out and support our local veterans! If you have any questions, please call 503-522-2092.
Covered Bridge Dinner
GRAYS RIVER — The 12th annual Covered Bridge Dinner, sponsored by Wahkiakum 4-H, will be held on Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m., in Grays River. Attendees will be served a meal with local flavor and enjoy the music provided by Jeffrey Reynolds on his violin. The evening ends with a poetry reading and auction. Tickets prices are $35 and $25 for Grand Americans (72 and older) and veterans. They can be purchased at the Bank of Pacific and Wahkiakum County Extension Office located in Cathlamet or the Rosburg Store. Proceeds go to the Wahkiakum 4-H program. For further information, call 360-795-3278 or email: www.extension.wsu.edu/Wahkiakum.
Chili cook-off
OYSTERVILLE — The Surfside Homeowners Association’s Community Relations Committee is hosting their annual chili cook-off on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Oysterville schoolhouse. All crafters interested in selling their wares can reserve a table for $10 per vendor. Also, get your chili recipes out of cold storage and share those crockpots with the multitudes for a chance at cash prizes this year! There will be baked goods for sale plus some donations of baked goods. All net proceeds will go to “Pack 2 School,” a worthy program providing backpacks filled with school supplies to all Peninsula students. Please call with any questions 360-665-4171 or email lpurdin@live.com.
Blessing of the Animals
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Oct. 5 starting at 1 p.m., the public is invited to the annual Blessing of the Animals at the South Pacific County Humane Society (SPCHS). Bring your pets to the shelter parking lot area to participate in the Blessing, and join in for light refreshments where you can meet volunteers and animals! SPCHS is located at 330 Second Street in Long Beach. The shelter is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to beachpets.com or call 503-298-3180.
Essay Contest
COUNTY — Students in grades 9-12 in Clatsop and Pacific counties are invited to submit an original personal essay to win cash prizes. The essays, on the topic “Why I Will Always Vote,” should be no more than 500 words, double-spaced with 12-point font. A cover page should include the title, student name, age, grade, school, email address, and phone number. Winners will be announced at the end of October. Complete rules are at iwillvoteessaycontest.com. First prize is $250; second prize is $150; and third prize is $100. Essays are due on Monday, Oct. 7, by midnight. Submit via email to iwillvoteessay@gmail.com. Last year’s winners were from Naselle-Grays River Valley School and Astoria High School. This contest is a nonpartisan Vote the Future project of Indivisible North Coast Oregon and the American Association of University Women (AAUW), Astoria.
