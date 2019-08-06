Wednesday, Aug. 7
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — The U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 meets at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. The men and women of the flotilla are the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard. Their focus is on recreational boating safety, operations and marine safety, member services and fellowship and they provide boating education courses and vessel inspections. Members have fun learning new skills and qualifications. No former military or boating experience needed. For more information, contact Della at 360-244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
School supplies
OCEAN PARK — Efforts to gather school supplies for the upcoming school year are already underway. They will be distributed on Aug. 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. by members of the Pack2School group at Peninsula Baptist Church, 23802 Pacific Hwy 103 in Ocean Park. Contribute by donating school supplies, DROP OFF locations in: Long Beach: Chinook Observer office - 205 Bolstad Avenue East, Suite 2 and Great Northwest Federal Credit Union - 705 S Pacific Ave.; Ocean Park: Timberland Library -1308 256th Place and Bank of the Pacific - 1802 Bay Ave., Great Northwest Federal Credit Union - 1409 S 251st Pl. and at the Peninsula Baptist Church and in Ilwaco at Timberland library – 158 First Ave. “The Best Lunch Ever” is provided and as well as the carnival outside. Volunteers are needed. To volunteer and/or receive more information contact Diane at 503- 310-5273 or contact Carol at otterlimits@live.com.
POMPC coffee hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County has coffee hours on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Adelaide's Coffee Shop on Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. Peer-led conversations focus on support for personal well-being and recovery from stress and struggles. For information call, text or email Barb at 360-244-5566 or email bategofish@gmail.com.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Info & Assistance
OCEAN PARK — Do you need information and assistance? If you would benefit from a little help filling out forms, reading difficult correspondence, or understanding government programs, come to the Ocean Park Fire Station, located at 26110 Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have questions please feel free to call 360-642-3634.
Kids Show
SEAVIEW — Sou’Wester Lodge is hosting a free, all ages kids show from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 8 in the Lodge. The show features “Mr. Ben.” Mr. Ben plays live music for kids and families in and around Portland. His shows are the perfect blend of entertainment and education. Your child can participate as much or as little as they choose — they are free to explore new musical ideas and concepts at their own pace and in their own way. For information go to www.mrbenmusic.com.
Do Nothing Club
OCEAN PARK — All men are welcome to join us every Tuesday morning 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church, located at 24002 U Street Ocean Park. This is a non-denominational group that gathers to enjoy cribbage, pool or just solving the world’s problems. They take turns making a light lunch for the group each week, and through a small monetary donation weekly provide care to those in need during the holidays. For information contact Jack McBride at 360-665-3939 or Russ Jones at 360-665-3939.
Friday, Aug. 9
Farmers Market
LONG BEACH — The Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market runs from noon to 5 p.m., Aug. 2 at Veterans Field in Long Beach. Meet all the vendors. Come see what’s new and exciting at this week’s market! Stock up on all your fresh local grilling ingredients! Find local spring produce and a variety of other local products ready to tantalize your taste buds. Lots of organic options; with something new every week. Music will be by Ray Prestegard from “Giants in the Trees,” plus there will be fun for the whole family with yardzee, chess and sack races. For more information call 360-244-3921 or e-mail: cpfmmallory@gmail.com.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Pig Roast & Salmon BBQ
CHINOOK — The hogs are running for the Port of Chinook at the annual pig roast and salmon barbecue luau set for Saturday, Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chinook Event Center. Enjoy the barbecue pork and salmon, plus meatballs, Hawaiian rice, Asian salad and dessert all for just $20 for adults or $10 for kids under 12. Get your tickets at the door or by calling 503-238-4517. Sponsored by the Chinook Port Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to the restoration and facility enhancement for the Port of Chinook through community support.
Free concert in Astoria
ASTORIA — Columbia River Symphony will present a free concert on Saturday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Astoria High School Auditorium, 1001 W Marine Dr. For the sixth year, musicians from Northwest Oregon’s Columbia River Symphony and Vancouver Washington’s Beacock Music Concert Band will pool their talents in the spirit of Astoria Regatta’s celebration with a family friendly “Summer Pops” concert. This exciting program features selections from popular Hollywood films, musicals, video games including classics and more. The Celebratory Regatta concert is free, families and children of all ages are welcome and encouraged to attend. Any/all donations will be graciously accepted. Your donations will help support and sustain the symphony and its vision by covering the costs of concert venues, sheet music and programs. The symphony always welcomes new members and is open to anyone who plays a string instrument, wind instrument, percussion, or piano. For more information about joining the symphony or information about upcoming concerts, please visit www.columbiariversymphony.org or call 1-503-836-2198, or email: crsmusicians@gmail.com.
The Art of Joe Knowles
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco is hosting an exhibit of the work of Joseph Knowles; the exhibit will be on view through Oct. 5. This exhibition will focus on Joe Knowles as an artist. His paintings, prints and drawings were widely collected and played an important role in this community where he spent the final decades of his career. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
“Adventures of Marco Polo”
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of “Adventures of Marco Polo,” at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach. This 1938 drama-adventure stars Gary Cooper, Sigrid Gurie and Basil Rathbone.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Discover fine art photography, metal art, fashionable shopping bags, kitchen linens, children’s toys, a dazzling array of jewelry, embroidered shirts and much more at the Saturday Market at the Port from May to September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants. Picnic on smoked salmon chowder, juicy hamburgers and more. Munch on crunchy kettle corn and yummy baked goods. Stroll along the harbor front and watch the people, dogs and boats go by. Explore the historic fishing village of Ilwaco, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and Cape Disappointment State Park. So much to do and all in one place! Saturday Market at the Port is uniquely situated on the waterfront in Ilwaco from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Vespers services
OYSTERVILLE — The Vespers season at the Oysterville Church continues on Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. Pastor Anna Haugen will lead the services. Music will be provided by Starla and Cate Gable. Sydney Stevens will present the Oysterville Moment. All are welcome to this casual event.
Monday, Aug. 12
Hunter safety course in Long Beach
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Police Department will be conducting its annual Hunter Education Class. The class starts on Aug. 12 and goes through Aug. 17. You will need to attend all days. The course is free but you must register online in order to attend. Register for the class at “Washington Hunter Education Classroom Course Register Ed11.” If you have questions call 360-642-3416.
Canning for Kids
LONG BEACH — During the week of Aug. 12 through Aug. 16 (tentative) there will be a free class for youth in middle school and up to learn how to can peaches. All supplies are provided. Call Dale Shoemaker at 360-431-7061 to get more details and sign up.
Quilt Guild meeting
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild meets at 1 p.m. every second Monday of the month at the Peninsula Church Center in Seaview. The next meeting is Aug. 12. All levels of quilters are welcome from rank beginner to expert. Bring your latest project for show ‘n tell. Exchange tips and tricks with other quilters. If any questions, please call 360-607-0617.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Grays River Farmers Market
GRAYS RIVER — Purchase locally grown produce at the Grays River Grange Farmers Market, located 11 S. Hull Creek Rd. in Grays River, Wash. The market is held at the Grange and runs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. each Tuesday through the growing season. For further information, call 360-465-2268 or visit their website at graysrivergrange.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Community Education Summer Classes
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College Community Education Summer registration is now open. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects including: Watercolor Collage, Pastels, Writing, Language, Computers, Social Media, Intro to Digital Photography, Microsoft Excel, Oil Pastel Painting, and more. All courses are offered locally at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. Come explore the arts, history, languages, dance and several other topics! It’s a great way to meet new people and energize your mind. Best of all, there are no tests – only the pleasure of learning and exploring. Stop by and see all of the programs we have to offer — there is something here for everyone! Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
Future Events
Shoalwater Bay Safety Fair
TOKELAND — The Shoalwater Bay Tribe is hosting a safety fair on Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 405 Elm Street in Tokeland. There will be a variety of events taking place, including fingerprinting class, bike rodeo, child passenger seat check, impairment goggles with golf cart, fire engines, police vehicles, helicopters and much more. Enjoy free lunch and prizes. This free event is open to all and sure to be fun for all ages so mark your calendars to attend.
I.H.S. Alumni Assn Reunion
ILWACO — The Ilwaco High School Alumni Association will be hosting the IHS All-School Picnic/Reunion on Saturday Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the IHS Football Field. Admission is free, though donations are welcomed to support this annual event. The IHS Sports Boosters food trailer will be serving food for purchase at the picnic. Come and visit with the many IHS Alumnus who will be attending. If you have questions contact Mary Ann Aase Lee at 360-450-8680.
Jazz and Oysters
OCEAN PARK — Jazz & Oysters, the perennial match up of music and mollusks, will be held at Nahcotta Boat Basin in Ocean Park on Aug. 17 starting at noon. Music will end at 6:30 p.m. The daylong event will feature four great jazz bands, as well as oysters grilled to perfection. For the jazz lover who doesn’t like oysters, an array of additional foods, as well as a variety of beverages including beer and wine will be served. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Bring chairs or a blanket, the kids, dogs (on leashes) and enjoy a wonderful day of music and food! No outside food or beverages, please. Tickets are $25 for adults, kids 5 years old and under are free and ages 6 to 18 are half price. To pre-purchase tickets, go to watermusicfestival.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate. Jazz & Oysters is part of the Water Music Society, a 35-year-old volunteer-run organization. Proceeds from all Water Music Society events benefit the Pacific County School District Music Programs of which the Ilwaco High School Band is a beneficiary.
Johnny Cash @ Raymond Theatre
RAYMOND — Cash’d Out, the consummate Johnny Cash tribute band, returns to the Raymond Theatre on 3rd Street for a matinee performance, at 2 p.m., Sunday Aug. 18. Friends of the Raymond Theatre host the event as a fundraiser. Tickets are $25 at the door and $20 pre-sale. Cash’d Out has been called “the next best thing to Johnny Cash” and covers all genres of the original “man in black,” including rock and roll, rockabilly, gospel and country — the music of the American heartland. Front-man Douglas Benson, on vocals, transports the audience back in time, authentically recreating the sound of Johnny Cash and the universal appeal of his music to fans of all ages and virtually all musical genres. This offering features Scott Churilla (formerly of the Texas-based psychobilly trio Reverend Horton Heat) on drums and Jason Brown (of Hank 3- Hank Williams III’s band) on upright bass. Get your tickets in advance at South Bend Pharmacy, Raymond Pharmacy and Brown Paper Tickets: $20 pre-sale, $25 at the door. For more information, call 360-942-4127.
'The Life and Times of Pomp: Jean Baptiste Charbonneau'
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop is pleased to announce an additional In Their Footsteps free speaker series event. On Sunday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m., Garry Bush will present "The Life and Times of Pomp: Jean Baptiste Charbonneau." As an infant, Jean Baptiste Charbonneau accompanied the Corps of Discovery to the Pacific. He grew to be a fur trade legend. After traveling in Europe, he was involved with the Santa Fe Trail, the Mexican War, and the California Gold Rush. Garry Bush will share the epic story of Sacagawea and Toussaint Charbonneau’s well-traveled son, “Pomp.” Bush is a retired high school teacher from Lewiston, Idaho who enjoys living history. He has been giving presentations about both Jean Baptiste Charbonneau and Toussaint Charbonneau for many years. This third Sunday of the month forum is sponsored by the Lewis & Clark National Park Association and the park. These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, or go to www.nps.gov/lewi.
Pacific County Fair
MENLO — The Pacific County Fair is coming Aug. 21 through Aug. 24 at the grounds located in Menlo across from the Willapa Valley Junior/Senior High School. The theme of this year’s fair is “Carnival Lights and Country Nights.” Wristbands for four days are $12 for adults; children six to 12 are $7; and it is $5 for tickets for those 60 years old and older. On Friday, Aug. 23 it is military/senior day, with those folks admitted for free. Saturday, Aug. 24 is kid’s day with children under 12 admitted for free. Come have some fun at our local county fair.
Garden Work Party
OCEAN PARK — A second weekend work party at the Ocean Park gardens, located at 1716 260th Place, is set for Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, from noon to 3 p.m. both days. The group will be spreading bark-mulch on the pathways and painting garden boxes. Please bring a paintbrush and help. If you have questions call Gary at 360-643-1728.
Paddle Quest: Going Batty
FORT CLATSOP — On Saturday, Aug. 24, Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will host a paddle quest from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The quest will commemorate NPS Founders Day, when the National Park Service was first established in 1916. Participants will paddle along the Lewis and Clark River and find clues to solve a puzzle. After the paddle, visit with ecologist Dr. Tara Chestnut and join a discussion about bats of the Pacific Northwest. The quest will start and end at the Netul Landing kayak launch, one and a half miles south of the Fort Clatsop visitor center. Visitors will meet with a park ranger at the kayak launch area for orientation and directions. All participants must wear a personal flotation device at all times while on the water. This is a BYOPC event: Bring Your Own Paddling Craft. Dress for the weather, bring water shoes, and appropriate clothing for paddling. A change of clothing and drinking water are recommended. This program is free. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471.
Free entrance to state parks
OLYMPIA — In recognition of the National Park System’s 103rd birthday, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free entrance to state parks on Sunday, Aug. 25. Day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle. State Parks free days are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day visit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands. o find a Washington state park, visit: http://parks.state.wa.us/281/Parks.
Tsunami Walk/Run
SURFSIDE — Surfside Homeowners Association’s Emergency Management and Community Relations committees invite all to their fourth Annual 3-K Tsunami Walk/Run on Saturday, Aug. 31. Entry is $5 per person 13 and older; children 12 and under are free with a registered adult. Pre-register at the Surfside HOA office at 31402 H St., Ocean Park or by calling 360-665-4171. You may also register the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m. The race starts at 9 a.m., at 315th Street and H Place. The purpose of this event is to demonstrate how long it would take to reach high ground in the event of a tsunami, and to have a fun race. String backpacks will be provided as well as medals. Following the walk/run there will be a free raffle for emergency packs.
R&B Festival
NAHCOTTA — The 3rd Annual Peninsula R&B Festival is an “over 21,” two-day event. It kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. Seven blues bands will play, three on Friday and four on Saturday, and include headliner Matt Schofield, a British Hall of Fame guitarist, along with Norman Sylvester, Ty Curtis, Bayou Boyz, Kris Deelane, the North Coast Blues Band, and Franco Paletta’s Harmonica Blow Off. This is an outdoor event, but covered, so dress accordingly, and please bring your own chair. Tickets are $40 for the entire two-day event. Several food vendors will be onsite, and adult beverages are available. Please no outside food or drink, and please, only certified service dogs will be allowed in. For more information, go to www.peninsulabluesfest.com.
Seattle World Cruiser Project
LONG BEACH — Diane and Bob Dempster of the Seattle World Cruiser Project will be at the Kite Festival on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 with a display explaining the project. They will be located toward the west end of Bolstad Avenue. For information go to www.seattleworldcruiser.org.
Military/Veterans Appreciation Day
ILWACO — The Long Beach Elks and Chinook Observer are partnering to host a day to show appreciation to local members of the military, veterans and their families. Come enjoy a picnic, kayaking/canoeing, fishing and friendships on Sept. 1 at Black Lake in Ilwaco. R.S.V.P. to Marlene at 503-338-8882 or Natalie at 916-798-1941.
