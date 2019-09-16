Wednesday, Sept. 18
POMPC coffee hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County has coffee hours on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Adelaide’s Coffee Shop on Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. Peer-led conversations focus on support for personal well-being and recovery from stress and struggles. For information call, text or email Barb at 360-244-5566 or email bategofish@gmail.com.
“Suicide, The Ripple Effect”
ILWACO — On Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Hilltop Auditorium, 314 Brumbach Street in Ilwaco, there will be a screening of the film, “Suicide, the Ripple Effect,” the story of Kevin Hines, who at age 19 attempted to take his life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. Since then, Kevin has been on a mission to use his story to help others stay alive and find recovery. After the film, dinner will be provided. This film is recommended for adults, and is not recommended for ages 17 and under. For information contact Jackie Smith at jsmith@co.pacific.wa.us or call 360-642-9349.
Call for Auditions
ILWACO — On Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 at 6:15 p.m. at River City Playhouse on Lake Street in Ilwaco, auditions are being held for “Uh, Oh, Here Comes Christmas,” directed by Laurie Carter. This is a collection of 15 holiday stories from the best-selling author of “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten.” It has been crafted into an evening of storytelling and song. This production requires a flexible cast with parts for men and women. For information contact Laurie at 360-244-5244 or laurie.carter16@gmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Joint Pacific County Housing Authority
SOUTH BEND — The Joint Pacific County Housing Authority meets at the Pacific County Annex in South Bend at 10 a.m., Sept. 19. This group administers affordable housing in Pacific County. Anyone from the public is welcome to attend. If you have questions please call 360-423-0140 ext. 15.
Friday, Sept. 20
Jeep Long Beach
LONG BEACH — Sept. 20 through Sept. 22 are the dates for the second Jeep Long Beach event. On Friday, Sept. 20, between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., enjoy a bonfire at the Bolstad beach approach. On Saturday, Sept. 21 meet at Bolstad beach approach entrance for a drive to Beards Hollow. Sunday, Sept. 22 at 7:30 a.m., will be the show and shine and awards ceremony at the Beach Baron field at 25825 Pacific Highway in Ocean Park, with an attempt at the world record to spell out Jeep Long Beach. For information call John Thompson at 509-380-1443.
Farmers Market
LONG BEACH — The Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market runs from noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 13 at Veterans Field in Long Beach. Stock up on all your fresh local grilling ingredients and find local spring produce and a variety of other local products.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Community Health Festival
ILWACO — One Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the public is invited to a Community Health Festival hosted by Ocean Beach Hospital and Medical Clinic in Ilwaco. There will be information provided from more than 20 services and programs available in our community. Plus there will be games, prizes and healthy food; blood screenings, bone density screening and more. The 2019 flu vaccine may be available at that time. Call Tammie Jefferies at 360-642-6301 for more information.
Finnish Folk Festival Community concert
NASELLE — The Finnish American Folk Festival group is sponsoring a concert at their new Community Center, 14 Parpala Road in Naselle, on Saturday, Sept. 21, beginning at 6 p.m. Performers include Phil Keim, who has been a resident of the North Coast since 1977. He has a well-known tenor voice and has sung with the North Coast Chorale and the Cannon Beach chorus for many years. He has given many solo performances and has played parts in local musical productions. Kim Angelis, a world-renowned violinist and local community member, will be accompanying Phil and sharing some violin music. Jennifer Goodenberger, a popular pianist in the Astoria area, will share some of her talented piano solos. This should be an excellent concert. Food will be served downstairs after the concert and donations will be taken at the door to help offset costs for maintenance and upgrades to the building. Feel free to contact Barb Swanson at 360-484-3602 for more information. Kiitos!
AAUW meeting
OCEAN PARK — American Association of University Women will meet Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Ocean Park library. Guests will be the Summer 2019 Tech Trek participants, sharing insights from their experiences at PLU. Everyone is welcome. For more information, call 360-642-3076.
Free Shred Day
LONG BEACH — Great Northwest Federal Credit Union is holding a free shred day on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Long Beach branch. Donations of canned goods will be accepted for our local food banks. You do not need to be a member to participate. Every day, trash cans contain our personal information on a wide range of documents we casually discard. Fortunately, identity theft resulting from items stolen from the trash is the easiest type of crime to prevent. By simply shredding any document, receipt, address label, or piece of paper with identifying information like account numbers, you can stop identity thieves in their tracks.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be “Stagecoach,” starring John Wayne and Clair Trevor; on the second screen will be “Fern Gully,” starring Robin Williams, Cheech and Chong. Open to everyone.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Saturday Market at the Port of Ilwaco runs through the end of September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants. Saturday Market at the Port is on the waterfront in Ilwaco from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Miracle Man
RAYMOND — Sunday Afternoon Live is pleased to present Certified Lunatic and Master of the Impossible, Mr. Tomáš Kubínek, at the historic Raymond Theatre at 2 pm. on Sunday, Sept. 22 in his Miracle Man show. Kubínek blends his comic genius with magic, vaudeville and acrobatics. Tickets are $15 at the door, or can be purchased in advance for $12 at the Raymond Theatre (323 3rd St.), Raymond Pharmacy and South Bend Pharmacy. Tickets are also available on PayPal at www.Sundayafternoonlive.org or by calling 360-836-4419. This performance is created for an adult audience and is not suitable for children.
GriefShare
OCEAN PARK — Each week on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a GriefShare Support Group will be held at Peninsula Baptist Church at 23802 Pacific Highway in Ocean Park. Attendees are welcome at any point and do not have to attend all in sequence. This 13-week class provides tools to help and encourage healing after the death of a loved one. GriefShare seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. For information call 360-665-5060 or visit www.griefshare.org.
Monday, Sept. 23
Fall classes starting
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College Community Education Fall 2019 registration is now open. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. All are welcome to come explore the arts, history, languages, dance and several other topics and best of all, there are no tests — only the pleasure of learning and exploring. Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Peace of Mind Dinner and Program
SEAVIEW – The September community awareness dinner for Peace of Mind Pacific County will be Tuesday, Sept. 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place in Seaview. This month’s dinner will be a variety of Mexican foods. The program from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. is focused on mental health issues for local youth. The speaker will be Amy Huntley, longtime educator in the Ocean Beach Schools, and recently appointed superintendent for the Ocean Beach School District. Huntley has worked with students in many capacities, including teaching English and drama and being in charge of the Alternative High School. Pacific County is an all-volunteer peer organization offering support, education, and community partnerships for residents throughout Pacific County. For more information go to www.pompc.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Clamming Roundtable
ILWACO — On Sept. 25, the Pacific County Marine Resources Committee is sponsoring a discussion about clamming seasons in Pacific County at the Ilwaco Heritage Museum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Representatives from WDFW (Dan Ayers) and Washington Department of Health (Jerry Borchert) will give presentations. This discussion is an opportunity for the community to both learn more about clamming season issues and to present ideas to the agencies. Submit questions in writing in advance to Doug Kess, Pacific County Marine Resources Committee, at dkess.smp@google.com or mail them to: Doug Kess, 162 Government Road, Naselle, WA 98638
Tap Dancing
OCEAN PARK — Tap dancing is fun and provides body and mind fitness as well as friendships. Beginners are invited to come to the Ocean Park Eagles on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. and to the Ocean Park Moose Lodge on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. to try it out. Membership is not required, just come join the fun. For information contact maryevlo@yahoo.com.
Future Events
A Course in Miracles
NASELLE — On Sept. 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the next class in the Course of Miracles will be offered. The class will explore new materials in the text and manual. For new students please contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714.
Wings over Willapa Festival
LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Wings Over Willapa, a multi-day bird festival, is set for Sept. 26 through Sept. 29 at sites throughout Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula, including the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge. Experts will lead bird identification walks in the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge and teach classes ranging from beginning birding to bird friendly landscaping at key locations around the refuge, including Cape Disappointment in Ilwaco. A no-fee registration is required with nominal fees charged for some of the classes. All children’s activities are free. For registration information and a schedule of events, please visit wingsoverwillapa.org.
‘Willapa On Tap’
PENINSULA — In the first of a new lecture series titled “Willapa On Tap” experts from the U.S. Geological Survey, Pacific County Conservation District, University of Washington, Willapa-Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association, along with other groups will provide short presentations about the ecology and management of Willapa Bay. This free event will be held at Adrift Hotel & Spa from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 27, during the Wings Over Willapa birding festival. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar with local beer, wine and ciders offered. Registration for Willapa On Tap, as well as the second annual Wings Over Willapa Festival, is open at www.wingsoverwillapa.org. For information call 360-484-3482, email wingsoverwillapa@gmail.com or go to www.wingsoverwillapa.org.
Let’s go clamming!
PENINSULA — A razor clam dig is scheduled on the Long Beach Peninsula from the Columbia River north jetty to Leadbetter Point on Sept. 27 through Sept. 29, with digging allowed before noon. The best time to start is an hour or two before low tide. Harvesters are allowed to take no more than 15 razor clams and must keep the first 15 they dig, regardless of size or condition. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container. Licenses are available at numerous local businesses.
Free State Parks date
OLYMPIA — In honor of National Public Lands Day, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission invites the public to visit a state park for free on Saturday, Sept. 28. No Discover Pass will be required for day-use visits by vehicle.
Poetry Hour
OCEAN PARK — On Sept. 28 at 3 p.m., come to Poetry Hour at Adelaide’s Coffee Shop at 1401 Bay Avenue in Ocean Park to celebrate the installation of the first poetry box at Ocean Park library. Six boxes will be installed in Ocean Park, with more to come. Poems from long writers are needed for consideration to be inserted into the boxes. If you write poems or know someone who does, please email tonypfan@aol.com or call 503-720-6786.
Ocian in View DAR event
ILWACO — The public is invited to join the Ocian in View Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution as they honor a deceased state regent, Amy Littlehale Walker on Sept. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Ilwaco cemetery. Please RSVP by Sept. 21 to Georgia Bell at 360-484-3662.
US Coast Guard Auxiliary Public Education Class
ILWACO — The Auxiliary is offering a class called Second in Command on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1p.m., at the Port of Ilwaco, 165 Howerton Drive. The class will discuss what to do if the boat operator on your boat is unable to continue at the helm due to medical emergencies, illness, falling overboard, and injuries. Information on planning and being safe during boating, communication with your boating partner during the trip, radio communication and other ways to assist you in responding to different kinds of emergencies. As part of the class, there will be hands-on practice on a boat at the Port using different emergency situations. Contact Elena Righettini at mrighet-tini@yahoo.com. There is a $5 fee which includes classroom materials.
Oktoberfest
CHINOOK — On Sept. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Chinook School Event Center, 810 Highway 101 in Chinook, the Friends of the Chinook School host the 15th annual Oktoberfest “Chinook Style.” Admission and dinner are $35; children under 12 are free. Dinner will be served at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. Enjoy music by the Beach Buddies, dinner prepared by Chef Vinessa Karnofski, a silent auction, and live auction conducted by Clinton Baze. If you have something you’d like to donate to the silent or live auction, please call or text Tammy Engel at 360-244-2448. All proceeds go toward the continued operation and maintenance of the restored Chinook School buildings.
10th Annual South Slough Scramble
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park hosts the 10th annual free South Clatsop Slough Scramble on National Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. The start/finish line will be at the park’s Netul Landing, 1½ miles south of Fort Clatsop. Free registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at Netul Landing. Participants younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian sign the registration. Come for either a 5k walk/run or a 10k run along the park’s trails. Both loops will take participants along the ups and downs of the South Slough Trail, into the coastal hills, and along the Lewis and Clark River. The routes are not accessible for most wheelchairs or strollers. Please, no pets on the course during this event. The first runners to complete each course will be awarded a prize. All 5k/10k participants will be entered in a prize drawing. For more information, call the park at (503) 861-2471 or visit the park’s web site at www.nps.gov/lewi.
PC Comp Plan Workshop
SOUTH BEND — On Oct. 3 beginning at 6 p.m., there will be a workshop in the Pacific County Commissioners Annex Building, 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, to continue the review of the Pacific County Comprehensive Plan. The Washington State Growth Management Act requires each jurisdiction to conduct a periodic review of their comprehensive plans. Pacific County is initiating this process and will be evaluating each component of the current 2010 plan and determining whether modifications are necessary. Workshop schedules and materials can be found on the County’s website at: www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/Planning_Commission.htm. Information/comments/suggestions may be sent to Tim Crose, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586, or via email to tcrose@co.pacific.wa.us. If you would like to be placed on an email list regarding this update, please email the request to tcrose@co.pacific.wa.us.
Dukes of Swing dance for American Legion
CHINOOK — Peninsula Association of Performing Artists presents its 6th Annual Dukes of Swing dance on Oct. 5 at Fort Columbia Theater in Chinook. The dance is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to the public. The cost of admission is a suggested donation of $10 per person. All funds raised will go to the local American Legion Chapter Post 48. Refreshments are provided by local restaurants. This is a great night of good music, fun, food, and dancing — or you can just sit and listen. If you have any questions, please call 503-522-2092.
Authors’ Book Fair
LONG BEACH — Authors from all over the region will appear at Books at Long Beach, a Pacific Northwest Author Showcase and Book Fair to be held at the Chautauqua Lodge in Long Beach from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5. The event is free. For details, go to www.facebook.com/Books.at.Long.Beach.
Covered Bridge Dinner
GRAYS RIVER — The 12th annual Covered Bridge Dinner will be Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m., in Grays River. Attendees will be served a meal with local flavor and enjoy music provided by Jeffrey Reynolds on his violin. The evening ends with a poetry reading and auction. Tickets prices are $35 and $25 for ages 72 and older and veterans. They can be purchased at the Bank of Pacific and Wahkiakum County Extension Office in Cathlamet or the Rosburg Store. Proceeds go to the Wahkiakum 4-H program. For information, call 360-795-3278 or email: www.extension.wsu.edu/Wahkiakum.
Chili cookoff
OYSTERVILLE — The Surfside Homeowners Association’s Community Relations Committee is hosting their annual chili cookoff on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Oysterville schoolhouse. All crafters interested in selling their wares can reserve a table for $10 per vendor. Also, get your chili recipes out of cold storage and share those crockpots with the multi-tudes for a chance at cash prizes this year! There will be baked goods for sale plus some donations of baked goods. All net proceeds will go to “Pack 2 School,” a worthy program providing backpacks filled with school supplies to all Peninsula students. Please call with any questions 360-665-4171 or email lpurdin@live.com.
Blessing of the Animals
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Oct. 5 starting at 1 p.m., the public is invited to the annual Blessing of the Animals at the South Pacific County Humane Society (SPCHS). Bring your pets to the shelter parking lot area to participate in the Blessing, and join us for light refreshments where you can meet our volunteers and animals! SPCHS is located at 330 Second Street in Long Beach. The shelter is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to beachpets.com or call 503-298-3180.
Water Music Festival turns 35
LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The Long Beach Peninsula’s Water Music Festival is celebrating 35 years on Oct. 11, 12 and 13. The three-day concert series commences with the George Mitchell Quintet, featuring guest vocalist Greta Matassa. Mitchell, who is also Diana Ross’ touring pianist, will lead the group with classics from the Great American Songbook. The concert takes place Oct. 11, at 7:35 p.m., at the Eagle’s Nest, Ilwaco, with a social hour to begin at 6:35 p.m. Appetizers and beverages, including a no-host wine bar, will be available. On Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2:35 p.m., concertgoers will enjoy an intimate concert at Oysterville Church, with brilliant guitarist Mak Grgic playing a wide range of genres. Attendees will receive little gift bags, and cookies will be served. The final concert in the series, at the Eagle’s Nest, will be presented by the Black Oak Ensemble playing chamber music, the genre of music for which WMF was inaugurated in 1985. The Ensemble is a thrilling trio of musicians, including a Grammy nominee. Saturday’s artist Mak Grgic will join the trio for a few numbers. Past board members will be honored at this concert. A social hour is scheduled for 1:35 p.m., with lovely appetizers, beverages and a no-host wine bar. The concert commences at 2:35 p.m. Tickets for all three concerts are available online at watermusicsociety.com (or at the door IF tickets remain). As with all of the Society’s events, a portion of the proceeds supports the local school music programs.
Essay Contest
COUNTY — Students in grades 9-12 in Clatsop and Pacific counties are invited to submit an original personal essay to win cash prizes. The essays, on the topic “Why I Will Always Vote,” should be no more than 500 words, double-spaced with 12-point font. A cover page should include the title, student name, age, grade, school, email address, and phone number. Winners will be announced at the end of October. Complete rules are at iwillvoteessaycontest.com. First prize is $250; second prize is $150; and third prize is $100. Essays are due on Monday, October 7, by midnight. Sub-mit via email to iwillvoteessay@gmail.com. Last year’s winners were from Naselle-Grays River Valley School and Astoria High School. This contest is a nonpartisan Vote the Future project of Indivisible North Coast Oregon and the Ameri-can Association of University Women (AAUW), Astoria.
