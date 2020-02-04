Wednesday, Feb. 5
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — The USCG flotilla meets at 7 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. The men and women of U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 are the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard. No former military or boating experience needed. For more information, contact Della at 360-244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
‘American Dreams’ show/auditions
ILWACO — If you would like an opportunity to perform on stage, consider trying out for “American Dreams,” Wednesday, February 5 in the Community Room attached to the north end of the Ilwaco Library. Hours are from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and audition material from the show will be available. More than 30 people from all over the world who came to the United States as immigrants were interviewed. Their stories form the short monologues of a readers’ theater piece titled “American Dreams.” The audience will be caught up in many feelings but as the Keller education grant suggests, will come away with a broader understanding of the U.S. immigration system; how it works and where it fails. Previous theater experience is not necessary since the Readers Theater format makes for a low stress acting experience. Participants do not have to memorize the material nor do they have movement instructions to follow. A voice that carries well in a large room plus the ability to connect visually while reading from copy are both important skills. Co-Directors Cate Gable and Sandy Nielson are looking for a wide range of ages from teens to a man in his 70s. More information about PCIS is available on the group’s website, PCIsupports. Org. For questions about “American Dreams” email sandybay35@gmail.com
Junk journaling
RAYMOND — Do you like to journal or make your own stuff? Every Wednesday in February, teens and adults are invited to join hobbyist Terri Newman and learn how to make simple to more complex journals and book altering using found materials. The classes are held from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday at the Raymond Timberland Library at 507 Duryea Street. A variety of supplies will be handy but feel free to bring and share your own. If you have questions call 360-942-2408.
Free tax help
OCEAN PARK — Seniors and low-income taxpayers can get free help with their 2019 Federal income taxes at the Ocean Park Timberland Library on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5 through April 15. AARP Foundation trained volunteers will help. No appointment is needed —this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. If you need more information, call 360-665-4184.
Thursday, Feb. 6
American Legion Auxiliary Smorgasbord Cancelled
NASELLE — Due to illness as well as increasing age and decreasing membership, the members of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 111 were forced to cancel this year’s dinner. Known as “The Smorgasbord,” the dinner, held in the commons area at the Naselle-Grays River school, has long been a favorite event drawing diners from near and far.
Friday, Feb. 7
Transition show
LONG BEACH — Jean Nitzel has sold the Picture Attic and is headed to a well-deserved retirement! Jean’s last show opening will be February 7 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 711 Pacific Avenue N in Long Beach. There will be wine, music, snacks and great art! She is also selling a lot of craft inventory that she has stored in the back room. Stop by and bid her adieu and welcome the new owners, Stacy and Pat Redding and Kathy Wilson who will be on hand to meet everyone. They are going to carry on the gallery and framing; and, they’re planning to add a coffee shop and locally made items. If you have questions, call 360-642-4770.
Free Swing Dancing
LONG BEACH — There will be free dance classes every Friday at 4 p.m. downstairs at the Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road. All ages are welcome. No partner is necessary. Call 360-665-0022.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Rosburg Crab Feed this Saturday
ROSBURG — Local flooding and a landslide blocked highway resulted in a decision to postpone the annual Crab and Oyster Feed put on by American Legion Post 111. The feed, a popular event, will take place on February 8 in the Rosburg Hall. If you have questions please contact 360-465-2595.
Chinook Indian Nation
CATHLAMET — The Chinook Indian Nation will hold its monthly Council Meeting at 11 a.m. on February 8, at the DeBriae Meeting Room, Fire Hall 255 2nd Street in Cathlamet. Attendees should plan to arrive on time! The meeting is open to all tribal members. There are no kitchen facilities at this venue so potluck is finger foods only that need no heating or refrigeration. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Valentine Workshop
NASELLE — Feb. 8, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a Valentines Workshop at the Naselle Timberland Library at 4 Parpela Road. Drop in and create a beautiful valentine for the one you love, and stop at the desk for a sweet treat for yourself! All materials provided. All ages are welcome. Call 360-484-3877 for further information.
Free tax help in Raymond
RAYMOND — Seniors and low-income taxpayers can get free help with their 2019 Federal income taxes at the Raymond Timberland Library, at 507 Duryea St., on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8 through April 11. AARP Foundation trained volunteers will help. No appointment is needed —this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. If you need more information, call 360-942-2408.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians; and on the second screen will be the classic 1981 film Cannonball Run starring Burt Reynolds and Roger Moore. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Adult Winter Reading
NASELLE, ILWACO AND SOUTH BEND — It’s a great time for some healthy self-indulgence, a time to read books, audiobooks and e-books from now until March 31. For each five books read, you will receive an entry into the grand prize drawing. Pick up a form at any Pacific County Library branch. Check with a local branch for prize information. Return completed forms by March 31 to be included in the prize drawing. If you have questions you can call 360-484-3877.
Monday, Feb. 10
Quilt Guild Meeting
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild meets at 1 p.m., every second Monday of the month at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place, Seaview. The next meeting is Feb. 10. All levels of quilters are welcome from rank beginner to expert. Bring your latest project for Show ‘n Tell, and exchange tips and tricks with other quilters. Any questions, please call 360-607-0617.
Pacific Story Slam continues
LONG BEACH — Pacific Story Slam, a collaborative competition between three local bars in three coastal communities, holds the fourth of a nine-week live storytelling competition. For the fourth week, beginning at 6:30 p.m., on Feb. 10 at North Beach Tavern, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at Workers Tavern, and at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 Maggie’s on the Prom, the theme will be “Love.” Each story must be true and the storyteller’s own story. The story must be told in the first-person narrative without notes or props. The story should be to theme and told within the confines of a 5-minute time period. Members of the audience will receive a ballot to vote for the winner of the night, based on the guidelines of the competition. Residents from each town are encouraged to show town spirit when attending the grand slam, as this is not just a competition between storytellers but also between towns! The Grand Slam will be judged by a panel of judges. For more information, call Maggie’s On The Prom at 503-738-6403, Workers Tavern at 503-338-7291 , North Beach Tavern at 360-642-2302.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Learn to play the ukulele
NASELLE — Join Kim Birchfield at the Naselle Timberland Library and learn to play the ukulele from scratch. The event runs from 11 a.m. to noon on Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 18 and Feb. 25. Ukuleles can be provided. Call 360-484-3877 to reserve your space.
Movie Nights
NASELLE — Each Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Naselle Timberland Library, teens and adults are invited to enjoy some popcorn while you watch popular release movies. The movies may be PG-13 rated, suitable for teen or adult audiences. The Friends of the Naselle Timberland Library provides the popcorn. You can call 360-484-3877 to learn what movie will be shown.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Make valentines
ILWACO — Feb. 12, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. there will be a Valentines Workshop at the Ilwaco Timberland Library at 158 First Ave., N. Drop in and create a beautiful valentine for the one you love, and stop at the desk for a sweet treat for yourself! All materials provided. All ages are welcome. Call 360-642-3908 for further information.
Alpha Cclass
OCEAN PARK — Family Worship Center, 26310 Ridge Ave., Ocean Park is presenting Alpha. What is Alpha? Alpha is an 11-week course that creates a space where people are excited to bring their friends for a conversation about faith, life and God. The class will be held on Wednesday evenings. Come enjoy dinner at 5 p.m., and the class starts at 6 p.m. All with an interest are welcome. Call 360-777-3717 for information.
Explore the world
OCEAN PARK — From 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., each Wednesday, school aged children, six to 11 years old, are invited to come explore the world, with a different project each week. Activities can include robotics, building, crafts, science and more. This is drop-in program, come when you can and stay as long as you want. Call 360-665-4184 for information.
Future Events
Great Backyard Bird Count
FORT CLATSOP — Join others at Fort Clatsop for the 23rd annual Great Backyard Bird Count. From Friday, Feb. 14, through Monday, Feb. 17, visitors to Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop can join in the count by recording bird observations in the park and make plans to count birds in their own backyards. Binoculars will be available for loan within the park. Anyone can count birds at any location on one or more days of the count and enter their sightings at gbbc.birdcount.org. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471 or check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
Fundraiser for St. Mary’s
SEAVIEW — St Mary Parish Seaview is having a fundraiser on Saturday, February 15, from about 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for the benefit of restoration of St. Mary’s at McGowan (the church facing the Columbia River west of the Astoria Megler Bridge). There will be a chili cookoff contest, a bake sale, craft sale and live music! Craft tables can be rented for $12 if you are interested. If you think your chili is the best around you can enter a crockpot for free with the hopes for bragging rights and a cash prize for first, second and third place. If you have any questions or you are wanting to rent a table, please contact Louise Purdin at 352-586-0082 or via email at lpurdin@live.com.
The Oyster Crackers Perform
ILWACO — The Peninsula Players are hosting a concert by The Oyster Crackers, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 16 at the River City Playhouse on Lake Street next to the museum in Ilwaco. The concert will benefit the Food 4 Kids Backpack Program. Admission is by donation; also enjoy chocolates and a glass of wine ($5) at intermission. For information call 360-244-5700.
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the jam on the first and third Sundays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange located at 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop music are played at the jam. The next gathering is Feb. 16. The public is welcome to come play, listen, or sing-along. All levels are welcome. If you have questions call 360-642-2239.
Restoring the North Head Lighthouse
ILWACO — Alex McMurry, Washington State Parks Historic Preservation, will speak on the North Head lighthouse restoration on Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Salt Hotel & Pub at the Port of Ilwaco. Built in 1898 to compliment the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse, North Head was designed by Carl Leick, a notable lighthouse architect. Alex will share details and technical aspects of the multi-phased project, with added stories of discovery, failure and ultimately, success. Come early or stay late for a bite and a brew. Seating is limited; first come, first served, no reservations. This event is sponsored by Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, the Port of Ilwaco, Salt Hotel & Pub, Friends of the Columbia River Gateway, Port of Ilwaco and Washington State Parks. If you have questions please call 360-642-7258.
Pop-Up Library Services
CHINOOK — On Thursday. Feb. 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Chinook School Event Center, 810 Highway 101, there will be a chance to get help with various library functions. Staff will be available to help with creating and renewing library accounts, answering questions and providing items to check out. If you have questions please call 360-642-3908.
Water Music Festival
ASTORIA — The Water Music Society of the Long Beach Peninsula will host a concert called “Opera in the Afternoon,” featuring the music of Puccini, performed by Victoria Sadow, soprano; David Gustafson, tenor; and John Jantzi, piano. The event takes place 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 23 at Bridgewater Bistro, 20 Basin St., Astoria. Tickets are $40, online at www.WaterMusicSociety.com and at the door if space allows. Admission includes concert and refreshments, Italian desserts, prosecco and non-alcoholic alternative. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Ocean Beach and Naselle school district music programs.
Willapa On Tap
LONG BEACH — Willapa on Tap, a lecture series designed to connect the public with the science of Willapa Bay’s ecology returns. This free event will be held at the Adrift Hotel & Spa, 409 Sid Snyder Drive, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., on February 27. There will be talks from three local experts Regan McNatt, Jim Sayce and Dr. Jen Zaman. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar with local beer, wine and cider will be available. Willapa on Tap is a good venue to learn about the environmental issues in and around Willapa Bay. The information is presented in layman terms. For additional information visit www.friendsofWillaparefuge.org or contact Cathy Cruikshank at 360-434-1232 or Jackie Ferrier 360-484-3482.{span class=”print_trim”}
Antique & Vintage Fair coming
SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa will be re-opening for the season with their annual Antique & Vintage Fair beginning March 6. Vendors wanted. If you have items that could be considered antique or vintage that you would like to sell, please call 360-795-3007 or email fos1894@gmail.com for information. Various sized tables and spaces will be available. Sellers and consignors do not need to be present at the sale to participate. This is a three-day event occurring from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday March 6, Saturday March 7, and Sunday March 8. The event will be held at Skamokawa’s River Life Interpretive Center/Central School/Redmen Hall, 1394 W. State Route 4, in Skamokawa. For more information or to sign up call 360-795-3007; email fos1894@gmail.com or stop by at 1394 W. State Route 4, Skamokawa.
Orcas of the Oregon Coast
ASTORIA — The Southern Resident orca community is one of the most endangered populations of whales in the world. Whale and Dolphin Conservation is dedicated to their protection and ensuring the Southern Residents share our coast for generations to come. On March 12, beginning at 7 p.m., Colleen Weiler will discuss how these orcas are connected to Oregon and explain ways in which Oregonians can help. The presentation takes place at the Fort George Lovell Showroom, 1483 Duane Street, Astoria. This free event is open to the public. Doors open at 6 p.m. to purchase dinner or beverages at the Fort George Brewery before the event. Nature Matters, a lively conversation about the intersection of nature and culture, takes place on the second Thursday of each month from October through May. Nature Matters is hosted by Lewis and Clark National Historical Park in partnership with the North Coast Watershed Association, the Lewis & Clark National Park Association, and the Fort George Brewery + Public House. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, or check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
Quilt Show
ILWACO — Peninsula Quilt Guild is hosting their 25th Annual Quilt Show from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22, at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Lake Street in Ilwaco. Doors are open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and admission is free. Tickets will be available for the beautiful prize quilt, “By the Sea.” Any questions, please call 360-607-0617.
Eats, Arts & Adventures
CHINOOK — On March 28 beginning at 5 p.m., the Peninsula Rotary’s annual event has a new name and a new location. The event will be held in the Chinook School Event Center. This year’s theme is “A Night in Old Havana.” There will be silent and live auctions, raffles, prizes, Games, music, Cuban nibbles, refreshments and dinner. Tropicana Club attire is encouraged but not required. To learn more and buy tickets, click on the link to the Rotary website https://beachrotary.org/service-projects/eats-arts-adventures/.
Is Art in Your Future?
PENINSULA — Peninsula Arts Association awards an annual $1,000 scholarship to a student from the Ocean Beach or Naselle-Grays River School districts, or a home-schooled student. Graduating seniors with an interest is furthering their art education are eligible and are urged to contact their school scholarship director and ask about the possibility of applying for this scholarship. The scholarship is not restricted to college bound students, any graduate interested in pursuing further arts education through workshops, apprenticeships, or college classes may apply. Scholarship funds can be used for payment of classes or for art equipment or supplies. Selection is based on the required student essay, letters of recommendations, minimum grade point average, submitted art portfolio and an interview. Student art work is reviewed at the interview. Application deadline is April 21. Interviews take place in May. To receive an application packet or for more information, email us at h.marston@hotmail.com with PAA Scholarship in the subject line.
