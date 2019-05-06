Wednesday, May 8
Village Club Meeting
OCEAN PARK — Village Club's next meeting is Wednesday, May 8, at 6 p.m., at the Ocean Park Fire Hall (26110 Ridge Avenue). On the agenda, District #1 Fire Chief Jacob Brundage has a very interesting presentation. They will also talk over the disturbing finds at our recent Roadside Trash Pick Up and plans for future cleanups. Village Club invites people living in Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside and Klipsan Beach to come see what we are about! For more information visit our Facebook page OP Village Club, email opvillageclub@gmail.com or call 360-270-0298.
Book discussion: 'Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher'
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Timberland Library is holding a book discussion from 2 to 3:30 p.m., May 7 for adults. Join in a discussion of "Short Nights of the Shadow Catcher: The Epic Life and Immortal Photographs of Edward Curtis" by Timothy Egan. For more information call 360-665-4184.
'From Here to Eternity'
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8 there will be a free showing of the 1953 movie “From Here to Eternity,” Burt Lancaster and Deborah Kerr at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Alcohol Ink Domino Pendants
NASELLE — Naselle Timberland Library presents Alcohol Ink Domino Pendants, 6 to 7:30 p.m., May 8 for adults. Create a beautiful pendant, decorating domino tiles with colorful alcohol inks. All supplies provided. For more information call 360-484-3877.
Thursday, May 9
Grant donations
PACIFIC COUNTY — South Pacific County Community Foundation, a group investing in our community by building and managing endowments, and by making grants that encourage social justice, fairness, and stewardship. From now to May 24, the community grants catalog will be open for donations on the South Pacific County Community Foundation’s website, spccf.org. Click on the Give Now button, and then on the Grant Catalog Tab at the top. The catalog will open to show all the proposals. Please take a moment to review these, and think about supporting nonprofit organizations in our community. For more info please call, 360-665-5292 or email info@spccf.org.
Ilwaco Timberland Library Play Group
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents Play Group, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., May 9 for children. Songs, stories, and play for children birth to 6 years with a participating adult. Arrival and departure times are flexible. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Friday, May 10
Naselle Schools drama
NASELLE — Naselle Drama Club performs "Annie Jr." beginning Friday May 10 and Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m. Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning best musical, "Annie Jr." tells the story of a spunky Depression-era orphan determined to find her parents. This is a heartwarming show with an important message about the true nature of family. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the door. The doors will open and tickets will go on sale, 30 minutes before the start of the show. There is no dress code, but the cast will remind you that you are “never fully dressed without a smile.” "Annie Jr." is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized materials are supplied by Music Theatre International.
Tall ships in Ilwaco
ILWACO — The Pacific Northwest tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain will be making a return visit to Ilwaco from May 7 through 15. While in town, the vessels will be docked at Port of Ilwaco, 165 Howerton Ave., and will offer educational programs, vessel tours, and sailing trips for the general public and by private charter. Public events include: May 10 (Friday): Vessel tours 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ($5 donation); May 11 (Saturday): Vessel tours 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ($5 donation); Adventure Sail: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ($49-$55) Lady Washington; Battle Sail: 2 to 4 p.m. (59-$79); May 12 (Sunday): Mother’s Day Special — Moms sail for $30; Vessel Tours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ($5 donation); Battle Sail: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ($59-$79). Tickets available for purchase: https://www.historicalseaport.org/public-tours-sails/sailing-schedule/ilwaco-washington/
An Evening at the Attic
LONG BEACH — Heralding the start of the summer season and Mother’s Day, artists at the Picture Attic are bringing out their best work for this May show set for May 10 from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Our Evening at the Attic will again feature Fred Carter and his beautiful music. Refreshments will be furnished by The Picture Attic and the artists, so there is always a good assortment of nibbles on hand. The show will remain up for those who can’t attend that evening. The Picture Attic is located at 711 Pacific North in Long Beach, at the corner of north 8th and Pacific highway. Regular hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information call 360-642-4770.
Family Movie Afternoon in Ocean Park
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Timberland Library presents Family Movie Afternoon, 2 to 3:45 p.m., May 10 for children. bring pillows and blankets and watch a family-friendly movie. Refreshments provided by the Friends of the Ilwaco and Ocean Park Timberland Libraries. For more information call 360-665-4184.
Tech Tutoring
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents Tech Tutoring, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., May 10 for adults. Bring your technology questions for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer Teen Tech Tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to get an email address, browse the internet, download books, and more! For more information call 360-642-3908.
Saturday, May 11
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Discover fine art photography, metal art, fashionable shopping bags, kitchen linens, children’s toys, a dazzling array of jewelry, embroidered shirts and much more at the Saturday Market at the Port from May to September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants. Picnic on smoked salmon chowder, juicy hamburgers and more. Munch on crunchy kettle corn and yummy baked goods. Stroll along the harbor front and watch the people, dogs and boats go by. Explore the historic fishing village of Ilwaco, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and Cape Disappointment State Park. So much to do and all in one place! Saturday Market at the Port is uniquely situated on the waterfront in Ilwaco, WA near the mouth of the Columbia River from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
10th Annual Wellness Walk
LONG BEACH — The 10th annual Wellness Walk for all ages starts at the Bolstad Approach in Long Beach 9 a.m. Saturday, May 11, and goes to Clark's Tree and back. This year's walk includes special raffle prizes, a silent auction, gifts for children, and new T-shirts for women and men showing both Peace of Mind Pacific County and the Stepping Up Initiative. For more information call 360-642-3448, email info@pompc.org or Facebook/peaceofmindpacificcounty.
Ilwaco-Ocean Park Libraries Annual Meeting
ILWACO — Friends of The Ilwaco-Ocean Park Libraries annual meeting will be held May 11th at Ilwaco Middle School at 1 p.m. Bob Hall, Pacific County Representative to the Timberland Regional Library will be the speaker. Anyone interested in our local libraries should plan to attend. For more information please call 360-642-3908.
Jazz Night Club
CHINOOK — Come to the 11th annual Jazz Night Club at the Chinook School on May 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. for a night of jazz and desserts. The Chinook School is located at 810 US-101 in Chinook. Tickets are $10 at the door. For more information please contact 360-642-3739.
Paper Flower Crafting
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents Paper Flower Crafting, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., May 11 for all ages. Join us to learn a new paper flower technique each Saturday morning. On, June 1, we will frame and display our floral creations in the library. We will share our paper artistry with the community all month long! all materials provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Ilwaco and Ocean Park Timberland Libraries. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Someone Special Day
RAYMOND — Raymond Timberland Library presents Someone Special Day, 2 to 3:30 p.m., May 11 for all ages. Teens and kids: bring your someone special to the library for crafts and snacks. This event is supported by the Friends of the Raymond Timberland Library. For more information call 360-942-2408.
Alcohol Ink Domino Pendants
SOUTH BEND — South Bend Timberland Library presents Alcohol Ink Domino Pendants, 11 a.m. to noon, May 11 for adults. Create a beautiful pendant, decorating domino tiles with colorful alcohol inks. All supplies provided. For more information call 360-875-5532.
Sunday, May 12
Brownsmead Flats to perform
RAYMOND — Join Sunday Afternoon Live on Mother’s Day, May 12 at 2 p.m., to enjoy Brownsmead Flats as they perform “Crabgrass,” their own version of bluegrass music, with a Pacific Northwest Maritime flavor. Hailing from Astoria, Brownsmead Flats is a string band consisting of guitar, banjo, bass and mandolin, with a little harmonica, fiddle and hammered dulcimer thrown in. Steeped in the folk-style tradition, Brownsmead Flats plays traditional, popular and original songs; their music appeals to all ages, and toe-tapping, dancing and singing along are encouraged. Tickets are $15 at the door, or can be purchased in advance for $12 at the Raymond Theatre, Raymond Pharmacy and South Bend Pharmacy. Tickets are also available on PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org or by calling 360-836-4419. The show is sponsored by Thrivent Financial, Seaquest Motel and the Lornett Apartments.
EarthLight Massage Summer Hours
LONG BEACH — Proprietor Terralar Lee LMP announces that her local business, EarthLight Massage and Wellness is now open seven days a week. The new summer hours are 9 am to 7 pm, effective immediately. EarthLight Massage is a locally owned massage studio serving clients in the Long Beach area, at the location of former Asian Touch Massage. EarthLight’s four licensed practitioners have received training in Thai massage, deep tissue, Myofascial Release, Shiatsu, and other modalities, including Reiki Energy work. Interested clients can be certain of a deeply soothing therapeutic experience. Consider EarthLight massage for combined Western and Eastern methodologies for the most effective holistic approach to gain body awareness, to address an injury (old or new), and to improve general well being. For more information, contact Terralar Lee (or Becky Hart) at 360-642-3378, or email at earthlightmassage@live.com. For more information, view the website at www.EarthLight.com for availability and pricing. Email contact is EarthLight@live.com.
Monday, May 13
Peninsula Quilt Guild Meeting
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild meets at 1 p.m. every second Monday of the month at the Peninsula Church Center in Seaview. The next meeting is May 13. All levels of quilters are welcome from rank beginner to expert. Bring you latest project for Show 'n Tell. Exchange tips and tricks with other quilters. If you have questions call 360-607-0617.
Jam Session
SURFSIDE — The Surfside Jam Sessions have moved to the second and fourth Monday each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Surfside Homeowners building at 31402 “H” Street in Ocean Park. All those who love music are welcome including musicians, vocalists, and those who just want to listen! Please call Louise or John at 352-586-0082 for more information.
GED registration
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College in Ilwaco (Columbia Education Center) is now enrolling students for classes to earn a GED. Spring term second session starts May 13, so make an appointment now to enroll. Call the Center at 360-624-9433 or drop by campus at 208 Advent Ave. in Ilwaco, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Nikki Fortuna can be contacted at 360-538-2536 for an appointment in the evening.
Tuesday, May 14
American Legion meetings
ILWACO — The Don R. Grable American Legion Post and Unit #48 will meet on Tuesday, May 14 at 6 p.m. in the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. A potluck of good food will precede the meetings of both groups who will be planning future activities. All are welcome to attend and share some time with veterans and their families. If you have questions, please call Post Commander Ron Robbins at 360-931-3995 or Unit President Georgia Bell at 360-484-3662.
Naselle Movie Night
NASELLE — Naselle Timberland Library presents Movie Night, 6 to 8 p.m., May 14 for adults and teens. Enjoy some popcorn while you watch popular releases! Movies may be PG-13 rated — suitable for teen or adult audiences. Check with the library for this week's title. Popcorn provided courtesy of the Friends of the Naselle Timberland Library. For more information call 360-484-3877.
Alcohol Ink Domino Pendants
RAYMOND — Raymond Timberland Library presents Alcohol Ink Domino Pendants, 5:30 to 7 p.m., May 14 for adults. Create a beautiful pendant, decorating domino tiles with colorful alcohol inks. All supplies provided. For more information call 360-942-2408.
Wednesday, May 15
'The Quiet Man'
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15 there will be a free showing of the 1952 movie “The Quiet Man,” John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara, at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Raymond Timberland Library closed for training
RAYMOND — Raymond Timberland Library will be closed Wednesday, May 15 for staff training. The library will resume its regular schedule Thursday, May 16. All other Pacific county Timberland libraries will be open as usual. For Timberland library locations, hours and other information see the library's website at TRL.org. For more information call 360-942-2408.
Craft-n-Chat
RAYMOND — Raymond Timberland Library presents Craft-n-Chat, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., May 15 for adults. Bring your current project. Visit with others for ideas and suggestions! For more information call 360-942-2408.
Future Events
Great White Tail Run
SKAMOKAWA — The 35th annual Great White Tail Run will be held on May 18 at 10 a.m. This event, sponsored by Wahkiakum 4-H, features a 10k, 5k and 2 mile course through the Julia Butler Hansen National Refuge in Skamokawa, Wash. Recognition is given for overall female and male winners in each event. Ribbons will go to the top three finishers in age division. Registration and pre run registration packet pickup begins at 8:30 a.m. at Skamakowa Vista Park. Fees: Pre-run $10 w/out shirt, $20 with shirt. Run day: $12 w/out shirt, $25 with shirt. Add $1 if you are bringing your dog and want to compete for an award in this division. Family or youth group discount: First 2 entries of immediate family/group regular price, each additional entry is $3 off regular price. Mail in entries must be received by May 17. Official Dog Rules: Socialized dogs only. Dogs should be at least six months old with current vaccinations. Dogs must be on leash at all times and stay on designated course. Female dogs in season are not permitted. Proceeds will be used to benefit the Wahkiakum 4-H program. Registration forms can be found locally, at the Wahkiakum Extension Office or on line at: http://extension.wsu.edu/wahkiakum/youth/4hformsandresources/4-h-great-white-run/ For further information call 360-465-2275, 360-795-3278 or email carol.ervest@gmail.com.
Spring Tea & Luncheon
ROSBURG — Join the ladies of the Grays River United Methodist Church when they host their 17th Annual Spring Tea and Luncheon on May 19 (the Sunday after Mother’s Day). The event is held at the Rosburg Community Hall, Hwy 4 West, Rosburg. It is a complete lunch with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and lunch served at 12:30 p.m. There will be a short program following the luncheon and a silent auction fundraiser for the West End Food Bank, which will receive all proceeds. Dress up or come casual. Menu will be a traditional High Tea menu: scones, finger sandwiches, fresh fruit, veggies, dip and desserts. Suggested donation at the door is $8 a person. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., to look over the items in the silent auction. For more information call 360-484-7749. Gluten-free reservations need to be called to 360-484-7749 by May 10.
Grays Harbor Home and Garden Show
ELMA — Remember earlier this spring, the home and yard visions that danced in your head while you watched the snow fall and fall and fall? May 18 and 19 at the 20th annual Master Gardeners Home and Garden Show you can start turning those dreams into reality. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Grays Harbor Fairgrounds in Elma. The show is the place to get ideas, information, advice, tools and plants for your projects. The Mike Murphy Memorial Pavilion will be filled to capacity with vendors of gutters, roofing, home remodeling, cabinetry, antiques and garden art. Local and Pacific Northwest nurseries will be selling vegetables, flowers, shrubs and trees, colorful pots and planters of annuals and herbs, and bouquets of cut flowers. The Master Gardeners plant clinic can help with your gardening questions. The children’s booth is sure to entertain children of all ages, with a scavenger hunt they will all love. Throughout the weekend Master Gardeners will provide seminars on varied topics. Saturday’s featured speaker is Sue Goetz, an award-winning garden designer, who will present creative and easy home yard and garden solutions at 2 p.m. Sunday at 1 p.m. Pacific Northwest garden entertainer and guru, Ciscoe Morris, will showcase dazzling plant combinations. The show and parking are free! Come to be inspired. For more information, contact Mary Shane at 360-580-3424 or meshane@comcast.net.
Annual Surf Perch Derby
LONG BEACH — Come enter Long Beach Washington’s Annual Surf Perch Derby on Saturday, May 18. Guaranteed cash prizes! Winners based on total weight of catch for individuals or 3-person teams. The entry fee is $30 per person pre-registration or $35 day of the tournament and includes an “all you can eat pancakes” breakfast from 6 to 11 am. Enjoy the world-famous breakfast of pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, cranberry juice, coffee and milk. Open to the public; Extra meals are $9 per person ($4 kids 12 and under). All fishermen MUST check in before going fishing. The registration, mandatory sign-in, and weigh-in booth is on the north end of the Bolstad beach approach in downtown Long Beach. Sponsored by the Long Beach Lions. If you have questions, contact Larry Cook at 360-665-6084 and leave a message.
'Coming Home: WWI & American Legion'
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is hosting the exhibit “Coming Home: WWI and the American Legion Centennial.” This special exhibition opens on Saturday, May 18, with an Armed Forces Day celebration organized by the Don R. Grable Post #48, Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org. Story on page B3.
Chinook Indian Nation
BAY CENTER — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its monthly council meeting at a special time of 9 a.m., on Saturday May 18, at the Chinook Nation Tribal Office at 3 E. Park Street, in Bay Center. Please arrive on time. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. A work party will follow lunch. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
'Oregon’s Oldest Known Shipwreck: A Spanish Galleon of 1693'
ASTORIA — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop’s next In Their Footsteps free speaker series event, “Oregon’s Oldest Known Shipwreck: A Spanish Galleon of 1693” by Cameron La Follette, will be on Sunday, May 19 at 1 p.m. It has long been known that a large ship, probably Spanish, wrecked on Nehalem Spit centuries ago. Cameron La Follette and her team of independent researchers spearheaded research into Spanish, Philippine and Mexican archival sources that revealed for the first-time information about Captain Iñiguez del Bayo, the crew, the cargo, the ship, and the fabled Manila trade of which the Santo Cristo de Burgos was a part. This talk will summarize these fascinating archival findings, the Native traditions about the shipwreck, and the 150-year aftermath of treasure-hunting in the Neahkahnie area that the galleon wreck ignited. La Follette is the director of Oregon Coast Alliance. These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
WISe program
ILWACO — WISe, (Wrap-Around With Intensive Services) is a program being offered through Willapa Behavioral Health. As an outreach of the Washington State WISe Program, they offer an opportunity to get together once a month (every third Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ilwaco Community Room, attached to the library). The next meeting is May 21. A light dinner will be offered, and they have incentive cards for participating families. Family, Youth, and System Partner Round Tables (FYSPRT) meetings are offered as a forum to bring community members together to identify needs in the community and work to address those needs. All are welcome. Call 360-642-3787 or 360-218-7065 for information.
Summerfest underway
LONG BEACH — Summerfest activities begin in downtown Long Beach over Memorial weekend. There will be various bands performing each weekend offering a variety of great music. Opening the season on Sunday, May 26, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the stage at Veterans Field, will be “Gold Dust,” a tribute band that honors and celebrates the music of Fleetwood Mac. Started by lead singer, Windy Wahlke, the band has worked with dedication, love, and passion to bring high quality performance and sound to fans of the music. This group will no doubt offer a memorable experience and enjoyable evening full of dancing, sing-alongs, and the greatest FM hits of the 70's and 80's. There are lots of good things happening in downtown Long Beach. Come on down! For more information call 360-642-1227.
Rummage sale
ILWACO — Ocean Beach School District is holding a Memorial Day weekend rummage sale on Saturday May 25 in the Ilwaco High School gym from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by and support the music department! For more information please contact 360-642-3739.
Book Sale for Friends of The Libraries
ILWACO — Friends of The Libraries book sale will be held May 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ilwaco High School. Most hardback books are $1.00 and paperback books 50 cents. We have a really good selection of both. All proceeds go to our two local libraries. For more information please call 360-642-3908.
Summer Salsa Fundraiser
SEAVIEW — On June 2 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the second annual Summer Salsa Fundraiser will be held at the historic Shelburne Hotel in Seaview. This is a benefit for our immigrant families impacted by ICE. Enjoy taco bar buffet, local musicians Brian O’Conner, Barbara Bate, and The Oyster Crackers, silent auction featuring local artists and experiences, no-host bar and more. Tickets are $15 each, available online at pcisupport.org/summer-salsa or at South Bend Pharmacy, Pioneer Grocery in South Bend, Long Beach Pharmacy, Ilwaco Pharmacy, and Ocean Park Pharmacy. This event is present by Pacific County Immigrant Support. For donations or questions visit pcisupport.org or email info@pcisupport.org.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO –— Looking for some adventure in your life? The men and women of U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 are the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard. Their events include providing boating education courses and vessel inspections. You can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. The Auxiliary offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference in your local community and across the country. No former military or boating experience needed. The flotilla meets 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. The next meeting is June 5. For more information, contact Della at (360) 244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
Flag Day Celebration
OCEAN PARK — Peninsula Senior Activity Center (PSAC) at 21603 O Pl, Ocean Park will be raising the new flag on June 14 at 11 a.m. in a remodeled area that will have permanent lighting which will enable us to fly the flag 24 hours a day. A flag raising is so much more than just hoisting a flag up a pole. There is an actual ceremony that is so meaningful and will be conducted by the American Legion Post of Ilwaco. Veterans certainly know the meaning and importance of the flag, but we would like to encourage all members of the Peninsula community to join us. This is a great opportunity to bring younger people to reinforce their respect for the flag and what it stands for. PSAC will continue the celebration after the ceremony by hosting a Free Hot Dog Lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Please plan to join us. Call 360-665-3999 for more information.
