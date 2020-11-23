Neighbor to Neighbor program available
OCEAN PARK — Village Club’s Neighbor to Neighbor program is still available to those living on the peninsula and who need a helping hand to get over a rough patch, especially as we come into winter and the holiday season. Help is offered in the form of grocery and/or gasoline gift cards. If you received help earlier in the program, please note that they are opening to everyone again. Thank you to all who donated funds. Cards are available to pick up Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean Park Resort at 25904 R Street, Ocean Park, but you must call 360-270-0298 before showing up.
Holiday Book Sale set for this week
PENINSULA — On Nov. 27 and Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., local author Jan Bono will have a sale of her cozy mystery series of books at 18215 Sandridge Road. Then on Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., another sale will be held at Scoopers in Long Beach. And finally on Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., she will hold a sale at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center in Klipsan. Don’t miss the opportunity to get these wonderful books in a local setting. Go to JanBonoBooks.com or call 360- 642-4932 for more information.
Oyster Crackers Concert online Saturday
LONGVIEW — The Oyster Crackers, Bette Lu Krause, Rita Smith and Christl Mack, who perform Americana and Celtic music, plus their own compositions, will livestream a concert for the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts in Longview at www.facebook.com/CTPAtheatre. The event is 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. As well as singing a capella. the Peninsula musical trio plays guitar, violin and mandolin.
Oyster Shell Christmas Tree Drive-By is Dec. 4
PORT OF PENINSULA — The Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce, Port of Peninsula, Fire District #1 and Beach Barons Car Club invite you to a wonderful holiday kick-off event! From the safety of your car, drive by to enjoy the beautiful Oyster Shell Christmas Tree atop the May West “anchored” at Port of Peninsula Park. Santa will be onboard wishing Merry Christmas and good cheer to all! His extra special, lit-up fire truck sleigh and classic car reindeer will be on display as well. Plan to drive by Dec. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Port of Peninsula (275th & Sandridge in Ocean Park). The Oyster Shell Tree will be on display through Jan. 1. Many organizations are helping to bring cheer to those in need, especially this year. Please consider helping the Toys for Peninsula Kids Program (call Fire District #1 at 360-665-4451 for info on this Firefighters Association sponsored event) or pick up a Rotary-sponsored Christmas Angel at local banks and pharmacies. The SPCHS — Humane Society is in need as well with many animals waiting for forever homes. Call 360-642-1180 if you can help. We wish you all the very best in this very different holiday season.
Soup Supper set for Dec. 5
NASELLE — Finnish-American Folk Festival & Appelo Archives presents the Naselle Light Tour and Soup Supper on Dec. 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call the Archives to order at 360-484-7101. The to-go soup supper is offered by donation and is clam chowder, turkey noodle, or tomato soup and hot cocoa, with a drive-by pickup for just $2. Also at the Archives: Christmas Trees will be for sale and there will be a photo op with Santa Lucia Girl indoor or through window. Naselle Community Center will have wreaths for sale that have been donated/decorated by local businesses and organizations, with proceeds benefiting various non-profits and local groups. The Community Center Wreath Sale is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wreaths will have been collected early and given time to quarantine. We encourage this to be a “drive-by” event, where you can view wreaths from your car with one sales-person to assist you. If there are questions about the wreath sale please contact Haleigh See at 360-852-3730
Naselle Holiday Light Tour is Dec. 5
NASELLE — The light tour is Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Light displays will be at homes along Knappton Road, Parpala Road, Torppa Road and Naselle Road, South Valley Road, North Valley Road, Upper Naselle Road, Salmon Creek, SR 401 & SR 4. Specific addresses not listed for privacy. If there are questions about the light tour please contact Haleigh See at 360-852-3730
O3A: Helping seniors and elders in our region
The Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) is seeking a number of volunteers for the Advisory Council. This role is not just for the duration of the pandemic but focused on addressing pandemic and on-going issues facing seniors and adults with disabilities on a day to day basis. O3A coordinates state and federally funded senior services in Clallam, Jefferson, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties. The Advisory Council meets remotely each month on the third Tuesday and helps to guide the work of O3A, helping all elders and adults with disabilities age in dignity in the place of their choosing. Council members are very welcoming and committed volunteers and hope other community members will join them in this work. Currently volunteer positions are open for two advisory council members, a minority representative, a disabilities representative, and elected official and a tribal representative. Volunteers for these positions are preferably 60 years old or better (55 for a tribal elder) or representative of the named group (for example a minority or a person with a disability). Please contact the O3A Administrative Office at 866-720-4863, or 360-379-5064 or email Carol Ann Laase at CarolAnn.Laase@dshs.wa.gov for more information and an application.
