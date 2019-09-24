Wednesday, Sept. 25
Clamming Roundtable
ILWACO — On Sept. 25, the Pacific County Marine Resources Committee is sponsoring a roundtable discussion about clamming seasons in Pacific County at the Ilwaco Heritage Museum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Representatives from WDFW (Dan Ayers) and Washington Department of Health (Jerry Borchert) will give presentations. This discussion is an opportunity for the community to both learn more about clamming season issues and to present ideas to the agencies. Interested parties are invited to submit questions in writing in advance. Please submit them to Doug Kess, Chair Pacific County Marine Resources Committee at dkess.smp@google.com or mail them to: Doug Kess, 162 Government Rd., Naselle, WA 98638.
Thursday, Sept. 26
A Course in Miracles
NASELLE — On Sept. 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the next class in the Course of Miracles will be offered. The class will explore new materials in the text and manual. For new students please contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714.
Wings over Willapa Festival
LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Wings Over Willapa, a multi-day bird festival taking place in one of the richest bird destinations in North America, is slated for Sept. 26 through Sept. 29 at sites throughout Washington’s Long Beach Peninsula, including the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge. Experts will lead bird identification walks in the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge and teach classes ranging from beginning birding to bird friendly landscaping at key locations around the refuge, including Cape Disappointment in Ilwaco. Other highlights include a day-long pelagic boat trip to see species not normally seen from land; a guided tour to Long Island to an ancient old-growth Cedar Grove; an oyster industry outdoor classroom aboard an oyster boat; a small group birding tour with an oyster farm visit north of the peninsula; and a Nature Photography workshop. Participants might also register for a hands-on introduction to wildlife tracking, a 4x4 drive on the beach to Leadbetter Point, or take a trolley tour with stops up and down the Long Beach Peninsula. Art experiences will also be offered including drawing, beer painting, making garden flags, sea glass windows and pottery. For children, learning how to become a Junior Naturalist will be taught and activities such as face painting, bird nest box building and children’s dancing will be offered at the Cranberry Museum in Long Beach. Saturday evening’s big event includes a silent auction, dinner and drinks at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. Renowned ornithologist and urban ecologist John M. Marzluff, Professor of Wildlife Science at the University of Washington, will deliver the keynote address “Welcome to Subirdia.” Bird walks, a bicycle adventure at the beach and sharing Willapa Bay Oyster Traditions will wrap up the events on Sunday. Hosted by the Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, the festival is free to the public. A no-fee registration is required with nominal fees charged for some of the classes. All children’s activities are free. For registration information and a schedule of events, please visit wingsoverwillapa.org.
Friday, Sept. 27
Let’s go clamming!
PENINSULA — A razor clam dig is scheduled on the Long Beach Peninsula from the Columbia River north jetty to Leadbetter Point on Sept. 27 through Sept. 29, with digging allowed before noon. The best time to start is an hour or two before low tide and it is recommended you take a lantern for evening digs. Harvesters are allowed to take no more than 15 razor clams and must keep the first 15 they dig, regardless of size or condition. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container. Licenses are available at numerous local businesses.
‘Willapa On Tap’
PENINSULA — In the first of a new lecture series titled “Willapa On Tap” experts from the U.S. Geological Survey, Pacific County Conservation District, University of Washington, Willapa-Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association, along with other groups will provide short presentations about the ecology and management of Willapa Bay. This free event will be held at Adrift Hotel & Spa from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 27, during the Wings Over Willapa birding festival. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar with local beer, wine and ciders offered. Registration for Willapa On Tap, as well as the second annual Wings Over Willapa Festival, is open at www.wingsoverwillapa.org. For information call 360-484-3482, email wingsoverwillapa@gmail.com or go to www.wingsoverwillapa.org.
Humane Society raffle
LONG BEACH — The South Pacific County Humane Society will be having their big raffle drawing this Friday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. at the Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market at Veterans Field in Long Beach. A dog agility demonstration will follow the drawing. You can purchase tickets at the shelter through Thursday, Sept. 26. You can also purchase tickets on Friday at the Farmers Market up until 2 p.m. The shelter is located at 330 Second St. NE in Long Beach. The shelter is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information call 360-642-1180.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Free State Parks day
OLYMPIA — In honor of National Public Lands Day, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission invites the public to visit a state park for free on Saturday, Sept. 28. No Discover Pass will be required for day-use visits by vehicle.
Poetry Hour
OCEAN PARK — On Sept. 28 at 3 p.m., come to Poetry Hour at the Timberland Library at 1308 256th in Ocean Park to celebrate the installation of the first poetry box at Ocean Park library. Six boxes will be installed in Ocean Park, with more to come up and down the Peninsula. Poems from long writers are needed for consideration to be inserted into the boxes. If you write poems or know someone who does, please email tonypfan@aol.com or call 503-720-6786.
US Coast Guard Auxiliary Public Education Class
ILWACO — The Auxiliary is offering a class called "2nd in Command" on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 1p.m., at the Port of Ilwaco, upstairs meeting room, 165 Howerton Drive. The class will discuss what to do if the boat operator on your boat is unable to continue at the helm due to medical emergencies, illness, falling overboard, and injuries. Information on planning and being safe during boating, communication with your boating partner during the trip, radio communication and other ways to assist you in responding to different kinds of emergencies. As part of the class, there will be hands-on practice on a boat at the Port using different emergency situations. Contact Elena Righettini at mrighettini@yahoo.com. There is a $5 fee which includes classroom materials.
Oktoberfest
CHINOOK — On Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the historic Chinook School Event Center, at 810 Highway 101 in Chinook, the Friends of the Chinook School is hosting the 15th annual Oktoberfest “Chinook Style.” Admission and dinner are $35; children under 12 are free. Dinner will be served at from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. Enjoy music by the Beach Buddies, dinner prepared by Chef Vinessa Karnofski, a silent auction, and live auction conducted by Clinton Baze. If you have something you’d like to donate to the silent or live auction, please call or text Tammy Engel at 360-244-2448. All proceeds go toward the continued operation and maintenance of the restored Chinook School buildings for our communities’ use.
10th Annual South Slough Scramble
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park hosts the 10th annual free South Clatsop Slough Scramble on National Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. The start/finish line will be at the park’s Netul Landing, approximately 1½ miles south of Fort Clatsop. Free registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at Netul Landing. Participants younger than 18, must have a parent or guardian sign their registration. Come for either an approximately 5k walk/run or a roughly 10k run along the park’s trails. Both loops will take participants along the ups and downs of the South Slough Trail, into the coastal hills, and along the Lewis and Clark River. The routes cross a number of scenic boardwalks and bridges and are not accessible for most wheelchairs or strollers. Please, no pets on the course during this event. The first runners to complete each course will be awarded a prize. All 5k/10k participants will be entered in a prize drawing. For more information, call the park at (503) 861-2471 or visit the park’s web site at www.nps.gov/lewi.
Free movies @ the theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the 1980 movie “Somewhere in Time,” starring Christopher Reeves and Jane Seymour; on the second screen will be the 2003 movie “Radio,” starring Cuba Gooding Jr and Ed Harris. Open to everyone.
Sunday, Sept. 29
GriefShare
OCEAN PARK — Each week on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a GriefShare Support Group will be held at Peninsula Baptist Church at 23802 Pacific Highway in Ocean Park. Attendees are welcome at any point and do not have to attend all in sequence. This 13-week class provides tools to help and encourage healing after the death of a loved one. GriefShare seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. For information call 360-665-5060 or visit www.griefshare.org.
Monday, Sept. 30
Fall classes available
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College Community Education Fall 2019 registration is now open. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects. All courses are offered locally at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. All are welcome to come explore the arts, history, languages, dance and several other topics and best of all, there are no tests — only the pleasure of learning and exploring. Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Book discussion
OCEAN PARK — On Oct. 1 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. the Ocean Park Timberland Library is hosting a discussion of the book, “Ordinary Grace,” by William Kent Krueger. A copy of the book may be checked out at the library while supplies last. Call 360-665-4184 for information.
Movie Night
NASELLE — From 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., teens and adults are invited to a movie at the Naselle Timberland Library on Parpela Road. Enjoy some popcorn while you watch the movie. For details call 360-484-3877.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
POMPC coffee hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County has coffee hours on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Adelaide’s Coffee Shop on Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. Peer-led conversations focus on support for personal well-being and recovery from stress and struggles. The next gathering is Sept. 18. For information call, text or email Barb at 360-244-5566 or email bategofish@gmail.com.
Tap Dancing
OCEAN PARK — Tap dancing is fun and provides body and mind fitness as well as friendships. Beginners are invited to come to the Ocean Park Eagles on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. and to the Ocean Park Moose Lodge on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. to try it out. Membership is not required, just come join the fun. For information contact maryevlo@yahoo.com.
Future Events
PC Comp Plan Workshop
SOUTH BEND — On Oct. 3 beginning at 6 p.m., there will be a workshop in the Pacific County Commissioners Meeting Room, Annex Building, 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, to continue the review of the Pacific County Comprehensive Plan. Pacific County is initiating this process and will be systematically evaluating each component of the current 2010 plan and determining whether modifications are necessary. Additional workshops may be scheduled as necessary. Workshop schedules and materials can be found on the County’s website at: www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/Planning_Commission.htm. Information/comments/suggestions may be sent to Tim Crose, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, WA 98586, or via email to tcrose@co.pacific.wa.us. If you would like to be placed on an email list regarding this update, please email the request to tcrose@co.pacific.wa.us.
Annual Fall Art Show
LONG BEACH — Peninsula Arts Association (PAA) 49th Annual Fall Art Show is coming to the Old Train Depot at 104 3rd Street NW in Long Beach. Show hours are Friday, Oct. 4 and Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct, 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. As always, admission is free. Twenty-five PAA artists will be showing more than 90 pieces of work in categories including watercolors, photography, mixed media, clay art, fused glass, jewelry, fabric arts, and 3-D art. The PAA has a diverse group of artists and there is much to see and enjoy. Student art will be represented as well in the show. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets to art works donated by our artists. All proceeds from the raffle and a percentage of the art sales fund PAA’s scholarship for local High School seniors interested in pursuing additional studies in art, as well as PAA’s youth enrichment program. Attendees are encouraged to vote for their favorites for People’s Choice Awards in four categories. Awards and ribbons will be presented Sunday afternoon at the Artists’ Reception, which is from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. The public is invited. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit www.beachartist.org or contact Vickie Branch at 360-957-0360 or Luana Swenson at 425-218-2846.
Dukes of Swing dance for American Legion
CHINOOK — Peninsula Association of Performing Artists presents its 6th Annual Dukes of Swing dance on Oct. 5 at Fort Columbia Theater in Chinook. (No Discover Pass is needed.) The dance is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to the public. The cost of admission is a suggested donation of $20 per person. All funds raised will go to the local American Legion Chapter Post 48. Refreshments are provided by local restaurants. This is a great night of good music, fun, food, and dancing — or you can just sit and listen. Please come out and support our local veterans! If you have any questions, please call 503-522-2092.
Authors’ Book Fair
LONG BEACH — Authors from all over the region will appear at Books at Long Beach, a Pacific Northwest Author Showcase and Book Fair to be held at the Chautauqua Lodge in Long Beach from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5, The event is free to the public. For more details, log on to www.facebook.com/Books.at.Long.Beach.
Covered Bridge Dinner
GRAYS RIVER — The 12th annual Covered Bridge Dinner, sponsored by Wahkiakum 4-H, will be held on Oct. 5 at 4:30 p.m., in Grays River. Attendees will be served a meal with local flavor and enjoy the music provided by Jeffrey Reynolds on his violin. The evening ends with a poetry reading and auction. Tickets prices are $35 and $25 for Grand Americans (72 and older) and veterans. They can be purchased at the Bank of Pacific and Wahkiakum County Extension Office located in Cathlamet or the Rosburg Store. Proceeds go to the Wahkiakum 4-H program. For further information, call 360-795-3278 or email: www.extension.wsu.edu/Wahkiakum.
Chili cookoff
OYSTERVILLE — The Surfside Homeowners Association’s Community Relations Committee is hosting their annual chili cookoff on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Oysterville schoolhouse. All crafters interested in selling their wares can reserve a table for $10 per vendor. Also, get your chili recipes out of cold storage and share those crockpots with the multitudes for a chance at cash prizes this year! There will be baked goods for sale plus some donations of baked goods. All net proceeds will go to “Pack 2 School,” a worthy program providing backpacks filled with school supplies to all Peninsula students. Please call with any questions 360-665-4171 or email lpurdin@live.com.
Blessing of the Animals
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Oct. 5 starting at 1 p.m., the public is invited to the annual Blessing of the Animals at the South Pacific County Humane Society (SPCHS). Bring your pets to the shelter parking lot area to participate in the blessing, and after there will be light refreshments served where you can meet the volunteers and animals. The blessing will be conducted by Reverend Richard Loop, vicar at St. Peter Episcopal Church. Rev. Loop has volunteered his time to do the annual blessing for several years, and he does a wonderful job. He will bless the visiting animals outside the shelter building first, and then bless the shelter animals. All socialized pets are welcome. Dogs must be on leash and cats in carriers please. SPCHS is located at 330 Second Street in Long Beach. The shelter is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, go to beachpets.com or call 360-642-1180.
Water Music Festival turns 35
LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The Long Beach Peninsula’s Water Music Festival is celebrating 35 years on October 11, 12 and 13. The three-day concert series commences with the George Mitchell Quintet, featuring guest vocalist Greta Matassa. Mitchell, who is also Diana Ross’ touring pianist, will lead the group with classics from the Great American Songbook. The concert takes place Oct. 11, at 7:35 p.m., at the Eagle’s Nest, Ilwaco, with a social hour to begin at 6:35 p.m. Appetizers and beverages, including a no-host wine bar, will be available. On Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2:35 p.m., concertgoers will enjoy an intimate concert at Oysterville Church, with brilliant guitarist Mak Grgic playing a wide range of genres. Attendees will receive little gift bags, and cookies will be served. The final concert in the series, at the Eagle’s Nest, will be presented by the Black Oak Ensemble playing chamber music, the genre of music for which WMF was inaugurated in 1985. The Ensemble is a thrilling trio of musicians, including a Grammy nominee. Saturday’s artist Mak Grgic will join the trio for a few numbers. Past board members will be honored at this concert. A social hour is scheduled for 1:35 p.m., with lovely appetizers, beverages and a no-host wine bar. The concert commences at 2:35 p.m. Tickets for all three concerts are available online at watermusicsociety.com (or at the door IF tickets remain). As with all of the Society’s events, a portion of the proceeds supports the local school music programs.
Cranberrian Festival
LONG BEACH — Kick-off the fall season with cranberries on the Long Beach Peninsula by attending the Cranberrian Festival on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Events will be held at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco and the Cranberry Museum, located at 2907 Pioneer Road, in Long Beach. Foods, crafters, local artists and more are situated throughout the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. Collectible Cranberrian Fair buttons are $5 each and cover admission to all events and exhibitions at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum for both days. Admission to the Cranberry Museum is free. Start your day at the Cranberry Museum where the harvest demonstration begins with flooding the field and the beating of the berries at 9 a.m. An expanded Cranberry Museum gift shop will open at 9 a.m. on both days. Enjoy lunch and live music after shopping. The Cranberry Trolley will run between venues both Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. Cranberrian Fair festivities at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco will include a variety of local artists offering handmade items such as pottery, jewelry, paintings, cranberry vine baskets, baked goods, and more located throughout the Museum. Demonstrations by the Peninsula Rug Hookers, the Peninsula Quilt Guild, Blacksmith Gary Lewis, and other artists will take place both Saturday and Sunday at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. Fresh local cranberries are available both days and the 1889 railcar NAHCOTTA will be open for touring with members of the NAHCOTTA Preservation Committee on hand. For further information on the Long Beach Peninsula visit funbeach.com.
Peninsula Quilt Guild
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild meets at 1 p.m. every second Monday of the month at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Pl., Seaview. The next meeting is Oct. 14. All levels of quilters are welcome from rank beginner to expert. Bring you latest project for Show 'n Tell and exchange tips and tricks with other quilters. Any question, please call 360-607-0617.
Essay contest
COUNTY — Students in grades 9-12 in Clatsop and Pacific counties are invited to submit an original personal essay to win cash prizes. The essays, on the topic "Why I Will Always Vote,” should be no more than 500 words, double-spaced with 12-point font. A cover page should include the title, student name, age, grade, school, email address, and phone number. Winners will be announced at the end of October. Complete rules are at iwillvoteessaycontest.com. First prize is $250; second prize is $150; and third prize is $100. Essays are due on Monday, October 7, by midnight. Submit via email to iwillvoteessay@gmail.com. Last year’s winners were from Naselle-Grays River Valley School and Astoria High School. This contest is a nonpartisan Vote the Future project of Indivisible North Coast Oregon and the American Association of University Women (AAUW), Astoria.
