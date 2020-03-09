Wednesday, March 11
Ferry down for maintenance
CATHLAMET — The ferry Oscar B is out of service until March 11 for maintenance. During the dry-dock work, crews will be some painting, replace anti-corrosion zinc plates, inspect shafts and other maintenance work. If you have questions call the ferry information line at 360-795-7867.
Ilwaco Merchants Meeting
ILWACO — From 8:a.m. to 9:15 a.m. on March 11 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Lake Street, Ilwaco Merchants Association members will meet. The guest speaker is Kari Borgen, publisher of Coast Weekend and more. There will be information on upcoming events and more. Guests are welcome. Coffee and donuts will be provided.
IHS Band to play at Liberty Theatre
ASTORIA — The Ilwaco High School band will present a free concert Wednesday, March 11 at the Liberty Theatre in Astoria. Doors open at 6.30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. event. Director Rachel Lake and her students will perform a program as part of the Liberty Theatre’s “Homegrown Series” which offers area high schools an opportunity to stage one free concert each year. Seating is general admission and there are no tickets required. Donations will be accepted at the door and all proceeds will benefit the IHS music department.
Pour Painting for Kids
SOUTH BEND — School age kids, 6-11 and teens 12-18 can create an original painting using acrylic paint, some basic tools and random luck on March 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at South Bend Timberland Library. They supply the materials and you make something awesome. If you have questions call 360-875-5532.
Free tax help
OCEAN PARK — Seniors and low-income taxpayers can get free help with their 2019 Federal income taxes at the Ocean Park Timberland Library on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. now through April 15. AARP Foundation trained volunteers will help. No appointment is needed — this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. If you need more information, call 360-665-4184.
Thursday, March 12
Ocean Park Area C of C meeting
OCEAN PARK — The next meeting of the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce is March 12 beginning at 8 a.m. at District #1 Fire Hall (26110 Ridge Ave, Ocean Park). We ask those not feeling well to refrain from attending. Representing Pacific County Fire District #1, Assistant Chief Brad Weatherby will address the group on how the EMS section of the department is preparing for the possibility of added calls relating to Covid-19. Jenny Grenfell, manager of Ocean Park Timberland Library will discuss how the Timberland libraries are working to communicate the importance of this year’s Census. Even though Pacific County has much to gain in funding for programs that use data from the Census, it remains one of the most under-reported areas of the state. How we can turn that around will be the topic. There will be recent updates on the vacation rental matter, a discussion about this year’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and information on becoming a vendor at the 39th NW Garlic Festival. General business for the good of the Chamber will be conducted and comments from the floor entertained. Refreshments served. For questions or information, please visit our Facebook page, email opchamber@opwa.com or call 360-665-4448.
Village Club meeting
OCEAN PARK — Main topics for the evening meeting of the Village Club set for 6 p.m. on March 12 at District #1 Fire Hall, 26110 Ridge Ave, Ocean Park. How can we use the Census to bring more funds to Pacific County? Jenny Grenfell, manager of Ocean Park Timberland Library will discuss how the Timberland libraries are working to communicate the importance of this year’s Census. Updates will be provided on vacation rentals, and information about the local preparations being put in place regarding the Covid-19 situation. New and renewed memberships are being collected and quarters for Laundry Love gathered. All are welcome, but please stay home if you are feeling poorly. Village Club is a non-political group dedicated to improving the quality of life in the five unincorporated villages of Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside and Klipsan Beach. For more information visit our Facebook page, email opvillageclub@gmail.com or call 360-270-0298.
Friday, March 13
‘Almost, Maine’
CHINOOK — The latest show being presented by the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists is “Almost, Maine,” a set of scenes about love in small-town America. It will be presented at the Fort Columbia Theater, in Chinook, 7 p.m. March 13, 14, 20 and 21; 2 p.m. March 15 and 22. Tickets are $15 for front seats, $12 general admission; tickets are available online at www.papatheater.com and at the theater, if available. No Discover Pass is needed to attend the theater.
Pour Painting for Teens
ILWACO — Teens 12-18 can create an original painting using acrylic paint, some basic tools and random luck. The library will supply the materials and you make something awesome. The event is March 13, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Ilwaco Timberland Library, Registration for this event closes March 11, at 5 p.m. There are 12 seats remaining. Call 360-642-3908
Tech Tutoring
ILWACO — Bring your technology questions for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer Teen Tech Tutor on March 13 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ilwaco Timberland Library. Use library computers or your own devices to get an email address, browse the Internet, download books, and more. Call 360-642-3908 for more info.
Saturday, March 14
Chinook Indian Nation meeting cancelled
ILWACO — The Chinook Nation regrets to announce that the Saturday, March 14, Tribal Council Meeting and Storytelling Gathering that was to be held in Ilwaco at the Columbia Heritage Museum is cancelled. This is due to precaution and concern for anyone that is especially susceptible to the Corona Virus. They will be announcing any further details as they are known. Please take care and stay informed about Covid-19. If you have questions please call 360-875-6670.
IHS Band hosts 2nd annual mattress fundraiser
LONG BEACH — Are you looking to replace a bed in your home? Now is the time. The Ilwaco High School & Middle School Band is excited to announce they will be hosting their 2nd Annual one-day Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For one day only, the Hilltop Middle School Gym will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to: bit.ly/beds4ilwaco2. There will be 25+ mattress styles on display in all sizes in styles for customers to try, priced below retail. The brands include Simmons Beautyrest, come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available two to three weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. Best of all, the Ilwaco High School & Middle School Band benefits from every purchase. Contact Dennis.Mock@cfsbeds.com or call 503-572-7440 for more information.
Free tax help
RAYMOND — Seniors and low-income taxpayers can get free help with their 2019 Federal income taxes at the Raymond Timberland Library, at 507 Duryea St., on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. now through April 11. AARP Foundation trained volunteers will help. No appointment is needed — this is a “sign in and wait your turn” service. If you need more information, call 360-942-2408.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of two great movies. On one screen will be the 1987 film “Adventures in Babysitting,” starring Elizabeth Shue and Keith Coogan and the classic 1954 film, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” starring Jane Powell and Howard Keel. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, March 15
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the jam on the first and third Sundays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange located at 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop music are played at the jam. The public is welcome to come play, listen, or sing-along. All levels are welcome. If you have questions call 360-642-2239.
In Their Footsteps: History of Powder Horns
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop is pleased to announce the next In Their Footsteps free guest speaker series event. History of Powder Horns with Scott Morrison will be on Sunday, March 15, at 1 p.m. Morrison enjoys educating people about powder horns and showing how they express our heritage in simple grace and beauty. He is currently a Journeyman in the Honorable Company of Horners, a nationwide guild whose mission is to promote, preserve and educate its members and the public about the history and knowledge of horn making, and he is working toward achieving the status of Master Horner. In Their Footsteps is a monthly Sunday forum sponsored by the Lewis & Clark National Park Association and the park. These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
MOAA meeting
ASTORIA — The Military Officers Association of America, Lower Columbia River Chapter, will hold a meeting Sunday, March 15 at 5 p.m. at the Astoria Elks Lodge. All US Military officers and former officers; active duty, reserve, retired, or warrant officers are invited as well as USPHS and NOAA officers. For more information contact Captain R. Stevens, U.S. Coast Guard (ret) at 503-861-9832.
Monday, March 16
Lone Fir Cemetery meeting
SEAVIEW — The Annual Meeting of Lone Fir Cemetery Association, Inc. is set for 1:30 p.m., March 16, at the Peninsula Church Center in Seaview. Election of trustees and officers will be held. Trustees: The Board of no more than seven trustees governs the cemetery and are elected by the members at each annual meeting and hold office until the next annual meeting or until their successors is elected and qualified. Officers: The president, vice-president, and secretary-treasurer are elected from and by the board of trustees at each annual meeting. They serve until the next annual meeting of the board or longer until their successors are elected and qualified. The president is to preside at meetings and execute, on behalf of the trustees formal documents and contracts approved by the board. In the absence of the president, the vice-president shall act as president. The secretary-treasurer shall prepare and preserve minutes of all meetings and prepare and preserve all accounts of all sums received. For information call Melinda Crowley 360-642-2891.
Story Slam “Travel”
LONG BEACH — Pacific Story Slam, a collaborative competition between three local bars in three coastal communities, holds the ninth edition of the live storytelling competition. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., on Monday, March 16 at (change of venue) Peninsula Arts Center, 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 at Workers Tavern, and at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 at Maggie’s on the Prom, the theme will be “Travel.” Each story must be true and the storyteller’s own story. The story must be told in the first-person narrative without notes or props. The story should be to theme and told within the confines of a 5-minute time period. Members of the audience will receive a ballot to vote for the winner of the night, based on the guidelines of the competition. The Grand Slam will be judged by a panel of judges. For more information, call Maggie’s On The Prom at 503-738-6403, Workers Tavern at 503-338-7291, Peninsula Arts Center at 360-901-0962.
Tuesday, March 17
Movie Nights
NASELLE — Each Tuesday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Naselle Timberland Library, teens and adults are invited to enjoy some popcorn while you watch popular release movies. The movies may be PG-13 rated, suitable for teen or adult audiences. The Friends of the Naselle Timberland Library provides the popcorn. You can call 360-484-3877 to learn what movie will be shown.
Wednesday, March 18
Caregiver Support Group
OCEAN PARK — Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. Starting in September, meetings will be held the third Monday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Ocean Park Timberland Library, 1308 256th Place. The next meeting is March 18. For information call Dawn Morgan at 360-261-4612.
Quilt Block Challenge
MENLO — Once again, the Willapa Harbor Quilters will sponsor a sewing challenge during the Pacific County Fair. The 2020 challenge is for a 12.5-inch unfinished quilt block in red, white and blue, in 100% cotton cloth. Makers of the top three blocks will receive cash prizes of $20, $15 and $10 from the quilt guild. Winners are selected by popular vote during the fair. The challenge, while sponsored by the quilt guild, is open to anyone; guild membership is not a requirement. Contest entries will be accepted at the same time as all sewing and needlework entries for the fair on Sunday, Aug. 23, at the fairgrounds sewing building. The quilters have presented patriotic quilts to approximately 150 local veterans in the past five years. Recipient veterans are invited to receive their quilts during guild meetings, if they wish, when they can share some of their military experience with the quilters. The personal stories of military service are rewarding for the quilters. Questions about the challenge, or Willapa Harbor Quilters, may be directed to Beth Gill, president, at 360-660-0036.
Future Events
Robert Michael Pyle gives Salty Talk
ILWACO — Salty Talks presents an evening with noted author Robert Michael Pyle on Thursday, March 19 at Ilwaco’s Salt Hotel & Pub. His presentation starts at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited and no reservations are needed. Independent scholar, biologist, and writer Pyle will present “Humans and Other Creatures of the Tidewater Reach: A Field Trip in Poems and Prose.” The author has described it as “largely a reading, drawn from many sources, strung together with stories and vignettes of our damp backyard.” Salty Talks are in partnership with the SALT Pub & Hotel, Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, and Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, with support from Friends of Columbia River Gateway and the Port of Ilwaco. If you have questions call 360-642-7258.
Vegetable Gardens in Containers
OCEAN PARK — Well-known garden author Maggie Stuckey returns to the Ocean Park Library with her popular class on growing a bountiful vegetable garden in containers on Thursday, March 19 at 2 p.m. Maggie will cover all the basics — types of containers, soil, watering, fertilizing, pest control, and more, answering questions along the way. In the second half of the program, Maggie will create a small container garden featuring one or more herbs, vegetables, and edible flowers. And the best part is, everyone in the audience will be entered into a drawing and one lucky person gets to take the finished garden home. Come celebrate the First Day of Spring and learn how to grow your own healthy food in containers. Autographed copies of Maggie’s best-selling book, The Bountiful Container, will be available for purchase. Call 360-665-4184 if you have questions.
Free Park Entrance
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will offer a free day on Thursday, March 19, when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits. This date is in recognition of State Parks’ 107th birthday. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands. For more information visit: parks.state.wa.us/.
Pop-Up library services
CHINOOK — On Thursday. March 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Chinook School Event Center, 810 Highway 101, there will be a chance to get help with various library functions. Staff will be available to help with creating and renewing library accounts, answering questions and providing items to check out. If you have questions please call 360-642-3908.
Quilt Show
ILWACO — Peninsula Quilt Guild is hosting their 25th Annual Quilt Show from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22, at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Lake Street in Ilwaco. Doors are open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and admission is free. Tickets will be available for the beautiful prize quilt, “By the Sea.” Any questions, please call 360-607-0617.
‘A Bag Full of Miracles’
ILWACO — The Peninsula Players will present “A Bag Full of Miracles,” at the playhouse on Lake Street in Ilwaco, at 7 p.m., March 20, 21, 28, 29 and April 3 and 4. This is a three-act musical comedy. The gala reception is opening night, March 20 at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are just $15 and available at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach, at Olde Towne Café in Ilwaco and at the door if available.
Stamp Club
LONG BEACH — Peninsula Stamp Club meetings are the third Saturday of each month at noon at the Ocean Park Timberland Library at 1308 256th Place. The next meeting is March 21. Beginners to advanced collectors are welcome. This is a great hobby the whole family can enjoy. Call DuWayne at 360-665-0558 for more information.
North County Job Fair
RAYMOND — On Friday, March 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at New Life Fellowship at 404 Commercial Street in Raymond come to a job fair. Business representatives from forest and wood products, hospitality and tourism, food production, healthcare, IT/telecom, manufacturing, government, finance, trades and education, retail and more will be in attendance. Attendees should dress to interview for the position you are interested in. (NOTE: From 9 a.m. to noon, community high schools will be on site for career exploration so the gathering is closed to the public during those hours.) This event is sponsored by Pacific Mountain Workforce Development, Pacific County Economic Development Council, WorkSource and more. If you have questions call Pam Volz at 360-357-3352.
Treasures in Time AAUW Tea
LONG BEACH — American Association of University Women (AAUW) will present Treasures of Time, an Historical Afternoon Tea Theater (and silent auction) at the Elks Lodge in Long Beach on Saturday, March 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The theme for this year’s event is “Decades of Decisions.” Tickets are $20 per adult/$10 for children 12 years and under and are available at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park, Long Beach Pharmacy in Long Beach, and Olde Towne Trading Post Café in Ilwaco or send a check to AAUW, P.O. Box 1534, Ocean Park 98640 to be received no later than March 14. If you have question call 360-642-3076.
Eats, Arts & Adventures
CHINOOK — On March 28 beginning at 5 p.m., the Peninsula Rotary’s annual event has a new name and a new location. The event will be held in the Chinook School Event Center. This year’s theme is “A Night in Old Havana.” There will be silent and live auctions, raffles, prizes, Games, music, Cuban nibbles, refreshments and dinner. Tropicana Club attire is encouraged but not required. To learn more and buy tickets, click on the link to the Rotary website https://beachrotary.org/service-projects/eats-arts-adventures/.
Auditions for ‘Sound of Music’
CHINOOK — Auditions will be held for the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists’ summer production of “The Sound of Music” beginning at 2 p.m. March 28 and March 29 and at 5:30 p.m. March 30. The musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein will be staged at the Fort Columbia State Park theater in Chinook, five weekends, July 10 to Aug. 9. Visit www.papatheater.com for details. No Discover Pass is needed to gain access to the theater for auditions or shows. For information call 360-836-4448
Free CERT Training in Ocean Park
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Emergency Management Agency is offering a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training course in Ocean Park at the Pacific County Fire District #1 Station located at 26110 Ridge Avenue, Ocean Park. Training will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., March 28, March 29, April 4 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 5. The CERT program is an all-risk, all-hazard training. This valuable course is designed to help you protect yourself, your family, your neighbors, and your neighborhood in an emergency situation. CERT members receive 29 hours of initial training provided free of charge. The course is taught with classroom instruction for the first three days and practical exercises during the last day. Participants under the age of 18 must have parent/guardian permission to attend. To register or for more information, contact Scott McDougall at 360-875-9338 or 360-642-9338 or email smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us, or PCSO Volunteer Coordinator Howard Chang at pcsovc@co.pacific.wa.us.
SKYWARN weather spotter training
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Emergency Management Agency is hosting the National Weather Service as they present a SKYWARN weather spotter training class Monday, March 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Room located at 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend. The emphasis of the effort is often focused on the storm spotter, an individual who takes a position near their community and reports wind gusts, hail size, rainfall, and cloud formations that could signal a developing tornado. Another part of SKYWARN is the receipt and effective distribution of National Weather Service information. Pacific County is served by the Portland Forecast Office. The training will cover basics of thunderstorm development, fundamentals of storm structure, identifying potential severe weather features, information to report, how to report information and basic severe weather safety. The class is free and will last approximately two hours. If you have any questions please contact PCEMA Director Scott McDougall at 360-875-93338 or email smcdougall@co.pacific.wa.us.
Empty Bowls event coming soon
OCEAN PARK — The Empty Bowls event has been held annually at the Peninsula Church Center in Long Beach in March for the last 11 years. This year, it will be held Saturday, April 4, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it is being held at a new location — at The Family Worship Center, 26310 Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park. Additionally, a concert of live music will be presented by the Peninsula’s own The Oyster Crackers from noon to 1 p.m. on the day of the event. Many local restaurants and bakeries have already consented to donate soup and bread. For a modest donation of $12 (adults) or $6 (children), you get all the soup and bread you can eat, a keepsake bowl, a concert and a chance to win a beautiful art object. The proceeds of the event will go to local organizations that distribute food to those in need including The Food4Kids program. If you would like to help, please call Martha Donaldson at 916-716-0676 or Frances Turner at 360-607-0617. Please help support this local charity event by donating your time, craftsmanship, monetary donations or just by attending the event and enjoying the delicious soups.
Oyster dinner
SOUTH BEND — Join others for famous Willapa Bay Oysters on April 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Willapa Harbor Community Center, 916 W First in South Bend. Enjoy an all-you-can-eat night of fried oysters, oyster stew and oyster shooters! The yummy oysters will be joined by coleslaw, spaghetti and garlic bread. Tickets are available for $25 from Willapa Printing, Security State Bank and from the Chamber. Proceeds benefit the Willapa Harbor Community Center. Help us keep the Community Center open and part of the community for years to come! If you have questions call 360-942-5419.
Is Art in Your Future?
PENINSULA — Peninsula Arts Association awards an annual $1,000 scholarship to a student from the Ocean Beach or Naselle-Grays River School districts, or a home-schooled student. Graduating seniors with an interest is furthering their art education are eligible and are urged to contact their school scholarship director and ask about the possibility of applying for this scholarship. The scholarship is not restricted to college bound students, any graduate interested in pursuing further arts education through workshops, apprenticeships, or college classes may apply. Scholarship funds can be used for payment of classes or for art equipment or supplies. Selection is based on the required student essay, letters of recommendations, minimum grade point average, submitted art portfolio and an interview. Student art work is reviewed at the interview. Application deadline is April 21. Interviews take place in May. To receive an application packet or for more information, email us at h.marston@hotmail.com with PAA Scholarship in the subject line.
NW Garlic Festival Poster Contest
OCEAN PARK — It is time to start thinking about the new poster for this year’s Garlic Festival. The contest is open to the public, artists of all ages, amateur and professional may apply. Submissions must be 2-D and may be no larger than 11x17 inches. All art media are accepted including photography. Work must be original and will be a limited edition, signed printing of 100. Your submitted art should be unframed (please protect art in a sleeve, folder or such) and do not sign your artwork. Artists may submit up to two pieces. Submissions are to be dropped off by May 8 at the Chamber Office: 1715 Bay Ave, #1, Ocean Park. The winning poster will be selected by an impartial panel, with the winner notified by May 12. The winning artist receives $150 cash prize and the gift of two posters. The winning artwork should best illustrate the spirit and essence of this long-standing festival. If you have questions email opchamber@opwa.com or call 360-665-4448.
