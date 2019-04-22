Wednesday, April 24
Loyalty Days Follies Talent Show auditions
ILWACO — Peninsula Players are preparing for the fifth annual Loyalty Days Follies, a community talent show to be held on Friday, May 4, at 7 p.m., at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St. SE in Ilwaco. Auditions for this family-friendly event will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at the River City Playhouse. People of all ages are welcome to bring their offerings of dance, song, comedy, and other talents to the audition. Up to two acts per person will be considered for the show, depending on the number of people wishing to perform. Anyone not able to audition on April 24 is invited to contact coordinator/accompanist Barbara Bate, bategofish@gmail.com or by cell or text at 360-244-5566. For general information go to the website peninsula-players.com. Tickets for the Follies will be $5. A portion of the proceeds from the Follies go to support the Loyalty Days Children’s Parade.
'The Trouble with Angels'
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24 there will be a free showing of the fun 1966 movie “The Trouble with Angels,” starring Rosalind Russell and Hayley Mills at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Thursday, April 25
Joint Pacific County Housing Authority
SOUTH BEND — The next meeting of the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority will be held at 10 a.m., April 25 at the Pacific County Annex in South Bend. This is the group that administers affordable housing in Pacific County. Anyone from the public is welcome to attend. If you have questions, please feel free to contact Dana Wise at 360-423-0140, ext. 20.
'Edible Weeds' class
RAYMOND — Raymond Timberland Library presents Edible Weeds, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., April 25 for adults. Join Kate Tossey of Kate’s Herbs for a talk on edible weeds and discuss a variety of "weeds," their nutrition, growing information, recipes and more. Handouts will be provided, and some samples will be on hand to explore. For more information call 360-942-2408.
Friday, April 26
'Poetry in Motion'
ILWACO — The Hilltop Drama Club will present “Poetry in Motion” on Friday, April 26 at 6 p.m.; Saturday, April 27 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, April 28 at 1 p.m. This is a compilation of verse, monologues, scenes and songs with special performances by students of Beach Ballet. Admission is free, but donations help support the Hilltop Drama Club.
CPR on infants and young children
NASELLE — On Friday, April 26 there will be a free class held to teach parents/caregivers how to give CPR to infants and toddlers. It will be held at Valley Bible Church starting at 10 a.m., until about noon. Ed Hunt, RN and local EMT, will be conducting the class. Ed has many years of experience in the medical field and he teaches the class well. Having this information is valuable as a parent/caregiver/teacher and it would be worth your time to attend. This is NOT a certification class, but rather a class to inform and teach you to know the steps of child CPR. Please call Becky Erickson at 465-2555 if you are interested in attending this class.
'Edible Weeds' class
ILWACO — On April 26 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., at Ilwaco Timberland adults are invited to join Kate Tossey of Kate’s Herbs for a talk on edible weeds and discuss a variety of weeds, their nutrition, growing information, recipes and more. Handouts will be provided, and some samples will be on hand to explore. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Saturday, April 27
Science Conference
LONG BEACH — The Pacific County Marine Resources Committee (PCMRC) will host its annual Science Conference on April 27 in Long Beach at the Cranberry Museum. The event will start at 9 a.m. and end around 4:30 p.m., with a delicious local seafood dinner. This event is 100 percent free and all meals will be available. If you’re interested, please contact Courtney Hagain at chagain@willapabay.org to register!” If you have questions, please call 360-875-6735.
Cemetery meeting & cleanup
GRAY RIVER — The Seal River Cemetery Association Annual Meeting has been set for Saturday, April 27 at 2:30 p.m. at the Grays River Fire Hall. Anyone with an interest in this Washington Territory cemetery is encouraged to attend as we discuss cemetery maintenance and other aspects of operations. This year’s clean-up day is set for Saturday, May 18 with the time to be announced closer to the date. The monthly mowing during the grass growing season is hired out but the clean-up day supplements the regular mowing schedule and then the cemetery looks nice for Memorial weekend. For further information call Kari Kandoll at 360-849-4353.
Salad Luncheon Extraordinaire
NASELLE — The annual Salad Luncheon hosted by the Naselle Lutheran Church happens on April 27, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Enjoy a variety of salads for a donation of $7. Once again, a variety of plants including tomato grown by Tom Hall, quilts and a variety of baked goods will be for sale. The Naselle Lutheran Church is located at 308 Old Knappton Road, in Naselle. Proceeds will go to support missions. For further information, contact 360-484-3826.
Seattle singers Kessler & Perasso to perform
RAYMOND — Raymond’s Willapa Seaport Museum is a pearl of local history. Local and outside aficionados of maritime lore have a chance to appreciate the museum April 27 and April 28 through a free workshop on Saturday and a full concert on Sunday, all to benefit the museum. April 27 will feature “Songs of Sea and Land” at the museum when the singing duo of Kessler and Perasso hold a workshop from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the role of sea chanteys in maritime history. April 28 will feature Kessler & Perasso in song at the Raymond Theatre, courtesy of Sunday Afternoon Live, in a second fundraising event for the museum. The Sunday performance will include a wider range of music – ballads, Americana, and military songs – as well as sea chanteys. The Sunday event begins at 2 p.m. at a cost of $15 at the door, or $12 in pre-sales. Advance tickets for Sunday’s performance may be purchased at Raymond Pharmacy or South Bend Pharmacy, or by calling 360-875-5157; sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to SAL, PO Box 1401, South Bend, WA 98586; or by email at salspecialconcert2@gmail.com. Tickets also may be purchased through PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org.
Sunday, April 28
Fashion Show and Tea Party
ROSBURG — A Fashion Show and Tea Party will be held at the Valley Bible Church, 4723 SR-4 at 3 p.m. on April 28. Dresses made by the local Dress-a-Girl program will be on display and modeled by local young ladies. This is a fundraising event in support of 7-year old Sophia Van Winkle who suffers from Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS). Tickets for the event are $10 and money received will go to the Lacey Firefighters Charity-Sophia Hope Fund. Tickets purchased prior to April 15 will reportedly be matched up to $50,000. To learn more about Sophia, readers may go online to mold2miracle.com. Tickets for the Fashion Show and Tea Party can be purchased from Diana (360) 465-2800, Becky (360) 465-2260 or Pearl (360) 465-2347.
Afternoon with Peninsula Poets
LONG BEACH — Come enjoy “An Afternoon with the Peninsula Poets.” On Sunday, April 28, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., a poetry reading will be held at the Peninsula Arts Center, 504 Pacific Ave. N. in Long Beach. Featured poets are Cate Gable, Pamella Saige Gibson and Tony Pfannenstiel, with guitar accompaniment by George Coleman. An open mic will begin at 3 p.m. Please feel free to share a poem with the audience. You may call 503-720-6786 for more information.
Monday, April 29
Spring registration open
ILWACO — Spring registration is now open for community education classes at Grays Harbor College’s Columbia Education Center. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects including: Watercolors, pastels, writing, language, computers, traveling on a budget, fun with Shakespeare, acoustic guitar, intro to digital photography, gardening, and much more! All courses are offered at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. One new class to highlight is with Technology, Education and Design, TEDx speaker Seth Tichenor, who will be giving a lecture series on the Philosophical Foundations of Buddhism. If you have ever wondered how philosophy might be relevant to you, come experience his tactics for yourself. Stop by and see all the programs available. Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
Tuesday, April 30
Ilwaco High School Art Exhibition
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is happy to host the Ilwaco High School Art Department’s 2019 Annual Art Show. Exhibiting work from beginners to advanced, freshmen through seniors, this exhibit is a non-juried show. Each contributed art piece was selected by the students to represent their strongest skills from the 2018-19 school year, resulting in a show that demonstrates the variety of skill levels and interests of Ilwaco High School’s art students. Viewers of the exhibition will have the opportunity to vote for the "People's Choice" award in two categories: Two-dimensional and three-dimensional artwork. The show will run April 16 to April 27 in the main gallery of the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. Please stop by and support IHS Art. Admission to the show is free. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Wednesday, May 1
Ilwaco Spring Spruce Up
ILWACO — It’s time to get ready for the season annual Ilwaco Spring Spruce Up. Volunteers requested for May 1 through May 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for general clean up from downtown to the Port of Ilwaco. The focus includes the parade route, but residents and businesses are also encouraged to participate by sprucing up their areas and curb appeal. Red, white and blue themed decor is encouraged. The Ilwaco Children’s Parade is set for May 4 in conjunction with Loyalty Days weekend and the kick off of the Ilwaco Saturday Market and fishing season in Ilwaco. Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves; basic weeding tools and trash pickup tools if they have them. Volunteers should meet at the old Red’s lot downtown, next to the pharmacy. Volunteers may contact Jenna Austin for more information at 360-642-0771.
Apply for 2019 Don Tapio Scholarship
PACIFIC and GRAYS HARBOR COUNTIES — WSU Master Gardeners of Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties continue to accept applications for a $1,000 scholarship for seniors in Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties high schools (including alternative and homeschooled students). Applications are available online at the Master Gardener website (www.pnwmg.org) or by contacting bradbury1285@comcast.net or at 360-495-4086. The applicants will submit all completed documents to the WSU Extension office via mail at P.O. Box 3018, Elma, WA 98541 or drop off at 32 Elma-McCleary Road, Elma, WA 98541. The application period runs until May 1, (postmarked no later than May 1). The selection of the recipient will be under the direction of the Master Gardener Don Tapio Scholarship Committee. Applicants will be notified by mail of the decision.
'The Princess Bride'
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1 there will be a free showing of the fun 1987 movie “The Princess Bride,” Cary Elwes and Mandy Patinkin at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Future Events
PC Planning Commission meeting change
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Planning Commission has re-scheduled their meeting to May 2 at 6 p.m., in the South Bend Facility and it will be a workshop on the Comprehensive Plan Update. Information, comments, or suggestions may be sent to Tim Crose, planning director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, via fax to (360) 642-9304, or via email to tcrose@co.pacific.wa.us.
Loyalty Day 'Standing Together'
PENINSULA — The 69th annual Loyalty Days begin Friday, May 3, and run through Sunday, May 5. The theme of this year’s event is “Standing Together.” On Friday, May 3, come to the Friday Night Follies Talent Show beginning at 7 p.m. at 127 Lake Street in Ilwaco. Then on Saturday, May 4, enjoy at 11 a.m. there is entertainment, parade registration and vendors and kids parade which starts at noon in downtown Ilwaco. The Coast Guard display is at the Ilwaco Boat Basin. In addition, Saturday Market opens this weekend. There will be an Oyster Feed from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Long Beach Elks Club. Open to public the event is sponsored by Long Beach Elks BPOE #1937. On Sunday, May is the Loyalty Day parade beginning at 1 p.m.
Farcical comedy in Raymond
RAYMOND — The Willapa Players at the Hannan Playhouse present Curtain Up! a two-act farcical comedy! A group of women inherit equal shares in an old ruined theater and get involved in all kinds of chaos and high jinx to save it from destruction. Directed by Liz McCollum, the cast consists of Bre Amacher, Marissa Hurley, Charity Royanne, Deborah Sturgill and Nadine Zakel. Show times are Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday afternoon matinee at 2 p.m. The play runs the following weekend as well, with the same days and start times. The Hannan Playhouse is located at 518 8th Street in Raymond. Tickets are $10, with students and seniors over age 62 at $8. Tickets available at the door, or in advance at South Bend Pharmacy, Raymond Pharmacy and Everyone's Video and More. Curtain Up! has been described as a mad play full of dynamism, momentum, funny dialogue, great surprises and lots of laughter and a little bit of salty language too! If you have questions call Willapa Players at 360-942-8368.
Alumni Challenge
ILWACO — On May 4 beginning at 6 p.m., come watch youth versus experience when the Ilwaco Basketball players take on the Ilwaco Alumni. Admission is $5 (children 6 and under admitted free). Concessions will available. Interested in being part of the alumni team? Participants receive a team shirt and all the glory you can relive. Contact Kelli at 360-642-3731 ext. 225 to sign up and get more information. This is a fundraiser for the Ilwaco chapter of the National Honor Society.
Bayside Singers
OCEAN PARK — Bayside Singers a 30-member choral group is offering their annual spring concerts in Chinook and Ocean Park at 2 p.m. on Saturday May 4 at the Chinook Event Center, and Saturday May 11 at Ocean Park Lutheran Church. Bayside Singers will perform “Musical Memories,” in addition to other favorite selections under the direction of Barbara Poulshock, with accompaniment by Barbara Bate. For information call Celsa Johnson at 360-665-6530.
WSU Master Gardeners Class
GRAYS HARBOR — The WSU Master Gardeners present their last workshop of the spring season on May 4. This class will enable participants to take a guided tour of the award-winning Demonstration Garden at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds, learning landscape design ideas. Master Gardeners will talk about the history of the demonstration garden, then participants will be invited to explore the garden on their own. This event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Master Gardeners’ Demonstration Garden at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds. There is no charge to attend, and there is no pre-registration. At various focal points, in the garden, Master Gardeners will explain the process of designing the sections and their special features; they will also highlight the plants that have successfully grown here. Areas of special interest include: the native plant garden, the raised beds, the greenhouse, the pollinator garden, the woody shrubs on the hillside, the wetland, and the xeriscape. At the end participants will regroup for a short presentation about the raised beds. Dress for the weather; depending on rainfall, though, the class may be held in the WSU Extension Office, which is adjacent to the demonstration garden. If you have questions call Mary at 360-580-3424 or email meshane@comcast.net.
Pastel Painting demo
ILWACO — On Tuesday, May 7 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., instructor Susan Mitchell is offering a free pastel painting demo at Grays Harbor College in Ilwaco. Mitchell will be offering a regular class at Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. This is a free demo and registering is not required. We hope to see you there! Check out all of classes at: www.ghc.edu/ce.
Peninsula Quilt Guild meeting
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild meets at 1 p.m. every second Monday of the month at the Peninsula Church Center in Seaview. The next meeting is May 13. All levels of quilters are welcome from rank beginner to expert. Bring you latest project for Show 'n Tell. Exchange tips and tricks with other quilters. If you have questions call 360-607-0617.
Annual Surf Perch Derby
LONG BEACH — Come enter Long Beach Washington’s Annual Surf Perch Derby on Saturday, May 18. Guaranteed cash prizes! Winners based on total weight of catch for individuals or 3-person teams. The entry fee is $30 per person pre-registration or $35 day of the tournament and includes an “all you can eat pancakes” breakfast from 6 to 11 am. Enjoy the world-famous breakfast of pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, cranberry juice, coffee and milk. Open to the public; Extra meals are $9 per person ($4 kids 12 and under). All fishermen MUST check in before going fishing. The registration, mandatory sign-in, and weigh-in booth is on the north end of the Bolstad beach approach in downtown Long Beach. Sponsored by the Long Beach Lions. If you have questions, contact Larry Cook at 360-665-6084 and leave a message.
'Coming Home: WWI & American Legion'
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is hosting the exhibit “Coming Home: WWI and the American Legion Centennial.” This special exhibition opens on Saturday, May 18, with an Armed Forces Day celebration organized by the Don R. Grable Post #48, Ilwaco, WA. The exhibition will be on view until July 6. The final battles of World War I were hard-fought and bloody. One of the largest battles to end the war was the Meuse-Argonne Offensive, fought from September 26, 1918 until the Armistice of November 11, 1918, a total of 47 days. Ilwaco resident, Don R. Grable was killed on the first day of the Battle of the Argonne. He was the only resident of the Long Beach Peninsula to die in WWI. When a group of Long Beach Peninsula World War I veterans got together to form Legion Post #48, it was named after Don R. Grable. The Post was chartered October 2, 1919, with 15 charter members. “Coming Home: WWI and the American Legion Centennial” shares the stories of those who served and returned to the Long Beach Peninsula. The exhibition will explore the lives and past-times of the returning veterans and the organizations that were formed to help them reintegrate with their community. This special exhibition opens on Saturday May 18, 2019 with an Armed Forces Day celebration organized by the Don R. Grable Post #48, Ilwaco. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco, WA. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.