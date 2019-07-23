Wednesday, July 24
Graveyard of the Pacific
ILWACO — On July 24 beginning at 7 p.m., come to the Benson Beach Amphitheater for this fascinating program. Journey through space and time in a magic boat to learn about our dangerous waters. Note: mosquitos may also attend so be prepared.) A Discover Pass is required. If you have questions call 360-642-3078.
Thursday, July 25
Do Nothing Club
OCEAN PARK — All men are welcome to join us every Tuesday morning 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Ocean Park Lutheran Church, located at 24002 U Street Ocean Park. This is a non-denominational group that gathers to enjoy cribbage, pool or just solving the world’s problems. They take turns making a light lunch for the group each week, and through a small monetary donation weekly provide care to those in need during the holidays. For information contact Jack McBride at 360-665-3939 or Russ Jones at 360-665-3939.
"Sea with your Eyes"
ILWACO — On July 25 meet at the Beards Hollow parking lot for a guided hike at 12:30 p.m. Explore the world of tidepools and the wonderful array of life in the intertidal zone on this easy one-mile hike. A Discover Pass is required. If you have questions call 360-642-3078.
Friday, July 26
“Blithe Spirit”
ILWACO — The final week for the Peninsula Players production of “Blithe Spirit,” a light comedy in three acts is set for this weekend. Performances will be at 7 p.m., on July 26 and 27 and at 2 p.m. on July 28, at the River City Playhouse at 127 Lake Street SE In Ilwaco. Blithe Spirit is a comic play by Noël Coward. The play concerns the socialite and novelist Charles Condomine, who invites the eccentric medium and clairvoyant, Madame Arcati, to his house to conduct a séance, hoping to gather material for his next book, and of course things backfire. The playhouse now has a liquor license and wine will be available for sale. Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park, Old Towne Café in Ilwaco and at Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach as well as at the door, if available. No credit or debit cards are accepted. More information is at www.pentila-players.com.
Sandsations
LONG BEACH — The annual sand-sculpting extravaganza Sandsations returns to Long Beach for four days of fun! The event, which is open to sandcastle builders of every age and skill level, unfolds near the Bolstad beach approach and along the shoreline from Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28. The Sandsations trailer will be open for registration, information, T-shirts and more at the Bolstad beach approach. The completed sculptures will remain available for viewing and photos, depending on tides and weather.
Summerfest
LONG BEACH — Summerfest activities in continue in downtown Long Beach. The next concert will be on July 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the stage at Veterans Field with the group “Tropical Storm,” a group that plays tropical/rock style music along with the pan man, Terry Baber. There are lots of good things happening in downtown Long Beach. Come on down! For more information call 360- 642-1227.
Farmers Market
LONG BEACH — The Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market runs from noon to 5 p.m., July 26 at Veterans Field in Long Beach. Meet all the vendors. Come see what’s new and exciting at this week’s market! Stock up on all your fresh local grilling ingredients! Find local spring produce and a variety of other local products ready to tantalize your taste buds. Lots of organic options; with something new every week. Music presented by Double J and the Boys; plus, you can learn about bees with the “Queen Bee,” Julie Tennis, bee educator; participate in free crafting with Timberland Regional Library and enjoy a special performance by Beach Ballet. For more information call 360-244-3921 or e-mail: cpfmmallory@gmail.com.
Saturday, July 27
Rodeo
LONG BEACH — The 74th annual Peninsula Saddle Club’s Rodeo is coming July 27 and July 28 at 6407 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. The rodeo runs at 1 p.m. both days. There will be a rodeo parade on Friday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. through downtown Long Beach. The Cowboy Breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will be the drill team demonstration, rodeo clown, mechanical bull, beer garden and more. If you have questions call 800-451-2542 or visit www.peninsulasaddleclub.com.
Shoeboxes of Joy Bake Sale
LONG BEACH — On Friday, July 26 and Saturday July 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Long Beach Depot building located at 102 3rd St. in Long Beach, across from Dennis Company, the Shoeboxes of Joy group will hold their 2nd annual Getting to Know Us Bake Sale. Learn about this group and the gifts they gather for the elderly and disabled. There are many ways volunteers can help. Come enjoy some treats and celebrate Christmas in July. For information contact DeAnn at 206-719-3112.
Art of Joe Knowles
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco is hosting an exhibit of the work of Joseph Knowles; the exhibit will be on view from July 27 through Oct. 5. This exhibition will focus on Joe Knowles as an artist. His paintings, prints and drawings were widely collected and played an important role in this community where he spent the final decades of his career. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Hiking Club event
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, July 27 at 9:45 a.m., the Angora Hiking Club will walk the Discovery Trail to the grey whale skeleton trail. This hike is appropriately five miles, one way. You will pass the Basalt Monolith, Clark and Sturgeon, along the Pacific Ocean on this easy trail in Long Beach. You do not need to be a member to participate but all with an interest are invited to join others and “blaze the trail.” Call the hike leader or visit our website, angorahikingclub.org. Annual dues are $10. Dogs are not allowed on our hikes. Interested participates should call Linda Dugan by Friday, at 503-440-3909. Submitted by Kathleen Hudson 503 861-2802.
“Mary Poppins”
CHINOOK — The Peninsula Association of Performing Artists' summer production of Mary Poppins, the Broadway musical, runs through July 28 at the Fort Columbia Theater. The play is based on the stories of P. L. Travers and the Walt Disney film. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m., and the Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the PAPA website, http://www.papatheater.com/ooam-tickets, and at the Okie’s Sentry customer service counter in Ocean Park. Plan now to attend for a fun, family evening or afternoon.
"Bird Tales"
ILWACO — On July 26 at 7 p.m., come to the Benson Beach amphitheater to hear about beginning birding tips, techniques, bird behavior insights and birding stories for bird nerds of all ages. A Discover Pass is required. If you have questions call 360-642-3078.
“Blackbeard’s Ghost”
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, July 27 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of “Blackbeard’s Ghost,” at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach. The is a 1968 American fantasy comedy film produced by Walt Disney Productions, starring Peter Ustinov, Dean Jones and Suzanne Pleshette.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Discover fine art photography, metal art, fashionable shopping bags, kitchen linens, children’s toys, a dazzling array of jewelry, embroidered shirts and much more at the Saturday Market at the Port from May to September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants. Picnic on smoked salmon chowder, juicy hamburgers and more. Munch on crunchy kettle corn and yummy baked goods. Stroll along the harbor front and watch the people, dogs and boats go by. Explore the historic fishing village of Ilwaco, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and Cape Disappointment State Park. So much to do and all in one place! Saturday Market at the Port is uniquely situated on the waterfront in Ilwaco, WA near the mouth of the Columbia River from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Waikiki Beach Concert
CAPE D — The next Waikiki beach concert will begin at 7 p.m., July 27 at the Waikiki Beach amphitheater at Cape Disappointment State Park and features the group “Brownsmead Flats,” who play traditional and original folk, bluegrass and locally grown crabgrass music. Bring a lawn chair and other personal comforts and sit back and enjoy some great music at this free outdoor concert. A Discover Pass is required. For more information call 360-642-3029.
Sunday, July 28
Vespers services
OYSTERVILLE — The Vespers season at the Oysterville Church continues on July 28 at 3 p.m. Deacon Jerry Sadler from St. Mary’s Parish will lead the services. Music will be provided by singer/guitarist Nicole Freshley. Diane Buttrell will play the old-fashioned pump organ as accompaniment to the traditional hymn-singing and she will present the Oysterville Moment. All are welcome to this casual event.
Beards Hollow Guided Bird Walk
ILWACO — On July 21 beginning at 9 a.m., come to Cape Disappointment State Park and experience the diverse habitats and birds of Cape Disappointment. A gentle walk through forest, wetlands, and beach yields many opportunities. Bring your own binoculars for this one-mile easy round-trip walk. Meet at the Beards Hollow parking lot. A Discover Pass is required. If you have questions call 360-642-3078.
Monday, July 29
Jam session
SURFSIDE — Grab your favorite instrument and some to the jam sessions the second and fourth Monday of the month, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Surfside Homeowners building at 31402 “H” Street in Ocean Park. All those who love music are welcome including musicians, vocalists, and those who just want to listen! Please call Louise or John at 665-0146 or 352-586-0082 for more information.
Tuesday, July 30
Grays River Farmers Market
GRAYS RIVER — Purchase locally grown produce at the Grays River Grange Farmers Market, located 11 S. Hull Creek Rd. in Grays River, Wash. The market begins Tuesday, July 23 at the Grange and runs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. each Tuesday through the growing season. For further information, call 360-465-2268 or visit their website at graysrivergrange.org.
Wednesday, July 31
Community education summer classes
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College Community Education summer registration is now open. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects including: Watercolor Collage, Pastels, Writing, Language, Computers, Social Media, Intro to Digital Photography, Microsoft Excel, Oil Pastel Painting, and more. All courses are offered locally at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. Come explore the arts, history, languages, dance and several other topics! It’s a great way to meet new people and energize your mind. Best of all, there are no tests – only the pleasure of learning and exploring. Stop by and see all of the programs we have to offer — there is something here for everyone! Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
Future Events
Discussion of Columbia River fishery policies
OLYMPIA — The public is invited to attend a meeting of members of the Washington and Oregon fish and wildlife commissions to discuss next steps in the review of salmon management on the Columbia River. The meeting is scheduled for Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission Room located at 4034 Fairview Industrial Dr. S.E. in Salem. The public is welcome to attend, but public comment will not be taken at the meeting. This meeting will include providing a significant amount of background material. The meeting will also be streamed online. The Aug. 1 meeting will include an overview of Columbia River fishery management, progress to date from the past PRC meetings, and discussions on ways to improve policy and regulatory concurrence between the two states in 2020 and beyond. The committee is also expected to discuss a schedule for future meetings. In 2018, WDFW finalized its five-year performance review of the Columbia River Basin Salmon Management Policy of 2013. That review can be found at https://wdfw.wa.gov/publications/02029/.
Books! Books! Books!
RAYMOND — The Big Book Sale at the Raymond Library will be held on Friday, Aug. 2 and Saturday, Aug. 3. Now is the perfect time to donate your books you no longer need such as children’s, science, art, gardening, fiction, history, biography, and anything else you’ve got. This is the big annual fundraiser the Friends of the Raymond Library holds annually during the Willapa Harbor Festival, and the proceeds fund the library programs you all cherish, as well as the Kindles we give away every March as prizes in the Adult Winter Reading program. Please drop them off at the Raymond library, and we ask that you donate books in good condition only (nothing moldy or smelly). For information call 360-942-5515.
Get hooked on Ilwaco!
ILWACO — The Ilwaco First Friday art walk is Aug. 2, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. starting with the Ocean Beach Hospital, Timberland Regional Library and Antique Gallery in downtown and continuing at the Port of Ilwaco with lots of art to discover. Members of the local Peninsula Artist Association and Ilwaco’s High School students are showing their talent. Galleries along the port keep their doors open late, so you can get a chance to take it all in: whimsical watercolors by Don Nisbett, one of a kind silver jewelry with local beach gold by Luisa Mack, wonderfully crafted wooden bowls by Richard Schroeder, mono-prints and oil paintings at Marie Powell Gallery, a variety of art at Skywater Ventures and RiversZen’s Yoga Studio. Find a new favorite book at Time Enough Books and fiber arts at Purly Shells. Salt Hotel & Pub and OleBob’s Galley Cafe are showcasing local artists and have all the fresh seafood you could ever want! See what’s going on at Grays Harbor College Community Education Center — they have great painting classes, meet their instructors and you can get creative, too! Join in for the last art walk of the season! Maps are available at any of the participating businesses. Watch for the “art walk” flags around town!
Seafood and Crawfish Boil
BROWNSMEAD — The Brownsmead Grange is holding its 4th annual Crawfish Boil fundraiser Saturday Aug. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This is a great, family friendly event, serving the community with a family-style dinner of various seafoods, topped off by fresh crawfish both sweet and spicy. There is beer and wine available, and music and fun for all. Tickets are $25 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under. Tickets must be purchased prior to July 31 online. You can find tickets at the Brownsmead Grange event page on Facebook or at https://brownsmeadgrange.ticketspice.com/crawfish2019 You must purchase a ticket beforehand, as they will not be available at the door. All proceeds go to the Brownsmead Grange for repair and maintenance of this fine community hall. Don’t miss an amazing meal and good times with your neighbors. For further information please call 503-458-5229 or email BrownsmeadGrange@gmail.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/brownsmeadgrange for tickets. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Matti Raihala at 503-458-5229 or email at BrownsmeadGrange@gmail.com.
Info & Assistance
OCEAN PARK — Do you need information and assistance? If you would benefit from a little help filling out forms, reading difficult correspondence, or understanding government programs, come to the Ocean Park Fire Station, located at 26110 Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park on Thursday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have questions please feel free to call 360-642-3634.
Hunter safety course in Long Beach
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Police Department will be conducting its annual Hunter Education Class. The class starts on August 12 and goes through August 17. You will need to attend all days. The course is free but you must register online in order to attend. Register for the class at “Washington Hunter Education Classroom Course Register Ed11.” If you have questions call 360-642-3416.
Pig Roast & Salmon BBQ
CHINOOK — The hogs are running for the Port of Chinook at the annual pig roast and salmon barbecue luau set for Saturday, Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chinook Event Center. Enjoy the barbecue pork and salmon, plus meatballs, Hawaiian rice, Asian salad and dessert all for just $20 for adults or $10 for kids under 12. Get your tickets at the door or by calling 503-238-4517. Sponsored by the Chinook Port Alliance, a non-profit organization dedicated to the restoration and facility enhancement for the Port of Chinook through community support.
Pacific County Fair
MENLO — The Pacific County Fair is coming Aug. 21 through Aug. 24 at the grounds located in Menlo across from the Willapa Valley Junior/Senior High School. The theme of this year’s fair is “Carnival Lights and Country Nights.” Wristbands for four days are $12 for adults; children six to 12 are $7; and it is $5 for tickets for those 60 years old and older. On Friday, Aug. 23 it is military/senior day, with those folks admitted for free. Saturday, Aug. 24 is kid’s day with children under 12 admitted for free. Come have some fun at our local county fair.
R&B Festival
NAHCOTTA — The 3rd Annual Peninsula R&B Festival is an “over 21,” two-day event. It kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. Seven blues bands will play, three on Friday and four on Saturday, and include headliner Matt Schofield, a British Hall of Fame guitarist, along with Norman Sylvester, Ty Curtis, Bayou Boyz, Kris Deelane, the North Coast Blues Band, and Franco Paletta’s Harmonica Blow Off. This is an outdoor event, but covered, so dress accordingly, and please bring your own chair. Tickets are $40 for the entire two-day event. Several food vendors will be onsite, and adult beverages are available. Please no outside food or drink, and please, only certified service dogs will be allowed in. For more information, go to www.peninsulabluesfest.com.
