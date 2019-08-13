Wednesday, Aug. 14
School Supplies drive
OCEAN PARK — Efforts to gather school supplies for the upcoming school year are already underway. They will be distributed on Aug. 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. by members of the Pack2School group at Peninsula Baptist Church, 23802 Pacific Highway 103 in Ocean Park. “The Best Lunch Ever” is provided and as well as the carnival outside. Volunteers are needed. You can contribute by donating school supplies at the following drop off locations in: Long Beach: Chinook Observer office — 205 Bolstad Avenue East, Suite 2 and Great Northwest Federal Credit Union — 705 S Pacific Ave.; Ocean Park: Timberland Library — 1308 256th Place, Bank of the Pacific — 1802 Bay Ave., Great Northwest Federal Credit Union — 1409 S 251st Place, and at the Peninsula Baptist Church; Ilwaco: Timberland library – 158 First Ave. To volunteer and/or receive more information contact Diane at 503- 310-5273 or contact Carol at otterlimits@live.com.
Annual Movies in the Park in August
ILWACO — WellSpring Community Network, sponsored by the SW Peninsula Rotary Club, is proud to host the annual Movies in the Park series. Big screen titles will be projected at Ilwaco Community Park every Wednesday in August starting at dusk around 8 p.m. On Aug. 14 come watch "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and on Aug. 21 come watch "Smallfoot!" These events are open to the public and admission is by cash donation. Concessions will also be available with movie snacks and beverages. Many thanks to Rotary for their generous donation for movie licenses, allowing us to screen new titles. Additionally, these events would not be possible without the support of Ilwaco Parks & Recreation and the City of Ilwaco. WellSpring Community Network is a local coalition who supports community wellness in South Pacific County through active collaborations. For more information on how to get involved, visit www.wellspringpacific.org.
POMPC coffee hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County has coffee hours on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Adelaide's Coffee Shop on Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. Peer-led conversations focus on support for personal well-being and recovery from stress and struggles. For information call, text or email Barb at 360-244-5566 or email bategofish@gmail.com.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Shoalwater Bay Safety Fair
TOKELAND — The Shoalwater Bay Tribe is hosting a safety fair on Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 405 Elm Street in Tokeland. There will be a variety of events taking place, including fingerprinting class, bike rodeo, child passenger seat check, impairment goggles with golf cart, fire engines, police vehicles, helicopters and much more. Enjoy free lunch and prizes. This free event is open to all and sure to be fun for all ages so mark your calendars to attend.
Friday, Aug. 16
Farmers Market
LONG BEACH — The Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market runs from noon to 5 p.m., Aug. 2 at Veterans Field in Long Beach. Meet all the vendors. Come see what’s new and exciting at this week’s market! Stock up on all your fresh local grilling ingredients! Find local spring produce and a variety of other local products ready to tantalize your taste buds. Lots of organic options; with something new every week. Music will be Ron Barnes and face-painting with Granmer Orchid, the mermaid. For more information call 360-244-3921 or e-mail: cpfmmallory@gmail.com.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Jazz and Oysters
OCEAN PARK — Jazz & Oysters, the perennial match up of music and mollusks, will be held at Nahcotta Boat Basin in Ocean Park on Aug. 17 starting at noon. Music will end at 6:30 p.m. The daylong event will feature four great jazz bands, as well as oysters grilled to perfection. For the jazz lover who doesn’t like oysters, an array of additional foods, as well as a variety of beverages including beer and wine will be served. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Bring chairs or a blanket, the kids, dogs (on leashes) and enjoy a wonderful day of music and food! No outside food or beverages, please. Tickets are $25 for adults, kids 5 years old and under are free and ages 6 to 18 are half price. To pre-purchase tickets, go to watermusicfestival.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate. Jazz & Oysters is part of the Water Music Society, a 35-year-old volunteer-run organization. Proceeds from all Water Music Society events benefit the Pacific County School District Music Programs of which the Ilwaco High School Band is a beneficiary.
IHS Alumni Association Reunion
ILWACO — The Ilwaco High School Alumni Association will be hosting the IHS All-School Picnic/Reunion on Saturday Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the IHS Football Field. Admission is free, though donations are welcomed to support this annual event. The IHS Sports Boosters food trailer will be serving food for purchase at the picnic. Come and visit with the many IHS Alumnus who will be attending. If you have questions contact Mary Ann Aase Lee at 360-450-8680.
Canning for kids
LONG BEACH — Aug. 17, Aug. 18 and Aug. 19 beginning at 10 a.m. each day there will be a class on how to can peaches at 309 17th Street NE in Long Beach. Call Dale Shoemaker at 360-431-7061 to get more details and sign up.
Free movie
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of “Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines,” at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach. Stars Stuart Whitman and Sarah Miles.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Discover fine art photography, metal art, fashionable shopping bags, kitchen linens, children’s toys, a dazzling array of jewelry, embroidered shirts and much more at the Saturday Market at the Port from May to September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants. Picnic on smoked salmon chowder, juicy hamburgers and more. Munch on crunchy kettle corn and yummy baked goods. Stroll along the harbor front and watch the people, dogs and boats go by. Explore the historic fishing village of Ilwaco, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and Cape Disappointment State Park. So much to do and all in one place! Saturday Market at the Port is uniquely situated on the waterfront in Ilwaco from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Vespers services
OYSTERVILLE — The Vespers season at the Oysterville Church continues on Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. Dr. Barbara Bate, interdenominational pastor will lead the services. Music will be provided by Lyrica. Cyndy Hayward will present the Oysterville Moment. All are welcome to this casual event.
Johnny Cash at Raymond Theatre
RAYMOND — Cash’d Out, the consummate Johnny Cash tribute band, returns to the Raymond Theatre on 3rd Street for a matinee performance, at 2 p.m., Sunday Aug. 18. Friends of the Raymond Theatre host the event as a fundraiser. Tickets are $25 at the door and $20 pre-sale. Cash’d Out has been called “the next best thing to Johnny Cash” and covers all genres of the original “man in black,” including rock and roll, rockabilly, gospel and country — the music of the American heartland. Front-man Douglas Benson, on vocals, transports the audience back in time, authentically recreating the sound of Johnny Cash and the universal appeal of his music to fans of all ages and virtually all musical genres. This offering features Scott Churilla (formerly of the Texas-based psychobilly trio Reverend Horton Heat) on drums and Jason Brown (of Hank 3, Hank Williams III’s band) on upright bass. Get your tickets in advance at South Bend Pharmacy, Raymond Pharmacy and Brown Paper Tickets: $20 pre-sale, $25 at the door. For more information, call 360-942-4127.
'The Life and Times of Pomp: Jean Baptiste Charbonneau'
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop is pleased to announce an additional In Their Footsteps free speaker series event. On Sunday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m., Garry Bush will present "The Life and Times of Pomp: Jean Baptiste Charbonneau." As an infant, Jean Baptiste Charbonneau accompanied the Corps of Discovery to the Pacific. He grew to be a fur trade legend. After traveling in Europe, he was involved with the Santa Fe Trail, the Mexican War, and the California Gold Rush. Garry Bush will share the epic story of Sacagawea and Toussaint Charbonneau’s well-traveled son, “Pomp.” Bush is a retired high school teacher from Lewiston, Idaho who enjoys living history. He has been giving presentations about both Jean Baptiste Charbonneau and Toussaint Charbonneau for many years. This third Sunday of the month forum is sponsored by the Lewis & Clark National Park Association and the park. These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, or go to www.nps.gov/lewi.
Monday, Aug. 19
Kite Festival
LONG BEACH — A spectacularly colorful week of all things kites will take place in Long Beach, from August 19 through August 25 at the Bolstad beach approach. The Washington State International Kite Festival offers a full, entertaining program of kite competitions, exhibitions and demonstrations, kite making and flying lessons, mass ascensions, indoor kite ballet, a teddy bear drop and more on the spaciously wide, sand beach in Long Beach. Making it easy to join in, the event offers three days of free kitemaking for children, a grandparents’ day, a kite photos workshop and numerous other interactive events for all ages. Other crowd favorites include the Rokkaku Battles, sport kites lessons and flying, themed mass ascensions, mystery ballet and, on Friday, the magical lighted night fly followed by a fireworks display. The Washington State International Kite Festival is the longest running and biggest Kite Festival in the U.S. For a downloadable event program and more information, please visit www.kitefestival.com.
Quilt Guild meeting
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild meets at 1 p.m. every second Monday of the month at the Peninsula Church Center in Seaview. The next meeting is Aug. 12. All levels of quilters are welcome from rank beginner to expert. Bring your latest project for show ‘n tell. Exchange tips and tricks with other quilters. If any questions, please call 360-607-0617.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Grays River Farmers Market
GRAYS RIVER — Purchase locally grown produce at the Grays River Grange Farmers Market, located 11 S. Hull Creek Rd. in Grays River, Wash. The market runs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. each Tuesday through the growing season. For further information, call 360-465-2268 or visit their website at graysrivergrange.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Pacific County Fair
MENLO — The Pacific County Fair is coming Aug. 21 through Aug. 24 at the grounds located in Menlo across from the Willapa Valley Junior/Senior High School. The theme of this year’s fair is “Carnival Lights and Country Nights.” Wristbands for four days are $12 for adults; children six to 12 are $7; and it is $5 for tickets for those 60 years old and older. On Friday, Aug. 23 it is military/senior day, with those folks admitted for free. Saturday, Aug. 24 is kid’s day with children under 12 admitted for free. Come have some fun at our local county fair.
Future Events
Beach Ballet open house
LONG BEACH — Beach Ballet is holding an open house and registration on Friday, Aug. 23, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Tinker Town Mall, 811 Pacific Ave. S., in Long Beach (next to the bike rentals). Also watch for more information on a community event coming the third weekend in September as part of National Dance Day. If you would like more information contact beachballet98631@gmail.com or 503-338-9672.
Garden work party
OCEAN PARK — A second weekend work party at the Ocean Park gardens, located at 1716 260th Place, is set for Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, from noon to 3 p.m. both days. The group will be spreading bark-mulch on the pathways and painting garden boxes. Please bring a paintbrush and help. If you have questions call Gary at 360-643-1728.
Paddle Quest: Going Batty
FORT CLATSOP — On Saturday, Aug. 24, Lewis and Clark National Historical Park will host a paddle quest from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The quest will commemorate NPS Founders Day, when the National Park Service was first established in 1916. Participants will paddle along the Lewis and Clark River and find clues to solve a puzzle. After the paddle, visit with ecologist Dr. Tara Chestnut and join a discussion about bats of the Pacific Northwest. The quest will start and end at the Netul Landing kayak launch, one and a half miles south of the Fort Clatsop visitor center. Visitors will meet with a park ranger at the kayak launch area for orientation and directions. All participants must wear a personal flotation device at all times while on the water. This is a BYOPC event: Bring Your Own Paddling Craft. Dress for the weather, bring water shoes, and appropriate clothing for paddling. A change of clothing and drinking water are recommended. This program is free. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471.
Free entrance to state parks
OLYMPIA — In recognition of the National Park System’s 103rd birthday, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission is offering free entrance to state parks on Sunday, Aug. 25. Day-use visitors will not need a Discover Pass to visit state parks by vehicle. State Parks free days are in keeping with 2011 legislation that created the Discover Pass, which costs $30 annually or $10 for a one-day visit. The pass is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands. o find a Washington state park, visit: http://parks.state.wa.us/281/Parks.
Tsunami Walk/Run
SURFSIDE — Surfside Homeowners Association’s Emergency Management and Community Relations committees invite all to their fourth Annual 3-K Tsunami Walk/Run on Saturday, Aug. 31. Entry is $5 per person 13 and older; children 12 and under are free with a registered adult. Pre-register at the Surfside HOA office at 31402 H St., Ocean Park or by calling 360-665-4171. You may also register the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m. The race starts at 9 a.m., at 315th Street and H Place. The purpose of this event is to demonstrate how long it would take to reach high ground in the event of a tsunami, and to have a fun race. String backpacks will be provided as well as medals. Following the walk/run there will be a free raffle for emergency packs.
R&B Festival
NAHCOTTA — The 3rd Annual Peninsula R&B Festival is an “over 21,” two-day event. It kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. Seven blues bands will play, three on Friday and four on Saturday, and include headliner Matt Schofield, a British Hall of Fame guitarist, along with Norman Sylvester, Ty Curtis, Bayou Boyz, Kris Deelane, the North Coast Blues Band, and Franco Paletta’s Harmonica Blow Off. This is an outdoor event, but covered, so dress accordingly, and please bring your own chair. Tickets are $40 for the entire two-day event. Several food vendors will be onsite, and adult beverages are available. Please no outside food or drink, and please, only certified service dogs will be allowed in. For more information, go to www.peninsulabluesfest.com.
Seattle World Cruiser Project
LONG BEACH — Diane and Bob Dempster of the Seattle World Cruiser Project will be at the Kite Festival on Friday, Aug. 23 and Saturday, Aug. 24 with a display explaining the project. They will be located toward the west end of Bolstad Avenue. For information go to www.seattleworldcruiser.org.
Military/Veterans Appreciation Day
ILWACO — The Long Beach Elks and Chinook Observer are partnering to host a day to show appreciation to local members of the military, veterans and their families. Come enjoy a picnic, kayaking/canoeing, fishing and friendships on Sept. 1 at Black Lake in Ilwaco. R.S.V.P. to Marlene at 503-338-8882 or Natalie at 916-798-1941.
Meeting Rescheduled
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Planning Commission cancelled a public meeting that was to be held at the Pacific County Commissioners Meeting Room, South Bend on Sept. 5, and re-scheduled it to Oct. 3 at 6 p.m., in the South Bend Facility. After the scheduled meeting, there will be a workshop on the Comprehensive Plan Update Section 7. Information, comments, or suggestions may be sent to Tim Crose, Planning Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, 1216 W. Robert Bush Dr., South Bend, via fax to (360) 642-9304, or via email to tcrose@co.pacific.wa.us.
