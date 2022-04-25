Rummage & Bake Sale
SEAVIEW — St. Mary Altar Society is having a rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 at St Mary Church, 4700 Pacific Way in Seaview.
I.H.S. Drama Club production
ILWACO — The Ilwaco High School Drama Club is performing “The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical” at Hilltop Auditorium. Tickets are just $10 each and are available at the door. Remaining performance times are on April 29 at 7 p.m., at April 30 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. For more information you can email Rachel.Lake@oceanbeachschools.org.
Centennial Celebration Dinner
LONG BEACH — Long Beach Merchants Association & Long Beach Foundation Invites you to the Centennial Celebration Dinner with a Speakeasy Theme, on Saturday, April 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Long Beach Elks Lodge #1937, 110 Pacific Avenue North in Long Beach. Please dress up! There will be a silent auction and raffle from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., closing just before dancing. The social hour is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a champagne toast at 6:45 p.m. Music will be provided by Portland’s Hot Lovin’ Jazz Babies, one of the premier 1920s jazz bands in the Northwest. Dinner is at 7 p.m., with your choice of pork roast, fish of the day or vegetarian. Guest speaker at 7:30 p.m. with a special entertainment act to follow. Dancing starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/yenksppt.
Got drugs?
SOUTH BEND — Saturday April 30 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Turn in your unused or expired medication for safe disposal at Pioneer Grocery in South Bend between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 30.
Bayside Singers to perform
Bayside Singers will present two spring concerts 2 p.m. May 14, Chinook School, 810 State Route 101, Chinook and 2 p.m. May 21, Ocean Park Lutheran Church, 24002 U St., Ocean Park. The program includes Broadway show tunes, a modern arrangement of an old spiritual, and a German serenade from the 1820s. Donations will be accepted at the door and refreshments available during intermissions. For information about joining the group, contact Andrea Patten at 360-642-2916.
Spring Garden Tour
OYSTERVILLE — The Oysterville Spring Garden Tour is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Saturday, May 21. Four of the five gardens have never been on a garden tour before. This tour is a major fundraiser for two local non-profit organizations — Oysterville Community Club and Water Music Society. The Oysterville Community Club is raising funds for major repairs and day-to-day maintenance on the 1907 historic Oysterville School House, which will be open for visits on the day of the tour. Water Music Society has been providing entertainment of the highest quality and variety for over 35 years. Since 2013, WMS has dedicated time and energy toward being a major fund-raising agent in support of music programs within our schools. Tickets are $50 each. Only 200 tickets will be sold. Online ticket sales will begin on April 10 at Brown Paper Tickets. (Trade in your printed Brown Paper Ticket at Bay Avenue Gallery a week before the event for a Tour Map - this map is your admission ticket to each garden). For more information or questions visit www.facebook.com/MusicintheGardensTour or contact Nancy Allen at 360-642-2507.
Western dance classes
KLIPSAN — Western dance classes are being offered the second and fourth Wednesdays during April and May, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 21603 Pacific Way in Klipsan. You do not have to have a partner to participate. Each person simply follows prearranged steps that repeat. Depending on interest, classes will continue in the Fall. The cost is a $1 donation to the Peninsula Senior Activity Center. If you have questions call Joe and Margie Mraz, instructors at 425-429-0915.
Jan Bono book debut
LONG BEACH — Jan Bono’s newest book, "Is there Room in the Backyard for One More Body?" will have its debut on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 pm at BOLD Gallery and Coffee Shop (formerly The Picture Attic), 711 Pacific Ave N. This is a fictional short story collection in which 12 women find 12 ways to dispose of their husbands and boyfriends on the Long Beach Peninsula. All are welcome.
Master Gardener Home and Garden Show
ELMA — The 20th annual Home and Garden Show presented by the Master Gardener Foundation of Grays Harbor and Pacific counties will take place on May 14 and 15 at the Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds. The show will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. The expo will feature both vendors from the home-improvement world and garden vendors, who will bring fresh ideas for this year’s planting season. The Master Gardeners will feature flowering plants at their booth. A premier Sunday appearance (noon on Sunday) will be Marianne Binetti Long will talk about “The Heavenly H Plants: How to Grow and Use Hydrangeas, Hellebores and Heucheras in Western Washington Gardens.”
Scramble for Scholars
OCEAN PARK — Surfside Homeowners Association is looking for golfers for their annual “Scramble for Scholars” which will be held Saturday, June 11, at the Surfside Golf Course, 315th Street and J Place. There will be four man teams with a $60 entry fee per golfer, that includes 18 holes of golf and a lunch by Great Day Cafe. All net proceeds provide scholarships to 2023 Ilwaco HS graduating seniors. If you want to sponsor a hole at $50, or donate an item for the raffle, please contact the Surfside HOA office at 360-665-4171, go to 31402 H St., Ocean Park or call Louise at 352-586-0082.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.