Wednesday, July 3
Summer Meal Program
PENINSULA — The Ocean Beach School District announces the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program for children. Meals are available at no charge to children 18 years of age and younger. Meals will be served at the following locations/times: Long Beach Elementary and Ocean Park Elementary through July 3, breakfast will be available from 8:40 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to noon. If you have questions or need more information, please feel free contact Marianne Mott at 360-642-1109.
Thursday, July 4
Fourth of July Parade
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the fun and friendly parade celebrating Independence Day! The parade begins at 1 p.m., and follows Bay Avenue west from U Street to Vernon and then south to 256th. Get there early to find front row seats and take part in the free chalk give-away from Peninsula Arts Association. This year's Grand Marshall is recently retired Ocean Park Library manager Iver Matheson. Also featured guests in the parade are Volunteers of the Year, Bill and Gloria Buck. Entry applications to participate in the parade are available on the chamber website www.opwa.com. For rules and entry forms please visit www.opwa.com and click on Fourth of July Parade. The parade is a non-political event.
Art in the Park
OCEAN PARK — Art in the Park will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 4 at Sheldon Field in Ocean Park. Enjoy the work of several local artists and others. Tents pop up at the field directly across from Ocean Park Elementary, on Vernon and right on the parade route. Enjoy a meander before or after the parade excitement. For more information call OPACC 360-665-4448 or visit opwa.com.
Holiday Closures
PENINSULA — The Chinook Observer will be closed on July 4 and reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 5. All city, state and county offices will also be closed along with banks and credit unions and all branches of the Timberland Regional libraries.
Fireworks
LONG BEACH — On July 4 at dusk there will be fireworks with music at the Bolstad beach approach. This is an awesome firework show you don’t want to miss. If you have questions call 360-642-4421.
Friday, July 5
Fireworks
ILWACO — On Saturday, July 5 beginning at dusk, around 10 p.m., come see the fireworks show “Feel the Thunder” at the Port of Ilwaco, 165 Howerton Avenue in Ilwaco. Bring a chair and blanket and head down to the grassy area along Waterfront Way at the Port of Ilwaco. This spectacular show is always the first Saturday in July at dusk. This is an alcohol-free event, and no personal fireworks are allowed.
Garage Sale @ Senior Center
KLIPSAN — From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 5 and July 6, there will be a great garage sale happening at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center at 21603 O Lane, in Klipsan. Come find great handmade items, goodies and lots more and support the center in the process.
Artisan Fair
OSYTERVILLE — Oysterville Artisan Fair is coming July 5 to July 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oysterville School House, 3322 School Road. There will be more than 25 local artists including pottery, metal arts, glass art, paintings, T-shirts, handmade soaps, face painting, photography, baskets, music and more. There will be food vendors on site. All items are handmade by the artist. Contact Sue at the Bay Avenue Gallery 360-665-5200 for more information.
Artist Reception at Port of Ilwaco
ILWACO — Meet Bellingham artist, Lorna Libert during the July 5 Ilwaco Art Walk, held from 4 p.m. to 7pm, at the Marie Powell Gallery on the waterfront, Port of Ilwaco. A large selection of her exquisite oil paintings will be on view. Libert’s paintings often depict nature, boats, animals, sea creatures, and other wonderful wildlife. This accomplished artist received an MFA from Central Washington University. Her work has been shown in museums and galleries nationwide, and can be found in private and public collections worldwide.
“Mary Poppins”
CHINOOK — The Peninsula Association of Performing Artists is presenting their summer production of "Mary Poppins," the Broadway musical, through July 28 at the Fort Columbia Theater. The play is based on the stories of P. L. Travers and the Walt Disney film. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m., and the Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the PAPA website, http://www.papatheater.com/ooam-tickets, and at the Okie’s Sentry customer service counter in Ocean Park. Plan now to attend for a fun, family evening or afternoon.
Farmers Market
LONG BEACH — The Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market runs from noon to 5 p.m., July 5 at Veterans Field in Long Beach. Meet all the vendors. Come see what’s new and exciting at this week’s market! Stock up on all your fresh local grilling ingredients! Find local spring produce and a variety of other local products ready to tantalize your taste buds. Lots of organic options; with something new every week. Music will be provided by Ray Prestegard from “Giants in the Trees” and face painting with Granmer Orchid, the mermaid. For more information call 360-244-3921 or e-mail: cpfmmallory@gmail.com.
Beach Cleanup
PENINSULA — July 5 is the Grassroots Garbage Gang’s community beach cleanup event and volunteers are always needed. Meet at any major beach approach at 9:30 a.m. to get supplies and assignments. After the cleanup, there will be a soup feed beginning at noon until it’s gone at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center, 21603 O Lane in Ocean Park. For more information on the cleanup contact wendy@ourbeach.org.
Bird Nerd-ology
ILWACO —On Friday, July 5 at 7 p.m., come to the Benson Beach Amphitheater (not the Waikiki Beach Amphitheater) and learn birding tips and techniques for aspiring bird nerds of all ages at the Bird Nerd-ology 101 session. All are welcome. Call 360-642-3078 for additional information.
Saturday, July 6
Firecracker 5k Walk/Run
ILWACO — Come participate in the 8th annual Ilwaco Firecracker 5k fun-walk/run on Saturday, July 6 at 9 a.m., at the Port of Ilwaco. Proceeds go to help support the Ilwaco Fireworks display and other Ilwaco events. There will be water provided at the turn-around and the finish line. Location: East end of Port of Ilwaco on Outer Harbor Way in Ilwaco. Route goes north to Lake Street, then west to Main Street, and up Discovery Trail. Return route will go through the Port of Ilwaco. The cost is $35, which includes an event shirt. (Sizes guaranteed if pre-registered prior to June 26.) There will be race day registration and packet pick up at the Port of Ilwaco starting at 7:30 a.m. This race is also dog friendly. Everyone 14 and under can participate for free. They will not receive a free T Shirt. Register by going to https://www.databarevents.com/firecracker5k.
Garage Sale for HAVA
RAYMOND— Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals (HAVA) is holding a fundraising garage sale on July 6, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., next to 341 Peters Street in Raymond. There will be a variety of furniture, clothes, books, collectibles, tools, toys, fresh flowers, baked good and more. If you have questions call 360-942-4716.
“Bad News Bears”
LONG BEACH — New Day — at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, there will be a free showing of “Bad News Bears,” at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach. This 1976 movie stars Walter Matthew and Tatum O’Neal.
Bay Center Day
BAY CENTER — Bay Center Day is set for Saturday, July 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bush Pioneer Park in Bay Center. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Fun happenings being organized include: local vendors marketplace; food booths including root beer floats and orange ice cream floats; possibly pulled-pork sandwiches again this year; silent auction organized by Bay Center Women’s Club to support the BCA efforts; a raffle; car show with awards; women's oyster shucking contest with awards; pie eating contest; kids races, including NASCAR race (on foot); and, more ideas being worked on. Anyone who may be interested in participating as a volunteer, vendor, community information table, donor or sponsor, email BCA at BCAssn@gmail.com or call 503-913-1625 or 360-209-3230. Come on out and have fun at Bay Center Day!
Summerfest
LONG BEACH — Summerfest activities in continue in downtown Long Beach. The next concert will be on July 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the stage at Veterans Field with the group “Echoes of Yazgurs” performing. Echoes of Yazgurs consists of experienced entertainers that love the groups that inspired the music of Woodstock, Woodstock itself, and the bands that were born of that pinnacle of rock music history in 1969. There are lots of good things happening in downtown Long Beach. Come on down! For more information call 360- 642-1227.
Eagles Lodge open house
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Eagles #3602, located at 1409 Bay Avenue in Ocean Park is having an open house on Saturday, July 6. Doors will be open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. This is a meet and greet and an opportunity see what the Eagles are all about. If you have questions call 360-665-5846.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Discover fine art photography, metal art, fashionable shopping bags, kitchen linens, children’s toys, a dazzling array of jewelry, embroidered shirts and much more at the Saturday Market at the Port from May to September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants. Picnic on smoked salmon chowder, juicy hamburgers and more. Munch on crunchy kettle corn and yummy baked goods. Stroll along the harbor front and watch the people, dogs and boats go by. Explore the historic fishing village of Ilwaco, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and Cape Disappointment State Park. So much to do and all in one place! Saturday Market at the Port is uniquely situated on the waterfront in Ilwaco, WA near the mouth of the Columbia River from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Sunday, July 7
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the Jam on the first and third Sundays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange located at 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop music is played at the jam. The public is welcome to come play, listen, or sing-along. All levels are welcome. If you have questions call 360-642-2239.
Vespers services
OYSTERVILLE — The Vespers season at the Oysterville Church continues on July 7 at 3 p.m. Pastor Don Mower, from Family Worship Center will lead the services. Music will be provided by Ocean Windows. Sandy Nielson has volunteered to play the old-fashioned pump organ as accompaniment to the traditional hymn-singing. Martie Kilmer will present the Oysterville Moment. All are welcome to this casual event.
Monday, July 8
Free Children’s Golf Clinic
LONG BEACH — On July 8, 9 and 10, from noon to 3 p.m., there will be a free Children’s Golf Clinic for youth ages 6 to 18, with lunch provided. This is event is sponsored by Long Beach Elks Lodge #1937. Kids are invited to come learn how to play golf at the Peninsula Golf Course, 9604 Pacific Way in Long Beach. Please RSVP to 360-642-4653 or 916-798-1941 to sign up!
Peninsula Quilt Guild
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild meets at 1 p.m. every second Monday of the month at the Peninsula Church Center in Seaview. The next meeting is July 8. All levels of quilters are welcome from rank beginner to expert. Bring you latest project for Show ‘n Tell. This is a great venue to exchange tips and tricks with other quilters. If any questions, please call 360-607-0617.
Tuesday, July 9
Hunter’s Education Classes
NASELLE — There will be a hunter’s education class covering firearms and outdoor safety, wildlife management and hunter responsibility taught at the Naselle High School from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., July 9 through July 12. Register online at wdfw.wa.gov under the Hunter Education link. Contact Captain Dan Chadwick at 360-581-3337 for more information.
Wednesday, July 10
Seaman’s Day
FORT CLATSOP — The 33 people of the Lewis and Clark Expedition wintered at Fort Clatsop in 1805-06. The 34th “member” of this expedition was Seaman, Captain Meriwether Lewis’ Newfoundland dog. The 26th annual Seaman’s Day commemorating the dog of the Corps of Discovery will be held Wednesday, July 10 at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop. The park has invited some guest Newfoundland dogs and their people to volunteer this day. This special event offers visitors an opportunity to learn about Seaman and to meet some modern Newfoundland dogs. The day’s schedule includes the Flintlock program; Netul River Trail; Our Dog Seaman talk; meet the Newfoundland dogs. These programs repeat in the afternoon. Kids Corps dog-themed crafts will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the visitor center. Rangers in period clothing will be at the fort during the day to answer questions and share living history. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $7 per adult and free for youth 15 years old and under. Passes to National Park Service sites are accepted. For more information, call the park at 503-861-4414.
Future Events
Immigrant Advocacy gathering
LONG BEACH — Immigrant Advocacy in the Borderlands will be presented at the Adrift Hotel on Thursday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. It is the second time this year that Pacific County Immigrant Support (PCIS) has invited Professor Deborah Boehm to speak. Boehm has recently spent time in the Tucson area which is one of the border areas impacted by the release of hundreds of asylum seekers by Border Control agents. She will describe how the Tucson community has responded to the challenges of our immigration policies. Boehm is a professor of Anthropology and Women’s Studies/Gender, Race and Identity at the University of Nevada, Reno. She is the author of several published works including “Returned: Going and Coming in an Age of Deportation.” All are welcome. If you have questions call Sandy at 360-214-4973.
Elvis & Roy Orbison
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Elks Lodge #1937 at 110 Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, is hosting a show entitled “Two Legends on One Stage” on Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m., (doors open at 6 p.m.) and Saturday, July 13 at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.) Come see Mark Stevenz as Elvis and Al LeBlanc as Roy Orbison. Tickets can be purchased at the Elks Lodge or at http://elvisand royfriday.eventbrite.com?s=91599618 or http://elvisandroy.eventbrite.com?s+91599809. Early ticket presale prices are $15 per person or $25 per couple. At the door prices will be $20 per single or $30 for a couple. The public is welcome. All proceeds will benefit veterans.
Waikiki Beach Concert
CAPE D — The next Waikiki beach concert will begin at 7 p.m., July 13 at Cape Disappointment State Park and features the group “Beltaine,” the Northwest’s premiere Celtic fusion band. Bring a lawn chair and other personal comforts and sit back and enjoy some great music at this free outdoor concert. A Discover Pass is required. For more information call 360-642-3029.
Living History at the Columbia River Quarantine Station
NASELLE — The Knappton Cove Heritage Center is putting together a two-day encampment with Pacific NW Lewis and Clark Living Historians from July 13 to 14. There will be outdoor demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Dressed in clothing of the style and materials worn by the voyagers of the Corps in 1805, PNLH interpreters will demonstrate and discuss many of those tools and skills, including, handling flintlock firearms, fire starting with flint and steel, camp cooking, making clothing from leather, and making canoe paddles. Visitors will also learn the history and stories of the Lewis and Clark expedition, including the native people they met, the unfamiliar territory they traveled and mapped, and the strange new animals and plants they discovered. The Museum will be open for summer from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting on July 13.
Spay-Ghetti Dinner/Auction
RAYMOND — On Saturday, July 13 at the Raymond Elks, 326 Third Street, Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals (HAVA) is having a spay-ghetti dinner and silent auction. The event starts at 5 p.m. and includes the dinner of spaghetti (gluten free and vegetarian options also), salad, bread and dessert. The cost is $15 person. Call 360-942-4716 to RSVP please.
Long Beach Peninsula Garden Tour
PENINSULA — The 13th annual garden tour on the Long Beach Peninsula, titled “Music in the Gardens” will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature seven Peninsula coastal gardens. There will be a wonderful variety of live music, artists and small bites of delectable food and beverages that will encourage you to linger, experience and enjoy beautiful outdoor rooms, and meet the gardeners who have mastered the art of successful gardening on the coast. Tour musicians are Tom Grant, Terry Robb and Jean Pierre Garau and Al Perez from Portland and local musicians George Coleman, Dave Drury, Brian O'Connor, Tanz, the Sea Strings and Tom and Tristin Trudell. The garden tour is a fundraiser for the Water Music Society, which presents classical music events and supports music programs in the Ocean Beach School District. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased starting July 6 at three venues: Basketcase Greenhouse, 12106 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach; The English Nursery, 1308 39th, corner of Highways 101 and 103, Seaview; Bay Avenue Gallery, 1306 Bay Ave, Ocean Park; or tickets may also be purchased online at Brown Paper Tickets. However, it will be necessary to redeem your online ticket for a map of the gardens at one of the three above mentioned venues after July 5. If you have questions contact Nancy Allen at 360-642-2507 or Darlene Houser at 360-244-0070.
Clamshell Railroad Days
ILWACO — Celebrate Clamshell Railroad Days on July 13 and July 14 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Lake Street in Ilwaco, with expanded events and old favorites. The $5 admission fee includes a souvenir pin and Museum entrance for two days, kids under 12 are free. On Saturday doors open at 10 a.m. with model train layouts hosted by the Peninsula Model Railroad Club. Guests will include the Mount Rainer N-scale club, the Pacific Northwest On30 Club and Dean and Donna Mead’s fantastic Lego train among others. Kids will love the Kid’s Craft Caboose with fun crafts. Saturday, July 13 will include the Operation Lifesaver Locomotive simulator, an opportunity to feel what it is like to drive the train. Susan Carney, Ilwaco Timberland Librarian will read train stories for kids. Sunday, July 14 at 1:30 p.m., don’t miss the illustrated presentation stepping back in time: horse drawn transportation in the 19th century with Jerry Bowman, curator of the Northwest Carriage Museum. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Chinook Indian Nation meeting
BAY CENTER — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its monthly council meeting at 11 a.m. on Saturday July 13, at the Chinook Nation Tribal Office at 3 E. Park Street, in Bay Center. Please arrive on time. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Joint Pacific County Housing Authority
SOUTH BEND — The next meeting of the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority will be held at 10 a.m., July 18 Long Beach City Hall, located at 333 W. Ocean Boulevard. This is the group that administers affordable housing in Pacific County. Anyone from the public is welcome to attend. If you have questions, please feel free to contact Dana Wise at 360-423-0140, ext. 20.
Summer Art Studio Tour
PENINSULA — The first annual PAA Summer Studio Tour is set for Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Ilwaco to Oysterville. (Some studios will be open on Sunday also.) Open Studio Tours are free self-guided tours where 25 or more local artists open their studios to the public and share how and where their art is created. This is a unique opportunity to visit artists and artisans, view diverse works and buy pieces specifically created or made available for this event. Professional artists open their studios to provide demonstrations and display their work in many different mediums such as pottery, painting, soap making, jewelry, assemblage, mixed media, wood carving, mosaics, photography and other interesting art forms. This annual event is a “must see” for regional artists and art lovers. Maps to the studios will be available mid-June from many local businesses as well as the PAA website, www.beachartist.org. For information email penart321@gmail.com.
The Art of Joe Knowles
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco is hosting an exhibit of the work of Joseph Knowles; the exhibit will be on view from July 27 through Oct. 5. This exhibition will focus on Joe Knowles as an artist. His paintings, prints and drawings were widely collected and played an important role in this community where he spent the final decades of his career. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Hunter safety course in Long Beach
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Police Department will be conducting its annual Hunter Education Class. The class starts on August 12 and goes through August 17. You will need to attend all days. The course is free but you must register online in order to attend. Register for the class at “Washington Hunter Education Classroom Course Register Ed11.” If you have questions call 360-642-3416.
