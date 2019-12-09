Wednesday, Dec. 11
Holiday Bingo & Bazaar
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Elks #1937 is hosting a holiday bingo and bazaar event on Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the lodge. Vendors are needed. There is no charge to set up a bazaar table. New and gently used items or crafts only. Please call Jan Edwards at 360-642-2651 to reserve a table. Also, meat raffles will be held every bingo session through Dec. 22 (must have 20 players to hold the raffle). Tickets are $1 each and you may purchase as many tickets as you would like. Open to all bingo players.
Shoeboxes of Joy
LONG BEACH — Shoeboxes of Joy provides personal care items, hats, gloves, socks, and food items to the elderly and disabled in South Pacific County. Pacific County has a high ratio of elderly. Many are alone and low income. They make difficult choices each month on how to spend their money — food or medication, power bill or personal care supplies. Donations are needed by Dec. 22. Each year they help about 650 people. Your support in meeting the demand is welcomed. Please visit 102 3rd St. NW in Long Beach, call 360-642-1105 or visit www.facebook.com/shoeboxesofjoy/.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Regional Legislative Meeting
SOUTH BEND — A special joint regional legislative meeting of the board of County Commissioners of Pacific, Wahkiakum and Cowlitz counties will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, in the Pacific County Commissioners Meeting Room, 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive in South Bend. The purpose of the Special Joint Regional Legislative Meeting is to update as many legislators as possible on the County Fiscal Sustainability Initiative priorities that WSAC and WACO are pursuing in 2020. If you have questions please call 360-875-9334.
OP Chamber meeting
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce meeting set for Dec. 12 at 8 a.m. at District #1 Fire Hall (26110 Ridge Ave, Ocean Park). The 2020 Slate of Officers will be voted on. Nominees are: President — Bonnie Cozby, Secretary — Lani Karvia, Director — Jerry Herr, Director — Valerie Harrison. Vice President Tom Downer, Treasurer Bob Beezley and Director Diana Thompson remain in office. Board members will be sworn in at the Jan. 9, meeting. Outgoing officers, President Vince Stevens and Secretary Karen Stephens will be recognized for their years of work as will Past President Sue Madsen. The meetings are open to the public, voting is limited to membership. Refreshments will be served. For more information call 360-665-4448.
Christmas trees for sale
ILWACO — The Ilwaco Music Program is selling Christmas trees. The trees are fresh cut noble fir, grown locally in Raymond. A 4- to 5-foot noble is $40; a 5- to 6-foot tree is $50; and trees 6-feet and up are $60. The trees are located in the maintenance yard next to the high school on School Road in Ilwaco. Lot hours are Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information or to pre-order email rachel.lake@oceanbeachschools.org or call 360-642-3731, ext. 246.
Friday, Dec. 13
Revised hours Ilwaco Food Bank
ILWACO — The St. Vincent de Paul Ilwaco Food Bank will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the first and third Fridays in December (Dec. 13 and Dec. 20). If you have questions, please call questions 360-642-8401.
IHS Drama presentation
ILWACO — “The Polar Express,” a musical drama based on the Christmas picture book created by Chris Van Allsburg, will be presented by the Hilltop Drama Club with Beach Ballet dancers at the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 and at 1 p.m. Dec. 15. Admission is free. Donations of unwrapped toys will be accepted. For information call 360-642-3731 x. 246 or email rachel.lake@oceanbeachschools.org.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Toe-tapping Tuba Tunes at Christmastime
ILWACO — The public is invited to enjoy some rich sounds-of-the-season at the annual Tuba Christmas concert, to be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, located on Lake Street in Ilwaco. This free concert will feature the Astoria Tuba Quartet, who perform a variety of seasonal selections, jazz arrangements and a polka or two at this family-friendly event. The quartet will be introduced with a reading by Lynette McAdams of “A Coastal Christmas.” Members include Dennis Hale on F tuba, Bob Joiner and Brian Bergman who play euphoniums, and Lee Stromquist who plays double bass F tuba. Stromquist also arranges numerous selections for the group. The 2019 Tuba Christmas concert is sponsored by the Ilwaco Merchants Association and is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. For more information please contact the museum at 360-642-3446.
Chinook Indian meeting
BAY CENTER — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its monthly Council Meeting at 11 a.m. on December 14, at the Chinook Nation Tribal Office at 3 E. Park Street, in Bay Center. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. Contact the tribal office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Holiday Gifts December Holiday Concert
ASTORIA — The Columbia River Symphony presents a free, family-friendly holiday concert at the Liberty Theater, scheduled for 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.) on Saturday, December 14, titled “Holiday Gifts.” Performing in conjunction with the Warrenton High/Middle school choirs, all three ensembles will be celebrating the holidays with traditional and contemporary symphonic and choral music, and a surprise visit from Santa Claus. Led by conductor Cory Pederson, Columbia River Symphony is an all-volunteer, nonprofit performing arts group. For those interested in performing with the symphony, assisting with projects with this organization, or becoming a member of the CRS board, please visit www.columbiariversymphony.org, or email us at crsmusicians@gmail.com.
Waterfront Holiday Market
PORT OF ILWACO — On Dec. 14 and Dec. 15, and then Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., come to the Port of Ilwaco for a Waterfront Holiday Market upstairs in the Salt Hotel & Pub event space. Find unique holiday gifts from local artisans. Participating merchants will be hosting holiday open houses as well. Bring your presents to the gift-wrapping booth which benefits the Ilwaco High School class of 2020. Sponsored by the Ilwaco Merchants Association.
Wreaths Across America
PENINSULA — On Dec. 14 there will be a wreath laying as part of National Wreaths Across America day at 9 a.m., at the Long Beach Flag Pavilion/Veterans field. There will be a second wreath laying at Taylor’s Ocean Park Cemetery at noon later the same day. Both of these locations are official Wreaths Across America locations joining more than 2,000 other locations across the country. Coordinated and led by local organizations, wreaths will be placed to remember our fallen service members and honor all who have served. This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of Remember, Honor, Teach, ensuring that the memory of those who served our country endures. This event is co-sponsored by members of the Peninsula Moose Lodge 2362 and Chapter 1930, Mayor Jerry Phillips and members of the Long Beach City Council. For additional information email Sandra Edwards at huskycart2126@hotmail.com.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the fun 1990 film, “Home Alone,” starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern; on the second screen will be 2014 film, “Ladies in Lavender,” starring Judy Dench and Maggie Smith. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Holiday open house
SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa is holding their annual holiday open house, “Deck the Hall” through Dec. 15. This event offers a warm and friendly holiday shopping environment for everyone to enjoy. Skamokawa’s River Life Interpretive Center/Central School/Redmen Hall is located at 1394 W. SR 4, Skamokawa, WA 98647. For more information call 360-795-3007 or email fos1894@gmail.com.
Historic winter transportation
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop will host the next In Their Footsteps free speaker series event. Historic Winter Transportation by Richard Brenne will be Sunday, Dec.15, at 1 p.m. Did Lewis and Clark know anything about skiing? Ski historian Richard Brenne doesn’t think so, but he knows they referenced snowshoes in their journals. Brenne will show how important the Lewis and Clark Expedition is to history and even, indirectly, to the history of skiing! These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, or check out www.nps.gov/lewi, or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook.
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the jam on the first and third Sundays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange located at 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop music are played at the jam. The public is welcome to come play, listen, or sing-along. All levels are welcome. If you have questions call 360-642-2239.
Monday, Dec. 16
School Book Fair
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Elementary School is having a book fair on Monday, Dec, 16 from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 7:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and Thursday, Dec, 19, from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Please come support our school. Earnings from the Book Fair are used to purchase new books for our Ocean Park Elementary School Library. If you have questions call 360-665-4815.
School Book Fair
LONG BEACH — Long Beach Elementary School is having a Book Fair Monday, Dec, 16 through Thursday, Dec, 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday Dec. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to noon in the library at the school. If you have questions call 360-642-3242, ext. 521.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Call for auditions
ILWACO — Peninsula Players announces auditions for the spring musical, “A Bag Full of Miracles!” a three-act musical comedy for senior theatre. There are parts for singers, dancers, non-singers, extras with no lines to learn — something for everyone. Cast size is 12 or more actors and will be comprised of all ages, children and mature adults. Auditions will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m., at River City Playhouse, 127 Lake Street SE, in Ilwaco. Performance dates will begin in March. For more information contact Rita Smith, director, at 360-665-0028.
Peace of Mind Pacific County open house
SEAVIEW — Peace of Mind Pacific County will hold their annual open house from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Street in Seaview. The event is open to all. There will be food, music, fun and it is family friendly. For information call 360-665-4421.
Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition celebrating sports
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is hosting the exhibit Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America. The exhibit will run through January 2020. “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America” is part of Museum on Main Street. The Washington tour is made possible by Humanities Washington. Local support for Hometown Teams has been provided by the Pacific County Lodging Tax Fund and the City of Ilwaco. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Donations needed for Toys for Peninsula Kids
PENINSULA — The Toys for Peninsula Kids event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Long Beach Elks Lodge and also at Pacific County Fire District No. 1. This program will allow parents who need financial assistance to choose toys that they find most fitting for each of their children for Christmas. The parents will be able to then wrap the toys and decide if they will be from Santa or themselves. This concept allows the parents to not only participate in the gift-giving process but to take ownership of their children’s Christmas experience. Toys for Peninsula Kids needs either new toys for ages newborn to 15, or monetary donations. All money donated will be used to purchase toys for our local kids. Drop boxes are available at Pacific County Fire District No. 1 on Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park; at the Chinook Observer on Bolstad Avenue in Long Beach, and at Dennis Company in Long Beach, or call 360-665-4451 to schedule a pickup of donated items. Additionally, volunteers are needed to help in various aspects of the program, including helping on the day of the event.
Future Events
Blue Christmas Services
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Lutheran Church, located at 24002 U Street, is hosting a Blue Christmas Service on Saturday, Dec. 21, beginning at 6:30 p.m. This service recognizes that the holidays are sometimes “blue” or filled with difficult feelings around painful life events such as death, disease, poverty, or abuse. The worship includes opportunities for expression of grief and pain as well as an opportunity to focus on the promise of hope. Refreshments will follow the service. This event is a partnership between Ocean Park Lutheran Church and Peace of Mind Pacific County. Call 360-665-6344 for more information.
Sing Christmas carols
OYSTERVILLE — The sixth annual gathering to celebrate and sing the traditional Christmas Carols will be held at the historic Oysterville Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 22nd. For information call 360-214-1267.
State Parks offers two free days in January
OLYMPIA — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will offer two free days in January, when visitors to state parks will not need a Discover Pass for day-use visits. The first free day is Wednesday, Jan. 1, which gives visitors the opportunity to take part in a First Day Hike, a nationwide initiative that aims to get people outdoors on New Year’s Day. This year, more than 40 hikes are planned at dozens of state parks all over Washington. The second free day is Monday, Jan. 20, in honor of the holiday celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. Note: The free days do not apply to Sno-Parks. During the winter season, December through March, visitors to Sno-Parks will need Sno-Park permits, which are available for purchase online or from vendors throughout the state. For more information about winter recreation permit requirements, visit: parks.state.wa.us/winter.
