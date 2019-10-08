Wednesday, Oct. 9
Movie shows tribal struggles
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library will host a showing of the movie “Promised Land” on Oct. 9. The social justice documentary follows the Chinook and Duwamish tribes as they fight for the restoration of their treaty rights. It will be shown 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Chinook School Events Center. The program is part of the Timberland Reads Together series, which focuses on indigenous people’s history and culture. Call for information 360-642-3908.
Ready for Kindergarten
LONG BEACH — Parents of children under age 5 as of Sept. 1 are encouraged to attend a free seminar sponsored by the Ocean Beach School District to learn about your child’s development. This event will provide information about how your child learns as well as materials and activities to use at home. On Wednesday, Oct. 9, parents of children ages 1 to 3 years old should attend; Oct. 16, parents of children 3- to 5-years old should attend and on Oct. 23, parents of babies up to 1-year-old should bring them to class. These sessions run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with childcare sign-in at 5:45 p.m. Childcare will be available in the Early Childhood Center. These sessions will be offered at the OBSD building and Long Beach Elementary school library. Bring notebook from the 2018-19 classes. New attendees will receive a notebook in class. Call 360-642-8586 to reserve your free spot, signup online at ReadyforKindergarten.org and enter zipcode 98631, or email ramona.ulbricht@oceanbeachschools.org.
Wild Mushroom Celebration
PENINSULA — The Wild Mushroom Celebration, a multi-week tribute to locally gathered edibles, will take place through Nov. 15 on the Long Beach Peninsula. Mushroom menu specials and themed dinners, a Wild Mushroom weekend dine and stay package, identification forays, workshops, and more are among the highlights. For event and visitor information, please call the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau at 360-642-2400 or access www.VisitLongBeachPeninsula.com.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Ocean Park Area Chamber meeting
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce will meet beginning at 8 a.m. on Oct. 10, at the fire hall at 26110 Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park. Learn what’s in the works for the upcoming holiday season at this meeting. Join your fellow Chamber members, community leaders, residents and business owners to hear updates on issues and interests such as septage, law enforcement, roadside clean-up, daffodils, Fire District No. 1’s Halloween plans and the Community Tree Lighting/Santa’s Workshop. Nominations for 2020 Board positions of president, secretary and director will continue to be taken at this meeting. The bylaws amendment will be discussed and membership renewal is in full swing. The meeting is open to the public with refreshments served. For more information visit opwa.com, visit our Facebook page or call 360-665-4448.
Pacific Transit Board meeting
SOUTH BEND — Pacific Transit System will hold its fourth 2019 regular quarterly board meeting beginning at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Pacific County Commissioners Building Meeting Room at 1216 W. Robert Bush Drive, South Bend. There will be public hearing section to hear public comment on Pacific Transit’s 2020 Operating and Capital Budget. Public is invited to participate. If you have questions call 360-875-9418.
Village Club meeting
OCEAN PARK — The Village Club will meet this month at 6 p.m. on Oct. 10. It’s time to plan the roadside trash clean-up and get ready for daffodils. Village Club meets at the fire hall at 26110 Ridge Avenue. There will be a short business meeting followed by discussion of these two upcoming events, holiday options in our villages, law enforcement and septage. A response from Commissioner Wolfe on our fireworks letter to the commissioners will be shared with additional information from Washington State Patrol and Washington State Parks. Village Club is a non-political group dedicated to improving the quality of life in the five unincorporated villages of Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside and Klipsan Beach. For more information about Village Club, visit the Facebook page OP Village Club, email opvillageclub@gmail.com or call 360-270-0298. The meetings are open to the public.
Friday, Oct. 11
Water Music Festival turns 35
LONG BEACH PENINSULA — The Long Beach Peninsula’s Water Music Festival is celebrating 35 years on October 11, 12 and 13. The three-day concert series commences with the George Mitchell Quintet, featuring guest vocalist Greta Matassa. Mitchell, who is also Diana Ross’ touring pianist, will lead the group with classics from the Great American Songbook. The concert takes place Oct. 11, at 7:35 p.m., at the Eagle’s Nest, Ilwaco, with a social hour to begin at 6:35 p.m. Appetizers and beverages, including a no-host wine bar, will be available. Tickets for all three concerts are available online at watermusicsociety.com (or at the door if tickets remain). As with all of the Society’s events, a portion of the proceeds supports the local school music programs.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Cranberrian Festival
LONG BEACH — Kick-off the fall season with cranberries on the Long Beach Peninsula by attending the Cranberrian Festival on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Events will be held at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco and the Cranberry Museum, located at 2907 Pioneer Road, in Long Beach. Foods, crafters, local artists and more are situated throughout the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco. Collectible Cranberrian Fair buttons are $5 each and cover admission to all events and exhibitions at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum for both days. Admission to the Cranberry Museum is free. Start your day at the Cranberry Museum where the harvest demonstration begins with flooding the field and the beating of the berries at 9 a.m. An expanded Cranberry Museum gift shop will open at 9 a.m. on both days. Enjoy lunch and live music after shopping. The Cranberry Trolley will run between venues both Saturday and Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. Cranberrian Fair festivities at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco will include a variety of local artists offering handmade items such as pottery, jewelry, paintings, cranberry vine baskets, baked goods, and more located throughout the Museum. Demonstrations by the Peninsula Rug Hookers, the Peninsula Quilt Guild, Blacksmith Gary Lewis, and other artists will take place both Saturday and Sunday at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. Fresh local cranberries are available both days and the 1889 railcar Nahcotta will be open for touring with members of the Nahcotta Preservation Committee on hand. For further information on the Long Beach Peninsula visit funbeach.com.
Chinook Indian Nation meeting
OREGON — The Chinook Indian Nation will hold its monthly council meeting at 11 a.m., on Oct. 12, at the Netul Room at Fort Clatsop, Oregon. Please arrive on time. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Bingo for HAVA
SOUTH BEND — The Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals (HAVA) is holding their annual basket bingo on Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Willapa Harbor Community Center, 916 West First Street in South Bend. Doors open at 5 p.m., games start at 6 p.m. The cost is $1 per card (three games per card), with 25 games to be played. Food will also be available. For information call 360-942-4716.
Water Music Festival continues
OYSTERVILLE — On Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2:35 p.m., concertgoers will enjoy an intimate concert at Oysterville Church, with brilliant guitarist Mak Grgic playing a wide range of genres. Attendees will receive little gift bags, and cookies will be served. A social hour is scheduled for 1:35 p.m., with lovely appetizers, beverages and a no-host wine bar. The concert commences at 2:35 p.m. Tickets for all three concerts are available online at watermusicsociety.com (or at the door if tickets remain). A portion of the proceeds supports the local school music programs.
One Sky One World Fly
LONG BEACH — The One Sky, One World Annual Worldwide Event is Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13. Come and fly with us on the Bolstad approach all weekend. Sign the global register, fly for at least an hour, and receive a special participants pin! One Sky One World promotes annual activities in concurrence with events in hundreds of locations around the world the second Sunday of October annually utilizing the multi-cultural symbol of the kite and ocean of air that we all share. People are made aware of the kites contribution to cultural history, the arts and sciences through recognition and enjoyment of the kite, its many manifestations and the activity of kite flying as expressed in many nations and regions throughout recorded history. The art and entertainment activities associated with the One Sky One World event, leads community enjoyment, understanding and friendship between people, environmental awareness and promoting world peace. Questions? Call 360-642-4020 or email info@worldkitemuseum.com or visit www.oneskyoneworld.org.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will the 2003 film “The Haunted Mansion” starring Eddie Murphy and Marsha Thomason; on the second screen will be the 1986 film “Hoosiers” starring Gene Hackman and Barbara Hershey. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Bridge closure
MEGLER — The Great Columbia Crossing will be held on Sunday, Oct. 13 and the Astoria-Megler Bridge will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the race. Online registration will remains open until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 or until the event sells out to its 3,500 capacity. In-person registration is open until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 111 W. Marine Drive, Astoria or until the event sells out. No race-day registration. There are no refunds for any purchases associated with the Great Columbia Crossing 10K run/walk, for any reason, including cancellation of the event. Registration cannot be transferred to another person and you cannot give your bib to another person. Registration cannot be transferred to a future year’s event. Go to their website to register www.greatcolumbiacrossing.com/about/registration.
WMF concludes
ILWACO — The final concert in this year’s Water Music Festival series, at the Eagle’s Nest, will be presented by the Black Oak Ensemble playing chamber music, the genre of music for which WMF was inaugurated in 1985. The Ensemble is a thrilling trio of musicians, including a Grammy nominee beginning at 2:35 p.m. Saturday’s artist Mak Grgic will join the trio for a few numbers. Past board members will be honored at this concert. Tickets for this concert are available online at watermusicsociety.com (or at the door if tickets remain). And, a portion of the proceeds supports the local school music programs.
Seafood Sundays
ILWACO — Every Sunday in October, come to the Port of Ilwaco for “Seafood Sundays.” From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., discover the port with seafood, artworks and a beautiful location for a walk.
GriefShare
OCEAN PARK — Each week on Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a GriefShare Support Group will be held at Peninsula Baptist Church at 23802 Pacific Highway in Ocean Park. Attendees are welcome at any point and do not have to attend all in sequence. This 13-week class provides tools to help and encourage healing after the death of a loved one. GriefShare seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. For information call 360-665-5060 or visit www.griefshare.org.
Monday, Oct. 14
Peninsula Quilt Guild
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild meets at 1 p.m. every second Monday of the month at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Pl., Seaview. The next meeting is Oct. 14. All levels of quilters are welcome from rank beginner to expert. Bring you latest project for Show ‘n Tell and exchange tips and tricks with other quilters. Any question, please call 360-607-0617.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Call to Artists
PACIFIC COUNTY — Donations of fine arts and crafts are being requested for the Chinook Indian Nation’s annual Holiday Silent Auction and Oyster Fry set for Nov. 9 in the Chinook School Gym Event Center. This is a ticketed and public event. The silent auction will includes works of art by tribal and non-tribal artists. Digital photographs of donated art items need to be received at office@chinooknation.org by Tuesday, Nov. 5 and will be featured in event publicity with a link to the artist and/or donor’s website. Art pieces can be delivered ahead of time to the tribal office at 3 E. Park Street in Bay Center. Pickup may also be arranged with notice by calling 360-875.6670.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
POMPC coffee hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County has coffee hours on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Adelaide’s Coffee Shop on Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. Peer-led conversations focus on support for personal well-being and recovery from stress and struggles. The next gathering is Sept. 18. For information call, text or email Barb at 360-244-5566 or email bategofish@gmail.com.
Future Events
Meet and Greet
OCEAN PARK — On Oct. 17 beginning at 7 pm. At 26109 Ridge Avenue, in Ocean Park, there will be meet and greet gathering with the candidates for Pacific County Fire District No. 1 fire commissioner. All are welcome. Call 360-665-4451 for information.
Oysterville Town Hall & Lecture Series
OYSTERVILLE — Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m., the Oysterville Town Hall and Lecture Series resumes at the historic Oysterville Schoolhouse. This Fall 2019 series will feature local musicians sharing stories of “The Songs that My Father Taught Me.” Weekly sessions will be held weekly through Nov. 21. Call Diane at 360-214-1267 for information.
Humane Society Fundraiser
SEAVIEW — South Pacific County Humane Society is sponsoring a fundraiser at the North Jetty Brewing patio from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 During the event, $1 of every pint and wine poured will go directly to SPCHS. SPCHS will bring some dogs to the patio and adoption counselors will be available to help you find that perfect furry-friend for your household. Some great raffle items will be available also. North Jetty Brewing is located at 4200 Pacific Way in Seaview. Call 360-642-1180 or visit beachpets.com for information.
Lodging Tax Committee Meeting
SOUTH BEND — The Pacific County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will conduct a public meeting on Monday, Oct. 21, at 2 p.m., at the Courthouse Annex located at 1216 W Robert Bush Drive, South Bend. The purpose of this meeting is to consider award of the Lodging Tax Grant Applications. The location is considered barrier free. If you need accommodations call 360-875-9334 or 360- 642-9334 prior to the meeting.
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the Jam on the first and third Sundays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange located at 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. This month’s gathering are Oct. 6 and Oct. 20. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop music are played at the jam. The public is welcome to come play, listen, or sing-along. All levels are welcome. If you have questions call 360-642-2239.
A Course in Miracles
NASELLE — The next monthly follow-up class for A Course in Miracles will be offered on Sept. 26, the fourth Thursday of the month, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Naselle library on Parpala Road. The purpose of these sessions will be to explore new material in the text and the manual, to consolidate the student’s learning, and to support those doing the workbook lessons. For new students, contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 (cell) for information prior to participation.
Got drugs?
SEAVIEW — If you have unused or expired medication, here’s an opportunity to dispose of it safely. WellSpring Community Network and Long Beach Police will be at Sid’s IGA Market on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to dispose these items. Everyone should remove expired, unwanted, or unused medicines from their home as quickly as possible to help reduce the chance that others may accidentally take or intentionally misuse the unneeded medicine. Medicine take-back programs are a good way to safely dispose of most types of unneeded medicines. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) periodically hosts National Prescription Drug Take-Back events where collection sites are set up in communities nationwide for safe disposal of prescription drugs. If you have questions call 360-642-3416.
