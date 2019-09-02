Wednesday, Sept. 4
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — Looking for some adventure in your life? The men and women of U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 are the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard who meet the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. The next meeting is Sept. 4. Events include providing boating education courses and vessel inspections. You can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. The Auxiliary offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference in your local community and across the country. For more information, contact Della at (360) 244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
Fall classes starting
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College Community Education Fall 2019 registration is now open. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects including: Watercolors, Pastels, Oil Painting, History, Holiday cards workshop, Language, Computers, Marketing Your Small Business, Storytelling Basics, Beginning Naturalist (K-12 Clock hour approved), Gardening classes, and more. All courses are offered locally at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. All are welcome to come explore the arts, history, languages, dance and several other topics and best of all, there are no tests — only the pleasure of learning and exploring. Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
POMPC coffee hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County has coffee hours on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Adelaide’s Coffee Shop on Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. Peer-led conversations focus on support for personal well-being and recovery from stress and struggles. For information call, text or email Barb at 360-244-5566 or email bategofish@gmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 5
End of the Stone Age
CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT — On Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m., as part of the Cape Disappointment evening programs, come hear the tale of George Ramsey, who witnessed the end of the Stone Age, met Lewis and Clark, helped the founders of Astoria and narrowly missed being blown up. This event is held at the Benson Beach amphitheater. All are welcome (mosquitoes may be in attendance also). For information call 360-642-3078.
Friday, Sept. 6
Slow drag
ILWACO — On Friday afternoon, Sept. 6, going a little slower is the theme of the yearly slow drag at the Port of Ilwaco. Sponsored by the Port of Ilwaco and the Ilwaco Merchants Association, there will be a full roster of cars competing to see whose custom machine can coast the farthest on Howerton Way. Event schedule is as follows: 3:30 p.m. On-site registration (if not already full); 4 p.m. Practice Runs, two per vehicle; 5 p.m. Race begins. This is a fun event to come watch.
Farmers Market
LONG BEACH — The Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market runs from noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 6 at Veterans Field in Long Beach. Stock up on all your fresh local grilling ingredients and find local spring produce and a variety of other local products. Music by Marianne Fleming. Plus, the Queen Bee Julie Tennis will discuss all things about bees.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Rod Run
OCEAN PARK — The Rod Run to the End of the World is set for Sept. 7 and 8 at Wilson Field east of Ocean Park. The Rod Run features cars 1985 or older, food, music from the 1950s and 1960s and a swap meet. There will be prize drawings and competition for the hundreds of prizes offered by local merchants. The Rod Run is a family favorite and is noted for its emphasis on safety, entertainment, community spirit and plenty of activities for every-one. The spectator gate opens at 8 a.m. A DJ will be playing your favorite songs both days while you shop our vendors or participate in other activities. Remember, Saturday is the cruise. Remember no pets are allowed on the grounds. For further information see event guide in today’s Chinook Observer, or call 360-665-3565 or check their website at www.beachbarons.com.
Garage sale
RAYMOND — On Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 pm. at 341 Peters Street, next to the old Harbor Saw Shop, there will be a blow out garage sale to benefit the Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals shelter. There will be furniture, clothes, books, collectibles, tools, toys, baked goods and more. For information call 360-942-4716.
Winter gardening workshop
ILWACO — WSU Master Gardeners of Pacific County offer a winter gardening workshop on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake St SE, in Ilwaco. Fall is not the end of the gardening year; it’s the start of next year’s growing season but winter brings winds, abundant rain and reduced daylight. With a bit of knowledge and resourcefulness, you can enjoy gardening and fresh vegetables for many more months. Best practices for winter gardening on the Peninsula and helping plants survive our challenging winter weather as well as ideas and inspiration for gardening during this season will be offered. Plus, there will be a plant clinic in the Museum from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Come ask a Master Gardener about your plant questions or concerns. Bring samples if possible. For more information, contact Elena Righettini at mrighettini@yahoo.com.
Art at the Port
NAHCOTTA — At the Nahcotta Boat Basin on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., after the Rod Run, see local art and crafts, enjoy food, drink and live music, by the truly fantastic Texas Tribute, played from the deck of a historic oyster dredge and much more in a picturesque turn of the century marina atmosphere. Many downtown Ocean Park stores and shops will also be open this Saturday to provide you with even more shopping and refreshment possibilities. There is plenty of parking, ethanol free gasoline for your hot rods and strolling on the docks to soak up the timeless beauty of the artisan fishing fleets of historic Willapa Bay. For more information call the Port of Peninsula office at 360-665-4547.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the movie “Airport,” starring Burt Lancaster and Dean Martin; on the other screen will be “Must Love Dogs,” starring Diane Ladd and John Cusack. All are welcome.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Saturday Market at the Port of Ilwaco runs through the end of September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants. Saturday Market at the Port is uniquely situated on the waterfront in Ilwaco from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Sunday, Sept. 8
GriefShare
OCEAN PARK — Each week Sundays, beginning Sept. 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a GriefShare Support Group will be held at Peninsula Baptist Church at 23802 Pacific Highway in Ocean Park. Attendees are welcome at any point and do not have to attend all in sequence. This 13-week class provides tools to help and encourage healing after the death of a loved one. GriefShare seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. You’ll gain access to valuable GriefShare resources to help you recover from your loss and look forward to rebuilding your life. Weekly topic include: Challenges of Grief, The Journey of Grief, Grief and Your Relationships, Guilt and Anger, Complicating Factors, Stuck, Lessons of Grief, Heaven, What do I live for and more. The class is free; the workbook is $15. For information call 360-665-5060 or visit www.griefshare.org.
Sunday Afternoon Live free concert
RAYMOND — Area residents can enjoy a free classical concert when two winners of the 2019 Frances Walton Competition perform at the historic Raymond Theatre on Sept. 8. Performers are piano soloist Yukino Miyake and cellist Diana Yusupov. Collaborative pianist Evangeliya Delizonas-Khukhua will accompany Yusupov. The concert begins at 2 p.m. at the historic Raymond Theatre, 323 Third St. The competition is sponsored by the Ladies Musical Club of Seattle, and the performance in Raymond is sponsored by Sunday Afternoon Live. For more about SAL’s current season, please call 360-836-4419 or visit the website, www.sundayafternoonlive.org.
Beards Hollow bird walk
CAPE D — On Sunday, Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. experience the diverse habitats and birds of Cape Disappointment on an easy walk through forest, wetlands and beaches. Please bring your own binoculars and enjoy this one-mile round trip hike. A discover pass is required. For information call 360-642-3078.
Monday, Sept. 9
Quilt Guild meeting
KLIPSAN — The Peninsula Quilt Guild will meet at the Peninsula Senior Activity Center at noon for lunch followed by their annual studio tour. Visitors and potential new members are welcome. If any questions, please call 360-607-0617.
Willapa Harbor Chorale
RAYMOND — The Willapa Harbor Chorale begins rehearsals Monday, Sept. 9. The two-hour rehearsals will be Monday evenings, starting at 6 p.m. in the Raymond High School band room. The non-audition chorale welcomes all singers as it prepares for its 2019 Christmas concert. Please come to the first rehearsal a few minutes early; the music will be distributed, and necessary registration completed. These rehearsals are preparatory for a Dec. 8 con-cert at the Raymond Theater. For more than four decades, this community-based chorale has performed two concerts annually, one in the spring, and a second one in December leading up to Christmas. The chorale is co-directed by James Worlton and Kathy Holland, and includes voices from South Bend, Raymond, Willapa Valley, Westport, Montesano and Central Park. For more information, call James Worlton at 940-231-1713, or Kathy Holland at 360-934-9101, or speak with any choir member.
Tuesday, Sept. 10
American Legion meetings
ILWACO — The Don R. Grable American Legion and Auxiliary Post and Unit #48 will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. in the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum for the first meeting of the new year. A potluck at 6 p.m. will precede the regular meetings. For information, please call Post Commander Teresa Bryan at 360-642-2041 or Unit President Ellen Wallace at 360-642-4188. All veterans and their families are welcome to attend, as well as community members.
Grays River Farmers Market
GRAYS RIVER — Purchase locally grown produce at the Grays River Grange Farmers Market, located 11 S. Hull Creek Rd. in Grays River, Wash. The market runs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. each Tuesday through the growing sea-son. For further information, call 360-465-2268 or visit their website at graysrivergrange.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
POMPC coffee hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County has coffee hours on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Adelaide’s Coffee Shop on Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. Peer-led conversations focus on support for personal well-being and recovery from stress and struggles. This month’s groups are Sept. 4 and Sept. 18. For information call, text or email Barb at 360-244-5566 or email bategofish@gmail.com.
Tap Dancing
OCEAN PARK — Tap dancing is fun and provides body and mind fitness as well as friendships. Beginners are invited to come to the Ocean Park Eagles on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. and to the Ocean Park Moose Lodge on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. to try it out. Membership is not required, just come join the fun. For information contact maryevlo@yahoo.com.
Future Events
Government programs help
OCEAN PARK — Do you need information and assistance? If you would benefit from a little help filling out forms, reading difficult correspondence, or understanding government programs like Medicare, come to the Ocean Park Fire Station at 26110 Ridge Avenue anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. For information you can call 360-642-3634.
R&B Festival
NAHCOTTA — The third annual Peninsula R&B Festival is an “over 21,” two-day event. It kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. Seven blues bands will play, three on Friday and four on Saturday, and include headliner Matt Schofield, a British Hall of Fame guitarist, along with Norman Sylvester, Ty Curtis, Bayou Boyz, Kris Deelane, the North Coast Blues Band, and Franco Paletta’s Harmonica Blow Off. This is an outdoor event, but covered, so dress accordingly, and please bring your own chair. Tickets are $40 for the entire two-day event. Several food vendors will be onsite, and adult beverages are available. Please no outside food or drink, and please, only certified service dogs will be allowed in. For more information, go to www.peninsulabluesfest.com.
Chinook Indian Nation meets
BAY CENTER — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its monthly Council Meeting at 11 a.m. on Sept. 14, at the Chinook Nation Tribal Office at 3 E. Park Street, in Bay Center. Please arrive on time. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Angora Hikers
NORTH HEAD — Angora hikers will meet in Astoria on Sept. 14 at the 2nd Street parking to carpool at 9 a.m. to the North Head Lighthouse. Those in Washington will meet at the North Head Lighthouse parking lot at 10 a.m., in Cape Disappointment State Park. The one-way trail is considered moderate to difficult; the route is 3 miles, round-trip. The hike begins at North Head with a mid-way stopover at the base of McKenzie Head. Sturdy hiking shoes and bottled water are recommended. Restrooms are available at North Head and are the only facilities available along the hike. For more information, please contact Larry Scott, hike coordinator, 281-723-5990 or Washington Park interpretative Ranger, Stephen Wood, 360-642-3029, or Stephen.Wood@parks.wa.gov. There is a Discovery Pass required to park at this Park. It is not necessary to be a member of the club; visitors are welcome.
In Their Footsteps
FORT CLATSOP — Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop announced the next In Their Footsteps free speaker series event on Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. will be regarding John Colter’s Impact on American History by Christopher Hodges. Private Colter was a principle hunter and guide for the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery. He was the only soldier in the permanent party to leave the expedition before its conclusion, and he returned to the west five more times. This presentation will include comparisons between Colter and another American explorer: Neil Armstrong, as well as a discussion about America’s enthusiasm for exploration. Hodges is an author of historical fiction whose writing leads readers to contemplate their own lives and their place in history. His 2017 novel, Colter’s West Wind, will be available for purchase at this event which will include a book-signing after the talk. These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge. For more information, call the park at 503-861-2471, or check out www.nps.gov/lewi.
Barrel races
LONG BEACH — On Sunday, Sept. 15 the Peninsula Saddle Club is hosting a barrel race in 4-D format with even payouts, beginning at 11 a.m., followed by open area. There will be open barrels, speed barrels, pee wee events, BJ wrangle, and more. In addition, there will be a silent auction, with donated items appreciated. For information call 360-244-0780 or go to www.peninsulasaddleclub.com.
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the Jam on the first and third Sundays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange located at 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop music are played at the jam. The next jam is Sept. 15 The public is welcome to come play, listen, or sing-along. All levels are welcome. If you have questions call 360-642-2239.
Barn raising
OCEAN PARK — The Ocean Park Community Garden is trying to put together an old-fashioned barn-raising for our tool shed happening on Sept. 15 from noon to 3 p.m. The materials will be onsite, but we need you to bring re-chargeable drills and a couple of ladders. We need your help or if you can pitch in, please call 360-643-1728. Please sign up via phone or email at ibmerlin27@gmail.com or OPCGdude1 as food will be provided for volunteers.
Retired military officers meeting
ASTORIA — The Military Officers Association of America, Lower Columbia River Chapter, will hold a meeting on Sept. 15 at 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in Astoria. All U.S. Military officers and former officers; active duty, reserve, retired, or Warrant Officers are invited as well as USPHS and NOAA officers. For further information please con-tact Captain R. Stevens, U.S. Coast Guard (ret) at 503-861-9832.
Caregiver Support Group
OCEAN PARK — Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. Meetings are held the third Monday of the month, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Ocean Park Timberland Library, 1308 256th Place, Ocean Park. The next meeting is set for Sept. 16. For information call Dawn Morgan at 360-261-4612.
A Course in Miracles
NASELLE — On Sept. 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the next class in the Course of Miracles will be offered. The class will explore new materials in the text and manual. For new students please contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714.
Wings over Willapa Festival
ILWACO — From Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. to Sept. 29 there will be a festival entitled Wings over Willapa. This festival celebrates the Willapa Wildlife National Refuge, and includes a weekend full of classes, workshops, guides tours and more.
‘Willapa On Tap’ will launch during Wings Over Willapa Festival
PENINSULA — In the first of a new lecture series titled “Willapa On Tap” experts from the U.S. Geological Survey, Pacific County Conservation District, University of Washington, Willapa-Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association, along with other groups will provide short presentations about the ecology and management of Willapa Bay. This free event will be held at Adrift Hotel & Spa from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 27, during the Wings Over Willapa birding festival. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar with local beer, wine and ciders offered. Registration for Willapa On Tap, as well as the second annual Wings Over Willapa Festival, is open at www.wingsoverwillapa.org. The festival runs from Sept. 26 to 29 and includes a weekend full of guided tours, artist workshops, presentations, and other fun-filled events. “Willapa On Tap lecture series is brought to you by Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, Pew Charitable Trusts, Adrift Hotel and Willapa National Wildlife Refuge. For information call 360-484-3482, email wingsoverwillapa@gmail.com or go to www.wingsoverwillapa.org.
Oktoberfest
CHINOOK — On Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the historic Chinook School Event Center, at 810 Highway 101 in Chinook, the Friends of the Chinook School is hosting the 15th annual Oktoberfest “Chinook Style.” Admission and dinner are $35; children under 12 are free. Music by the Beach Buddies Band. Dinner will be served at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. For information call 360-244-3627. All proceeds benefit the Friends of Chi-nook School, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization.
Dukes of Swing dance for American Legion
CHINOOK — Peninsula Association of Performing Artists presents its 6th Annual Dukes of Swing dance on Oct. 5 at Fort Columbia Theater in Chinook. (No Discover Pass is needed.) The dance is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to the public. The cost of admission is a suggested donation of $10 per person. All funds raised will go to the local American Legion Chapter Post 48. Refreshments are provided by local restaurants. This is a great night of good music, fun, food, and dancing — or you can just sit and listen. Please come out and support our local veterans! If you have any questions, please call 503-522-2092.
Chili cookoff
OYSTERVILLE — The Surfside Homeowners Association’s Community Relations Committee is hosting their annual chili cookoff on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Oysterville schoolhouse. All crafters interested in selling their wares can reserve a table for $10 per vendor. Also, get your chili recipes out of cold storage and share those crockpots with the multitudes for a chance at cash prizes this year! There will be baked goods for sale plus some donations of baked goods. All net proceeds will go to “Pack 2 School,” a worthy program providing backpacks filled with school supplies to all Peninsula students. Please call with any questions 360-665-4171 or email lpurdin@live.com.
