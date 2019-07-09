Wednesday, July 10
Hunter education classes
NASELLE — There will be a hunter education class covering firearms and outdoor safety, wildlife management and hunter responsibility taught at the Naselle High School from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., July 9 through July 12. Register online at wdfw.wa.gov under the Hunter Education link. Contact Capt. Dan Chadwick at 360-581-3337 for more information.
Seaman’s Day
FORT CLATSOP — The 26th annual Seaman’s Day commemorating the dog of the Corps of Discovery will be held Wednesday, July 10 at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop. The day’s schedule includes the Flintlock program; Netul River Trail; Our Dog Seaman talk; meet the Newfoundland dogs. These programs repeat in the afternoon. Kids Corps dog-themed crafts will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the visitor center. Rangers in period clothing will be at the fort during the day to answer questions and share living history. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $7 per adult and free for youth 15 years old and under. Passes to National Park Service sites are accepted. For more information, call the park at 503-861-4414.
Thursday, July 11
Immigrant Advocacy gathering
LONG BEACH — Immigrant Advocacy in the Borderlands will be presented at the Adrift Hotel on Thursday, July 11 at 6:30 p.m. It is the second time this year that Pacific County Immigrant Support (PCIS) has invited Professor Deborah Boehm to speak. Boehm has recently spent time in the Tucson area which is one of the border areas impacted by the release of hundreds of asylum seekers by Border Control agents. She will describe how the Tucson community has responded to the challenges of our immigration policies. Boehm is a professor of Anthropology and Women’s Studies/Gender, Race and Identity at the University of Nevada, Reno. She is the author of several published works including “Returned: Going and Coming in an Age of Deportation.” All are welcome. If you have questions call Sandy at 360-214-4973.
Village Club meeting
OCEAN PARK — Village Club returns to Thursday evening meetings starting July 11. The group will meet on Thursdays going forward. Location and time is still the same at 6 p.m., at the Ocean Park Fire Hall (26110 Ridge Avenue). Winners from Ocean Park’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade will be presented with their trophies. This month will be a round table meeting with various subjects and issues discussed from the floor. Village Club is a non-political group dedicated to improving the quality of life in the five northern peninsula, unincorporated villages of Ocean Park, Nahcotta, Oysterville, Surfside and Klipsan Beach. For more information about Village Club, visit Facebook page OP Village Club, email opvillageclub@gmail.com or call 360-270-0298. The meetings are open to the public.
Friday, July 12
See Elvis and Roy Orbison
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Elks Lodge #1937 at 110 Pacific Avenue in Long Beach, is hosting a show entitled “Two Legends on One Stage” on Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m., (doors open at 6 p.m.) and Saturday, July 13 at 3 p.m. (doors open at 2 p.m.) Come see Mark Stevenz as Elvis and Al LeBlanc as Roy Orbison. Tickets can be purchased at the Elks Lodge or at http://elvisand royfriday.eventbrite.com?s=91599618 or http://elvisandroy.eventbrite.com?s+91599809. Early ticket presale prices are $15 per person or $25 per couple. At the door prices will be $20 per single or $30 for a couple. The public is welcome. All proceeds will benefit veterans.
“Mary Poppins”
CHINOOK — The Peninsula Association of Performing Artists is presenting their summer production of Mary Poppins, the Broadway musical, through July 28 at the Fort Columbia Theater. The play is based on the stories of P. L. Travers and the Walt Disney film. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m., and the Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the PAPA website, http://www.papatheater.com/ooam-tickets, and at the Okie’s Sentry customer service counter in Ocean Park. Plan now to attend for a fun, family evening or afternoon.
Farmers Market
LONG BEACH — The Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market runs from noon to 5 p.m., July 12 at Veterans Field in Long Beach. Meet all the vendors. Come see what’s new and exciting at this week’s market! Stock up on all your fresh local grilling ingredients! Find local spring produce and a variety of other local products ready to tantalize your taste buds. Lots of organic options; with something new every week. Music will be provided by Justin and Amy Francoeur, with the Grassroots Garbage Gang on hand along with All Things Fun Sports registration. For more information call 360-244-3921 or e-mail: cpfmmallory@gmail.com.
Saturday, July 13
Long Beach Peninsula Garden Tour
PENINSULA — The 13th annual garden tour on the Long Beach Peninsula, titled “Music in the Gardens” will be held on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will feature seven Peninsula coastal gardens. There will be a wonderful variety of live music, artists and small bites of delectable food and beverages that will encourage you to linger, experience and enjoy beautiful outdoor rooms, and meet the gardeners who have mastered the art of successful gardening on the coast. Tour musicians are Tom Grant, Terry Robb and Jean Pierre Garau and Al Perez from Portland and local musicians George Coleman, Dave Drury, Brian O'Connor, Tanz, the Sea Strings and Tom and Tristin Trudell. The garden tour is a fundraiser for the Water Music Society, which presents classical music events and supports music programs in the Ocean Beach School District. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased starting July 6 at three venues: Basketcase Greenhouse, 12106 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach; The English Nursery, 1308 39th, corner of Highways 101 and 103, Seaview; Bay Avenue Gallery, 1306 Bay Ave, Ocean Park; or tickets may also be purchased online at Brown Paper Tickets. However, it will be necessary to redeem your online ticket for a map of the gardens at one of the three above mentioned venues after July 5. If you have questions contact Nancy Allen at 360-642-2507 or Darlene Houser at 360-244-0070.
Clamshell Railroad Days
ILWACO — Celebrate Clamshell Railroad Days on July 13 and July 14 at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum on Lake Street in Ilwaco, with expanded events and old favorites. For more information see story on this page, call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Chinook Indian Nation meeting
BAY CENTER — The Chinook Indian Nation will be holding its monthly council meeting at 11 a.m. on Saturday July 13, at the Chinook Nation Tribal Office at 3 E. Park Street, in Bay Center. Please arrive on time. The meeting is open to all tribal members, and attendees are reminded to bring a potluck item. Contact the Tribal Office at 360-875-6670 if you have any questions.
Waikiki Beach concert
CAPE D — The next Waikiki beach concert will begin at 7 p.m., July 13 at Cape Disappointment State Park and features the group “Beltaine,” the Northwest’s premiere Celtic fusion band. Bring a lawn chair and other personal comforts and sit back and enjoy some great music at this free outdoor concert. A Discover Pass is required. For more information call 360-642-3029.
"Spay-ghetti" dinner/auction
RAYMOND — On Saturday, July 13 at the Raymond Elks, 326 Third Street, Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals (HAVA) is having a "spay-ghetti" dinner and silent auction. The event starts at 5 p.m. and includes the dinner of spaghetti (gluten free and vegetarian options also), salad, bread and dessert. The cost is $15 person. Call 360-942-4716 to RSVP please.
Living history at Knappton Cove Heritage Center
KNAPPTON COVE — Knappton Cove Heritage Center and the Pacific Northwest Living Historians (PNLH) will present a living history program on Saturday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, July 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. During this two-day event, costumed members of the PNLH will demonstrate the tools and skills employed by the explorers of the epic Lewis and Clark expedition. The program is free, although donations to the Knappton Cove Heritage Center are welcomed. PNLH interpreters will demonstrate and discuss many of those tools and skills, including: Handling flintlock firearms; fire starting with flint and steel; camp cooking; making clothing from leather; making canoe paddles. Visitors will also learn the history and stories of the Lewis and Clark expedition: the native people who they met, the unfamiliar territory they traveled and mapped, and the strange new animals and plants they discovered. The Knappton Cove Heritage Center is located on State Route 401, along the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, about 3 miles east of the north end of the Astoria-Megler bridge, and about 8 miles south of Naselle. The museum inside the historic U.S. Quarantine Station building. For more information, visit our website www.knapptoncoveheritagecenter.org or contact Nancy Anderson at knapptoncove@gmail.com.
“Shakiest Gun in the West”
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of “Shakiest Gun in the West,” at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach. This fun 1968 movies stars Don Knotts.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Discover fine art photography, metal art, fashionable shopping bags, kitchen linens, children’s toys, a dazzling array of jewelry, embroidered shirts and much more at the Saturday Market at the Port from May to September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants. Picnic on smoked salmon chowder, juicy hamburgers and more. Munch on crunchy kettle corn and yummy baked goods. Stroll along the harbor front and watch the people, dogs and boats go by. Explore the historic fishing village of Ilwaco, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and Cape Disappointment State Park. So much to do and all in one place! Saturday Market at the Port is uniquely situated on the waterfront in Ilwaco, WA near the mouth of the Columbia River from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Sunday, July 14
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the Jam on the first and third Sundays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange located at 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop music is played at the jam. The public is welcome to come play, listen, or sing-along. All levels are welcome. If you have questions call 360-642-2239.
Vespers services
OYSTERVILLE — The Vespers season at the Oysterville Church continues on July 14 at 3 p.m. Father Dick Loop from St. Peter Episcopal Church in Seaview will lead the services. See story on this page.
Monday, July 15
Jam session
SURFSIDE — Grab your favorite instrument and some to the jam sessions the second and fourth Monday of the month, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Surfside Homeowners building at 31402 “H” Street in Ocean Park. All those who love music are welcome including musicians, vocalists, and those who just want to listen! Please call Louise or John at 665-0146 or 352-586-0082 for more information.
Tuesday, July 16
Pacific County commissioners
SOUTH BEND — Pacific County Commissioners meet the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon in the commissioners’ meeting room at the County Annex Building. Call 642-9337 or 875-9337 for more information or go to www.co.pacific.wa.us/commissioner/index.htm for details of upcoming meetings.
Wednesday, July 17
Community education summer classes
ILWACO — Grays Harbor College community education summer registration is now open. The college has several personal enrichment courses being offered in a variety of subjects including: Watercolor Collage, Pastels, Writing, Language, Computers, Social Media, Intro to Digital Photography, Microsoft Excel, Oil Pastel Painting, and more. All courses are offered locally at the Columbia Education Center in Ilwaco. Come explore the arts, history, languages, dance and several other topics! It’s a great way to meet new people and energize your mind. Best of all, there are no tests – only the pleasure of learning and exploring. Stop by and see all of the programs we have to offer — there is something here for everyone! Register for classes today at ghc.edu/ce or call 360-538-4088.
Future Events
Joint Pacific County Housing Authority
SOUTH BEND — The next meeting of the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority will be held at 10 a.m., July 18 Long Beach City Hall, located at 333 W. Ocean Boulevard. This is the group that administers affordable housing in Pacific County. Anyone from the public is welcome to attend. If you have questions, please feel free to contact Dana Wise at 360-423-0140, ext. 20.
“Blythe Spirit”
ILWACO — Peninsula Players’ production of Noel Coward’s comedy “Blythe Spirit” will be staged at the River City Playhouse, 127 Lake St., Ilwaco, at 7 p.m. on July 19, 20, 26 and 27; and at 2 p.m. on July 21 and 28. Tickets are $10 in advance from Okie’s Thriftway Market in Ocean Park, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach and the Olde Towne Cafe in Ilwaco, or at the door. For details, log on to www.peninsula-players.com.
Summer Art Studio Tour
PENINSULA — The first annual PAA Summer Studio Tour is set for Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Ilwaco to Oysterville. (Some studios will be open on Sunday also.) Open Studio Tours are free self-guided tours where 25 or more local artists open their studios to the public and share how and where their art is created. This is a unique opportunity to visit artists and artisans, view diverse works and buy pieces specifically created or made available for this event. Professional artists open their studios to provide demonstrations and display their work in many different mediums such as pottery, painting, soap making, jewelry, assemblage, mixed media, wood carving, mosaics, photography and other interesting art forms. This annual event is a “must see” for regional artists and art lovers. Maps to the studios will be available mid-June from many local businesses as well as the PAA website, www.beachartist.org. For information email penart321@gmail.com.
Bear River Archers 3D shoot
LONG BEACH — The Bear River Archers are holding a 3D archery shoot from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21. Registration for one or two days is available for adults, youth and kids under 12 participate for free. The range is on Hwy 101 off Sandridge Road. Head north for about 2 miles to 85th Street and turn right. If you have questions call Ruth at 360-783-2341.
Ocean Park Community Garden
OCEAN PARK — The Ocean Park Community Gardens are having a work party to paint garden boxes and spread bark-mulch on the pathways on July 20 and July 20 from noon to 3 p.m. Please bring an extra rake or two if you have them. If you have questions call Gary at 360-643-1728 (ibmerlin27@gmail.com).
Kitten Shower at the Humane Society
LONG BEACH — The South Pacific County Humane Society is having their annual Kitten Shower on Saturday, July 20 from noon to 3 p.m. at the shelter located at 330 2nd Street. This is a fun family event with cupcakes and punch. They have many adorable kittens waiting for their “furever” home. Bring a kitten shower gift and receive 10% off adoption fees of $100 or two kittens for $150. Shower gift wish list includes: Purina Kitten Chow, mini miracle nipples, toys (balls, mice, springs), Kitten Milk Replacement (KMR), canned food – pate, fleece baby blankets, and heating pad (not auto shut-off). If you have questions call Sandy at 360-665-0077.
A Course in Miracles
NASELLE — The next monthly follow-up class for “A Course in Miracles” will be offered on July 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Naselle library on Parpala Road. The purpose of these sessions will be to explore new material in the text and the manual, to consolidate the student’s learning, and to support those doing the workbook lessons. The next class will be offered on June 27. For new students, contact Kenny Tam at 206-979-7714 (cell) for information prior to participation.
Summerfest
LONG BEACH — Summerfest activities in continue in downtown Long Beach. The next concert will be on July 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the stage at Veterans Field with the group “Tropical Storm,” a group that plays tropical/rock style music along with the pan man, Terry Baber. There are lots of good things happening in downtown Long Beach. Come on down! For more information call 360- 642-1227.
Shoeboxes of Joy Bake Sale
LONG BEACH — On Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Long Beach Depot building located at 102 3rd St. in Long Beach, across from Dennis Company, the Shoeboxes of Joy group will hold their 2nd annual Getting to Know Us Bake Sale. Learn about this group and the gifts they gather for the elderly and disabled. There are many ways volunteers can help. Come enjoy some treats and celebrate Christmas in July. For information contact DeAnn at 206-719-3112.
The Art of Joe Knowles
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco is hosting an exhibit of the work of Joseph Knowles; the exhibit will be on view from July 27 through Oct. 5. This exhibition will focus on Joe Knowles as an artist. His paintings, prints and drawings were widely collected and played an important role in this community where he spent the final decades of his career. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Rodeo
LONG BEACH — The 74th annual Peninsula Saddle Club’s Rodeo is coming July 27 and July 28 at 6407 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. The rodeo runs at 1 p.m. both days. There will be a rodeo parade on Friday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. through downtown Long Beach. The Cowboy Breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will be the drill team demonstration, rodeo clown, mechanical bull, beer garden and more. If you have questions call 800-451-2542 or visit www.peninsulasaddleclub.com.
Hunter safety course in Long Beach
LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Police Department will be conducting its annual Hunter Education Class. The class starts on August 12 and goes through August 17. You will need to attend all days. The course is free but you must register online in order to attend. Register for the class at “Washington Hunter Education Classroom Course Register Ed11.” If you have questions call 360-642-3416.
Pacific County Fair
MENLO — The Pacific County Fair is coming Aug. 21 through Aug. 24 at the grounds located in Menlo across from the Willapa Valley Junior/Senior High School. The theme of this year’s fair is “Carnival Lights and Country Nights.” Wristbands for four days are $12 for adults; children six to 12 are $7; and it is $5 for tickets for those 60 years old and older. On Friday, Aug. 23 it is military/senior day, with those folks admitted for free. Saturday, Aug. 24 is kid’s day with children under 12 admitted for free. Come have some fun at our local county fair.
