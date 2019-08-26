Wednesday, Aug. 28
Tap Dancing
OCEAN PARK — Tap dancing is fun and provides body and mind fitness as well as friendships. Beginners are invited to come to the Ocean Park Eagles on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. and to the Ocean Park Moose Lodge on Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. to try it out. Membership is not required, just come join the fun. For information contact maryevlo@yahoo.com.
Thursday, Aug. 29
End of the Stone Age
CAPE DISAPPOINTMENT — On Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m., as part of the Cape Disappointment evening programs, come hear the tale of George Ramsey, who witnessed the end of the Stone Age, met Lewis and Clark, helped the founders of Astoria and narrowly missed being blown up. This event is held at the Benson Beach amphitheater. All are welcome (mosquitos may be in attendance also). For information call 360-642-3078.
Friday, Aug. 30
Bayside Singers Meet & Greet
OCEAN PARK — On Aug. 30, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Ocean Park Lutheran Church, the public, as well as singers, both former and potential new members, are invited to meet Milton H. Williams, the new conductor of Bayside Singers. In addition, beloved retiring director Barbara Poulshock will (health permitting) be honored for her nine years of uniquely sensitive musicianship. Call 360-642-2916 for more information.
Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market
LONG BEACH — The Columbia-Pacific Farmers Market runs from noon to 5 p.m., Aug. 30 at Veterans Field in Long Beach where you will find local spring produce and a variety of other local products. Music by Ray Prestegard of "Giants in the Trees" and free crafting provided by Timberland Regional Library. For more information call 360-244-3921 or e-mail: cpfmmallory@gmail.com.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Tsunami Walk/Run
SURFSIDE — Surfside Homeowners Association’s Emergency Management and Community Relations committees invite all to their fourth Annual 3-K Tsunami Walk/Run on Saturday, Aug. 31. Entry is $5 per person 13 and older; children 12 and under are free with a registered adult. Pre-register at the Surfside HOA office at 31402 H St., Ocean Park or by calling 360-665-4171. You may also register the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m. The race starts at 9 a.m., at 315th Street and H Place. The purpose of this event is to demonstrate how long it would take to reach high ground in the event of a tsunami, and to have a fun race. String backpacks will be provided as well as medals. Following the walk/run there will be a free raffle for emergency packs.
“Flame and the Arrow”
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the 1950 classic “Flame and the Arrow,” at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach. This great film stars Burt Lancaster and Virginia Mayo. All are welcome.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Saturday Market at the Port of Ilwaco runs through the end of September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants at Saturday Market at the Port from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Military/Veterans Appreciation Day
ILWACO — The Long Beach Elks and Chinook Observer are partnering to host a day to show appreciation to local members of the military, veterans and their families. Come enjoy a picnic, kayaking/canoeing, fishing and friendships on Sept. 1 at Black Lake in Ilwaco. R.S.V.P. to Marlene at 360-642-8105 or Natalie at 916-798-1941.
Beards Hollow Bird Walk
CAPE D — On Sunday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. experience the diverse habitats and birds of Cape Disappointment on an easy walk through forest, wetlands and beaches. Please bring your own binoculars and enjoy this one mile round trip hike. A discover pass is required. For information call 360-642-3078.
Vespers services
OYSTERVILLE — The Vespers season at the Oysterville Church concludes on Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. Pastor Vern Frank of the Pacific Bible Church will lead the services. Music will be provided by the Rose City Mixed Quartet. Sandra Nielson will play the historic pump organ. Story-teller Tucker Wachsmuth will present the Oysterville Moment. All are welcome to this casual event.
Kitchen Music
LONG BEACH — Join the Jam on the first and third Sundays of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange located at 5715 Sandridge Road in Long Beach. Bring your instruments and music. Traditional, bluegrass, folk, blues, country and pop music is played at the jam. The public is welcome to come play, listen, or sing-along. All levels are welcome. If you have questions call 360-642-2239.
Monday, Sept. 2
Guided Hike
CAPE D — On Monday, Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. take a historical tour of North Head to learn how a 1921 storm and the U.S. Navy created some of the concrete ruins visible today. This is an easy one-hour guided hike. Meet at the North Head parking lot. A discover pass is required. For information call 360-642-3078.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Grays River Farmers Market
GRAYS RIVER — Purchase locally grown produce at the Grays River Grange Farmers Market, located 11 S. Hull Creek Rd. in Grays River, Wash. The market runs from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. each Tuesday through the growing season. For further information, call 360-465-2268 or visit their website at graysrivergrange.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — Looking for some adventure in your life? The men and women of U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 are the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard who meet the first Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. The next meeting is Sept. 4. Our events include providing boating education courses and vessel inspections. You can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. The Auxiliary offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference in your local community and across the country. For more information, contact Della at (360) 244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
POMPC Coffee Hours
OCEAN PARK — Peace of Mind Pacific County has coffee hours on the first and third Wednesdays of the month, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Adelaide's Coffee Shop on Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. Peer-led conversations focus on support for personal well-being and recovery from stress and struggles. This month’s groups are Sept. 4 and Sept. 18. For information call, text or email Barb at 360-244-5566 or email bategofish@gmail.com.
Future Events
Slow drag
ILWACO —On Friday afternoon, Sept. 6, going a little slower is the theme of the yearly slow drag at the Port of Ilwaco. Sponsored by the Port of Ilwaco and the Ilwaco Merchants Association, there will be a full roster of cars competing to see whose custom machine can coast the farthest on Howerton Way. Event schedule is as follows: 3:30 p.m. On-site registration (if not already full); 4 p.m. Practice Runs, two per vehicle; 5 p.m. Race begins. This is a fun event to come watch.
Rod Run
OCEAN PARK — The Rod Run to the End of the World is set for Sept. 7 and 8 at Wilson Field east of Ocean Park. The Rod Run features cars 1985 or older, food, music from the 1950s and 1960s and a swap meet. There will be prize drawings and competition for the hundreds of prizes offered by local merchants. The Rod Run is a family favorite and is noted for its emphasis on safety, entertainment, community spirit and plenty of activities for everyone. The spectator gate opens at 8 a.m. A DJ will be playing your favorite songs both days while you shop our vendors or participate in other activities. Remember, Saturday is the cruise. Remember no pets are allowed on the grounds. For further information call 360-665-3565 or check their website at www.beachbarons.com.
Garage Sale
RAYMOND - On Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 pm. at 341 Peters Street, next to the old Harbor Saw Shop, there will be a blow out garage sale to benefit the Harbor Association of Volunteers for Animals shelter. There will be furniture, clothes, books, collectibles, tools, toys, baked goods and more. For information call 360-942-4716.
Winter Gardening Workshop
ILWACO — WSU Master Gardeners of Pacific County offer a Winter Gardening Workshop on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake St SE, in Ilwaco. Fall is not the end of the gardening year; it’s the start of next year’s growing season but winter brings winds, abundant rain and reduced daylight. With a bit of knowledge and resourcefulness, you can enjoy gardening and fresh vegetables for many more months. Best practices for winter gardening on the Peninsula and helping plants survive our challenging winter weather as well as ideas and inspiration for gardening during this season will be offered. Plus there will be a plant clinic in the Museum from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Come ask a Master Gardener about your plant questions or concerns. Bring samples if possible. For more information, contact Elena Righettini atmrighettini@yahoo.com.
GriefShare
OCEAN PARK — Each week on Sundays, beginning Sept. 8, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a GriefShare Support Group will be held at Peninsula Baptist Church at 23802 Pacific Highway in Ocean Park. Attendees are welcome at any point and do not have to attend all in sequence. This 13-week class provides tools to help and encourage healing after the death of a loved one. GriefShare seminars and support groups are led by people who understand what you are going through and want to help. You’ll gain access to valuable GriefShare resources to help you recover from your loss and look forward to rebuilding your life. Weekly topic include: Challenges of Grief, The Journey of Grief, Grief and Your Relationships, Guilt and Anger, Complicating Factors, Stuck, Lessons of Grief, Heaven, What do I live for and more. The class is free; the workbook is $15. For information call 360-665-5060 or visit www.griefshare.org.
Sunday Afternoon Live free concert
RAYMOND — Area residents can enjoy a free classical concert when two winners of the 2019 Frances Walton Competition perform at the historic Raymond Theatre on Sept. 8. Performers are piano soloist Yukino Miyake and cellist Diana Yusupov. Collaborative pianist Evangeliya Delizonas-Khukhua will accompany Yusupov. The concert begins at 2 p.m. at the historic Raymond Theatre, 323 Third St. The competition is sponsored by the Ladies Musical Club of Seattle, and the performance in Raymond is sponsored by Sunday Afternoon Live. For more about SAL’s current season, please call 360-836-4419 or visit the website, www.sundayafternoonlive.org.
Quilt Guild meeting
SEAVIEW — The Peninsula Quilt Guild meets at 1 p.m. Sept. 9 for lunch followed by the annual studio tour at the Peninsula Church Center in Seaview. All levels of quilters are welcome from rank beginner to expert. Bring your latest project for show ‘n tell. Exchange tips and tricks with other quilters. If any questions, please call 360-607-0617.
Willapa Harbor Chorale
RAYMOND — The Willapa Harbor Chorale begins rehearsals Monday, Sept. 9. The two-hour rehearsals will be Monday evenings, starting at 6 p.m. in the Raymond High School band room. The non-audition chorale welcomes all singers as it prepares for its 2019 Christmas concert. Please come to the first rehearsal a few minutes early; the music will be distributed, and necessary registration completed. These rehearsals are preparatory for a Dec. 8 concert at the Raymond Theater. For more than four decades, this community-based chorale has performed two concerts annually, one in the spring, and a second one in December leading up to Christmas. The chorale is co-directed by James Worlton and Kathy Holland, and includes voices from South Bend, Raymond, Willapa Valley, Westport, Montesano and Central Park. For more information, call James Worlton at 940-231-1713, or Kathy Holland at 360-934-9101, or speak with any choir member.
R&B Festival
NAHCOTTA — The 3rd Annual Peninsula R&B Festival is an “over 21,” two-day event. It kicks off at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13. Seven blues bands will play, three on Friday and four on Saturday, and include headliner Matt Schofield, a British Hall of Fame guitarist, along with Norman Sylvester, Ty Curtis, Bayou Boyz, Kris Deelane, the North Coast Blues Band, and Franco Paletta’s Harmonica Blow Off. This is an outdoor event, but covered, so dress accordingly, and please bring your own chair. Tickets are $40 for the entire two-day event. Several food vendors will be onsite, and adult beverages are available. Please no outside food or drink, and please, only certified service dogs will be allowed in. For more information, go to www.peninsulabluesfest.com.
Caregiver Support Group
OCEAN PARK — Caring for someone with memory loss? Do you need information and support? Alzheimer’s Association family caregiver support groups provide a consistent and caring place for people to learn, share and gain emotional support from others who are also on a unique journey of providing care to a person with memory loss. Meetings are held the third Monday of the month, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Ocean Park Timberland Library, 1308 256th Place, Ocean Park. The next meeting is set for Sept. 16. For information call Dawn Morgan at 360-261-4612.
“Willapa On Tap” will launch during Wings Over Willapa Festival
PENINSULA — In the first of a new lecture series titled “Willapa On Tap” experts from the U.S. Geological Survey, Pacific County Conservation District, University of Washington, Willapa-Grays Harbor Oyster Growers Association, along with other groups will provide short presentations about the ecology and management of Willapa Bay. This free event will be held at Adrift Hotel & Spa from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 27, during the Wings Over Willapa birding festival. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres will be served and a cash bar with local beer, wine and ciders offered. Registration for Willapa On Tap, as well as the second annual Wings Over Willapa Festival, is open at www.wingsoverwillapa.org. The festival runs from Sept. 26 to 29 and includes a weekend full of guided tours, artist workshops, presentations, and other fun-filled events. “Willapa On Tap lecture series is brought to you by Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, Pew Charitable Trusts, Adrift Hotel and Willapa National Wildlife Refuge. For information call 360-484-3482, email wingsoverwillapa@gmail.com or go to www.wingsoverwillapa.org.
Dukes of Swing dance for American Legion
CHINOOK — Peninsula Association of Performing Artists presents its 6th Annual Dukes of Swing dance on Oct. 5 at Fort Columbia Theater in Chinook. (No Discover Pass is needed.) The dance is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and is open to the public. The cost of admission is a suggested donation of $10 per person. All funds raised will go to the local American Legion Chapter Post 48. Refreshments are provided by local restaurants. This is a great night of good music, fun, food, and dancing — or you can just sit and listen. Please come out and support our local veterans! If you have any questions, please call 503-522-2092.
