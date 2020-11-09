Complimentary community veterans event coming up
OCEAN PARK — Peninsula Moose Lodge in Ocean Park will honor military veterans with a Gratitude Gifts to Go drive through on Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Current restrictions prevent a dine-in event. The complimentary boxed lunch, prepared by Nanci Main, will be provided and a special event blanket donated by Shelly Pollack, founder of BlankieGram. R.S.V.P. is asked at 360-244-0086.
Hearts for the Arts auction set for Saturday
RAYMOND — The Willapa Heritage Foundation is holding its annual Hearts for the Arts auction as an online auction. They are accepting artwork, hand-made items, gift certificates, etc. now through Nov. 14. Please contact Judy Buroker at 360-942-3677 (rickb3377@gmail.com) or Richard Brammer at 360-942-8065 (richardabrammer@gmail.com) to let them know you have items to donate. Donated items have been instrumental to their success in years past and they are hoping to see the same generous response from the local community. The foundation’s purpose is to promote the arts, artists and art organizations in the Pacific County area. This is a non-profit run entirely by volunteers with all funds raised returned to the community. They have no administrative costs and receipts are available for tax purposes. Each year they offer scholarships for students attending any higher education venue with a focus on the arts. Along with helping the local schools they provide funds for local artists, Sunday Afternoon Live, the Carriage House Museum, the Willapa Players, the Willapa Harbor Chorale and for art classes at the local Timberland Libraries. If you have questions call Judy Buroker at 360-942-3677 (rickb3377@gmail.com) or Richard Brammer at 360-942-8065 (richardabrammer@gmail.com) to donate.
Pacific Transit Board meeting
Pacific Transit System will hold its regular Board Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12, via Zoom. Meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. Join Zoom Meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89561154327; Meeting ID: 895 6115 4327; One tap mobile; +12532158782,,89561154327# US (Tacoma)
Neighbor to Neighbor program continues
OCEAN PARK — Village Club’s Neighbor to Neighbor program is still available to those living on the peninsula and who need a helping hand to get over a rough patch, especially as we come into winter and the holiday season. Help is offered in the form of grocery and/or gasoline gift cards. If you received help earlier in the program, please note that they are opening to everyone again. Thank you to all who donated funds. Cards are available to pick up Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ocean Park Resort at 25904 R Street, Ocean Park, but you must call 360-270-0298 before showing up.
Oyster Crackers Concert planned in Longview
The Oyster Crackers, Bette Lu Krause, Rita Smith and Christl Mack, who perform Americana and Celtic music, plus their own compositions, will livestream a concert for the Columbia Theatre for the Performing Arts in Longview at www.facebook.com/CTPAtheatre. The event is 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. As well as singing a capella. the Peninsula musical trio plays guitar, violin and mandolin.
Chamber organizes November Month of Thanks
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce invites all to help them recognize and thank those special individuals and organizations who have gone the extra mile to help during these months of pandemic. They will be posting special thank you messages on their Facebook page all through November. Please send your nominee to opchamber@opwa.com along with the following information: name (individual or organization); location; brief description of what they did; Photo if available; your name (optional). Call 360-665-4448 with questions.
OP Chamber meets via Zoom
OCEAN PARK — The Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce general membership and public meeting is Nov. 12 starting at 8 a.m. via Zoom. Please join others to discuss topics of interest to the business and residential communities. Login information is on the Chamber Facebook page and on their website — opwa.com.
Village Club meets this week
OCEAN PARK — On Nov. 12, the Village Club will hold a meeting that is open to the public beginning at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Please join others to discuss topics of interest about our community. Login information will be posted on Facebook or you may email opvillageclub@gmail.com.
Bayside Singers looking for Virtual Singers
Bayside Singers is looking for virtual singers — particularly sopranos and basses. You are invited to audition for BSS’ Virtual Chorus project! Individualized rehearsals with Music Director Milton Williams in preparation for a recording of “O Holy Night” are being held Tuesdays in small groups via the Zoom video conference platform and will be posted on Facebook in December. Late morning and early afternoon rehearsal times are available. Please call 360-642-2916 for more information.
O3A seeking advisory council volunteers
The Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A) is seeking a number of volunteers for the Advisory Council. This role is not just for the duration of the pandemic but focused on addressing pandemic and on-going issues facing seniors and adults with disabilities on a day to day basis. O3A coordinates state and federally funded senior services in Clallam, Jefferson, Grays Harbor and Pacific counties. The Advisory Council meets remotely each month on the third Tuesday and helps to guide the work of O3A, helping all elders and adults with disabilities age in dignity in the place of their choosing. Council members are very welcoming and committed volunteers and hope other community members will join them in this work. Currently volunteer positions are open for two advisory council members, a minority representative, a disabilities representative, and elected official and a tribal representative. Volunteers for these positions are preferably 60 years old or better (55 for a tribal elder) or representative of the named group (for example a minority or a person with a disability). Please contact the O3A Administrative Office at 866-720-4863, or 360-379-5064 or email Carol Ann Laase at CarolAnn.Laase@dshs.wa.gov for more information and an application.
Toys for Peninsula Kids set for Dec. 19
OCEAN PARK — Peninsula Firefighter Association’s 2020 Toys for Peninsula Kids event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Pacific County Fire District #1 in Ocean Park. This event allows loved ones who need financial assistance to choose toys that they find most fitting for their children/grandchildren/nieces/nephews for Christmas. These individuals are welcomed to “shop” with no cost to them. This concept allows the relatives to not only participate in the gift-giving process but also allows for them to take ownership of the child’s Christmas experience. Toys for Peninsula Kids needs both new toys and monetary donations. Due to covid-19, they project an increase in community need. Call 360-665-4451 or drop off at 26110 Ridge Avenue in Ocean Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.