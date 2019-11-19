Wednesday, Nov. 20
Shoeboxes of Joy
LONG BEACH — Shoeboxes of Joy provides personal care items, hats, gloves, socks, and food items to the elderly and disabled in South Pacific County. Pacific County has a high ratio of elderly. Many are alone and low income. They make difficult choices each month on how to spend their money — food or medication, power bill or personal care supplies. Donations are needed. Each year they help about 650 people. Your support in meeting the demand is welcomed. Please visit 102 3rd St. NW in Long Beach, call 360-642-1105 or visit www.facebook.com/shoeboxesofjoy/.
Ilwaco Town Hall
ILWACO — Ilwaco Parks and Recreation Park plans a town hall at the Ilwaco Community Building beginning at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20. All are welcome. If you have questions please call 360-642-3145.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Joint Pacific County Housing Authority
SOUTH BEND — The next meeting of the Joint Pacific County Housing Authority will be held at 10 a.m., Nov. 21 Long Beach City Hall, located at 333 W. Ocean Boulevard. This is the group that administers affordable housing in Pacific County. Anyone from the public is welcome to attend. If you have questions, please feel free to contact Dana Wise at 360-423-0140, ext. 20.
Oysterville Town Hall & Lecture Series
OYSTERVILLE — On Nov. 21 beginning at 10 a.m., the Oysterville Town Hall and Lecture Series continues at the historic Oysterville Schoolhouse. See listing on this page. This is the last week of these gatherings. Call Diane at 360-214-1267 for information.
Friday, Nov. 22
Holiday Bazaar
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Eagles Auxiliary is holding their annual Holiday Bazaar on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 1409 Bay Avenue in Ocean Park. Lunch will be available both days starting at 11 a.m. For more information, please contact Lorraine Dewolf at 360-244-1326.
‘Uh-Oh Here Comes Christmas’
ILWACO — Beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22 and Saturday, 23, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, come to the Peninsula Players Playhouse on Lake Street for the play “Uh-Oh, Here Comes Christmas,” directed by Laurie Carter. This charming show takes a funny, heartwarming and often poignant look at the struggle to find the spirit of the holidays amid the avalanche of commercialism, stress and chaos that crashes down every December. The many delightful stories include a small immigrant child who comes trick-or-treating in a cheap Santa mask a few days before Christmas, inadvertently delivering the true meaning of the season to a grown-up with a serious case of “Scroogitis;” hilarious musings about a love/hate relationship with the vibrant poinsettia that arrives in most homes every December and hangs on and on and on, long after the holidays have ended; and a beautiful, deeply moving tribute to the winter solstice, celebrating nature’s precious annual gift of rebirth. Tickets are $10 each and are available at Olde Towne Café in Ilwaco, Stormin’ Norman’s in Long Beach and Okie’s Thriftway in Ocean Park.
Tech Tutoring
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library, located at 158 1st Avenue North, will host tech tutoring each Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Bring your technology questions for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer Teen Tech Tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to browse the internet, download books and more. Call 360-642-3908 for information.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Country Christmas Bazaar
CATHLAMET — The St. James Family Center’s “A Country Christmas Bazaar” will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1134 Columbia Street, Cathlamet. Proceeds will benefit St. James Family Center programs for children and families. There will be a number of vendors with great items that are sure to make any Christmas special. Call Christie at 360-849-0888 or email her at davistax@msn.com for information.
Lutheran Church Bake Sale
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Lutheran Church, located at 24002 U Street is holding a bake sale and more on Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be lots of baked goodies, cardamon bread, a raffle for a lighthouse quilt, free coffee and more. This is a fundraiser for Camp Victory and the Lutheran World Relief Quilts. If you have questions call 360-665-6344.
Musical Instrument and Gear Sale
LONG BEACH — On Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Long Beach Grange, 5715 Sandridge Road, there will be a sale with table proceeds to benefit the Ilwaco High School Band. Sellers tables are $20 each. Contact Judy Dawson at 360-642-8732 for information or to reserve your space. Sponsored by Long Beach Grange.
Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition Celebrating Sports
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum will hold an opening reception for Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America on Saturday Nov. 23, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The exhibit will run through January 2020. People around the country are drawn to compete in these sports such as baseball, soccer, hockey, bowling, kickball, surfing and many others. Still more gather on the sidelines to cheer for their favorite athletes and teams. Nowhere do Americans more intimately connect to sports than in their hometowns. “Hometown Teams” will capture the stories that unfold on the neighborhood fields and courts, and the underdog heroics, larger-than-life legends, fierce rivalries and gut-wrenching defeats. “Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America” is part of Museum on Main Street, a unique collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service (SITES), state humanities councils across the nation, and local host institutions Support for Hometown Teams and the Museum on Main Street program has been provided by the United States Congress. The Washington tour is made possible by Humanities Washington. Local support for Hometown Teams has been provided by the Pacific County Lodging Tax Fund and the City of Ilwaco. The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum is located at 115 SE Lake Street in Ilwaco. Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free on Thursdays thanks to the Port of Ilwaco. For more information please call 360-642-3446 or visit columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.
Free Movies @ the Theatre
LONG BEACH — On Saturday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m. there will be a free showing of the two great movies. On one screen will be the 1993 comedy, Son In Law, starring Pauly Shore and Carla Gugino; on the second screen will be the classic “Flying Tigers,” a 1942 film starring John Wayne and Anna Lee. These shows are free and open to everyone.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Sunday Afternoon Life
RAYMOND — Sunday Afternoon Live is pleased to bring Birch Pereira and The Gin Joints to Raymond Theater on Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. This lively band was born out of the love for the early years of swing, Americana and vintage rock ‘n’ roll, reminiscent of the days of speakeasies, honky-tonks and roadhouses. Tickets are $15 at the door, or can be purchased in advance for $12 at the Raymond Theatre at 323 3rd Street, Raymond Pharmacy and South Bend Pharmacy. Tickets are also available on PayPal at www.sundayafternoonlive.org, or by calling (360) 836-4419.
Monday, Nov. 25
Holiday Volunteers Needed
LONG BEACH — Volunteers are needed to help with Holidays at the Beach events Nov. 29 through Dec. 1. There are a variety of things happening from a Santa Run, Santa Breakfast and Polar Express movie on Nov. 29; the Wreath Viewing and Auction, Santa’s Arts and Craft Workshop, Long Beach City Tree Lighting and more. Call 360-232-2211 to get more information and sign up or got to holidaysatthebeach@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Winter choir concert
ILWACO — The Ilwaco High School Choir will perform a free Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26 at the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco. For information call 360-642-3731 x. 246 or email rachel.lake@oceanbeachschools.org.
Dealing with the Holidays
Seaview — Peace of Mind Pacific County (POMPC) will host a guest from Crisis Connections in Seattle on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to talk about caring for ourselves in the middle of the stresses attached to the holidays. This gathering includes a free dinner at 6 p.m., followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. at the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place in Seaview. Mark Niezgoda will focus first on ways to cope with holiday issues and then talk about the various phone resources available to anyone in Pacific County. For more information, look online at www.pompc.org and on Facebook at peaceofmindpacificcounty. For transportation, email info@pompc.org or phone 360-642-3448.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Sign up now for Master Gardener Training Program
ASTORIA — Applications for the OSU Clatsop County Extension Service Master Gardener™ Training Program are available at the Clatsop County Extension office, 2001 Marine Drive, Room 210, Astoria, request an application by email from Amanda Noyes at amanda.noyes@oregonstate.edu or call 503-325-8573. Classes are held at Clatsop Community College – Astoria Campus in Astoria on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon beginning January 8 and ending March 21. Students will receive more than 60 hours of intensive gardening education in the classroom and an additional 55 hours of volunteer service as hands-on training. The cost is $250 and includes the course text: “Sustainable Gardening: The Oregon-Washington Master Gardener Handbook.” If you like to have fun exploring gardening, and are prepared to learn more about sustainable gardening methods to share with the local community, please return your completed application with payment to the OSU Extension Office by Friday, Nov. 22.
Future Events
Ocean Park Food Bank hours
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Food Bank will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 for the Thanksgiving holiday. The rest of month they will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Tree Lighting
LONG BEACH — The lighting of the city of Long Beach Christmas tree will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 3rd Street South and Pacific Highway, by the Long Beach Police Station.
Holidays at the Beach
LONG BEACH — On Friday, Nov. 29 at 8 a.m. is the Santa Run at the Bolstad approach; Santa breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Chautauqua Lodge, the movie Polar Express will be shown free at the Neptune Theatre at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.; on Saturday, Nov. 30, is the craft day at the Chautauqua Lodge, with wreath viewing and an auction from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Santa’s arts and crafts workshop; on Sunday, Dec. 1 enjoy the Christmas mermaid photo booth at Chautauqua Lodge and a performance by Beach Ballet from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Join the Long Beach Merchants and the City of Long Beach as the welcome this season of giving. For information visit http://holidayslongbeach.com.
Holiday Open House
SKAMOKAWA — Friends of Skamokawa is seeking vendors and crafters to participate in their annual holiday open house, “Deck the Hall” from Nov. 29 through Dec. 15 Are you looking to sell your unique art or craft? Whether you are new to selling or have many years of experience come participate in this fun community event. This event offers a warm and friendly holiday shopping environment for everyone to enjoy. Vendors do not need to be present during the three-week event. Items will be displayed on consignment. Skamokawa’s River Life Interpretive Center/Central School/Redmen Hall is located at 1394 W. SR 4, Skamokawa, WA 98647. For information please submit vendor items no later than Monday, Nov. 25 by 4 p.m. For more information or to sign up please call 360-795-3007 or email fos1894@gmail.com.
Open Studio Tour
PENINSULA — Peninsula Arts Association (PAA) 12th Annual Fall Open Studios Tour will be held from Nov. 29 through Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (not all venues open Sunday.) Artist studios and workplaces from Ilwaco to Oysterville will be open, offering a unique opportunity for visitors to meet a wide variety of artists and craftspeople in their studios, some of which are only open to the public during this event. Artwork will be available for purchase and delicious refreshments will be available at each venue. Maps are available at the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau, the Astoria-Warrenton Chamber, the Ocean Park Chamber, participating studios, and can be downloaded from beachartist.org. For information contact Linda Marsh at 360-214-1679 or bobnlinda.marsh@gmail.com.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — On Dec. 4, the men and women of U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 will meet at 7 p.m. at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. Civilian volunteers can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. No former military or boating experience needed. For more information, contact Della at 360-244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale
ILWACO — The American Legion Auxiliary’s holiday bazaar and bake sale is at Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, 115 Lake Street in Ilwaco on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Local artisans and crafters will feature hand-made gifts and goods. Enjoy a wide varied of items for holiday gift giving. Plus there will be many delectable items available for purchase. And lunch, prepared by the American Legion Legionnaires, will be available for a nominal charge. Proceeds support veterans, active duty military and their families.
Community Tree Lighting & More
NAHCOTTA — Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce invites the public to the Community Tree Lighting and Santa’s Workshop which has been moved to the Port of Peninsula (275th and Sandridge in Nahcotta) to be under shelter from the weather. The festivities take place on Dec. 6, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. A tent will house this year’s tree, Santa’s Workshop craft tables for the youngsters, cookies and cider and more. Santa arrives at 6:15 p.m. (via very special transportation) to light the tree and visit with the children. Sign the Holiday Wish Book, hang a provided ornament and sing a carol or two — a perfect setting for family photos and to revisit during the holiday season. For information call the Chamber 360-665-4448 or visit the Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Crab Pot Christmas
ILWACO — On Dec.7 beginning at 5 p.m., the lighting of the world’s largest crab pot Christmas tree made from real live crab pots will take place at the Port of Ilwaco. The tree lighting is at 5 p.m., sharp, followed by a reading of “A Coastal Christmas” by Lynette McAdams, crabby Christmas caroling and the world’s shortest firework display. This year’s event will pay tribute to the local crabbing fleet. After the lighting, visit participating businesses along the waterfront at the Port of Ilwaco for annual traditions like Santa Claus, hot chocolate, cookies and more! Dress warm and wear your boots because this holiday tradition happens rain, storm or shine!
Book signing
ASTORIA — Long Beach Author Jan Bono will be signing all four books in her popular cozy mystery series, set in Southwest Washington, at 3-Cups Coffee House, 279 Marine Drive, Astoria, on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is the author’s last public appearance this year, and it’s just in time for gift giving. These cozy mysteries contain no graphic violence, no obscene language, and are geared toward women readers, ages 25-95. For more information, call 360-642-4932.
Eugenie Jones to perform
ILWACO — The Water Music Society on the Long Beach Peninsula celebrates the spirit of the holidays with an afternoon of music performed by vocalist Eugenie Jones and her instrumental combo. Jones performed at Jazz and Oysters in August and in 2018. The annual Christmas concert is Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Eagle’s Nest Resort in Ilwaco. Festivities begin at 1:35 p.m., with sweet and savory treats, beverages and a no-host champagne and wine bar. The performance starts at 2:35 p.m. Organizers have started this year’s Water Music events at 35 minutes past the hour to mark the 35th anniversary of the festival. Tickets are available for $10 online at watermusicfestival.com or at the door if tickets remain. A portion of the proceeds is donated to the Peninsula and Naselle school music departments. For information call 360-665-4466.
Deep River Pioneer Church Concert and Tour of Homes
NASELLE — On Sunday, Dec. 8 beginning at 1:30 p.m., the Finnish-America Folk Festival is sponsoring a concert at the Deep River Pioneer Church, along with a tour of homes. The church is located at 534 West Deep River Road, in Rosburg. Performing at the concert will be Jan Wolfe and the Bell Choir, Carl Wirkkala on guitar and Kim Angelis on violin. The tour of homes runs from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with tickets available for $5 each. Tickets and maps are available at Mike Swanson Realty in Naselle, Finn Ware in Astoria and Hair Villa in Naselle. The event will be followed by a delicious soup supper at the Naselle Community Center, 14 Parpala Road from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mark your calendars now so you don’t miss this great event.
Revised Hours Ilwaco Food Bank
ILWACO — The St. Vincent dePaul Ilwaco Food Bank will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the first and third Fridays in December (Dec. 13 and Dec. 20). If you have questions, please call questions 360-642-8401.
Waterfront Holiday Market
PORT OF ILWACO — On Dec. 14 and Dec. 15, and then Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., come to the Port of Ilwaco for a Waterfront Holiday Market upstairs in the Salt Hotel & Pub event space. Find unique holiday gifts from local artisans. Participating merchants will be hosting holiday open houses as well. Bring your presents to the gift-wrapping booth which benefits the Ilwaco High School class of 2020. Sponsored by the Ilwaco Merchants Association.
IHS Drama presentation
ILWACO — “The Polar Express,” a musical drama based on the Christmas picture book created by Chris Van Allsburg, will be presented by the Hilltop Drama Club with Beach Ballet dancers at the Hilltop Auditorium in Ilwaco at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 14 and 1 p.m. Dec. 15. Admission is free. Donations of unwrapped toys will be accepted. For information call 360-642-3731 x. 246 or email rachel.lake@oceanbeachschools.org.
Toe-tapping Tuba Tunes at Christmastime
ILWACO — The public is invited to enjoy some rich sounds-of-the-season at the annual Tuba Christmas concert, to be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, located on Lake Street in Ilwaco. This free concert will feature the Astoria Tuba Quartet, who perform a variety of seasonal selections, jazz arrangements and a polka or two at this family-friendly event. The quartet will be introduced with a reading by Lynette McAdams of “A Coastal Christmas.” Members include Dennis Hale on F tuba, Bob Joiner and Brian Bergman who play euphoniums, and Lee Stromquist who plays double bass F tuba. Stromquist also arranges numerous selections for the group. The 2019 Tuba Christmas concert is sponsored by the Ilwaco Merchants Association and is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. For more information please contact the Museum at 360-642-3446.
School Book Fair
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Elementary School is having a Book Fair Monday, Dec, 16 from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 7:45 a.m. to 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., and Thursday, Dec, 19, from 7:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Please come support our school. Earnings from the Book Fair are used to purchase new books for our Ocean Park Elementary School Library. If you have questions call 360-665-4815.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.