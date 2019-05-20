Wednesday, May 22
Reversing Diabetes Seminar
LONG BEACH — Starting May 15, Long Beach Seventh-Day Church will be hosting a six-week seminar titled “Reversing Diabetes." Long Beach Seventh-Day Church is located at 2705 Pacific Ave N in Long Beach. To register, please call 541-404-1175 and leave a message.
'Call Me Madam'
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22 there will be a free showing of the 1953 movie “Call Me Madam” Ethel Merman, Donald O'connor, at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Grant donations
PACIFIC COUNTY — South Pacific County Community Foundation, a group investing in our community by building and managing endowments, and by making grants that encourage social justice, fairness, and stewardship. From now to May 24, the community grants catalog will be open for donations on the South Pacific County Community Foundation’s website, spccf.org. Click on the Give Now button, and then on the Grant Catalog Tab at the top. The catalog will open to show all the proposals. Please take a moment to review these, and think about supporting nonprofit organizations in our community. For more info please call, 360-665-5292 or email info@spccf.org.
Thursday, May 23
Ilwaco Timberland Library closure
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library will be closed Thursday, May 23 for staff training. The library will resume its regular schedule Friday, May 24. The Ocean Park and Raymond Timberland libraries will be open as usual. For Timberland library locations, hours and other information see the library's website at TRL.org or call 800-562-6022 to speak with a librarian.
Friday, May 24
Grrrrrrage Sale and Barking Good Bake
LONG BEACH — South Pacific County Humane Society is having a Huge Grrrrrrage Sale and Barking Good Bake Sale, Friday, May 24, and Saturday, May 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, May 26, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located at the Shelter Annex, 330 2nd St NE, Long Beach. Stop by and find some great deals at the garage sale and take home yummy bake sale items! Please call 360-642-1180 for more information.
World’s Longest Garage Sale
PENINSULA — From Ilwaco to Oysterville, Memorial Day weekend is garage sale weekend on the Long Beach Peninsula! The World’s Longest Garage Sales is a dream come true for bargain and antique hunters. Note: These garage sales are a local tradition! There isn’t an event organizer or a map. You just have to come explore!
Tech Tutoring
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents Tech Tutoring, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., May 24 for adults. Bring your technology questions for a one-on-one help session with a volunteer Teen Tech Tutor. Use library computers or your own devices to get an email address, browse the internet, download books, and more! For more information call 360-642-3908.
South Bend Timberland Library Closure
SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Timberland Library will be closed Friday, May 24 for staff training. The library will resume its regular schedule Saturday, May 25. All other Pacific county Timberland libraries will be open as usual. For Timberland library locations, hours and other information see the library's website at TRL.org or call 800-562-6022 to speak with a librarian.
Saturday, May 25
Summerfest underway
LONG BEACH — Summerfest activities begin in downtown Long Beach over Memorial Day weekend. There will be various bands performing each weekend offering a variety of great music. Opening the season on Sunday, May 26, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the stage at Veterans Field, will be “Gold Dust,” a tribute band that honors and celebrates the music of Fleetwood Mac. Started by lead singer, Windy Wahlke, the band has worked with dedication, love, and passion to bring high quality performance and sound to fans of the music. This group will no doubt offer a memorable experience and enjoyable evening full of dancing, sing-alongs, and the greatest FM hits of the 70's and 80's. There are lots of good things happening in downtown Long Beach. Come on down! For more information call 360-642-1227.
Memorial Day kite flying
LONG BEACH — The World Kite Museum will be flying red, white and blue kites on the Sid Snyder beach approach on Saturday, May 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come down and fly a kite! For more information please call 360-642-4020.
Bag sale
OCEAN PARK — Ocean Park Lutheran Church will be hosting a four-hour bag sale on Saturday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 24002 U St in Ocean Park. There will also be free hot dogs, games for kids, and fresh, hot cinnamon rolls for $1.50. Bags range in size and prices will be $10, $5, $3 and $1. For more information, call 360-665-6344.
American Legion pancake and egg breakfast
ROSBURG — Deep River American Legion Post 0111 will be serving a pancake and egg breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11:30 am on Saturday, May 25. The breakfast will be held in the Rosburg Hall and features all-you-can pancakes, eggs to order, kielbasa sausage and ham along with coffee, orange juice and milk. The cost is $4 for children three to 12 and $6 for teens and adults. The proceeds from the event go to support the Naselle-Grays River community, veterans and area students. This is always a well-attended event and a time for enjoying the company of old and new friends while Legionnaires cook and volunteer students from Naselle-Grays River Valley School serve the food. The Rosburg Hall is located at 28 Rosburg Community Hall Rd, approximately eight miles east of Naselle. Turn south on Altoona-Pillar Rock Road and take the first road to the right just before the bridge. For more information, please 360-465-2595.
School district rummage sale
ILWACO — Ocean Beach School District is holding a Memorial Day weekend rummage sale on Saturday May 25 in the Ilwaco High School gym from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by and support the music department! For more information please contact 360-642-3739.
Drop In & Spin
ILWACO — Drop in and spin on your wheel, or spindle at Purly Shell Fiber Arts at 157 Howerton Way SE Ste B in Ilwaco. No experience or wheel? Borrow one of ours! Questions/troubleshooting available most weeks, for an additional small fee of $10 per week. For more information, call 360-642-3044.
Saturday Market at the Port
ILWACO — Discover fine art photography, metal art, fashionable shopping bags, kitchen linens, children’s toys, a dazzling array of jewelry, embroidered shirts and much more at the Saturday Market at the Port from May to September. Shop for fresh farm produce, regionally created arts & crafts and potted plants. Picnic on smoked salmon chowder, juicy hamburgers and more. Munch on crunchy kettle corn and yummy baked goods. Stroll along the harbor front and watch the people, dogs and boats go by. Explore the historic fishing village of Ilwaco, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and Cape Disappointment State Park. So much to do and all in one place! Saturday Market at the Port is uniquely situated on the waterfront in Ilwaco, WA near the mouth of the Columbia River from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, contact 360-214-4964.
Paper Flower Crafting
ILWACO — Ilwaco Timberland Library presents Paper Flower Crafting, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., May 25 for all ages. Join us to learn a new paper flower technique each Saturday morning. On June 1, we will frame and display our floral creations in the library. We will share our paper artistry with the community all month long! All materials provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Ilwaco and Ocean Park Timberland Libraries. For more information call 360-642-3908.
Sunday, May 26
Happy Tails Group dog walk
SEAVIEW — Come for a group dog walk at the stunning Discovery Coast Trail in Seaview. We will be meeting at 38th Pl in Seaview at the Seaview trailhead. Reactive dogs that you can reasonably control on a leash (with a yellow ribbon on leash) are welcome. Please bring a muzzle if you feel that your dog might bite another dog or person; this is non-negotiable!) as well as those just looking to improve their walking skills or those just looking for a social outing with their dogs! All dogs must be on a standard leash! (No retractable leashes allowed.) Please, as a rule, do not just approach every dog on leash; ask each owner first before you even consider approaching their dog in case the dog is not comfortable being approached! Please be respectful and pick up after your dogs! Bring bags with you. Also, if you are interested in doing so, AKC CGC testing and/or AKC Trick Dog testing will be offered at the end of the walk if you think your dog might be ready for one or both. Cost is $5 per dog being tested. Inform Cati Foss prior to the conclusion of the walk if you would like to do the test. For more information, please call 503-468-2559.
Monday, May 27
Memorial Day events
PENINSULA — On May 27, Memorial Day observances will begin at the Surfside Veterans’ Park (306th PL & “I” Street) at 8:30 a.m., then continue at the Oysterville Cemetery at 9 a.m., the Ocean Park Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., and the Lone Fir Cemetery at 10:15 a.m. The main cemetery program will be at the Ilwaco Cemetery at 11 a.m., followed by an observance at the Black Lake Memorial. Immediately after the Black Lake observance, all are invited to the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco for a program and lunch provided by the Elks and American Legion and its Auxiliary. While we are all guilty of celebrating the unofficial start of summer and encouraging each other to “have a good weekend,” it is important to remember the reason for the holiday weekend: Memorial Day is the day Americans set aside to honor those brave men and women who met tragic ends or were injured while defending our freedom. It is our duty to honor their sacrifices, to pray for their families, and to bow our heads in recognition of their service. For more information, please call American Legion Post 48 Commander Ron Robbins at 360-931-3995 or Auxiliary President Georgia Bell at 360-484-3662.
Observance of Memorial Day
OCEAN PARK — Please join the board members of Ocean Park Cemetery for a Memorial Day special event on Monday, May 27 at 9:30 a.m. at the cemetery, which is located at 260th & U Street. Coffee and refreshments will be served, rain or shine, and the American Legion of Ilwaco will present a special program and flag raising to honor all our veterans and loved ones. Feel free to bring flowers to place on any gravesite. For more information call Sandra Tellvik at 360-665-0150.
Men's Golf Skins Game
LONG BEACH — Enjoy a fun and friendly competition at Peninsula Golf Course at 9604 Pacific Way in Long Beach. The guys get together every Monday at 5:30 p.m. for a 9-hole Skins Game. $10 gets you in the skins game. There is a 100 percent cash payout. Standard green fees and cart fees apply. For more information, call 360-642-4653 or to purchase tickets visit https://tinyurl.com/y6hvtfb4.
Timberland Regional Libraries closed
PACIFIC COUNTY — All Timberland Regional Libraries will be closed Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day. Libraries will resume regular hours Tuesday, May 28. For more information call 877-284-6237.
Tuesday, May 28
Peace of Mind meeting and dinner
SEAVIEW — The May dinner and program for Peace of Mind Pacific County (POMPC) is Tuesday, May 28, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Memorial Room of the Peninsula Church Center, 5000 N Place in Seaview. This month’s dinner at 6 p.m. will be an array of salads prepared by POMPC members and friends. The program from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. features Howard Chang, an expert on safety who works for the county and other organizations. He will focus on personal as well as home safety, including how to recognize and deal with the variety of scams coming from phone, mail, and online. Everyone is welcome to attend both dinner and program. Peace of Mind Pacific County is affiliated nationally with Mental Health America, regionally with Great Rivers Behavioral Health Organization, and locally with WellSpring Community Network. We provide free quarterly magazines and an email newsletter, as well as free workshops and other events. For more information or transportation to the meeting, email info@pompc.org or phone 360 642-3448.
Naselle Timberland Library closed
NASELLE — Naselle Timberland Library will be closed Tuesday, May 28 for staff training. The library will resume its regular schedule Wednesday, May 29. All other Pacific county Timberland libraries will be open as usual. For Timberland library locations, hours and other information see the library's website at TRL.org or call 800-562-6022 to speak with a librarian.
Wednesday, May 29
'Cowboy'
LONG BEACH — At 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 there will be a free showing of the 1958 movie “Cowboy,” starring Glenn Ford, Jack Lemmon, at the Neptune Movie House, 809 Ocean Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Future Events
Knappton Cove Heritage Center open house
NASELLE — Celebrate the Pesthouse turning 120 years at the Knappton Cove Heritage Center. On June 1, the annual meeting will be at 1 p.m., and at 1:30 p.m. is the program "The Great Quarantine Battle of 1928: Portland vs. Astoria." Come hear about the research and the surprising story of a small town victory from board member Friedrich Schuler, Portland State University professor, at the U.S. Columbia River Quarantine Station.
Summer Salsa Fundraiser
SEAVIEW — On June 2nd from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the second annual Summer Salsa Fundraiser will be held at the historic Shelburne Hotel in Seaview. This is a benefit for our immigrant families impacted by ICE. Enjoy taco bar buffet, local musicians Brian O’Conner, Barbara Bate, and The Oyster Crackers, silent auction featuring local artists and experiences, no-host bar and more. Tickets are $15 each, available online at pcisupport.org/summer-salsa or at South Bend Pharmacy, Pioneer Grocery in South Bend, Long Beach Pharmacy, Ilwaco Pharmacy, and Ocean Park Pharmacy. This event is present by Pacific County Immigrant Support. For donations or questions visit pcisupport.org or email info@pcisupport.org.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary
ILWACO — Looking for some adventure in your life? The men and women of U.S.C.G. Auxiliary Flotilla 06-02 are the uniformed civilian volunteer branch of the U.S Coast Guard. Their events include providing boating education courses and vessel inspections. You can have fun learning new skills and qualifications. The Auxiliary offers a unique opportunity to make a real difference in your local community and across the country. No former military or boating experience needed. The flotilla meets 7 p.m. the first Wednesday of every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Cape Disappointment Station mess deck. The next meeting is June 5. For more information, contact Della at 360-244-7062 or via email at wilsontekart@gmail.com.
'Hook, Line, & Sinker' book signing
LONG BEACH — Long Beach Author Jan Bono is celebrating the release of her fourth cozy mystery in the Sylvia Avery Series with a book signing at Olde Towne Coffee Café, 108 1st N, Ilwaco on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Hook, Line, & Sinker” is a continuation of the misadventures of The Veiled Rainbow, the geriatric belly dancing troupe introduced in Book #3. For more info call 360-642-4932.
FORE! Furrballs Golf Tournament
LONG BEACH — The 2019 FORE! The Furrballs Golf Tournament is Sunday, June 9th at the Peninsula Golf Course. Tee time is 10:30 a.m. Your $40 entrance fee includes nine holes of two-person teams alternate shot golf, lunch by the Cove Restaurant, a chance to win $10,000 with a hole-in-one, tournament prizes and field event prizes. New this year is our shotgun putting and fling golf contests. For just a $5 entry fee for each contest, you have a chance to win four Mariner’s tickets and four Seattle Storm tickets. Contact the Peninsula Golf Course at 360-642-4653 to reserve your spot.
Flag Day celebration
OCEAN PARK — Peninsula Senior Activity Center (PSAC) at 21603 O Pl, Ocean Park will be raising the new flag on June 14 at 11 a.m. in a remodeled area that will have permanent lighting which will enable us to fly the flag 24 hours a day. A flag raising is so much more than just hoisting a flag up a pole. There is an actual ceremony that is so meaningful and will be conducted by the American Legion Post of Ilwaco. Veterans certainly know the meaning and importance of the flag, but we would like to encourage all members of the Peninsula community to join us. This is a great opportunity to bring younger people to reinforce their respect for the flag and what it stands for. PSAC will continue the celebration after the ceremony by hosting a Free Hot Dog Lunch from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Please plan to join us. Call 360-665-3999 for more information.
38th Annual Northwest Garlic Festival
OCEAN PARK — The 38th Annual Northwest Garlic Festival, featuring regional food, live music, plants, and craftsmen, will be on June 15 and 16 at the Port of the Peninsula, 3311 275th St in Ocean Park. There will be live entertainment by Brownsmead Flats on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Brianna Renae on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Ilwaco High School Jazz Band on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the Seymour Baker Band on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The 2019 Garlic Poster will be for sale at Peninsula Arts Association's tent. The festival is sponsored by Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce. It’s chic to reek! For more information, call 360-665-4448 or 888-751-9354 or visit www.opwa.com
Local artists wanted
OYSTERVILLE — Oysterville Artisan Fair is looking for a few more local artists who would be interested in participating in the 2019 Oysterville Artisan Fair, July 5 to 7, at the Oysterville School House. All items must be handmade by the artist. Contact Sue at the Bay Avenue Gallery 360-665-5200 before June 10.
Living History at the Columbia River Quarantine Station
NASELLE — The Knappton Cove Heritage Center is putting together a two-day encampment with Pacific NW Lewis and Clark Living Historians from July 13 to 14. There will be outdoor demonstrations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Dressed in clothing of the style and materials worn by the voyagers of the Corps in 1805, PNLH interpreters will demonstrate and discuss many of those tools and skills, including, handling flintlock firearms, fire starting with flint and steel, camp cooking, making clothing from leather, and making canoe paddles. Visitors will also learn the history and stories of the Lewis and Clark expedition, including the native people they met, the unfamiliar territory they traveled and mapped, and the strange new animals and plants they discovered. The Museum will be open for summer from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting on July 13.
